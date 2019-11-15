EVENTS
Sunday, Nov. 17
Pelham Good Neighbor Fund Food Drive, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Pelham Plaza parking lot, 150 Bridge St. Volunteers will be accepting food and cash donations. The committee uses the money collected to provide financial assistance 52 weeks a year for food, heat, rent, electricity, and other household expenses for Pelham residents. Donations are 100% deductible. To donate without attending on Nov. 16 and 17, visit pelhamgoodneighborfund.org/donate.htm or mail a check payable to the Pelham Good Neighbor Fund, to the fund at P.O. Box 953, Pelham, NH 03076. Those who need help during the holidays may call one of the following names or email pgnfsponsorachild@live.com. To sponsor a child or family for Christmas, call one of the four or pick up a code number at St. Patrick’s Church; Brenda Blake, 603-339-0679; Priscilla Pike-Church, 603-508-8131; Karen Fournier, 978-319-8650 or Dennis Hogan, 603-557-5152.
Temple Emanu-El Authors Series, 9:30 a.m. (continental breakfast), 10 am. (program), at Temple Emanu-El, 514 Main St., Haverhill. Angela Himsel will discuss “A River Could Be a Tree,” her personal journey to Judaism. The authors will be available to sign copies of their books. RSVP by Wednesday, Nov. 13 by contacting Nancy@TempleEmanu-El.org or 978-373-3861; walk-ins are welcome. Suggested donation: $10. Final program: Dec. 8, Jamie Bernstein, composer/conductor and Lawrence native Leonard Bernstein’s eldest daughter, will discuss “Famous Father Girl: A Memoir of Growing Up Bernstein.”
Purple Sage Pottery 25th annual Fall Open House and Sale, noon to 5 p.m. at 3 Mechanic St., Merrimac. Decorative and functional pottery as well as sculpture by 15 local clay artists from the North Shore, Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire, including work by this year’s feature artist Hiromi Satoh of Byfield, as well as Purple Sage owner Iris Minc, Lisa Mistretta, Peter Grams, Christina Bellinger, Lucy Hutchinson, Kathy Kriegel, Sibel Alpaslan, Kathy Clark, Judy Nevius, Kimberly Clark, Deborah Ames, Glady Blauvelt, Patti Jones and Lindi Gessin. Kiln opening Saturday morning, demonstrations throughout the show and light refreshments. Information: 978-346-9978, purplesagepottery.com.
Ten days until entry deadline for the 2019 Garden Club Poetry Contest and Essay Competition. The North Andover Garden Club, the Garden Club Federation of Massachusetts, and National Garden Clubs, Inc. are sponsoring two themed competitions to develop and creatively express environmental awareness. The competitions are open to all area students. Gardening in its many forms offers children the opportunity to connect with plants while encouraging students to explore the wonders of the natural world. K-9 poetry competition asks participants to write a poem with the theme “Adventures in the Garden." For grades 9-12), essay competition to write on the theme "Challenges in Preserving Our Natural Habitats"; essays must be 600 to 700 words in length and should both explain the environmental concerns implicit in the theme and add personal ideas or solutions. Complete details are available through gardenclub.org/youth/youth-contests.aspx. All entries must be received no later than Wednesday, Nov. 27, and should be sent to: North Andover Garden Club, P O Box 392, North Andover, MA 01845, to attention of “Poetry/Essay Contest.” Additional information is available by emailing the North Andover Garden Club at northandovergardenclub@yahoo.com.
Essex Chamber Music Players open new season with program of classical and contemporary music, 3 p.m. Northern Essex Community College Hartleb Technology Center, 100 Elliott St., Haverhill. Program features pianist Constantine Finehouse, violinist Daniel Kurganov, cellist Joseph Gotoff and flutist Michael Finegold performing music by Johann Christian Bach, Beethoven, Rachmaninoff and Peruvian composer Edgar Girtain. Tickets: general admission, $15; season subscription for the four concerts (April 5 and 17 and June 23), $50; NECC students admitted free with NECC ID; ages 8 to 16, free. Tickets can be purchased in advance at mktix.com/ecmp or at the door. Information: ecmp314@comcast.net, ecmp.org.
James VanDeuson to present free acoustic guitar and vocals concert, 3 p.m. at Winnekenni Castle, 78 Castle Road within Winnekenni Park, 347 Kenoza Ave., Haverhill. VanDeuson had his first show at the age of 14 and has performed professionally ever since. From California to New York, he travels wherever his music allows him to go. Refreshments. Information: jamesvandeuson.com, winnedenni.com.
Free Piano Master Class, 6 p.m., in the Hartleb Technology Center on the Haverhill NECC campus, 100 Elliott St. Led by NECC music professor Christina Dietrich, the class is open to pianists of all levels and designed to provide students with a chance to perform and learn in a cooperative group setting. The session will explore piano performance and preparation techniques and cover a range of solo piano works as well as instrumental and vocal works with piano accompaniment. Information: music department chair, David Garcia, DMA, 978-556-3321; cdietrich@necc.mass.edu.
Hope & Harmony Benefit Concert with Sir Simon Rattle, 7:30 p.m. at New England Conservatory’s Jordan Hall, 30 Gainsborough St. Boston, featuring members of Andover-based chamber group Mistral and benefiting underserved women with breast cancer through Greater Lawrence Family Health Care (among others). World-renowned conductor and an all-star orchestra also composed of members of the Boston Symphony, Philadelphia Orchestra, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, and others. Organized by former Andover resident Julie Scolnik, a breast cancer survivor, who will say a few words about music and healing in her life. Program features the music of Beethoven, Brahms and Mozart. Tickets: $50, $75, $100; sponsorships also available. Information: HopeAndHarmony@mistralmusic.org, mistralmusic.org/hope-harmony-benefit-concert/
Nov. 17, 24, Dec. 1
Al-Anon, 7 to 8 p.m. at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway, Methuen. Members share their experiences, strength and hope when dealing with a relative or friend whose drinking is worrisome. Park in the back. Information: 978-258-3464.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m. at Ballard Vale United Church, 23 Clark Road, Andover. Is food a problem for you? Overeaters Anonymous can help. Information: 781-641-2303, oambi.org.
Sunday Night Ballroom Dancing, 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Relief’s In Function Hall, 1 Market St., Lawrence. Come Alive After Five has been running this dance for singles and couples for more than 30 years. All ages welcome. $13 admission includes coffee and pastry at 8:30 p.m. Free parking. Information: 603-382-8964.
Monday, Nov. 18
Veterans Amazon Job Fair, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Veterans Northeast Outreach Center, 10 Reed St., Haverhill. Information: Gail, 978-372-3626, ghewins@veteranbenefits.us. Text BOSTONNOW to 77088 or apply at amazon.com/bostonjobs.
On behalf of the US Marine Corps' Toys for Tots, New Hampshire State Police is collecting unwrapped gifts for children to age 12, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday until Friday, Dec. 6, at Troop A Barracks, 315 Calef Highway (Route 125), Epping. The State Police will also host "Stuff-A-Cruiser" events in Epping on Sundays, Dec. 1 and 8. For more information, contact Sergeant Chad Lavoie at 603-223-8688 or follow New Hampshire State Police on Twitter at @NH_StatePolice, Facebook at @NHStatePolice, and Instagram at @nhstatepolice.
Registration is open for Pelham Parks and Recreation Youth Wrestling Skill Program, to take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursdays, starting Monday, Nov. 18 and ending mid-March 2020 at Pelham Memorial School Cafe, 59 Marsh Road. Open to boys and girls grades K-5. No experience needed. Loose athletic clothing is acceptable. Cost: $70; open to residents and nonresidents. Details are available at 6 Village Green or online at pelhamweb.com/recreation.
Registration is open for Pelham Community Theatre’s production of Disney’s “Alice in Wonderland Jr.,” to take place Friday-Sunday, March 6-8. All shows and rehearsals will be held at the Sherburne Hall, 6 Village Green. Parents who do not have a household account are requested to call prior to Nov. 18. to establish one. No experience needed, and everyone gets a part; open to residents and nonresidents. Thirty spots are available for 8- to 12-year-olds; 10 spots for 6- to 7-year-olds; registration is not complete without full payment. Registration online only at pelhamweb.com/recreation.
Senior Care Options and free transportation information, 10:30 a.m. at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Lauren Gray from Commonwealth Care Alliance will discuss how Senior Care Options “piggybacks” on Mass Health coverage to expand insurance benefits to include comprehensive dental, transportation to appointments, Healthy Savings debit card and more. Virginia Salem will share information on free transportation with Northern Essex Elder Transportation, a nonprofit volunteer driver program serving the elderly in 14 communities of the Merrimack Valley. Free raffle for all attendees: $25 gift card for Market Basket. Light snacks will be served.
Red Cross Blood Drive, noon to 5 p.m. at Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane. With flu season here, the American Red Cross needs your help spreading the word that healthy blood donors are needed now. At the same time, you can also help bust the myth that the flu vaccine makes donors temporarily ineligible to give. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Veterans Northeast Outreach Center Annual Thanksgiving Dinner, 5:30 to 7 p.m. at VNOC, 10 Reed St., Haverhill. Open to all veterans and their families in the community, Information: Gail, 978-372-3626, glewins@veteranbenefits.us.
Nov. 18, 21, 25, 29
Small House, Big Family: Open House at The Woodlands Inn, all day (drop in at any time) at The Woodlands Inn at Edgewood, 575 Osgood St, North Andover. Learn more about the Woodland Inn’s unique approach to assisted living. Information: 978-396-1872.
Nov. 18, 23, 25, 30
Overeaters Anonymous, 6 to 7 p.m. Monday and 8 to 9 a.m. Saturday at North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main St. Is food a problem for you? Overeaters Anonymous can help. Information: 781-641-2303, oambi.org.Nov. 18, 25, Dec. 2, 9
Conversational English,10 a.m. to noon at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. For non-native speakers of English who have studied formal English and would like to practice their speaking and listening skills. New members welcome. To register, contact Carolyn Fantini at 978-475-4602.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Tickets now on sale for "Christmas with MARK209," to take place 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at New Life Christian Assembly of God Church, 966 Main St., Haverhill. Nashville’s MARK209, recently named Top Christian Country Artist of the Year, brings “Christmas from the Heart of Nashville” in four-part harmony. Tickets are $5, and concert-goers are advised to order ahead. For information and tickets, call Dawn at 603-329-6047. Additional local concerts during that week include Plaistow, Newmarket, Fremont, and Dover; for information and tickets for those concerts, call Steve at 603-842-9794. Information: mark209.com.
