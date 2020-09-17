Through Sept. 23
ESSEX ART CENTER 26TH ANNUAL NEW PAINT ART AND ART EXPERIENCE FUNDRAISER, live online art sale at essexartcenter.org. Featuring 30+ artists presenting oil and acrylic paintings, clay in different forms, photography, woodblock and mono prints, felt art, as well as multimedia work. Art experiences include house and pet portraits, headshots, photo sessions, Lawrence Community Boating Program family membership and personal Museum of Fine Arts tour with David Meehan. Direct donations and monthly pledge support options. All money raised goes to support the programming EAC has continued to offer both through online and in-person classes. For more information, visit essexartcenter.org.
Through Sept. 26
REGISTER FOR ESSEX ART CENTER FALL YOUTH AND ADULT PROGRAMS, online and at 56 Island St., Lawrence. Most programs run from mid-September for six weeks; some single-session programs are available. Youth selections include drawing, clay sculpture, digital photography, cartooning and claymation, ranging in price from $70 to $105; adult programs include drawing, painting, digital photography, pottery and creating wearable art, and range in price from $20 to $270. Some classes are full and have waiting lists. Tuition assistance and payment plans available; 10% discount for seniors 60+. For more information, call 978-685-2343, email info@essexartcenter.org visit essexartcenter.org/classes.
Sept. 17, Oct. 23
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23 at Bishop Peterson Hall, 37 Main St., Salem, N.H. Urgent need for blood. All blood product donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, providing insight into possible past exposure to this coronavirus. Only those feeling healthy and well should present to donate, and appointments are strongly encouraged. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
ANDOVER’S FOURTH VIRTUAL DEATH CAFÉ, 3 to 4 p.m. Memorial Hall Library. While not a support group nor a venue for bereavement, a Death Cafe seeks to provide an unscripted, non judgmental platform for those wishing to explore the many facets of this often-taboo subject. Hosted by Andover resident Richard Davis. Information: Stefani Traina, 978-623-8451, straina@mhl.org. Register at eventkeeper.com/code/ekform.cfm?curOrg=MHL&curID=457264
Friday, Sept. 18
TRAILS & SAILS: VIRTUAL MUSEUM TOUR, 1 to 2 p.m. Join tour guide Cathy Peterson for this opportunity to view the interiors of the 1710 John Ward House and the 1859 Hunkins Shoe Shop and to have Haverhill history questions answered. The tour will have a particular focus on Haverhill’s early colonial settler history and the local history of the shoe industry. Registration is required. Email programs@buttonwoods.org to reserve a spot for this Zoom program.
TRAILS & SAILS: CIVIL WAR WALK AT HILLDALE CEMETERY, 2 to 3 p.m. at 331 Hilldale Ave., Haverhill. Join local historians Thomas Spitalere and Joe Bela for a walkthough of the historic Hilldale Cemetery and commemorate Haverhill’s Civil War history. This walking tour will focus on some the 300-plus local Civil War soldiers and their stories and remember those who sacrificed their lives. Wear comfortable shoes and bring water and cameras. To participate, call Spitalere at 978-376-2807 to reserve a spot.
Sept. 18-27
TRAILS & SAILS: ESSEX NATIONAL HERITAGE AREA, 10 days of free events throughout Essex County. Discover special places in your backyard: be guided through unique landscapes on land and sea, explore historic properties, and take in cultural experiences of all kinds. Some local events are listed below.cComfortable walking shoes, bug repellent and drinking water are recommended for outdoor evernts. For more information, including a complete schedule, visit trailsandsails.org. DIY events require no registration.
TRAILS & SAILS: SELF-GUIDED WHITTIER BIRTHPLACE WALKING TOUR, 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. 305 Whittier Road, Haverhill. The Freeman Memorial Trail includes 13 landmarks cited in Whittier’s poetry or his many biographies. A brochure providing quotations and descriptions is available at the Birthplace (limited number available) or by downloading at johngreenleafwhittier.com/visit.htm. Sturdy shoes and insect repellent recommended. No registration required.
