ONGOING EVENTS
Friday, Nov. 29
Small House, Big Family: Open House at The Woodlands Inn, all day (drop in at any time) at The Woodlands Inn at Edgewood, 575 Osgood St., North Andover. Learn more about the Woodland Inn’s unique approach to assisted living. Information: 978-396-1872.
Through Dec. 1
“The Nutcracker,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday; noon and 4:30 p.m., Sunday, at Palace Theatre, 80 Hanover St., Manchester, New Hampshire. The classic Christmas season ballet, performed by Southern New Hampshire Dance Theater accompanied by live orchestra led by Grammy Award-winning orchestral conductor and violinist John McLaughlin Williams. Tickets: $25 to $46 at palacetheatre.org/buy-tickets/default.aspx.
Through Dec. 7
Southern New Hampshire Festival of Trees and Polar Express Experience, 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, and Monday-Friday, Dec. 2-6; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, Pelham Municipal Building Sherburne Hall, 6 Village Green. Pelham Community Spirit hosts a winter wonderland of holiday trees and wreaths, many of which containing gift certificates, which will be raffled off. The festival kicks off with a “Polar Express” reading followed by the movie; guests are encouraged to wear their pajamas. The Pelham Express train will give rides around the Village Green from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 30-Dec. 1, and, new this year, a Snow Globe that you enter to have your picture taken in will be available for Christmas photos. Santa will be in attendance. Raffle tickets: sheet of 25, $5; festival admission: $5 for ages 12 and over; under 12, free; multiple-day passes available. The winner of the 2019 Pelham Community Spirit Scholarship will be announced during the festival. Information: snhfestivaloftrees.pelhamcommunityspirit.org/, 978-566-1507.
26th Annual Methuen Festival of Trees, weekends, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 27, noon to 9 p.m., closed Thanksgiving; at 13 Branch St. lobby. This year’s festival will once again feature 240 decorated trees, mini-trees and wreaths, which will all be raffled off. Admission: adults, $10; children under age 15, free. Many raffle packages available online at methuenfestivaloftrees.com. Chance to win $5,000.
Through Dec. 8
Newburyport Bank presents the 7th annual Sea Festival of Trees, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at Blue Ocean Event Center, 4 Ocean Front North, Salisbury. Sparkling holiday trees, holiday stage performances, seaside ice rink and skate rentals, visits with Santa and other fun characters, Giant Gingerbread House, Santa’s Treetop Shop. All the trees are generously donated by local individuals, businesses, and organizations and will be raffled off. Proceeds benefit Salisbury Beach Partnership and the Fund to Bring Back the Historic Carousel. Admission: $7. Information: 978-462-2512, blueoceanhall.com.
Through Dec. 10
Tickets now on sale for “Christmas with MARK209,” to take place 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at New Life Christian Assembly of God Church, 966 Main St., Haverhill. Nashville’s MARK209, recently named Top Christian Country Artist of the Year, brings “Christmas from the Heart of Nashville” in four-part harmony. Tickets are $5, and concert-goers are advised to order ahead. For information and tickets, call Dawn at 603-329-6047. Additional local concerts during that week include Plaistow, Newmarket, Fremont, and Dover; for information and tickets for those concerts, call Steve at 603-842-9794. Information: mark209.com.
Through Dec. 15
18th annual Festival of Trees at the Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St., Haverhill, kicking off at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, with Volunteer/Donor Appreciation Night; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. (Holiday Gala Celebration with live music and buffet, $20), Saturday, Nov. 30; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, Veterans & First Responders Appreciation Day. Closed Mondays and Tuesdays. See buttonwoodsfot.org/events-schedule for complete schedule through Sunday, Dec. 15. More than 100 decorated trees, wreaths and centerpieces will be on display. Visitors to the festival are encouraged to purchase raffle tickets as well as vote for their favorites; best entries will be honored by the museum. Cost: adults, $7; seniors, $5; children ages 6 to 17, $3; children age 5 and under, free, tickets available at the museum during operating hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.). Information: buttonwoods.org.
Through Dec. 29
Winterlights, 5 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays at Stevens-Coolidge Place, 137 Andover St., North Andover; with free parking and shuttle service from Franklin Elementary School, 2 Cypress Terrace. Immersive holiday light display illuminating the extensive gardens at this “country estate.” Santa will visit every Thursday and Sunday, and Ice Princesses will visit every Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. All-weather outdoors event; cancellations will occur only in the event of a declared snow emergency; tickets of canceled nights may be redeemed at future dates. Tickets: members, $12; nonmembers, $17; children under 12, free; now available online at thetrustees.org/winterlights or at the estates, Thursdays-Sundays, through Dec. 29. Shuttle tickets are good for 30 minutes. Closed Thanksgiving. Volunteers can register at volunteer.trustees.org.
Through March 30
East Hampstead Union Christian Church Community Food and Animal Shelter Drive to benefit St. Anne Ecumenical Food Pantry, Sandown Food Pantry, MSPCA at Nevins Farm, Salem Animal Rescue League, and Greater Derry Humane Society. Collection points at various businesses in Andover, Hampstead, Colby Corner, East Hampstead and Plaistow, including TD and People’s United banks, Hampstead Dry Cleaners and Chiropractic Wellness Centre. Information: Fran Medeiros, 603-770-8547, f.medeiros@comcast.net, ehucc.org.