Northeast Massachusetts SCORE presents “Turn your Customers into Volunteer Marketers,” noon to 1 p.m. at UMass Lowell Innovation Hub, 2 Merrimack Place, third floor, Haverhill. Learn how to create engaging customer experiences that turn your customers into your marketers. Renowned business strategist and New York Times bestselling author Jay Baer shares successful examples and a proven process in this webinar and live discussion. Free talk trigger guide, lunch provided. Free, open to all. Registration: eventbrite.com/e/how-to-turn-your-customers-into-volunteer-marketers-tickets-79212742445, Information: 978-934-5560, uml.edu/ihub.
Women’s City Club meeting with guest speaker Rev. Frank Jewitt, 1 p.m. at Advent Christian Church, 160 Carleton St., Haverhill. The pastor of Advent Christian Church, Jewitt will share stories of famous women from Haverhill. This is the only club meeting in November, due to the election on Nov. 5. A brief business meeting will be followed by light refreshments and the program. New members are always welcome. Membership applications are available at each meeting. Information: jmrkd43@earthlink.net.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m. at Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main St. With flu season here, the American Red Cross needs your help spreading the word that healthy blood donors are needed now. At the same time, you can also help bust the myth that the flu vaccine makes donors temporarily ineligible to give. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Music with Mark Tavenner, 2 p.m. at Methuen Village, 4 Gleason St. All are welcome. Free. Information: 978-685-2220.
DNA for Genealogy Working Group, 7 p.m. Memorial Hall Library Activity Room, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Individuals who have completed a DNA test are invited to gather with other DNA genealogy enthusiasts to share ideas about how to use the results to document their ancestry and connect with living family members. Share research goals and learn more about this newly formed working group. Attendance is limited to 15 people; registration is required at mhl.org/calendar. Information: Stephanie Aude, 978-623-8436, saude@mhl.org.
“Laughter in Your Life” with David Rattigan, 7 to 8 p.m. at the Merrimac Public Library, 86 West Main St. Laughter reduces stress, improves outlook, and leads to a better quality of life, according to Rattigan, professor at Northern Essex Community College. In this variation of his “Laughter in the Workplace” corporate presentation, Rattigan uses his stand-up material to lighten the mood, and then facilitates a combination of improv games, funny stories, stand-up, and Q&As to help audience members create their own comedy experiences. This presentation is offered through the NECC Speakers Bureau (978-556-3862, speakersbureau@necc.mass.edu, necc.mass.edu/engage/community-resources/speakers-bureau/). Presentation information: Tracy Shaw, 978-346-9441, tshaw@merrimaclibray.org.
Gardening lecturer Deborah Trickett to present “Winter Wow: Beautiful Containers for the Colder Months,” 7 p.m. in the Community Room at Brightview Senior Living, 1275 Turnpike St., North Andover. Hosted by North Andover Garden Club, Andover Village Garden Club, and Methuen Garden Club. Trickett is the owner of the business The Captured Garden and is all about keeping container gardens appealing in all seasons. Free, open to all. Information: northandovergardenclub@yahoo.com, northandovergardenclub.com.
Nov. 19, 21, 26, Dec. 3
Overeaters Anonymous meeting, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at St. Michael Church (St. Theresa Room) 196 Main St., North Andover. Do you have a problem with food or eating behaviors? OA can help. There are no weigh-ins, dues or fees. Information: 978-387-8188, oanorthshoreintergroup.org.
Nov. 19, 26, Dec. 5, 12
Overeaters Anonymous meeting, 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. at Amesbury Health Center, 24 Morrill Place (Front door).. Do you have a problem with food or eating behaviors? OA can help. There are no weigh-ins, dues or fees. Information: 978-387-8188, oanorthshoreintergroup.org.
Nov. 19, Dec. 3, 17
Haverhill Veterans Services Office and Merrimack Valley Hospice Grief Support Group for Veteran Loss,10:30 a.m. to noon at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St. The group will meet on the first and third Tuesdays of each month until Dec.17. Registration: Veterans Services, 978-374-2351 ext. 3932.
Reading with Annie, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. For children able to read on their own. Annie is a therapy dog who loves to be read to. The sessions are 15 minutes long, and only the child who is reading is allowed in the room with Annie and her handler. Register at mhl.org/calendar. (Registration for Nov. 19 is closed; registration for Dec. 3 opens Tuesday, Nov. 19, and registration for Dec. 17 on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 9 a.m. at mhl.org.)
Derry Lions Club, 6:30 p.m. at Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 W. Broadway. The organization is looking for new members to enable the club to continue its support of the community. For decades, The Lions Club has provided eye exams and eyeglasses for needy members of the community. Information: derrylionsclub@gmail.com, lionsclubs.org.
Device Advice for Adults, 7 to 8 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Bring your technology questions to the Reference Desk. Get help with the basics for iPads, cellphones, laptops, Kindles and other e-readers. Bring your chargers, usernames and passwords. If you’re unable to attend, stop by the Reference Desk anytime for device assistance. Information: 978-623-8440, mhl.org.Nov. 18, 25, Dec. 2
Pelham Parks and Recreation Women’s Volleyball (ages 18 and up), 6:30 p.m., (moving to 8 p.m. during basketball season) at Pelham Elementary School Gym, 61 Marsh Road. Games every Monday evening, starting at 6:30 (subject to change during basketball season) throughout school year 2019-20 (typically ending in mid-June). Program is subject to school needs and cancellations for closures, holidays or inclement weather. Supervisor is Cindy Brunelle. Cost: resident, $40; nonresident, $45. Registration information: pelhamweb.com/recreation.
Alanon Group Meeting, 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Whittier Rehabilitation Hospital; 145 Ward Hill Ave., Haverhill. If you are bothered by another person’s drinking, then Alanon may be of benefit to you. In these confidential groups you will find support and learn that you are not alone. Information: 508-366-4663.
Gam-Anon Meeting, 7:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 57 Peters St., North Andover. The only requirement to attend is having been affected by someone else’s gambling. Information: gam-anon.org/meeting-directory/us-meeting-directory/massachusets (note spelling!).
Legomania for ages 5 and up., 2 to 3 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Share a story, then build with Legos and share the creation with the group. Sign up at mhl.org/calendar.
Nov. 19, 21, 22, 23
Southern New Hampshire Overeaters Anonymous (OA), 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays at First Parish Congregational Church, 47 East Derry Road, Derry. The support group invites anyone who worries about their eating habits to come to a meeting. There are no weigh-ins, dues or fees. Meetings are also held 10 to 11 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays at the Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 W. Broadway, Derry, and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays at the Kelley Library, 234 Main St., Salem. Information: 800-201-8720, oanewhampshire.org.
Nov. 19, 26
Andover Toastmasters Club meets Tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m. in the Morse Conference room at Raytheon IDS, Essex Building, 350 Lowell St., Andover. Need to improve your speaking, presentation, or leadership skills? Need to overcome your fear of public speaking? Guests are always welcome. Information: andovertoastmastersclub, toastmastersclubs.org.
Nontraditional therapeutic group for teens, Youth Exploring Supports, 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Nov. 26, at Andover/North Andover YMCA, 165 Haverhill St., Andover. Teens will develop a strong sense of self and learn life skills to help build a healthy spirit, mind and body. Free for all; those interested must first meet with one of the coordinators. To schedule a family intake meeting, contact Andover Community Support Coordinator, Sobhan Namvar, LICSW, snam@andoverps.net, 978-623-5680; or Andover/North Andover Youth & Family Program Director, Stacey Consiglio, M. Ed, sconsiglio@mvymca.org, 978-685-0126, ext. 443.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Canceled: Haverhill Council on Aging hosts “Boosting Your Brain Health at the Holidays” demonstration, 1 p.m., at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Eating a diet rich in brain-healthy foods can benefit people at any age. Methuen Village Chef Brian Keefe will offer samples of tasty food options.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 3 to 7 p.m. at Windham High School, 64 London Bridge Road. With flu season here, the American Red Cross needs your help spreading the word that healthy blood donors are needed now. At the same time, you can also help bust the myth that the flu vaccine makes donors temporarily ineligible to give. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 3 to 8 p.m. at Londonderry High School, 295 Mammoth Road. With flu season here, the American Red Cross needs your help spreading the word that healthy blood donors are needed now. At the same time, you can also help bust the myth that the flu vaccine makes donors temporarily ineligible to give. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org
Veterans Financial Education Class Series, 5 p.m. at Veterans Northeast Outreach Center, 10 Reed St., Haverhill. Led by Sue Katz of American Consumer Credit Counseling, who works specifically with veterans to assist with credit building and repair, budgeting, financial planning, and saving. Speakers on different topics will be featured. All veterans welcome; if not enrolled with VNOC services, bring identification of veteran status. Pizza and refreshments served. Information: Gail, 978-372-3626, ghewins@veteranbenefits.us.
UMass Lowell Innovation Hub’s Entrepreneur Development Series: Crowdfunding, Investing, or Both?, 5:30 to 8 p.m. at UMass Lowell Innovation Hub, 2 Merrimack St., third floor. Funding your business means being creative, innovative and willing to do the work. Learn what’s best for your startup from experts Lucy Steinert, investor, Golden Seeds; Nick Mathews, CEO, MainVest; and Will Brierly, founder, Snowrunner Productions, who will share tips and tricks to secure needed funding. Michael Ciuchta, associate professor at the UMass Lowell Manning School of Business, will moderate. Free. Register at uml.edu/ihub. Information: 978-934-5560.
Thanksgiving Centerpieces with Betsy Williams, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Stevens-Coolidge Place, 137 Andover St., North Andover. Use fresh fall flowers, fruits, vegetables, fragrant herbs and seasonal berries combined with preserved leaves to make a handsome long-lasting centerpiece in the Williamsburg tradition in this small, hands-on workshop. Cost: Members, $60; nonmembers,$75. Advance registration required at thetrustees.org/things-to-do.