TRAILS & SAILS: DIY LAKE GARDNER EQUINOX PADDLE, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Late Gardner Beach, 79 High St., Amesbury. Enjoy a final summer paddle before the equinox on Tuesday, Sept. 22, brings the fall. Bring your kayak, canoe or paddleboard for a leisurely paddle from the placid waters of Lake Gardner into the Powow River to New Hampshire and back. Explore the shoreline and riverway alongside Powow Hill, the tallest point along the Essex County seashore. A PFD (Coast Guard Approved life jacket for every paddler) is required. Host: Lake Gardner Improvement Association, info@lgia.org.
TRAILS & SAILS: DIY POWOW HILL GREENSPACE HIKE, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lake Gardner Beach, 79 High St., Amesbury. Explore Amesbury’s urban forest, located within walking distance of the restaurants and shops in the heart of the city. The approximately hour-long hike will take you to the summit of Powow Hill, which is the highest point overlooking the seashore in Essex County. Host: Lake Gardner Improvement Association, info@lgia.org.
TRAILS & SAILS: DRIVING TOUR OF NORTH ANDOVER’S 19TH-CENTURY ARCHITECTURE, ongoing, starting at North Andover Historical Society, 153 Academy Road. Discover the multiple styles of 19th-century architecture. Guide (download at trailsandsails.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/Styles-of-the-19th-Century-Tour.pdf) provides address, historical name associated with the property, and house history. The tour goes to unfamiliar neighborhoods as well more well-known properties in town. For more information, visit northandoverhistoricalsociety.org/
TRAILS & SAILS: BUTTONWOODS MUSEUM TOURS including Virtual Museum Tour (1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18 and 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22); register at programs@buttonwoods.org) (this tour only); Historic Bradford Common Tour (1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20); Washington Street Historic District Architectural Tour (10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24); register for these two tours at info@buttonwoods.org. See below for cemetery tours. Space is limited; face masks must be worn, and safe social distancing practiced at all times at live events. Ongoing and available all 10 days: Architectural Scavenger Hunt of the Washington Street Shoe District. Downloadable PDF will be on museum’s website at the #MuseumFromHome page starting Sept. 18 and will be posted on Facebook and Instagram.
Sept. 18, 19, 25 & 26
TRAILS & SAILS: A SPIRITUAL QUEST WEEKEND AT HILLDALE CEMETERY, 7 to 9 p.m. Fridays and 7 to 8:30 Saturdays (gates open at 6:30 p.m.), Hilldale Cemetery, Hilldale Avenue, Haverhill. Essex County Ghost Project and The Regional Paranormal Alliance of New England will present small-group guided tours of the cemetery’s hotspots, showing and explaining some of the equipment and methods they use on investigations and answer any questions about the paranormal. Bring cameras, recorders and other paranormal equipment; no open-toed shoes. Pre-registration required; call Thomas Spitalere at Essex County Ghost Project at 978 376-2807
Saturday, Sept. 19
PUBLIC INVITED TO HYDRANGEA DAY AT WEST PARISH GARDEN CEMETERY, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 129 Reservation Road, Andover. The public is invited to cut hydrangea stems from West Parish Garden Cemetery’s 100+-year-old plants. Cutting is allowed only in Hydrangea Circle, so follow signs to this area full of blooms. Participants are requested to bring their own clippers, wear masks and to social distance by staying 6 feet away from others. Pre-cut stems available for purchase on the grass near the West Parish Church. Free, donations welcome.
FREE MERRIMACK RIVER TOURS, hourly, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., William "Captain Red" Slavit Sr. Municipal Docks at Riverfront Park (behind The Tap, 100 Washington St.), Haverhill. Tim Slavit will be offering free tours on his decommissioned 40-foot U.S. Coast Guard boat. The tours will travel downriver to the Groveland Bridge, then return. Snacks and drinks will be provided at no cost. Just show up.