EVENTS
Nov. 29, Dec. 3, 5, 6
Southern New Hampshire Overeaters Anonymous (OA), 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays at First Parish Congregational Church, 47 East Derry Road, Derry. The support group invites anyone who worries about their eating habits to come to a meeting. There are no weigh-ins, dues or fees. Meetings are also held 10 to 11 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays at the Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 W. Broadway, Derry, and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays at the Kelley Library, 234 Main St., Salem. Information: 800-201-8720, oanewhampshire.org.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Birka Lodge No. 732, V.O.A. annual Swedish Yule Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hamilton/Wenham Community House, 284 Bay Road — Route 1A, South Hamilton. Featuring the Children’s Lucia Bride of Light Procession at noon, Swedish and American holiday music, colorful folk costumes. Handmade items and gifts include straw ornaments, candles, linens, wooden gnomes, folk art painted Dala horses, pewter ornaments. Sample warm glogg with gingerbread cookies.
Nutfield Holiday Parade & Celebration, 1 to 2:30 p.m. downtown Derry. In honor of the Nutfield 300th Anniversary, this year’s parade will be the Nutfield Holiday Parade, and theme is Celebrations Through the Years. This year’s Holiday Parade will be followed by a Downtown Holiday Stroll. Local businesses and groups are invited to enter floats (please, no Santa Clauses), participation is free, and early registration is advised. Information: ashley@gdlchamber.org or visit gdlchamber.org.
Derry Festival of Trees, 2 to 5 p.m. at Adams Memorial Bldg. (Derry Opera House), 29 W. Broadway. Third year, featuring trees designed and contributed by local businesses. Proceeds from tree raffle will support Community Caregivers of Greater Derry. Raffle tickets ($1) can be purchased at the opera house or throughout the week at local businesses where trees are displayed. Free admission. Some businesses within walking distance of the opera house will keep their trees at their premises. Children’s activities at Derry Parks and Recreation and Holiday Stroll, 2 to 5 p.m.; pictures with Santa, 3 to 5 p.m.; tree lighting ceremony, 5:30 p.m. at corner of Manning and Broadway. Information: 603-432-8205, thegrindnh@gmail.com
Haverhill High School Class of 1989 30th Reunion, 7 p.m., at DiBurro’s, 887 Boston Road, Haverhill. Tickets: $45, available from Stavros Demakis at Mark’s Deli, 2 Railroad Square (cash, check or Venmo), or by contacting Antigone Simmons, 978-471-1191, tigsimmons@gmail.com. Tickets will also be available at the door.
Andover High School Class of ‘89 30th Reunion, 7 p.m. at Elm Square Oyster Co., Two Elm Square, Andover. Tickets: paypal.me/AHSReunion1989; information: Barry Finegold, bfinegold@aol.com.
Nov. 30-Dec.1
“The Nutcracker,” 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. Sunday, at the Firehouse Center for the Arts, Market Square, Newburyport. Dancers hail from Methuen, Lawrence, Haverhill, Boxford, North Andover, Georgetown, Middleton, and Newburyport, as well as Salem, Pelham, Londonderry, Plaistow, and Windham, New Hampshire. Principal roles are performed by members of Methuen Ballet Ensemble; all other roles are performed by students of Voter’s School of Dance in Salem, and Dance Concepts in Pelham, New Hampshire, and Helene Joy School of Dance in Middleton. Tickets: 1 and 3 p.m. performances, $26; 7 p.m. performance, $28. Information: firehouse.org/event/the-nutcracker/2019-11-30/
“The Nutcracker,” 4 p.m., at Seifert Performing Arts Center, 44 Geremonty Drive, Salem, New Hampshire. In this full-scale professional holiday production, presented by New England Dance Ensemble and New Hampshire Philharmonic, 100 aspiring dancers will be joined by guest artists from American Ballet Theater and Pennsylvania Ballet. Tickets: $35, $42, $50; available at nede.org or 1-800-595-4TIX.
Nov. 30, Dec. 2, 7, 9
Overeaters Anonymous, 6 to 7 p.m. Monday and 8 to 9 a.m. Saturday at North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main St. Is food a problem for you? Overeaters Anonymous can help. Information: 781-641-2303, oambi.org.
Nov. 30, Dec. 7, 14, 21
Overeaters Anonymous meeting, 7:15 to 8:15 a.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 166 High St., Newburyport. Do you have a problem with food or eating behaviors? OA can help. There are no weigh-ins, dues or fees. Information: 978-387-8188, oanorthshoreintergroup.org
Nov. 30, Dec. 14, 28
Dads and Donuts, Ages 2 to 5 at 9:30 a.m. (new time), at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. A story time for preschoolers and their families. After stories and a craft, share coffee, juice, and donuts. Pick up a token in the Children’s Room. Information: 978-623-8440, mhl.org.