Photography lecture, "From Personal to Universal — Photographs" by Rania Matar, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Firehouse Center for the Arts, Market Square, Newburyport. Part of the Northshore Photography Lecture Series, which is co-produced by the Firehouse and Sweethaven Gallery. Born and raised in Lebanon. Matar moved to the U.S. in 1984. She started teaching photography in 2009 and offered summer photography workshops to teenage girls in Lebanon’s Palestinian refugee camps with the assistance of nongovernmental organizations. Tickets: adults, $10; students, 4, plus $2 ticketing fee. Information: Firehouse Box Office, 978-462-7336, firehouse.org.
Nov. 20, 27, Dec. 4, 11
Overeaters Anonymous meeting, 7 to 8 p.m. at First Church of Christ, 10 Church St., Haverhill. Do you have a problem with food or eating behaviors? OA can help. There are no weigh-ins, dues or fees. Information: 978-387-8188, oanorthshoreintergroup.org.
Nov. 20, Dec. 4, 11
Revive and Thrive — Dementia and Memory-Supportive Fitness Program, 11 a.m. to noon, at Andover/North Andover YMCA, 165 Haverhill St., Andover. Emily Kearns, PhD will facilitate this weekly program. Information: 978-604-0830.
Junior Friends of Memorial Hall Library, for ages 8-11, 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Volunteer program. Junior Friends work together to plan program for younger children and do other projects to help the library. Contact Miss Kate at 978-623-8440 or kdugan@mhl.org.
Merrimack Valley Camera Club meeting, 7:30 to 9 p.m. (socializing, 7 p.m.) at Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm St., North Andover. From beginners to professionals, its 150 members hail from the Merrimack Valley, North Shore, Southeastern and Seacoast areas of New Hampshire. The club holds frequent hands-on workshops, field trips — including some overnights, photo-related activities, presentations and competitions; most are open to the public. Information: mvcameraclub.org.Nov. 20, Dec. 4, 18
Bilingual representative from Rep. Lori Trahan’s office, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Vladimir Saldana, regional director for Rep. Trahan, will meet with constituents on the first and third Wednesday of every month. Whether you have a comment or a question on a federal program or issue, Vladimir or Jorge will be available.
Nov. 20 & Dec. 11
Northern Essex Community College free Robotics Program information sessions, 4 p.m. at Greater Lawrence Technical School, 57 River Road, Andover. The seven-week, 140-hour Robotics and Automation Training Program runs from Jan. 21 through March 13, 4 to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, at GLTS. The grant-funded, noncredit program is free to qualified applicants and is designed for unemployed and underemployed individuals (ages 17 to 29) with a minimum of a high school diploma or equivalent. Information/registration: 978-556-3067, 978-722-7054.
Nov. 20 & Dec. 18
Two-part Grief and the Holidays Workshop, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at a location to be announced. The holiday season can be extremely stressful for those who have lost a loved one, and many dread the holidays, feeling overwhelmed on how to cope with the holiday season. Learn coping strategies, how to deal with family members, and maintaining or creating new traditions during the holiday season. Registration: Lu Bonanno or Jacquie Marchand at 978-837-3333. The group is offered as a free service to the community.
Thursday, Nov. 21
Haverhill Council on Aging annual Thanksgiving luncheon catered by Chicken Connection, at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. A traditional Thanksgiving meal of roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, squash, and cranberry sauce will be served. This luncheon is a celebration of all that we have to be thankful for and to share the meal with friends. Cost of the meal is $8, and reservations are required; contact Kathy or Rita at 978-374-2390.
Alzheimer’s Support Group, 2 p.m. at Methuen Village, 4 Gleason St. Caregivers are invited to share personal experiences and learn strategies for communicating with their loved ones. Light refreshments served. RSVP to director of Compass Programming, Kristen LaBrie at klabrie@methuenvillage.com. Groups are held the third Thursday of each month.
Courageous Conversations: “The Angry Eye,” 7 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Screening and facilitated discussion the 2001 film about an experiment with college students conducted by Jane Elliott, recipient of the National Mental Health Association Award for Excellence in Education. In 1968 Elliott conducted an experiment with her third grade class about discrimination, dividing her class into two groups, based on their eye color, and one group was singled out for discrimination and poor treatment. A collaboration of Memorial Hall Library, Courageous Conversations, North Parish Racial Justice Team and Showing Up for Racial Justice. Information: 978-623-8430, mhl.org/calendar; sign up at mhl.org/calendar.
Nov. 21-Dec. 29
Winterlights, 5 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays at Stevens-Coolidge Place, 137 Andover St., North Andover; with free parking and shuttle service from Franklin Elementary School, 2 Cypress Terrace. Trustees members previews: Thursday and Friday, Nov. 21-22. Immersive holiday light display illuminating the extensive gardens at this “country estate.” Santa will visit every Thursday and Sunday, and Ice Princesses will be visit every Friday, from 5 to 8 p.m. All-weather outdoors event; cancellations will occur only in the event of a declared snow emergency; tickets of canceled nights may be redeemed at future dates. Tickets: members, $12; nonmembers, $17; children under 12, free; now available online at thetrustees.org/winterlights or at the estates, Thursdays-Sundays, Nov. 21-Dec. 29. Shuttle tickets are good for 30 minutes. Closed Thanksgiving. Volunteers can register at volunteer.trustees.org.
Nov. 21, Dec. 5, 19
Career Networking Group, 10 to 11:30 p.m. in Memorial Hall Library Ground Level Alcove 1, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Expand your network of business contacts, share ideas, and learn about effective job search strategies. Facilitated by certified career coach Arleen Bradley. Information: 978-623-8430, rdesk@mhl.orgm, mhl.calendar.org.
Nov. 21 & Dec. 12
American Health and Safety Institute First Aid course, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Methuen YMCA, 129 Haverhill St. Teaches students critical skills to respond to and manage an emergency in the first few minutes until emergency medical services arrive. Cost: family and general, $40; community, $60. Information/registration: mvymca.org/program/cpr-aed-first-aid/, or Kelley O’Hara at kohara@mvymca.org.
Rico Barr Duo, 7 to 9 p.m.at The Spot, 19 West Main St., Georgetown. Information: http://ricobarr.com/
Nov. 21, Dec. 19
Alzheimer’s Support Group, 6 p.m. at Methuen Village, 4 Gleason St. Caregivers are invited to join the Alzheimer’s Support Group, where you can share personal experiences and learn strategies for communicating with your loved one. Light refreshments served. RSVP to director of Compass Programming, Kristen LaBrie, at klabrie@methuenvillage.com.
Friday, Nov. 22
Calvary Baptist Church annual Toys for Tots pre-registration for children ages 0-12, in the Fellowship Hall, 13 Ashland St., Haverhill. Open to Haverhill residents only with photo identification. Calvary cannot guarantee toys to those who have not pre-registered. Information: 978-373-6466.
SHINE counselors from Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley will offer half-hour Part D Prescription Drug Plan review appointments at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Pre-registration is required; call the Haverhill COA at 978-374-2390, ext. 3919.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Holy Family Hospital, 140 Lincoln Ave., Haverhill. With flu season here, the American Red Cross needs your help spreading the word that healthy blood donors are needed now. At the same time, you can also help bust the myth that the flu vaccine makes donors temporarily ineligible to give. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
American Legion Post 27 Sons of American the Legion Turkey Shoot, 7 p.m. at 6 Sargent Road, Londonderry (behind the fire station on Mammoth Road). Come play bingo with playing cards to win a turkey for Thanksgiving and support the charities of the Sons of the American Legion. American Legion Post 27 is available to hold functions; call Trish at 603-437-6613 between 1-5 pm and ask for Trish.I nformation: 603-437-6613 (1 to 5 p.m.), alpost27.com.
New England’s acclaimed Chicago tribute band, Introduction —The Chicago Experiment concert, 7 p.m. at Windham High School, 64 London Bridge Road. Witness the raw sound of Chicago Transit Authority and Chicago’s early catalog from 1968-78 performed by 10-piece ensemble. Tickets: adults, $15; students and seniors, $12; available at windhammusicalarts.org/introduction-band.
Nov. 22-24
Greater Haverhill Arts Association Small Works Art Show, noon to 4 p.m. at the historic Hall-Haskell House Gallery, 36 S. Main St., Ipswich. The focus is on small works that are just perfect for gifting. Sunday afternoon will feature a public reception to meet the artists. The show and reception are free to the public, and all are welcome. Information: haverhillartassociation.org, info@ghaa.art.
Portsmouth Holiday Arts Tour, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Longest-running regional home studio arts tour, featuring nine studios and 18 artists, all located. Artists include internationally renowned glass artist Kristina Logan, blacksmith Peter Happny and potters Maureen Mills and Steve Zoldak. PHAT’s free Studio Checkpoint Pass and Raffle is also back: visit all nine studios over the course of the weekend, get your passport marked at each one, and be eligible to win one of a number of original works by participating artists. Information and map at PortsmouthArtsTour.com and facebook.com/events/1767153010051460/
Pentucket Players present “The Music Man,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at Haverhill City Hall Auditorium, 4 Summer St. Community theater presentation; all seats reserved. Tickets, $28, at pentucketplayers.org or at the door. Reduced-price tickets available for seniors for Sunday performance only, reservation deadline, Nov. 13 (call Kathy or Rita at the Council on Aging at 978-374-2390).
Saturday, Nov. 23
Good Shepherd United Methodist Church annual Christmas Fair and luncheon, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, 471 Main St., Haverhill. Handcrafted items, baked goods, jewelry, gift items and gently used treasures, plus Cookie Walk. Lunch items will consist of hot dogs, soups, chili, sandwiches, beverages, and lobster salad rolls.
75th Annual Sugar Plum Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First Parish Church, 47 East Derry Road, Derry. Featuring handmade items by local artisans, 200 dozen cookie walk, white elephant sale, soups and sandwiches.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Masonic Lodge, 7 High St., Andover. With flu season here, the American Red Cross needs your help spreading the word that healthy blood donors are needed now. At the same time, you can also help bust the myth that the flu vaccine makes donors temporarily ineligible to give. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Friends of the Plaistow Public Library Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 85 Main St. Holiday shopping and raffles.