TRAILS & SAILS: VIRTUAL WALK TO THE GREAT STONE DAM, 10:30 a.m. Sept. 19 marks the 175th Anniversary of the first stone being laid for the Great Stone Dam in 1845 by the Essex Company (whose former headquarters is now the home of the Lawrence History Center, whose annual meeting takes place at 10 a.m.). Jim Beauchesne, visitor services supervisor at the Lawrence Heritage State Park, will lead a virtual tour of Lawrence’s historic mill district, through Pemberton Park, to the base of the Dam. Participants will learn about the waterpower system for the textile mills. Register in advance here https://tinyurl.com/y3t668bh
VIRTUAL BESTSELLING AUTHOR SERIES: KYLE MILLS DISCUSSES ‘TOTAL POWER,’ 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Zoom Webinar presented by Memorial Hall Library. The latest in the Mitch Rapp series created by the late Vince Flynn. Son of former Interpol director, Mills is a New York Times bestselling author of 19 political thrillers. Register at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/6715982841163/WN_beCR4K9hRsuLo3raModSQg. Autographed copies available at wellesleybooks.com/book/9781501190650.
GREEK FOOD POP-UP, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Sts. Constantine & Helen, 71 Chandler Road, Andover (drive-through only). Gyro, $8; french fries, $5; gyro and fries, $12; dinners — chicken or beef souvlaki (with rice and green beans), $16; baklava, $5 (party pack: buy 4, get 1); koulourakia (half dozen), $5; soda/water, $2. Credit cards preferred. For more information, email festival@andoverorthodox.org.
Sept. 19-Oct. 17
PELHAM PARKS AND RECREATION GENTLE YOGA, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road. Certified instructor Daryle Hillsgrove. Open to adults. Six-week program began Sept.12. Slower-paced class for new beginners and people with mobility and/or health problems. Bring floor mat and water bottle. Foam yoga block recommended but not required. Participants must wear masks, disinfect mats and other materials before entering and maintain social distancing. New sessions offered throughout the year. Cost: $60; seniors over 60, $48. Register online or in person at 6 Village Green, Pelham. For more information, phone 603-635-6951, email recreation@pelhamweb.com or visit pelhamweb.com/recreation.
Sept. 20, 21, 27, 28
DERRY PARKS AND RECREATION SOCIALLY DISTANT ADULT FITNESS IN THE PARK/BOOT CAMP BARRE, 9:30 a.m. Sundays and 11 a.m. Mondays at Don Ball Park, 14 Humphrey Road, Derry, weather permitting. Instructor Wandee D. Short cardio bursts will be fused with sculpting work to keep heart rates elevated and calories burning. Total body workout with focus on core, arms, legs, and glutes. Bring mat, water, towel. Cost: $5 per class (please bring exact amount). For more information, visit derrynh.org/parks-recreation/news/new-classes-added-fitness-park
Sept. 20 & 27
TRAILS & SAILS: BROCKLEBANK MUSEUM GARDEN AND GROUNDS FREE OUTDOOR EVENT, 1 to 4 p.m. at 108 East Main St., Georgetown. New historically inspired raised bed gardens bursting with color and sunflowers. Learn the history of colonial gardening from knowledgeable tour guides.
TRAILS & SAILS: VIRTUAL ANDOVER 101 AND 102, 2 to 3 p.m. both weeks. Unstuffy introduction to Andover’s history: 101: 6,000 years of Andover history in less than 60 minutes (45 minutes; 15 minutes Q&A) . Enjoy stories and images about people and events that contributed to the Andover we know today. Register at events.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=xk5w98yab&oeidk=a07ehazkam7acaad42d. 102: 30 miles of history in one hour. From beaches to boxing and academies to agriculture, Andover's special places have fascinating, interesting, and surprising stories to tell. Register at events.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=xk5w98yab&oeidk=a07eha7cszb472e6d1b. For more information, email lkosky-stamm@andoverhistoryandculture.org or visit andovercenterforhistoryandculture.org.
Monday, Sept. 21
MEMORIAL HALL LIBRARY PRESENTS ‘CLIMATE CHANGE AND HEALTH IN NEW ENGLAND’ VIRTUAL TALK, 7 p.m. Dr. Caleb Dresser will explore changes in heat-related illnesses, vector-borne diseases such as Lyme and West Nile, risk from coastal storm surges and intensifying hurricanes, and other issues. He will also discuss how communities can adapt to stay healthy as conditions change in coming decades; Q & A. Register at eventkeeper.com/code/ekform.cfm?curOrg=MHL&curID=446522 or by calling 978-623-8430; Zoom link will be sent to registered participants the day of the program.