Sunday, Dec. 1
New Hampshire State Police to host “Stuff A Cruiser,” 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Toyota of Epping, 58 Calef Highway (Route 125). In support of the US Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots program, unwrapped gifts for children up to age 12 are being collected. A “Stuff A Cruiser” event will also take place Sunday, Dec. 8 also in Epping. For more information, contact Sergeant Chad Lavoie at 603-223-8688 or follow New Hampshire State Police on Twitter at @NH_StatePolice, Facebook at @NHStatePolice, and Instagram at @nhstatepolice.
Wellness Heaven & Earth LLC presents the eighth Festival of Angels & Wellness Expo, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Castleton Banquet and Conference Center, 58 Enterprise Drive, Windham. More than 50 local vendors featuring gift certificates, crystals, jewelry, artwork, herbs, sprays, soaps, books, oracle cards, statues, and more. Entrance fee: $5, includes raffle ticket; can be waived by pre-registering readings online. Information: heavenandearthstudio.com.
Opening reception for exhibit “Ansha Sholum at 100,” 1 to 3 p.m. in the Gallery of Lawrence Heritage State Park, 1 Jackson St., Lawrence. The reception will include a discussion of the Children of Abraham Cemetery, with Bill Porteous. Exhibit runs through Dec. 28, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Congregation Ansha Sholum was once called “the Little Shul Across the Spicket.” It is now the last surviving synagogue in the city. The exhibit chronicles the history of the congregation and the wider Jewish community, and was curated by members of the synagogue and artist Kate Delaney. Information: Lawrence Heritage State Park, 978-794-1655; Congregation Ansha Sholum: 978-237-0241, anshasholumlawrence@gmail.com.
Caroline Stevens Rogers Building and North Andover Historical Society Open Houses, 3 to 4 p.m. at Caroline Stevens Rogers Building, 800 Massachusetts Ave., North Andover. All are invited to hear about renovation plans and previews of the gala re-opening in 2020, and then to head across Massachusetts Avenue for historical tours of the Common and the tree lighting at 4 p.m. Information: northandoverhistoricalsociety.org/, 978-686-4035
Dec. 1, 6, 7 & 8
Groveland Historical Society’s third annual “A Festival of Trees,” 1 to 8 p.m. at Washington Hall, 101 Washington St. Each tree has a different theme. Raffle tickets for the trees, wreaths and centerpieces that will be on display are $1 each, six for $5 or 12 for $10. Admission is $5, free to children under 5. Proceeds from this event benefit the Groveland Historical Society.
Dec. 1, 8, 15, 22
Al-Anon, 7 to 8 p.m. at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway, Methuen. Members share their experiences, strength and hope when dealing with a relative or friend whose drinking is worrisome. Park in the back. Information: 978-258-3464.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m. at Ballard Vale United Church, 23 Clark Road, Andover. Is food a problem for you? Overeaters Anonymous can help. Information: 781-641-2303, oambi.org.
Sunday Night Ballroom Dancing, 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Relief’s In Function Hall, 1 Market St., Lawrence. Come Alive After Five has been running this dance for singles and couples for more than 30 years. All ages welcome. $13 admission includes coffee and pastry at 8:30 p.m. Free parking. Information: 603-382-8964.
Monday, Dec. 2
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1:30 to 6 p.m. at Haverhill Elks Lodge, 24 Summer St. In thanks for being the lifeline patients need this holiday season, the Red Cross is thanking those who come to give by Dec. 18 with a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Hampstead Heroes Tree to be placed, 6 p.m. in the Town Offices lobby, 11 Main St. The tree will be available for residents to place colored stars on before Christmas for loved ones who have served, are currently serving, or who have given their life while in the military. Information: Howie Steadman, Patriotic Purposes Committee chairman, 603-329-4288.
“A Don Campbell Christmas,” 7 p.m. at Hampstead Middle School café, 28 School St. The Hampstead Cable Advisory Committee invites music lovers to start their holiday season with the annual Don Campbell Christmas Concert. A concert favorite, Don Campbell delights his audiences with a mix of traditional Christmas music and some of his original holiday songs. In lieu of admission, concertgoers are asked to bring donations for the St. Anne food pantry or an item for those serving in the military. Information: 603-560-5069.
Advent Candlelight Taizé Meditation Service, 7 p.m. at Groveland Congregational Church, 4 King St. The service is modeled after those held at the Taizé community in France, with ecumenical Christian prayer, song, scripture and silence. The candles illuminating the sanctuary bring hope for light and peace. Open to all. Information: 978-372-3463, grovelanducc.org.
Dec. 2-6
On behalf of the US Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots, the New Hampshire State Police is collecting unwrapped gifts for children to age 12, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday until Friday, Dec. 6, at Troop A Barracks, 315 Calef Highway (Route 125), Epping. The State Police will also host “Stuff-A-Cruiser” events in Epping on Sundays, Dec. 1 and 8. For more information, contact Sergeant Chad Lavoie at 603-223-8688 or follow New Hampshire State Police on Twitter at @NH_StatePolice, Facebook at @NHStatePolice, and Instagram at @nhstatepolice.