Nov. 23 & 24
St. Anne Parish Christmas Fair, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, at 26 Emerson Ave., Hampstead.
Inaugural annual Pottery Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Essex Art Center, 56 Island St., Lawrence. Featuring handcrafted pottery including functional and decorative ceramics by 15 regional artists. All the artisans either teach or take pottery classes offered at the Essex Art Center.
Merrimack Valley Jewish Federation presents “Golda’s Balcony” film screening and conversation with producer, David Fishelson, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Edgewood Clubhouse Auditorium, 575 Osgood St., North Andover. Tovah Feldshuh recreates 100 years of Jewish history, playing 45 different characters including Golda Meir, Henry Kissinger, Moshe Dayan and Holocaust survivors. Screening only, 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Temple Emanuel, 7 Haggetts Pond Road, Andover. Tickets: general admission, $18; Friend of Spotlight (priority seating), $54, available at mvfj.org. Information: 978-688-0466.
Nov. 23, 30, Dec. 7, 14
Overeaters Anonymous meeting, 715 to 8:15 a.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 166 High St., Newburyport. Do you have a problem with food or eating behaviors? OA can help. There are no weigh-ins, dues or fees. Information: 978-387-8188, oanorthshoreintergroup.org
Sunday, Nov. 24
Red Cross Blood Drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Rite Aid Bradford, 68 S. Main St. With flu season here, the American Red Cross needs your help spreading the word that healthy blood donors are needed now. At the same time, you can also help bust the myth that the flu vaccine makes donors temporarily ineligible to give. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Friends’ Concert Series: TRIchrO + Oboe: Jazz Meets Classical, 2:30 p.m. Andover musicians David Mercure on bass and Eriko Yamaki Mercure on piano, with Mark Fairweather on drums and Joel Bard on oboe. TRIchrO performs regularly throughout the Greater Boston area, NYC and Japan, and their newly released CD is titled “Gravity.” All are Berklee College of Music graduates and teach in the Boston area, with the exception of Bard, who studied at the Cleveland Institute of Music and the Juilliard School, has a PhD in biochemistry and is an associate research fellow at Pfizer. Information: 978-623-8430, mhl.org; sign up at mhl.org/calendar.
Monday, Nov. 25
Individuals, local organizations, businesses and community groups are invited to apply to donate a decorated tree, mini-tree or wreath for the Southern New Hampshire Festival of Trees (Nov. 29 to Dec. 7 at Pelham Municipal Building). Application deadline is Nov. 25. Set-up will take place 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, and noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27. Items will be raffled off. Apply by mailing application plus application fee of $25 (refundable) to: Pelham Community Spirit. Festival of Trees, PO Box 1028, Pelham, NH 03076 or online (snhfestivaloftrees.pelhamcommunityspirit.org/trees/to-enter-a-tree). Information: snhfestivaloftrees.pelhamcommunityspirit.org/
Memory-Making Cafe, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Salvatore’s Restaurant, 34 Park St., Andover. Educator and consultant Emily Kearns, PhD, will facilitate this ongoing dementia and memory-supportive community program. Information: 978-604-0830.
American Legion Post 27 Members to Play Bingo with Manchester VA Patients, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Manchester VA Hospital, 718 Smyth Road. Pizza, diet soda, prize money. Information: 603-437-6613, alpost27.com.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m. at Windham Presbyterian Church, 1 Church Road. With flu season here, the American Red Cross needs your help spreading the word that healthy blood donors are needed now. At the same time, you can also help bust the myth that the flu vaccine makes donors temporarily ineligible to give. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m. at Temple Emanuel, 7 Haggetts Pond Road, Andover. With flu season here, the American Red Cross needs your help spreading the word that healthy blood donors are needed now. At the same time, you can also help bust the myth that the flu vaccine makes donors temporarily ineligible to give. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Nov. 26, 27, Dec. 2, 10, 11
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, 462 Broadway, Methuen. Donors of all blood types are needed to help overcome an ongoing emergency blood shortage. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Bingo for Veterans, 6 p.m. at Veterans Northeast Outreach Center, 10 Reed St., Haverhill. Veterans Northeast Outreach Center and the Haverhill Women’s Auxiliary welcome all veterans for bingo. No charge for cards, prizes for each game. Family may attend, but only veterans may play. If not enrolled with VNOC services, bring identification of veteran status. Information: Gail, 978-372-3626, ghewins@veteranbenefits.us.
Thursday, Nov. 28
Thanksgiving
Nov. 29-Dec. 1
“The Nutcracker,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday; noon and 4:30 p.m., Sunday, at Palace Theatre, 80 Hanover St., Manchester. The classic Christmas season ballet, performed by Southern New Hampshire Dance Theater accompanied by live orchestra led by Grammy Award-winning orchestral conductor and violinist John McLaughlin Williams. Tickets: $25 to $46 at palacetheatre.org/buy-tickets/default.aspx.
Nov. 29-Dec. 7
Southern New Hampshire Festival of Trees and Polar Express Experience, 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, and Monday-Friday, Dec. 2-6; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, Pelham Municipal Building Sherburne Hall, 6 Village Green. Pelham Community Spirit hosts a winter wonderland of holiday trees and wreaths, which will be raffled off, many of which containing gift certificates. The festival kicks off with a “Polar Express” reading followed by the movie; guests are encouraged to wear their pajamas. The Pelham Express train will give rides around the village green from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, and Dec. 1, and, new this year, a Snow Globe that you enter to have your picture taken in will be available for Christmas photos. Santa will be in attendance. Raffle tickets are $5 for a sheet of 25; festival admission is $5 for ages 12 and over; under 12, free; multiple-day passes available. The winner of the 2019 Pelham Community Spirit Scholarship (application deadline: Nov. 22) will be announced during the festival. Information: snhfestivaloftrees.pelhamcommunityspirit.org/
Nov. 29, 30, Dec. 1, 6, 7, 8
The Groveland Historical Society third annual A Festival of Trees, 1 to 8 p.m. at historic Washington Hall, 101 Washington St. Each tree has a different theme. Raffle tickets for the trees, wreaths and centerpieces that will be on display are $1 each, six for $5 or 12 for $10. Admission is $5, free to children under 5. Proceeds from this event benefit the Groveland Historical Society.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Birka Lodge No. 732, V.O.A. annual Swedish Yule Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hamilton/Wenham Community House, 284 Bay Road — Route 1A, South Hamilton. Featuring the Children’s Lucia Bride of Light Procession at noon, Swedish and American holiday music, colorful folk costumes. Handmade items and gifts include straw ornaments, candles, linens, wooden gnomes, folk art painted Dala horses, pewter ornaments. Sample warm glogg with gingerbread cookies.
Nutfield Holiday Parade & Celebration, 1 to 3 p.m. downtown Derry. In honor of the Nutfield 300th Anniversary, this year’s parade will be the Nutfield Holiday Parade and theme is Celebrations through the Years. This year’s Holiday Parade will be followed by a Downtown Holiday Stroll. Local businesses and groups are invited to enter floats (please, no Santa Clauses), participation is free, and early registration is advised. Information: ashley@gdlchamber.org or visit gdlchamber.org.
Haverhill High School Class of 1989 30th Reunion, 7 p.m., at DiBurro’s, 887 Boston Road, Haverhill. Tickets: $45, available from Stavros Demakis at Mark’s Deli, 2 Railroad Square (cash, check or Venmo), or by contacting Antigone Simmons, 978-471-1191, tigsimmons@gmail.com. Tickets will also be available at the door.
Andover High School Class of '89 30th Reunion, 7 p.m. at Elm Square Oyster Two Elm Square, Andover. Tickets: paypal.me/AHSReunion1989; information: Barry Finegold, bfinegold@aol.com.
Nov. 30, Dec. 14, 28
Dads and Donuts, Ages 2 to 5 at 9:30 a.m. (new time), at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. A story time for preschoolers and their families. After stories and a craft, share coffee, juice, and donuts. Pick up a token in the Children’s Room. Information: 978-623-8440, mhl.org.
Sunday, Dec. 1
New Hampshire State Police to host "Stuff A Cruiser," 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Toyota of Epping, 58 Calef Highway (Route 125). In support of the US Marine Corps' Toys for Tots program, unwrapped gifts for children up to age 12 are being collected. A "Stuff A Cruiser" event will also take place Sunday, Dec. 8 also in Epping. For more information, contact Sergeant Chad Lavoie at 603-223-8688 or follow New Hampshire State Police on Twitter at @NH_StatePolice, Facebook at @NHStatePolice, and Instagram at @nhstatepolice.
Wellness Heaven & Earth LLC presents the eighth Festival of Angels & Wellness Expo, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Castleton Banquet and Conference Center, 58 Enterprise Drive, Windham. More than 50 local vendors featuring gift certificates, crystals, jewelry, artwork, herbs, sprays, soaps, books, oracle cards, statues, and more. Entrance fee: $5, includes raffle ticket; can be waived by pre-registering readings online. Information: heavenandearthstudio.com.
The North Andover Festival Committee is looking for participants for the North Andover Santa Parade, to be held Saturday, Nov. 30, stepping off at North Andover Middle School, 495 Main St., at noon. Interested parties can contact NAfescom@gmail.com .
Monday, Dec. 2
“A Don Campbell Christmas,” 7 p.m. at Hampstead Middle School café, 28 School St. The Hampstead Cable Advisory Committee invites music lovers to start their holiday season with the annual Don Campbell Christmas Concert. A concert favorite, Don Campbell always delights his audiences with a mix of traditional Christmas music and some of his original holiday songs. In lieu of admission, concertgoers are asked to bring donations for the St. Anne food pantry or an item for those serving in the military. Information: 603-560-5069.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
American Health and Safety Institute CPR/AED course, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Lawrence YMCA, 40 Lawrence St. Teaches participants age 15 and over to recognize cardiac arrest, get emergency care on the way quickly, and help a person until more advanced care arrives to take over. Cost: family and general, $75; community, $105. Next session will take place 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15. Information/registration: mvymca.org/program/cpr-aed-first-aid/, or Kelley O’Hara at kohara@mvymca.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Haverhill Council on Aging presents holiday silk scarf painting class, 1 p.m., at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Beth Hayden of Methuen Village will demonstrate basic painting techniques on silk to create a unique scarf of your own design; no talent required. Each participant will finish her own unique wearable art in approximately 1 hour. Free, reservations required, space limited; call Kathy or Rita at 978-374-2390.