Sept. 21, 28, Oct. 5
DERRY PARKS AND RECREATION SOCIALLY DISTANT ADULT FITNESS IN THE PARK/ZUMBA, 12:30 p.m. Mondays at Don Ball Park, 14 Humphrey Road, Derry, weather permitting. Instructor Wandee D. Dance to great music and burn a ton of calories without even realizing it. Bring mat, water towel. Cost: $5 per class (please bring exact amount); signed waiver required. For more information, visit derrynh.org/parks-recreation/news/new-classes-added-fitness-park
Tuesday, Sept. 22
TRAILS & SAILS: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF MAJOR ROBERT ROGERS VIRTUAL PRESENTATION, 7 to 8 p.m. Join Methuen city historian Joe Bella and local historian Tom Spitalere live from the Methuen Museum of History, on the life and times of Methuen-born Robert Rogers, from the early years in Methuen and Dunbarton, N.H., to his heroic years on the frontier fighting during the French and Indian War leading his own Ranger Corp. (Rogers' Rangers), to his passing in England and the legacy he left behind. This lecture will be live on Facebook from the Methuen Museum of History (facebook.com/groups/Methuenhistory/). For more information, call Tom Spitalere at 978 376- 2807
Sept. 22, Oct. 2, 20, Nov. 3 (and 17)
DERRY PUBLIC LIBRARY VIRTUAL TEEN WRITERS GROUP, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. online. (Biweekly Tuesdays.) Bring your stories, characters and creativity to share with others. Or just plan to hang out and listen. Register at derrypl.org/node/7825/register
Sept. 22-25
TRAILS & SAILS: BUTTONWOODS BURIAL GROUND & CEMETERY TOURS, including Pentucket Burial Ground (1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22); Lynwood Cemetery (2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23); Greenwood Cemtery (new -- 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25); Elmwood Cemtery (new -- 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25). Space is limited; face masks must be worn, and safe social distancing practiced at all times at live events. Registration: info@buttonwoods.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 23
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, noon to 5 p.m., Plaistow Community YMCA, 175 Plaistow Road. Urgent need for blood. The American Red Cross urges people of all races and ethnicities to give blood to help ensure a diverse blood supply for patients in need. Some blood types are unique to certain racial and ethnic groups. For patients with rare blood types, blood from someone with a similar racial or ethnic background is important to decrease the chance of complications. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
VIRTUAL BESTSELLING AUTHOR SERIES: COL. TERRY VIRTS DISCUSSES ‘HOW TO ASTRONAUT,’ 7 to 8 p.m. Astronaut Terry Virts will discuss his “wildly entertaining” account of the rules, lessons, procedures, and experiences of space travel, in conversation with moderator J. Kelly Beatty in this Zoom webinar. Register at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/6215983005148/WN_r0skDrx6Sza-S2hiIPvTgwus02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/6715982841163/WN_beCR4K9hRsuLo3raModSQg. Autographed copies available at wellesleybooks.com/book/ 9781523509614.