Dec. 2, 9, 16, 23
Conversational English,10 a.m. to noon at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. For non-native speakers of English who have studied formal English and would like to practice their speaking and listening skills. New members welcome. To register, contact Carolyn Fantini at 978-475-4602.
Pelham Parks and Recreation Women’s Volleyball (ages 18 and up), 6:30 p.m., (moving to 8 p.m. during basketball season) at Pelham Elementary School Gym, 61 Marsh Road. Games every Monday evening, starting at 6:30 (subject to change during basketball season) throughout school year 2019-20 (typically ending in mid-June). Program is subject to school needs and cancellations for closures, holidays or inclement weather. Supervisor is Cindy Brunelle. Cost: resident, $40; nonresident, $45. Registration information: pelhamweb.com/recreation.
Alanon Group Meeting, 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Whittier Rehabilitation Hospital; 145 Ward Hill Ave., Haverhill. If you are bothered by another person’s drinking, then Alanon may be of benefit to you. In these confidential groups you will find support and learn that you are not alone. Information: 508-366-4663.
Gam-Anon Meeting, 7:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 57 Peters St., North Andover. The only requirement to attend is having been affected by someone else’s gambling. Information: gam-anon.org/meeting-directory/us-meeting-directory/massachusets (note spelling!).
Dec. 2, 10, 11, 18
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, 462 Broadway, Methuen. In thanks for being the lifeline patients need this holiday season, the Red Cross is thanking those who come to give now until Dec. 18 with a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended, speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
American Health and Safety Institute CPR/AED course, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Lawrence YMCA, 40 Lawrence St. Teaches participants age 15 and over to recognize cardiac arrest, get emergency care on the way quickly, and help a person until more advanced care arrives to take over. Cost: family and general, $75; community, $105. Next session will take place 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15. Information/registration: mvymca.org/program/cpr-aed-first-aid/, or Kelley O’Hara at kohara@mvymca.org.
Women’s City Club Christmas Party, 1 p.m. in Advent Christian Church lower level, 160 Carleton St., Haverhill, featuring a Yankee Swap and caricatures by artist Susan Festa, owner of Boston Caricatures. For the Yankee “Sweet’’ Swap, participants are asked to bring a wrapped gift of up to $11 value, including candy, notecards, fancy soaps, napkins or gift cards. Meeting kicks off with brief business meeting, followed by refreshments and holiday activities. Members come from towns throughout the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire, and new members are always welcome. Membership applications are available at every meeting. Information on Sue Festa’s Boston Caricatures is available by emailing jmrkd43@earthlink.net.
Georgetown Historical Society Annual Meeting, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Georgetown Peabody Library, 2 Maple St. Guest speaker will be Matt Diana, Georgetown’s own housewright. During a prestigious carpentry training program Matt excelled at the hands-on training of 17th-, 18th- and 19th-century building techniques. Before founding his own company, he refined his knowledge and skills while working with renowned preservation specialists in both eastern and western Massachusetts. Light refreshments. Information: georgetownhistoricalsociety.com
Dec. 3, 10, 17
Andover Toastmasters Club meets Tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m. in the Morse Conference room at Raytheon IDS, Essex Building, 350 Lowell St., Andover. Need to improve your speaking, presentation, or leadership skills? Need to overcome your fear of public speaking? Guests are always welcome. Information: andovertoastmastersclub- toastmastersclubs.org.
Overeaters Anonymous meeting, 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. at Amesbury Health Center, 24 Morrill Place (front door).. Do you have a problem with food or eating behaviors? OA can help. There are no weigh-ins, dues or fees. Information: 978-387-8188, oanorthshoreintergroup.org.
Dec. 3 & 17
Haverhill Veterans Services Office and Merrimack Valley Hospice Grief Support Group for Veteran Loss,10:30 a.m. to noon at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St. The group will meet on the first and third Tuesdays of each month until Dec.17. Registration: Veterans Services, 978-374-2351 ext. 3932.
Reading with Annie, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. For children able to read on their own. Annie is a therapy dog who loves to be read to. The sessions are 15 minutes long, and only the child who is reading is allowed in the room with Annie and her handler. Register at mhl.org/calendar. (Registration for Dec. 3 is now open, and registration for Dec. 17 will open on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 9 a.m. at mhl.org.)
Device Advice for Adults, 7 to 8 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Bring your technology questions to the Reference Desk. Get help with the basics for iPads, cellphones, laptops, Kindles and other e-readers. Bring your chargers, usernames and passwords. If you’re unable to attend, stop by the Reference Desk anytime for device assistance. Information: 978-623-8440, mhl.org.