Wreaths of Christmas Legends with Betsy Williams, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Stevens-Coolidge Place, 137 Andover St., North Andover. Decorate your entryway with a fresh green wreath filled with fragrance and legends. Begin with a 14-inch fresh boxwood wreath, then enhance it with the herbs of Christmas — pine, juniper and rosemary. Finish the wreath with trails of ivy, sprigs of holly, fresh bay leaves, pinecones and seasonal berries and learn the Christmas stories of each of the greens. Cost: Members, $60; nonmembers,$75. Advance registration required at thetrustees.org/things-to-do.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Foot clinic with podiatrist Arthur Lynch, DPM, at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Cost: $30. Book appointments with Mary Connolly, RN, at 978-374-2390, ext. 3915.
Dec. 5, 12
CPR, AED and First Aid certification classes, 6:30 p.m. at the Haverhill YMCA, 81 Winter St., open to ages 10 and up. The cost is $55 per class. First Aid classes are Nov. 16, Dec. 5, Jan. 20, Feb. 24, March 11, April 27, May 18 and June 11. CPR and AED classes are Dec. 12, Jan. 16, Feb. 13, March 23, April 22, May 13, and June 1. Information about classes or group rate costs: Kristin Rodis at rodisk@northshoreymca.org.
Friday, Dec. 6
The Rico Barr Trio, 8 to 11 p.m. at The Loft Restaurant & Pub, 1140 Osgood St., North Andover. Information: ricobarr.com
Hampton Christmas Tree Lighting, 6:30 p.m. at the gazebo in Marelli Square. Sponsored by Hampton Parks & Recreation and Hampton Police Association.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Hampton Main Street Christmas Parade, 1 p.m., stepping off from the North Hampton/Hampton town line and continuing on Route 1 through downtown Hampton. The largest Christmas parade in New Hampshire. Information: experiencehampton.org.
Santa Claus is coming to The LonMrs. Claus arrive Saturday December 7th 1:00 PM-3:00 PM. This is a free event. Kids can visit with Santa Live on TV, and there will be gifts and refreshments. Parents can take pictures for no charge as well. Santa looks forward to seeing everyone. Information: Erin, 603-432-1147.
Hand-to-Hand Craft Fair, 9:30 a.m. at South Church, 41 Central St., Andover. Local artists will offer jewelry, pottery, local honey, quilted/sewn items, greeting cards, portraits, handmade soaps, luxury jams, hand-knit items, antique tableware and more. Proceeds benefit Youth Mission Trip.
Dec. 7 & 8
Two-day Holiday Pop-up Shop, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, at Upper Village Hall, 52 E. Derry Road, Derry. Holiday decor, vintage treasure, gifts, jewelry, gourmet treats, and more, at Bradley & Leonard’s (named after rescue pups), PJ’s Flowers & Weddings, and Petunia’s Antiques & Home Furnishings. Homemade caramels, antique Christmas ornaments, holiday wreaths, animal-themed gifts, giant gift basket raffle to benefit Upper Village Hall’s continuing renovations. For sneak peaks see Facebook: Pop Up Shop (Derry) or Bradley & Leonard’s Vintage and Home.
Sunday, Dec. 8
Final program, Temple Emanu-El Authors Series, 9:30 a.m. (continental breakfast), 10 a.m. (program), at Temple Emanu-El, 514 Main St., Haverhill. Jamie Bernstein, composer/conductor and Lawrence native Leonard Bernstein’s eldest daughter, will discuss “Famous Father Girl: A Memoir of Growing Up Bernstein.” The authors will be available to sign copies of their books. Suggested donation: $10. RSVP by Wednesday, Dec. 4 by contacting Nancy@TempleEmanu-El.org or 978-373-3861; walk-ins are welcome.
New Hampshire State Police to host "Stuff A Cruiser," 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Walmart, 33 Fresh River Road, Epping. in support of the US Marine Corps' Toys for Tots program, unwrapped gifts for children up to age 12 are being collected. For more information, contact Sergeant Chad Lavoie at 603-223-8688 or follow New Hampshire State Police on Twitter at @NH_StatePolice, Facebook at @NHStatePolice, and Instagram at @nhstatepolice.
New England Author's Expo Christmas Book Sale, noon to 6 p.m. at Danversport Yacht Club,161 Elliott St., Danvers. About 30 authors will be attending this event, which is sponsored by Pear Tree Publishing and Rosstrum Publishing. Free, open to all. Information: newenglandauthorsexpo.com.
Dec. 8 & 9
Pentucket Players’ “Evita” open auditions, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Heritage Museum Visitor’s Center, 1 Jackson St., Lawrence; 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday at Pentucket Players Loft, 250 Canal St., Lawrence. Classic musical play based on the life of Arentina’s Eva Peron, by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice. Information: info@pentucketplayers.org.
Monday, Dec. 9
In-Be-Tweens: Make a gift for someone special, for Grades 4 & 5, 4 to 4:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library Activity Room, 2 No. Main St., Andover. Register at mhl.org/calendar.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Dementia Dialogues, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Memorial Hall Library, Alcove 2 on Level G, 2 N. Main St., Andover. A monthly discussion group for anyone and everyone wanting to discuss dementia, including caregivers/care partners and people living with dementia. Facilitated by Emily Kearns, PhD, MBA, RMT, who is committed to change-making, including innovative programming and community education, so that individuals living with dementia may continue to live well, experiencing joy and meaningful engagement in communities that support and celebrate them and the life they choose. Information: Emily Kearns, 978-604-0830; Reference Desk, 978-623-8430 or rdesk@mhl.org.
Christmas with MARK209, 7 p.m. at New Life Christian Assembly of God Church, 966 Main St., Haverhill. Nashville’s MARK209 brings Christmas in four-part harmony to New England. The quartet, recently named Top Christian Country Artist of the Year, has scheduled 15 “Christmas from the Heart of Nashville” concerts during December. Tickets are $5, and concert-goers are advised to order ahead. For information and tickets, call Dawn at 603-329-6047. Additional local concerts during that week include Plaistow, Newmarket, Fremont, and Dover; for information and tickets for those concerts call Steve at 603-842-9794.
Dec. 12, Jan. 9
Writers Group, 7 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Open to new members. For more information, email writersgroupmhl@gmail.com.
Dec. 12, Jan. 16
Toastmasters Ballardvale Club Meeting, noon to 1 p.m. at OSRAM, 200 Ballardvale St., Wilmington, second and fourth Thursday of each month. Meet at visitors’ desk in the lobby of Entrance 2. Free parking. Membership is open to individuals looking to improve their speaking, presentations and leadership skills, and to overcome their fear of public speaking. Guests are welcome. Information: Ellen Fan, 617-447-3505, ellen.fan@smith-nephew.com.Merrimack Toastmasters Club, 7 to 9 p.m. at Stephens Memorial Library, 345 Main St., North Andover. Want to get ready for that next job interview or to overcome your fear of public speaking? The club meets the second and fourth Thursday of the month. Refreshments.
Dec. 12, Jan. 23
Thinking Thursday, for Ages 5 to 8, 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Combines stories and science and a craft to bring home. Register at mhl.org/calendar. Space is limited.
Friday, Dec. 13
Around the World, 9:30 to 10 a.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Whether you are a native speaker who would like to meet other parents in the community who raise their children bilingually, or you would like to expose your child to different languages and cultures at an early age, explore different languages through songs, rhymes, stories and games. Pick up a token in the Children’s Room. Information: 978-623-8430, mhl.org.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Autism-friendly Have Brunch with Santa, 10 a.m. to noon at Salvatore’s Restaurant, 354 Merrimack St., Lawrence. Hosted by Autism Eats and the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism, autism-friendly, nonjudgmental family brunch and photos with Santa, Cost: 13+, $21; ages 6-12, $15; age 5 and under, $5 (tax and tip included), includes all-you-can-eat pizza, pasta, salad,dessert and soft drinks. Reservations: AutismEats.org, specify dietary restrictions.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Registration deadline for Pelham Recreation Department Li’l Dribblers Basketball, open to boys and girls, ages 4 to 6, at 6 Village Green or online at pelhamweb.com/recreation. Taking place between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 4-Feb. 8, at the Pelham Elementary School gymnasium. No experience needed, residents and nonresidents welcome. Wear gym sneakers and comfy clothing. This program is designed to ready young players for the youth basketball that begins at age 7. Each session will last approximately 45 minutes and will consist of skills, drills and competition while learning the basics of basketball. Cost: $45. Coaches are needed to assist with teams.
American Health and Safety Institute CPR/AED course, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Andover/North Andover YMCA, 165 Haverhill St., Andover. Teaches participants age 15 and over to recognize cardiac arrest, get emergency care on the way quickly, and help a person until more advanced care arrives to take over. Cost: family and general, $75; community, $105. Information/registration: mvymca.org/program/cpr-aed-first-aid/, or Kelley O’Hara at kohara@mvymca.org.
Friday, Dec. 20
Musical Morning with Peter Sheridan, 10 a.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. A children’s musician for 20 years, Peter performs at many libraries, day care centers and schools. He plays guitar, accordion, harmonica and other instruments and uses puppets and books in his program. No registration needed.
ONGOING
Through Nov. 25
Andover Business Stimulus program at People’s United Bank, 16 N. Main St., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Business Networking International Andover Chapter is reaching out to all professionals, business owners, those seeking employment, and homeowners as part of the “Live Local, Stay Local” movement to help small businesses as well as the community. Various topics will be covered, from starting a business and expanding/growth opportunities, to eCommerce strategies and real estate trends. BNI’s Andover Chapter will donate money to Greater Lawrence Technical School as part of this overall stimulus/community outreach.