Sept. 23, 30, Oct. 7, 14
DERRY PARKS AND RECREATION SOCIALLY DISTANT ADULT FITNESS IN THE PARK/LINE DANCING, 10 a.m. Wednesdays at Don Ball Park, 14 Humphrey Road, Derry, weather permitting. Instructor Sharon D. This class will introduce line dance steps, patterns, and easy dances. Step patterns will be described, practiced, and focus on low-impact movements. Perfect for beginners. Cost: $5 per class (please bring exact amount); signed waiver required. For more information, visit derrynh.org/parks-recreation/news/new-classes-added-fitness-park
MERRIMACK VALLEY CAMERA CLUB VIRTUAL MEETING, 7:30 p.m. The club, which meets almost every Wednesday evening, holds frequent workshops, field trips, activities, presentations and competitions. For the remainder of 2020, until further notice and due to the pandemic, the club cannot hold in-person meetings. All meetings will be held online via Zoom. Members will be provided with the Zoom invitation on a per-meeting basis. See the calendar of events, directions, membership, competition information and more at mvcameraclub.org
Sept. 23, 25, 29, Oct. 5
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 2 to 7 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, 462 Broadway, Methuen. Urgent need for blood. All blood product donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, providing insight into possible past exposure to this coronavirus. Only those feeling healthy and well should present to donate, and appointments are strongly encouraged. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Sept. 24. Oct. 8, 22, Nov. 5
DERRY PUBLIC LIBRARY KAHOOT TRIVIA FOR TEENS, Kahoot Trivia, 3:30 to 4:30 online (Biweekly Thursdays.) Gather with friends and play Kahoot from home. Kahoot is easiest played with a computer and a phone. Logon information will be sent after participants have registered at derrypl.org/node/7824/register
Sept. 24, Oct. 20
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 7 High St., Andover. Urgent need for blood. All blood product donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, providing insight into possible past exposure to this coronavirus. Only those feeling healthy and well should present to donate, and appointments are strongly encouraged. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Friday, Sept. 25
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, noon to 5 p.m.,Crossroads Baptist Church, 43 Atwood Road, Pelham. Urgent need for blood. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
VIRTUAL BESTSELLING AUTHOR SERIES: ELEANOR HERMAN, AUTHOR OF ‘SEX WITH PRESIDENTS,’ 7 to 8 p.m. Zoom Webinar presented by Memorial Hall Library. NYT bestselling author of “Sex with Kings” uncovers the bedroom secrets of American presidents and explores the surprising ways voters have reacted to their leaders’ sex scandals. Register at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/5115983002145/WN_Czdhlye0TTGyuAKrvZGRTA. Autographed copies are available at wellesleybooks.com/book/ 9780062970565.
Saturday, Sept. 26
ATKINSON WOMEN’S CIVIC CLUB BULK SHREDDING EVENT, 9 a.m. to noon, at Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St. Social distancing rules will be followed, and masks are required. The AWCC is a 501(c)(3) that raises money to give back to the residents of Atkinson, the Town of Atkinson, the organizations that serve the residents, which has canceled other fundraisers this year. Participants are asked to patronize event sponsors Insurance Solutions Corporation, Pignatiello Financial LLC, Robert J Perrault DDS, Goodsell Law Office, Leavitt’s Ice Cream, Catherine Zerba Realtor, J. Bresnahan Co. Movers, Barbara Brown Realtor, WinWar’s Express, Inc.
KINGSTON VETERANS CLUB FUNDRAISER FOR TRAUMATIC STRESS THERAPY SERVICES, 2 to 5 p.m. at the Kingston Veterans Club, 36 Church St., Kingston. TSTS is a nonprofit organization that provides free and confidential private-session therapy targeted to military members, veterans, police and fire first responders who suffer some form of PTSD. Raffles, games, snacks, cash bar. All proceeds go directly to specialized treatment. Those unable to attend who would like to make a donation may call 978-857-6549 by Sept. 19. For more information or make an appointment, call Alissa (Voss) Dillon at 978-857-6549.
Sept. 26-27
TRAILS & SAILS: SELF-GUIDED FAIRYHOUSE WALK, 10 a.m. Saturday to 4 p.m. at Veasey Park, 201 Washington St, Groveland,Sunday. Experience the magic walking the woods and see all the handmade fairy houses. Registration: eventbrite.com/e/fairy-house-walk-tickets-115269123050?utm-medium=discovery&utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&aff=escb&utm-source=cp&utm-term=listing. For more information, email Vanessa@veaseypark.org or visit veaseypark.org/special-events. (
SALEM ANIMAL RESCUE LEAGUE YARD SALE, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., outside at SARL headquarters, l4 SARL Drive (right off Route 28). All proceeds benefit the animals at Salem Animal Rescue League. Social distancing and all appropriate COVID-19 protocols will be in place. If the forecast calls for bad weather on the 26th, check the SARL Facebook page for a rain date.