Dec. 3, 17, Jan. 7, 14
Derry Lions Club, 6:30 p.m. at Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 W. Broadway. The organization is looking for new members to enable the club to continue its support of the community. For decades, The Lions Club has provided eye exams and eyeglasses for needy members of the community. Information: derrylionsclub@gmail.com, lionsclubs.org.Dec. 3, 5, 10, 12
Overeaters Anonymous meeting, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at St. Michael Church (St. Theresa Room) 196 Main St., North Andover. Do you have a problem with food or eating behaviors? OA can help. There are no weigh-ins, dues or fees. Information: 978-387-8188, oanorthshoreintergroup.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Red Cross Blood Drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at David and Furber Mills, 40 high St., North Andover. In thanks for being the lifeline patients need this holiday season, the Red Cross is thanking those who come to give by Dec. 18 with a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Haverhill Council on Aging presents holiday silk scarf painting class, 1 p.m., at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Beth Hayden of Methuen Village will demonstrate basic painting techniques on silk to create a unique scarf of your own design; no talent required. Each participant will finish her own unique wearable art in approximately 1 hour. Free, reservations required, space limited; call Kathy or Rita at 978-374-2390.
Wreaths of Christmas Legends with Betsy Williams, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Stevens-Coolidge Place, 137 Andover St., North Andover. Decorate your entryway with a fresh green wreath filled with fragrance and legends. Begin with a 14-inch fresh boxwood wreath, then enhance it with the herbs of Christmas — pine, juniper and rosemary. Finish the wreath with trails of ivy, sprigs of holly, fresh bay leaves, pinecones and seasonal berries and learn the Christmas stories of each of the greens. Cost: Members, $60; nonmembers,$75. Advance registration required at thetrustees.org/things-to-do.
Felted Soap Workshop for kids grades 4 and up, 4 to 5 p.m. and for adults, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main St. Materials fee, $10 per person. Registration required at 603-382-6011, plaistowlibrary.evanced.info/signup.
Dec. 4, 11, 18
Overeaters Anonymous meeting, 7 to 8 p.m. at First Church of Christ, 10 Church St., Haverhill. Do you have a problem with food or eating behaviors? OA can help. There are no weigh-ins, dues or fees. Information: 978-387-8188, oanorthshoreintergroup.org.
Dec. 4, 11, 18
Junior Friends of Memorial Hall Library, for ages 8-11, 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Volunteer program. Junior Friends work together to plan program for younger children and do other projects to help the library. Contact Miss Kate at 978-623-8440 or kdugan@mhl.org.
Revive and Thrive — Dementia and Memory-Supportive Fitness Program, 11 a.m. to noon, at Andover/North Andover YMCA, 165 Haverhill St., Andover. Emily Kearns, PhD will facilitate this weekly program. Information: 978-604-0830.
Merrimack Valley Camera Club meeting, 7:30 to 9 p.m. (socializing, 7 p.m.) at Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm St., North Andover. From beginners to professionals, its 150 members hail from the Merrimack Valley, North Shore, Southeastern and Seacoast areas of New Hampshire. The club holds frequent hands-on workshops, field trips — including some overnights, photo-related activities, presentations and competitions; most are open to the public. Information: mvcameraclub.org.
Dec. 4, 18
Bilingual representative from Rep. Lori Trahan’s office, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Vladimir Saldana, regional director for Rep. Trahan, will meet with constituents on the first and third Wednesday of every month. Whether you have a comment or a question on a federal program or issue, Vladimir or Jorge will be available.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Foot clinic with podiatrist Arthur Lynch, DPM, at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Cost: $30. Book appointments with Mary Connolly, RN, at 978-374-2390, ext. 3915.
Family Night Grinchmas Party, 6 to 7 p.m. at Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main St. A reading of Dr. Suess’s “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” followed by a Candy Cane Hunt outside on the library grounds — dress warm, bring a flashlight and hunt outside for candy canes, then come inside to decorate a Christmas Cookie. Registration required at 603-382-6011, plaistowlibrary.evanced.info/signup.
“Upstairs, Downstairs tour,” 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main St. is a special tour through the holiday-decorated 200-year-old Amos Blanchard House, including not just the period rooms, but also through the private “off-limits” areas. Venture to third-floor rooms, where collection items are stored, and go behind the closed doors of work spaces and storage spaces. The Blanchard House is not mobility accessible, and the tour involves a considerable amount of standing, climbing stairs and moving through tight spaces. Call Marilyn Helmers at 978-475-2236 with any questions. Space is limited. Free; registration required. Information: 978-475-2236, andoverhistoryandculture.org/upstairs-downstairs.
Dec. 5, 12
CPR, AED and First Aid certification classes, 6:30 p.m. at the Haverhill YMCA, 81 Winter St., open to ages 10 and up. The cost is $55 per class. First Aid classes are Nov. 16, Dec. 5, Jan. 20, Feb. 24, March 11, April 27, May 18 and June 11. CPR and AED classes are Dec. 12, Jan. 16, Feb. 13, March 23, April 22, May 13, and June 1. Information about classes or group rate costs: Kristin Rodisk at rodisk@northshoreymca.org.
Dec. 5, 19
Career Networking Group, 10 to 11:30 p.m. in Memorial Hall Library Ground Level Alcove 1, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Expand your network of business contacts, share ideas, and learn about effective job search strategies. Facilitated by certified career coach Arleen Bradley. Information: 978-623-8430, rdesk@mhl.orgm, mhl.calendar.org.