Through Nov. 29
“Human Rights/Labor Rights” poster exhibition featuring posters from the collection of Stephen Lewis, library hours at Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St. Posters from several countries including the U.S., Turkey, Canada, Tunisia, France and Germany highlight violations of peoples’ human and labor rights around the world, and what those rights are. supported in part by the Haverhill Cultural Council, Bricklayers Local 3, Asbestos Workers Local 6, and Firemen and Oilers Local 3. Information: Lewisposters@gmail.com.
Through March 30
East Hampstead Union Christian Church Community Food and Animal Shelter Drive to benefit St. Anne Ecumenical Food Pantry, Sandown Food Pantry, MSPCA at Nevins Farm, Salem Animal Rescue League, and Greater Derry Humane Society. Collection points at various businesses in Andover, Hampstead, Colby Corner, East Hampstead and Plaistow, including TD and People’s United banks, Hampstead Dry Cleaners and Chiropractic Wellness Centre. Information: Fran Medeiros, 603-770-8547, f.medeiros@comcast.net, ehucc.org.
Through July 31, 2020
Phillips Andover’s Addison Gallery exhibitions: “The Art of Ambition in the Colonial Northeast,” through Nov. 15; “George Washington: American Icon,” through Dec. 15; “A Wildness Distant from Ourselves: Art and Ecology in 19th-Century America,” through July 31, 2020, at Addison Gallery of American Art, 180 Main St., Andover. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday (while school is in session); 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Closed Mondays, national holidays, Dec. 24 and the month of August. Free; donations appreciated. Information: 978-749-4015, addison@andover.edu, addison.andover.edu/Pages/default.aspx.
Museums
The Museum of Printing, 15 Thornton Ave., Haverhill. Open every Saturday, year-round, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on other days for special events. Open for groups and classes on request. Cost: adults, $10; children 6 to 16, seniors and students, $8; members, free. Information: info@museumofprinting.org, museumofprinting.org.
Daily
Veterans Crisis Line for veterans thinking about hurting themselves, having thoughts of suicide, or becoming self-destructive, there are responders with the Department of Veterans Affairs, many of them veterans themselves, ready to help: 1-800-273-8255, press 1; text: 838255.
Senior MassParks Pass Available. Massachusetts seniors 62 and older can purchase a MassParks Pass for $10, available for purchase at all Massachusetts state parks that charge a parking fee during the period parking fees are charged. Massachusetts driver’s license or other official proof of Massachusetts residency required. Information: mass.gov. Annual federal parks passes can be obtained for a $20 fee at a national park, or a lifetime senior federal parks pass can be obtained for $80 ($10 fee for online and mail applications). Information: nps.gov for more information.
Sundays
Al-Anon, 7 to 8 p.m. at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway, Methuen. Members share their experiences, strength and hope when dealing with a relative or friend whose drinking is worrisome. Park in the back. Information: 978-258-3464.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m. at Ballard Vale United Church, 23 Clark Road, Andover. Is food a problem for you? Overeaters Anonymous can help. Information: 781-641-2303, oambi.org.
Sunday Night Ballroom Dancing, 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Relief’s In Function Hall, 1 Market St., Lawrence. Come Alive After Five has been running this dance for singles and couples for more than 30 years. All ages are welcome. The $13 admission fee includes coffee and pastry at 8:30 p.m. Parking is free. Information: 603-382-8964
Mondays
Line Dancing, 9 to 9:50 am. Mondays at Haverhill COA, 10 Welcome St. Instructor Susan Tribble provides modifications to accommodate different ability levels to a variety of musical genres including Broadway, swing, standards, rock and roll, traditional, as well as country. Cost: $5. Information: susantribble517@gmail.com.
Tai Chi Club, 9 to 9:30 a.m. at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St. A $1 donation is requested. Registration and information: Atkinson Recreation Department, 603-362-5531 or commrec@atkinson-nh.gov.
Aerobics, 9:30 a.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. Information: 978-983-8825.
Line Dancing with Jason, 9:45 to 11:15 a.m. at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St. Cost: $3 per class. Registration and information: Atkinson Recreation Department, 603-362-5531 or commrec@atkinson-nh.gov.
Mondays
Mother Goose Rhyme Time, 10 to 11 a.m. at the Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive. Geared toward infants to age 2 and their caregivers. Interactive sessions use rhymes, songs, puppets and more to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers. Information: 603-329-6411.
Lecture Series, 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main St. People from different backgrounds, professions or interests give presentations and offer insight into a variety of subjects. Information: 978-688-9560, northandoverma.gov.
Mother Goose, 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave., Atkinson. These 30-minute interactive sessions use rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments, and more to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers (infants to age 2). Registration and information: kimballlibrary.com, 603-362-5234.
Bridge Club, 1 to 4 p.m. at the Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive. Information: hampsteadlibrary.org.
T/ween Stitch-a-Bit, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave., Atkinson. Tweens and teens ages 9 to 19 may stop by after school to learn how to knit, drop in at any time and stay for some or all of the session. Two adults who know how to knit/crochet will be on hand to help. Participants need to bring their own supplies of yarn and needles. 603-362-5234 or kimballlibrary.com.
Nar-Anon Support Group, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Forest Street Union Church, 15 Forest St., Methuen. Based on the 12-Step program, this support group is for families and friends of those who have a drug addiction. Optional newcomers meeting, 6 p.m., third Monday of the month, Information: 978-258-3464.
Adult Knit-A-Bitters, 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. at the Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main St., Groveland. Join other knitters for a bit of knitting and a bit of chat. Open to all community members at all levels. Information: 978-372-1732 or langleyadamslib.org.
45’s Tournament, 7 p.m. at the Amvets, 576 Primrose St., Haverhill. Open to the public, always accepting new members — veterans, sons of veterans, Ladies Auxiliary. Information: 978-374-9807, haverhillveteranscouncil.com/amvets-post-147/.
Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays
Morning Meditation, 10:30 a.m. at the Oriental Culture Institute, 85 Essex St., second floor, Haverhill. The nonsectarian meditations cleanse, relieve stress, energize, heal, and activate inner potential. Please call ahead: 978-457-6900.
Mondays and Thursdays
Chair Yoga, 8 to 9 a.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. Information: 978-983-8825.
Pentucket Walking Club, 11 a.m., Pentucket High School lobby, 24 Main St., West Newbury. Walk through the school’s halls (and stairways, if desired). Rain or shine. Stop by the Groveland COA beforehand to fill out a release/registration form. Information: 978-372-1101.
Mondays and Saturdays
Overeaters Anonymous, 6 p.m. Mondays and 8 a.m. Saturdays at the North Andover Senior Center, 120 Main St. Is food a problem for you? Overeaters Anonymous can help. Information: 781-641-2303.
First Monday of the month
Sandown Garden Club, 6:30 p.m. at the Sandown Recreation Center, 25 Pheasant Run Drive. Meetings take place from March to November. Sandown residency is not a requirement for membership. Information: sandowngardenclub.org.
Third Monday of the month
Young Onset Parkinson’s Support Group, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway. Parkinson’s patients and caregivers discuss how this disease is affecting them; occasionally there are guest speakers. Newcomers are always welcome, regardless of age, but the group is not staffed by medical professionals specializing in older Parkinson’s patients. Information: Susan Mollohan at mrsshanley@yahoo.com; Diane Cole at donaco6@aol.com.
Tuesdays
3 B Fitness (Balance, Bones, Brain), 8 to 9 a.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. All are welcome. Cost: $2 per class. Information: 978-983-8825.
Drop-in Wii for Adults, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive. Information: hampsteadlibrary.org.
Reiki and Guided Meditation, 10 a.m. in the Center Meeting Room at Groveland Town Hall, 183 Main St. Cost: $5 per class. Information: 978-372-1101.
Bitty Books, 10:15 a.m. at the Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave., Atkinson. Children ages 2 to 3 and their caregivers are invited for stories, rhymes, finger plays or songs, and a simple craft. This is a simplified story time for children who are already 2 years old, but it’s also a good fit for older children who have a hard time paying attention to more than one story per class. Registration and information: 603-362-5234, kimballlibrary.com.
Tai Chi, 11 a.m. to noon at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. This ancient Chinese martial art form connects mind and body through gentle flowing movements designed to reduce stress and improve health, balance and flexibility. Instructor: Allan Drelick. $2 per class. Information: 978-983-8825.
CCC: Coloring, Coffee and Conversation, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. Enjoy coffee and conversation while coloring. Information: 978-983-8825.
Teen Movie Night, 6 to 8 p.m. in the Memorial Hall Library Teen Room, 2 North Main St., Andover. For grades six through 12. Information: 978-623-8400, mhl.org.
Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA) Meetings, 6:30 p.m. at St. Anne Parish, 26 Emerson Ave., Hampstead. The RCIA process is designed to provide a safe and respectful place for any adults who wish to explore the idea of becoming Catholic. Join any time. Information: 603-329-5886, bmullen@saintannechurchnh.org.
T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Meeting, 6:30 p.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. Information: 978-983-8825.
Alanon Group, 7 p.m. at Whittier Rehabilitation Hospital; 145 Ward Hill Ave., Haverhill. If you are bothered by another person’s drinking, then Alanon may be of benefit to you. In these confidential groups you will find support and learn that you are not alone. Information: 508-366-4663.
Darts (Haverhill Dart League), 7 p.m. at the AMVETS, 576 Primrose St., Haverhill. Open to the public, always accepting new members — veterans, sons of veterans, Ladies Auxiliary. Information: 978-374-9807, haverhillveteranscouncil.com/amvets-post-147/.
Tuesdays and Thursdays
Bone Builders, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. at the Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave., Atkinson. Retired & Senior Volunteer Program Bone Builders uses no-impact, weight-bearing exercises that increase muscular strength and bone density, and protect against fractures, which helps prevent falls. Fully trained RSVP volunteers lead the free classes; donations are gratefully accepted. Join any time. Participants must complete a release form and physician release form, available at the library or from an RSVP instructor. Information: 603-362-5234, kimballlibrary.com.
Overeaters Anonymous, 4:30 p.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, 196 Main St., North Andover. Is food a problem for you? Overeaters Anonymous can help. Information: Mary, 978-682-3467; Cynthia L., 978-688-9269.
