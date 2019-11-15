Courtesy photo

The Montreal-based Bombadils — featuring Nova Scotian maritimer Luke Fraser and Alberta prairie-girl Sarah Frank — take center stage at New Moon Coffeehouse in Haverhill on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 8 p.m. The group's music is often billed as classical folk, with harmonies backed up by guitar, violin and bass (and sometimes cello). The opening act for this show is Fred Schuetze. New Moon Coffeehouse is based at the Universalist Unitarian Church of Haverhill, 16 Ashland St. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20; guests under 18 are admitted for half price. Visit newmooncoffeehouse.org for more information.