Friday, Dec. 6
Red Cross Blood Drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Atkinson Resort and Country Club, 85 Country Club Drive. The holidays are a busy time of year, but the American Red Cross is making it easy and rewarding to give the most important gift on some patients’ wish list – a lifesaving blood donation. In thanks for being the lifeline patients need this holiday season, the Red Cross is thanking those who come to give between now and Dec. 18 with a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Hampton Christmas Tree Lighting, 6:30 p.m. at the gazebo in Marelli Square. Sponsored by Hampton Parks & Recreation and Hampton Police Association.
The Rico Barr Trio, 8 to 11 p.m. at The Loft Restaurant & Pub, 1140 Osgood St., North Andover. Information: ricobarr.com
Dec. 6 & 7
Atkinson Garden Club annual Holiday Greens and Gifts Sale, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Community Center, 4 Main St. Table-top holly trees, kissing balls, centerpieces with candles, cheerful holiday mug arrangements, fresh wreathes, swags, and memorial/patio greens with handmade bows. The theme of this year’s creative Opportunity Basket is “A Cabin in the Woods,” brimming with everything that might be required to spend a cozy winter weekend together with family and friends. Pre-orders are encouraged to ensure selections and color preferences; find forms at the Atkinson Community Center, Kimball Library, and at atkinsongardenclub.com. Orders may also be placed by calling Marnie Finn, 603-489-1380, or by mail to: AGC, P.O. Box 571, Atkinson, NH 03811.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Hand-to-Hand Craft Fair, 9:30 a.m. at South Church, 41 Central St., Andover. Local artists will offer jewelry, pottery, local honey, quilted/sewn items, greeting cards, portraits, handmade soaps, luxury jams, hand-knit items, antique tableware and more. Proceeds benefit Youth Mission Trip.
TRMS Senior Citizens Holiday Tea, 10 to 11:30 a.m.at Timberlane Regional Middle School cafeteria, 44 Greenough Road, Plaistow. All senior citizens from Timberlane communities are invited. Entertainment by middle school musical groups, decorations prepared by the students, refreshments prepared by the PTSA. Guests will be presented with a small gift. Donations of small poinsettias for table centerpieces would be appreciated; call 382-7131 to RSVP, donate poinsettias or mittens and hats or volunteer at the tea.
Holiday Drop ‘N Shop, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave., Atkinson. Let the kids (grades 1-5; all-day kindergartners will also be considered) spend the day with developmentally appropriate crafts, art, music, games, and movement, wrapping up with a show with Michelle’s “Rainforest Animal” Menagerie (1:30 to 2:30 p.m.; children wishing to attend this session only are asked to register separately . Children may not be left unless 1) the waiver is signed by a parent or guardian, 2) they have a lunch, and 3) they have appropriate outdoor gear. Free. Register at libraryinsight.com/EventSignUp.asp?t=640414394&jx=sap&lmx=%CFco%23%AF%A8q. Teenagers interested in volunteering may email kwatson@kimballlibrary.com.
Hampton Main Street Christmas Parade, 1 p.m., stepping off from the North Hampton/Hampton town line and continuing on Route 1 through downtown Hampton. The largest Christmas parade in New Hampshire. Information: experiencehampton.org.
Santa and Mrs. Claus are coming to The Londonderry Access Center, 281 Mammoth Road, from 1 to 3 p.m. Kids can visit with Santa live on TV, and there will be gifts and refreshments. This is a free event, and parents can take pictures for no charge as well. Santa looks forward to seeing everyone. Information: Erin, 603-432-1147.
Pearl Harbor Ceremony, 4:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in front of Town Offices, Hampstead. Information: Howie Steadman, Patriotic Purposes Committee chairman, 603-329-4288.
Leaving the Streets Ministry Grand Opening Fundraiser, 6 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Haverhill, 217 Main St. This organization helps kids and young adults from Haverhill and beyond who are in gangs or in danger of joining a gang, to make better choices for the direction of their lives. Work opportunities, spiritual direction and healthy adult role models help set them on the path to success. This fundraiser celebrates the grand opening of the new youth center in Lafayette Square. Tickets: $25 at the door; include Spanish food buffet, live Christian music performance and presentations by kids whose lives have been turned around. All proceeds go toward the youth center. Information: Wanda Ruiz, 978-228-9183, leavingthestreetsministry@gmail.com, leavingthestreetsministry.com.
The Follen Angels present “Wonderwomen of Song: From Lady Day to Lady Gaga,” 7:30 p.m. at Marblehead Little Theatre, 12 School St., Marblehead. International cabaret and jazz recording artists return to MLT with hip new arrangements to celebrate the music of the most celebrated women singers in the past 100 years, Judy Garland, Aretha Franklin, Edith Piaf, Barbra Streisand, Carole King and Lena Horne. Tickets: first 100 tickets: $27 (discounted price), call 800-418-7771 (Prime Time Promotions); $28 at Arnould Gallery and Framing, 111 Washington St., MLT box office, night of show only, $35 (based on availability). Information: mltlive.com, follenangels.com.