Jacki’s Aerobic Dance with Rosemary Graham, 6 to 7 p.m. at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St. All routines are choreographed by Jacki Sorensen, Vertifirm, and include core work, cardio dance, and stretching. Cost: $154 winter session, Jan. 8-March 21 (22 classes @ $7 each) or $8 drop-in. Registration and information: Atkinson Recreation Department, 603-362-5531, commrec@atkinson-nh.gov.
Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays
Moderate-impact exercise class designed for older adults, 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill and Saturdays at 11:30 at the YMCA, 81 Winter St.. Classes include aerobic activity, strength training, balance and flexibility. No registration is required.
Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays
Southern New Hampshire Overeaters Anonymous (OA) holds meetings in Salem and nearby. The support group invites anyone who worries about their eating habits to come to a meeting. There are no weigh-ins, dues or fees. All welcome. Meetings take place from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays at The First Parish Congregational Church, 47 East Derry Road, Derry; 10 to 11 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays at the Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 West Broadway, Derry; 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays at the Kelley Library, 234 Main St., Salem. Information: 800-201-8720, oanewhampshire.org.
Tuesdays or Fridays
Kiddie Lit, 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays or 10:15 and 11:30 a.m. Fridays at the Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave., Atkinson. Usually multiple books are read and accompanying activities are provided to go along with the theme. Caretakers may stay and listen or relax in another part of the library. Registration and information: 603-362-5234, kimballlibrary.com.
Yoga with Sybil, 9:15 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Gentle Yoga,9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays at the Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main St. Chair yoga is also an option. Suggested donation: $5. Information: 603-382-6011, plaistowlibrary.com.
First Tuesday of the month
Chair Yoga, 3 p.m. at the Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive, September through June. Information: hampsteadlibrary.org.
Greater Salem/Derry Brain Injury Support Group, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Community Crossroads, 8 Commerce Drive, Atkinson. Open to survivors, families and caregivers. Information: Brain Injury Association of New Hampshire (BIANH), 603-225-8400.
Support Group for Grieving Parents, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St. (Route 121). Through this support group, attendees can find understanding and ways to deal with their thoughts and the devastating change that has occurred. Parents, grandparents and older siblings in Rockingham and Essex counties are welcome. Information: bethschool@comcast.net, GBrady6@aol.com.
First and third Tuesday of the month
Music and Movement Class, 10 a.m. at the Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive. Children ages 1 to 5 and their caregivers explore songs, dances and instruments. The program, which meets every other Tuesday, is designed to improve gross motor skills and spark creativity while developing the mind and body. Information: dvancuren@hampsteadlibrary.org.
Second Tuesday of the month
Grief Support for Loss of Spouse/Partner — Second Steps, 10:30 a.m. to noon, at High Pointe House, 360 North Ave., Haverhill. Registration and information: 978-552-4510, merrimackvalleyhospice.org/bereavement-support.
Brain Injury Support Group, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Whittier Rehabilitation Hospital, Seminar Room, 145 Ward Hill Ave., Bradford. Hosted by the Brain Injury Association of Massachusetts (BIA-MA), the group provides survivors and caregivers the opportunity to share experiences, learn strategies, and find resources for help with living with a brain injury as an aging person. Information: 1-800-242-0030, ext. 13; 978-469-1453; whittierhealth.com.
Story Times, 11:15 a.m. on Tuesdays and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Chester Public Library, 3 Chester St., Chester. Hear Miss Diane read some stories and make some crafts. Information: 603-887-3404, chesterpubliclibrary@gmail.com, chesterlibrary.com.
Second and fourth Tuesday of the month
Blood Pressure Clinic, 9 to 11 a.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. This is a free service, but donations are always welcome. Information: 978-983-8825.
Council on Aging World Affairs Discussion Group, 10 a.m. at the Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Topics such as domestic politics and international affairs are discussed with former FBI agent Jay White, who facilitates the group. All are welcome.
Surviving Suicide Loss: Safe Place Support Group, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at St. Michael Parish, 196 North Main St., North Andover. For anyone who has lost a loved one to suicide, a safe and confidential place to talk, listen, cry, be silent, grieve, be accepted, be understood, and offer acceptance and understanding to someone else in need, led by a trained suicide loss survivor. Sponsored by the Samaritans of Merrimack Valley, a program of Family Services of the Merrimack Valley. Free. Information: Dhelms@fsmv.org.
Wednesdays
Music Academy for Homeschool and Preschoolers, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at South Church, 41 Central St., Andover. Classes on the recorder, guitar, music and movement, drumming, music theory, rock/jazz ensemble and beginning winds/brass. Information: vwalton@mvmusicschool.org.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, 9 a.m. at the St. Augustine Education Center, 35 Essex St., Andover. FA is a program that addresses binge eating disorder, overeating, obesity, bulimia, undereating, and obsession with body size and exercise. Information: foodaddicts.org.
Tai Chi Stretch and Tone Class, 9 a.m. at Groveland Town Hall, 183 Main St. Join Susan Tribble to learn new ways to tone, maintain strength, and lead a more active, healthy lifestyle. Drop-ins are welcome. Information: 978-372-1101.
Zumba, 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. This fast-paced exercise program incorporates dance moves to a lively, rhythmic beat that provides a more aerobic, calorie-burning workout. Cost: $2 per class. Information: 978-983-8825.
Van Transportation for Groveland seniors, 10 a.m. to RiversEdge Plaza, Haverhill; noon to Our Neighbor’s Table food pantry, Amesbury. Information: 978-372-1101.
Cardio/Aerobics, 10:15 to 11 a.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. Information: 978-983-8825.
Needle Crafters, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Kimball Library, in the Atkinson Room, 5 Academy Ave., Atkinson. All experience levels and ages who enjoy knitting, crocheting, embroidery, quilting or another form of needlework are invited to join this informal group. Participants must bring their own supplies. Open to Atkinson residents and nonresidents. Registration and information: kimballlibrary.com, 603-362-5234.
Chair Yoga, 10:30 a.m. at Haverhill COA, 10 Welcome St. Chair Yoga is a gentle practice in which postures are performed while seated and/or with the aid or a chair. This style of Yoga is ideal for students who may have challenges getting on the floor or anyone who wants to focus on a gentle practice while using a chair for balance. Chair Yoga increases flexibility, strength, and body awareness. Classes are $5 per session. Contact Kathy or Rita at 978-374-2390 to register for this class.
Art and Game Afternoon, 12:30 p.m. in the Center Meeting Room at Town Hall, 183 Main St., Groveland. Information: 978-372-1101.
Polish horseshoes, 7 p.m. at the AMVETS, 576 Primrose St., Haverhill. Open to the public, always accepting new members — veterans, sons of veterans, Ladies Auxiliary. Information: 978-374-9807, haverhillveteranscouncil.com/amvets-post-147/.
Merrimack Valley Camera Club, 7 p.m. (socializing); 7:30 to 9 p.m. (program) at the Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm St., North Andover. From beginners to professionals, its 150 members hail from the Merrimack Valley, North Shore, and Southeastern and Seacoast areas of New Hampshire. The club holds frequent hands-on workshops, field trips, photo-related activities, presentations and competitions, most of which are open to the public. Information: mvcameraclub.org.
Wednesdays and Fridays
Boot Camp for Active Adults by Vanessa Underwood, 8:35 to 9:35 a.m. at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St. This class will combine weight training, balance, core, flexibility, and Zumba dance moves to improve cardio capacity. All levels are welcome; $7 per class. Registration and information: Atkinson Recreation Department, 603-362-5531, commrec@atkinson-nh.gov.
Movement to Music, 9 to 10 a.m. at the Haverhill Council on Aging, 10 Welcome St. A gentle, eclectic workout routine where seniors are welcome to exercise among friends and encouraged to work at their own pace. Exercise is done to music of the 1950s, and singing is optional. Instructor Heather True offers the first class free of charge. Cost: $2 per class. Information: Kathy or Rita, 978-374-2390.
First Wednesday of the month
Salem TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury) Support Group, 5 to 6 p.m. at Northeast Rehabilitation Hospital, in the Administrative Conference Room, 70 Butler St., Salem, New Hampshire. Information: Brain Injury Association of New Hampshire (BIANH), 603-225-8400.
Caregivers Support Group, 6 to 7 p.m. at the Kelley Library, 234 Main St., Salem, New Hampshire. Caregivers or supporters of loved ones with neurological conditions such as Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBI) and Acquired Brain Injuries (ABI), Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s are welcome to attend for sharing and support. Information: Brain Injury Association of New Hampshire (BIANH), 603-225-8400; sarah@tbicaregiversupport.com.
First and third Wednesday of the month
Bilingual Representative from Rep. Lori Trahan’s Office, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Vladimir Saldana, regional director for Rep. Trahan, will meet with constituents on the first and third Wednesday of every month. Whether you have a comment or a question on a federal program or issue, Vladimir or Jorge will be available.
Second Wednesday of the month
Salem Mild Brain Injury Support Group, 5 to 6 p.m. at Northeast Rehab Hospital, 70 Butler St., Salem, New Hampshire. The receptionist will direct visitors to the room. Information: Brain Injury Association of New Hampshire (BIANH), 603-225-8400.
Third Wednesday of the month
The Greater Salem (NH) Rotary Club serves free home-cooked pasta lunches from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month at Pleasant Street United Methodist Church, 6&8 Pleasant St., Salem, New Hampshire. All members of the greater Salem community are invited. Information: salemnhrotary.com.
Financial Education Class, 5 p.m. at the Veterans Northeast Outreach Center, 10 Reed St., Haverhill. Sue Katz, of American Consumer Credit Counseling, will conduct the class. Topics will include budgeting, credit repair, building credit, tax information, investing and other requested topics. Individual counseling is available after the group class. Ongoing, open to everyone on a drop-in basis. Katz has specific experience with veterans’ issues. Information: 978-372-3626.
Support Group for Caregivers of Loved Ones with Memory Loss, 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Holy Family Hospital’s first-floor atrium, 140 Lincoln Ave., Haverhill. Information: 978-420-1162.