Sunday, Sept. 27
TRAILS & SAILS: WHITE FUND LECTURE FREE ZOOM WEBINAR: “BUILDING THE CITY OF LAWRENCE: The 175th Anniversary of the Arrival of the First of the Irish Immigrants,” 3 p.m. In partnership with Northern Essex Community College. With NECC professor, author and historical tour guide Richard Padova. The Irish found employment in construction and built much of the infrastructure of Lawrence, including the Great Stone Dam and the mills. They also hand-dug the canals that were vital to developing the city of Lawrence into a great textile manufacturing center. To register, visit trailsandsails.org/ and complete a registration form.
Monday, Sept. 28, Oct. 14
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 2 to 7 p.m.,American Legion Post 227, 69 River St., Middleton. Urgent need for blood. All blood product donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, providing insight into possible past exposure to this coronavirus. Only those feeling healthy and well should present to donate, and appointments are strongly encouraged. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Sept. 29
DERRY PUBLIC LIBRARY CREEPY CRAFTS: MAKE & TAKE FOR AGES 10-18, 3:40 to 4:30 p.m. (Biweekly Tuesdays.) Prepare for the Halloween season with some creepy crafts. Register online, pick up your Take and Make bag, and join the meeting virtually. Sept. 29: Cobweb Lanterns (register at derrypl.org/node/7822/register); Oct. 13: Potions and Poisons (register at derrypl.org/node/7840/register); Oct. 27: Paint Party (register at derrypl.org/node/7841/register).
‘I’M A GOOD PERSON! ISN’T THAT ENOUGH?’ Virtual event, 7 p.m. This program is part of a series offered in collaboration with several Merrimack Valley libraries and Courageous Conversations. With racial justice educator and writer Debbie Irving and panelists from Merrimack Valley Black & Brown Voices and Elevated Thought; Q&A. The program is designed to support white people in making the paradigm shift from “fixing” and “helping” those believed to be inferior, to focusing on internalized white superiority and its role in perpetuating racism at the individual, interpersonal, institutional, and cultural levels. Memorial Hall Library in Andover is hosting and managing all reservations for this event. Register through Zoom at zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcvd-CtqzktHtL8rFYzU1O16a_cGTV1n5XN, visit mhl.org or call 978-623-8430.
Saturday, Oct. 3
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Centerpoint Community Church, 101 School St., Salem, N.H. Urgent need for blood. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.03079
Monday, Oct. 5
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 2 to 7 p.m. Masonic Hall, 111 Merrimac St., Haverhill. Urgent need for blood. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Thursday, Oct. 8
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. St. Patrick’s Parish, 12 Main St., Pelham. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Friday, Oct. 9
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 1 to 6 p.m. Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Oct. 13, Nov. 10, Dec. 8
DEMENTIA DIALOGUES VIRTUAL MEETING, 9:30 a.m. A monthly discussion group for anyone and everyone wanting to discuss dementia, including caregivers/care partners and people living with dementia. Facilitated by Emily Kearns, PhD, MBA, RMT. Until further notice, the group will meet virtually. Email emilykearns18@gmail.com for details and the Zoom link for meetings.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 1 to 6 p.m. St. Matthew Parish, 2 Searles Road, Windham. Urgent need for blood. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Oct. 14, Nov. 7
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 1 to 6 p.m. Oct., 14 and 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 at North Andover Masonic Lodge, 19 Johnson St. Urgent need for blood. All blood product donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, providing insight into possible past exposure to this coronavirus. Only those feeling healthy and well should present to donate, and appointments are strongly encouraged. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Oct. 21
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 1 to 6 p.m. Haverhill Amvets Post 147, 576 Primrose St. Urgent need for blood. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Saturday, Oct. 24
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Buzz Durkin’s Karate School, 2 Commerce Drive, Atkinson. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Monday, Oct. 26
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 2 to 7 p.m. Free Christian Church, 31 Elm St., Andover. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 2 to 7 p.m. North Andover Senior Center, 120 Main St. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Saturday, Oct. 31
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Town of Pelham Fire Dept., 36 Village Green. Urgent need for blood. All blood product donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, providing insight into possible past exposure to this coronavirus. Only those feeling healthy and well should present to donate, and appointments are strongly encouraged. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.