Dec. 7 & 8
Two-day Holiday Pop-up Shop, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, at Upper Village Hall, 52 E. Derry Road, Derry. Holiday decor, vintage treasure, gifts, jewelry, gourmet treats, and more, at Bradley & Leonard’s (named after rescue pups), PJ’s Flowers & Weddings, and Petunia’s Antiques & Home Furnishings. Homemade caramels, antique Christmas ornaments, holiday wreaths, animal-themed gifts, giant gift basket raffle to benefit Upper Village Hall’s continuing renovations. For sneak peaks see Facebook: Pop Up Shop (Derry) or Bradley & Leonard’s Vintage and Home.
Dec. 7, Jan. 25
Legomania for ages 5 and up, 2 to 3 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Share a story, then build with Legos and share the creation with the group. Sign up at mhl.org/calendar.
Sunday, Dec. 8
Final program, Temple Emanu-El Authors Series, 9:30 a.m. (continental breakfast), 10 a.m. (program), at Temple Emanu-El, 514 Main St., Haverhill. Jamie Bernstein, composer/conductor and Lawrence native Leonard Bernstein’s eldest daughter, will discuss “Famous Father Girl: A Memoir of Growing Up Bernstein.” The authors will be available to sign copies of their books. Suggested donation: $10. RSVP by Wednesday, Dec. 4 by contacting Nancy@TempleEmanu-El.org or 978-373-3861; walk-ins are welcome.
New Hampshire State Police to host “Stuff A Cruiser,” 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Walmart, 33 Fresh River Road, Epping. In support of the US Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots program, unwrapped gifts for children up to age 12 are being collected. For more information, contact Sergeant Chad Lavoie at 603-223-8688 or follow New Hampshire State Police on Twitter at @NH_StatePolice, Facebook at @NHStatePolice, and Instagram at @nhstatepolice.
New England Authors Expo Christmas Book Sale, noon to 6 p.m. at Danversport Yacht Club,161 Elliott St., Danvers. About 30 authors will be attending this event, which is sponsored by Pear Tree Publishing and Rosstrum Publishing. Free, open to all. Information: newenglandauthorsexpo.com.
Caroline Stevens Rogers Building and North Andover Historical Society Open Houses, 1 to 3 p.m. at Caroline Stevens Rogers Building, 800 Massachusetts Ave., North Andover (preview plans for the newly envisioned building); 1-3:30 p.m. (holiday cheer at the seasonally decorated Johnson Cottage next door, the North Andover Historical Society headquarters). Information: northandoverhistoricalsociety.org/, 978-686-4035
Dec. 8 & 9
Pentucket Players’ “Evita” open auditions, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Heritage Museum Visitor’s Center, 1 Jackson St., Lawrence; 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday at Pentucket Players Loft, 250 Canal St., Lawrence. Classic musical play based on the life of Argentina’s Eva Peron, by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice. Information: info@pentucketplayers.org.
Monday, Dec. 9
In-Be-Tweens: Make a gift for someone special, for Grades 4 & 5, 4 to 4:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library Activity Room, 2 No. Main St., Andover. Register at mhl.org/calendar.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m. at Masonic Hall, 111 Merrimack St., Haverhill. The holidays are a busy time of year, but the American Red Cross is making it easy and rewarding to give the most important gift on some patients’ wish list – a lifesaving blood donation. In thanks for being the lifeline patients need this holiday season, the Red Cross is thanking those who come to give between now and Dec. 18 with a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Dementia Dialogues, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Memorial Hall Library, Alcove 2 on Level G, 2 N. Main St., Andover. A monthly discussion group for anyone and everyone wanting to discuss dementia, including caregivers/care partners and people living with dementia. Facilitated by Emily Kearns, PhD, MBA, RMT, who is committed to change-making, including innovative programming and community education, so that individuals living with dementia may continue to live well, experiencing joy and meaningful engagement in communities that support and celebrate them and the life they choose. Information: Emily Kearns, 978-604-0830; Reference Desk, 978-623-8430 or rdesk@mhl.org.
Christmas with MARK209, 7 p.m. at New Life Christian Assembly of God Church, 966 Main St., Haverhill. Nashville’s MARK209 brings Christmas in four-part harmony to New England. The quartet, recently named Top Christian Country Artist of the Year, has scheduled 15 “Christmas from the Heart of Nashville” concerts during December. Tickets are $5, and concert-goers are advised to order ahead. For information and tickets, call Dawn at 603-329-6047. Additional local concerts during that week include Plaistow, Newmarket, Fremont, and Dover; for information and tickets for those concerts call Steve at 603-842-9794.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Northern Essex Community College free Robotics Program information session, 4 p.m. at Greater Lawrence Technical School, 57 River Road, Andover. The seven-week, 140-hour Robotics and Automation Training Program runs from Jan. 21 through March 13, 4 to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, at GLTS. The grant-funded, noncredit program is free to qualified applicants and is designed for unemployed and underemployed individuals (ages 17 to 29) with a minimum of a high school diploma or equivalent. Information/registration: 978-556-3067, 978-722-7054.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1:30 to 7 p.m. at Andover Town House, 20 Main St. The holidays are a busy time of year, but the American Red Cross is making it easy and rewarding to give the most important gift on some patients’ wish list – a lifesaving blood donation. In thanks for being the lifeline patients need this holiday season, the Red Cross is thanking those who come to give between now and Dec. 18 with a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Dec. 12, Jan. 9
Care Givers Support Group, 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Senior Class Adult Day Care, 201 State Route 111, Hampstead. Respite available for loved ones at the facility while care givers attend the group. Coffee and refreshments will be served. Information and registration: Donna Bova, assistant director, 603-329-4401, activities@seniorclassnh.com.