Third Wednesday and second Thursday of the month
English and Spanish Support Groups for those caring for loved ones with memory loss, 6:30 p.m., third Wednesday, at the Country Kitchen at Marguerite’s House Assisted Living at Mary Immaculate, 189 Maple St., Lawrence (English) and 4 p.m., second Thursday, on the second floor of the Mary Immaculate Adult Day Health Center, 189 Maple St., Lawrence (Spanish). Free and open to family and friends caring for loved ones with memory loss, including Alzheimer’s and related dementias. Registration and information: 978-620-1402 (English session); 978-620-1494 (Spanish session).
Last Wednesday of the month
Bingo for Veterans, 6 p.m. at the Veterans Northeast Outreach Center, 10 Reed St., Haverhill. The VFW Ladies Auxiliary and VNOC invite all veterans to play Bingo. Cards are free and prizes are awarded for each game. Veterans only; veterans who are not enrolled with VNOC services are asked to bring confirmation of veteran status. Information: 978-372-3626.
Thursdays
Senior Drop-in Center, 9 a.m. to noon at the Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive. Information: hampsteadlibrary.org.
Fitness Class, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. Cost: $2 per class. Open to all. Information: 978-983-8825.
Sensory Story Time, 11:30 a.m. at the Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave., Atkinson. Just right for 2- and 3-year-olds who are almost ready for a full story time, but may still be challenged by too much structure. The class includes a teacher-led story and child-directed exploration of the hands-on sensory stations. Registration and information: 603-362-5234, kimballlibrary.com.
Bridge Group, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. For experienced players. Information: 978-983-8825.
Bingo, 6 p.m. at the Derry-Salem Elks Lodge, 39 Shadow Lake Road, Salem. Doors open early. Information: 603-898-7941, bpoe2226.org
Yoga Class, 6 to 7 p.m. at the VFW Post 1088, 93 Route 125, Kingston. The yoga sessions are taught by Maggie Grace, owner and instructor at the Yoga Room in Hampstead. Learn techniques for mobilization and centering of the mind. Cost: $12 per class after free first class. Information: 978-912-0868, skfabc@yahoo.com.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, 6:30 p.m. at the First Church of Christ, 10 Church St., Bradford. FA is a program that addresses binge eating disorder, overeating, obesity, bulimia, undereating, and obsession with body size and exercise. Information: foodaddicts.org.
Methuen Sons of Italy Lodge #902 Three-card Bingo and 50/50 Raffle, 7 p.m. at the lodge, 459 Merrimack St. Membership applications are available at the lodge. Information: 978-688-2258, methuensonsofitaly.com.
Adult Bereavement Group, 7 to 8 p.m. in St. Julie Hall, behind St. Joseph Church, 40 Main St., Salem, New Hampshire.The confidential group meetings are free and open to anyone who grieving the loss of a loved one. Information: 603-893-6061.
Learn to Cope, 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Sacred Hearts Parish Hall, 165 So. Main St., Bradford. This confidential peer-led support organization is for parents and family members coping with a loved one struggling with addiction, providing education, resources, support and hope. Members also receive overdose prevention and Narcan training. Information: 508-245-1050 or learn2cope.org.
A Course In Miracles (ACIM), 7:30 p.m. at The Derry Friendship Center, 99 Railroad Ave., Derry. The study/discussion group is open to anyone who would like to reduce stress, fear, depression, anger, helplessness, and/or those who feel that they are alone. The group is facilitated by George Wallace. Information: welcomingpeace.com/ACIM-study-group.
Ladies Night and Karaoke with Ron Souther, 8 p.m. at the AMVETS, 576 Primrose St., Haverhill. Open to the public, always accepting new members — veterans, sons of veterans, Ladies Auxiliary. Information: 978-374-9807, haverhillveteranscouncil.com/amvets-post-147/.
Thursdays and Fridays
Story Time for 3- to- 5-year-olds, 1:30 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. Fridays at the Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive. Information: hampsteadlibrary.org.
Second Thursday and third Wednesday of the month
Spanish and English Support Groups for those caring for loved ones with memory loss, 4 p.m., second Thursday, on the second floor of the Mary Immaculate Adult Day Health Center, 189 Maple St., Lawrence (Spanish); 6:30 p.m., third Wednesday, at the Country Kitchen at Marguerite’s House Assisted Living at Mary Immaculate, 189 Maple St., Lawrence (English). Free and open to family and friends caring for loved ones with memory loss, including Alzheimer’s and related dementias. Registration and information: 978-620-1402 (English session); 978-620-1494 (Spanish session).
Second and fourth Thursday of the month
The Merrimack Toastmasters Club, 7 to 9 p.m. at the Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main St., North Andover. Membership is open to individuals looking to improve their speaking, presentation and leadership skills, and to overcome their fear of public speaking. Information: contact@merrimack-toastmasters.org, merrimack-toastmasters.org.
Third Thursday of the month
Senior Peer Support Group for Stress and Anxiety, 11 a.m. on the third Tuesday of the month at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Facilitated by Alice Worland, RN, M.Ed. Register with Mary Connolly, 978-374-2390, ext. 3915.
Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group, 6 p.m. at the Methuen Village Assisted Living and Memory Support Community, 4 Gleason St., Methuen. Discuss what you are going through with people who understand and are here to support you. Information: Kristen LaBrie at klabrie@methuenvillage.com 978-685-2220.
Fridays
Weight Training, 8 to 9 a.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. Cost: $2 per class. Open to all. Information: 978-983-8825.
Gentle Yoga, 9 to 10 a.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. Cost: $2 per class. Open to all. Information: 978-983-8825.
State Rep. Linda Dean Campbell’s Methuen Office Hours, 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. Rep. Campbell will meet constituents and address the issues and concerns of Merrimack Valley and 15th Essex District residents. Information: 617-722-2380, Linda.Campbell@mahouse.gov.
Yoga, 11 a.m. in the Center Meeting Room at Groveland Town Hall, 183 Main St. Cost: $5 per class. Information: 978-372-1101.
Coping with a Loved One’s Suicide, 4 to 5 p.m. at the Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive. Information: hampsteadlibrary.org, nhcopingwithsuicide.com
First Friday of the month
State Rep. Linda Dean Campbell Haverhill/Bradford Office Hours, 9 to 10 a.m. at the Haverhill Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St. Rep. Campbell will meet constituents and address the issues and concerns of Merrimack Valley and 15th Essex District residents. Information: 617-722-2380, Linda.Campbell@mahouse.gov.
First and third Friday of the month
Fish Fry, 7 p.m. at the AMVETS, 576 Primrose St., Haverhill. Open to the public, always accepting new members. Information: 978-374-9807, haverhillveteranscouncil.com/amvets-post-147/.
Last Friday of the month
State Sen. Diana DiZoglio/Representative Office Hours, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. The senator’s office looks forward to meeting with constituents to discuss concerns and hear comments during these open office hours. Information: 617-722-1604; Diana.DiZoglio@masenate.gov.
Complimentary Spaghetti Supper, 5 to 6:30 p.m. at First Parish Church UCC, 47 East Derry Road, East Derry. Suppers are free and open to the community. Meal offers a generous portion of spaghetti with tomato sauce, meatballs, green beans, garlic bread and dessert; fresh garden salad June-August. Information and volunteer opportunities: Michelle Guerrin at 603-434-0628, officemrg@fpc-ucc.org.
Saturdays
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, 8 a.m. in the classroom building of Christ Church, 33 Central St., Andover. FA is a program that addresses binge eating disorder, overeating, obesity, bulimia, undereating, and obsession with body size and exercise. Information: foodaddicts.org.
Gentle Yoga Flow Class, 9:30 a.m. at First Church Congregational, 26 Pleasant St., Methuen. All ages and fitness levels are welcome. $5 drop-in fee. Information: terryisme@verizon.net.
Roll-Off and Meat Raffle, 2:30 p.m. at the AMVETS, 576 Primrose St., Haverhill. Open to the public, always accepting new members — veterans, sons of veterans, Ladies Auxiliary. Information: 978-374-9807, haverhillveteranscouncil.com/amvets-post-147/.
Young Adults Discipleship, 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Calvary Chapel, 180 Plaistow Road, Plaistow. Individuals ages 18 to 26 of all faiths, beliefs, and denominations are welcome. Information: 603-382-1778, 978-476-2739, ccrockingham.com.
DJ and Dancing with Ron Souther, 8 p.m. at the AMVETS, 576 Primrose St., Haverhill. Open to the public, always accepting new members. Information: 978-374-9807, haverhillveteranscouncil.com/amvets-post-147/.
First Saturday of the month
Community Giving Tree Van Donations Collection, 10 a.m. to noon at Bancroft Elementary School, 15 Bancroft Road, Andover. No pickups in June or July. Gently used baby gear and in-season children’s clothing. All donations go to children in the Merrimack Valley and North Shore. Currently there is an urgent need for infant clothing (0 to 3 months) and infant car seats manufactured less than five years ago. Information: communitygivingtree.org.
Community Giving Tree Van Donations Collection, 9 a.m. to noon at Second Congregational Church, 572 Main St., Boxford. Gently used baby gear and in-season children’s clothing. Rock ‘n Plays NOT accepted. All donations go to children in the Merrimack Valley and North Shore. Currently there is an urgent need for infant clothing (0 to 3 months) and int car seats manufactured less than five years ago. Information: communitygivingtree.org.
Third Saturday of the month
Community Giving Tree Van Donations Collection, 9 a.m. to noon at 2 DeBush Ave, Unit 2B, Middleton. Gently used baby gear and in-season children’s clothing. Rock ‘n Plays NOT accepted. All donations go to children in the Merrimack Valley and North Shore. Currently there is an urgent need for infant clothing (0 to 3 months) and infant car seats manufactured less than five years ago. Information: communitygivingtree.org.
ONGOING
Registration is now open for ESOL (English-for-Speakers-of-Other-Languages), Citizenship Preparation and English Communication for Employment classes at the Merrimack Valley Immigrant & Education Center (the former Asian Center), 439 S. Union St., Building 2, Level B, Lawrence. Anyone interested in signing up for morning or evening classes should call MVIEC at 978-683-7316. For more information, visit mviec.org.