Writers Group, 7 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Open to new members. For more information, email writersgroupmhl@gmail.com.
Dec. 12, 26, Jan. 16
Toastmasters Ballardvale Club Meeting, noon to 1 p.m. at OSRAM, 200 Ballardvale St., Wilmington, second and fourth Thursday of each month. Meet at visitors’ desk in the lobby of Entrance 2. Free parking. Membership is open to individuals looking to improve their speaking, presentations and leadership skills, and to overcome their fear of public speaking. Guests are welcome. Information: Ellen Fan, 617-447-3505, ellen.fan@smith-nephew.com.
Merrimack Toastmasters Club, 7 to 9 p.m. at Stephens Memorial Library, 345 Main St., North Andover. Want to get ready for that next job interview or to overcome your fear of public speaking? The club meets the second and fourth Thursday of the month. Refreshments.
Dec. 12, Jan. 23
Thinking Thursday, for Ages 5 to 8, 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Combines stories and science and a craft to bring home. Register at mhl.org/calendar. Space is limited.
Friday, Dec. 13
Around the World, 9:30 to 10 a.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Whether you are a native speaker who would like to meet other parents in the community who raise their children bilingually, or you would like to expose your child to different languages and cultures at an early age, explore different languages through songs, rhymes, stories and games. Pick up a token in the Children’s Room. Information: 978-623-8430, mhl.org.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m. at Best Buy Salem, 290 S. Broadway, Unit E, Salem N.H In thanks for being the lifeline patients need this holiday season, the Red Cross is thanking those who come to give by Dec. 18 with a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Red Cross Blood Drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Holy Family Hospital, 70 East St., Methuen. Those who come to give by Dec. 18 with a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Plaistow Pubic Library, 85 Main St. In thanks for being the lifeline patients need this holiday season, the Red Cross is thanking those who come to give between now and Dec. 18 with a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org
Atkinson Women’s Civic Club Holiday Artisan Craft & Food Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St. More than 30 local artisans displaying and selling their work, including some delicious food vendors. Come on down and join us on this fun day. Lots of raffle baskets including AWCC’s famous “Vendor Baskets,” with something in them from each vendor; 50/50 raffle. Stop for lunch at “Quick Bites Café” by AWCC, which opens from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Information: Rose, rcavalear@awcc-nh.org; Noriko, nytravers@awcc-nh.org.
Wreaths Across America ceremony, noon at Veterans Memorial Park, Hampstead. Information: Howie Steadman, Patriotic Purposes Committee chairman, 603-329-4288.
Dec. 14 & 15
New Hampshire Philharmonic annual Holiday Pops concert, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, at Seifert Performing Arts Center, 44 Geremonty Drive, Salem, New Hampshire. Seasonal favorites, from “Sleigh Ride” and “The Nutcracker” to “Polar Express” and a holiday sing-along. Future programs to take place Feb. 1-2, March 14-15, May 2-3. Tickets: adults, $30; seniors (60+), $25; students age 21 and under, $8; Salem School District students, $5; available at nhphil.org. Information: 603-647-6476, info@nhphil.org.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Autism-friendly Have Brunch with Santa, 10 a.m. to noon at Salvatore’s Restaurant, 354 Merrimack St., Lawrence. Hosted by Autism Eats and the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism, autism-friendly, nonjudgmental family brunch and photos with Santa, Cost: 13+, $21; ages 6-12, $15; age 5 and under, $5 (tax and tip included), includes all-you-can-eat pizza, pasta, salad, dessert and soft drinks. Reservations: AutismEats.org, specify dietary restrictions.
Merrimack Valley Philharmonic Orchestra Family Holiday Concert and Silent Auction Fundraiser, 1:30 p.m. (auction), 2:30 p.m. (performance) at Timberlane Performing Arts Center, 40 Greenough Road, Plaistow. Featuring instrumental and choral favorites of the season, with North Andover vocal soloist Megan Onello, Timberlane High School’s Chamber Singers, and MVPO. Cash, check, and credit cards may be used to pay for auction items on the day of the concert. Tickets (adults, $25; seniors, $20; Students, $10; children ages 4-12, $5) available at the door or online at MKtix.com/trpac or mvpomusic.org.
Newburyport Chamber Music Festival 2019 Winter Baroque Concert, 3 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 166 High St., Newburyport. Concertmaster Nurit Pacht and the Newburyport Festival Baroque Orchestra, along with solo harpsichordist Michael Sponseller, will perform works by J.S. Bach, Corelli, Gemaniani, Handel, Scarlatti and Vivaldi. Tickets: adults, $32; youth age 21 and younger, $16, in advance at app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=97573 or $35/$18 at the door. Mass Culture EBT Card: $10 (call to reserve up to 2 tickets per EBT card and show card at the door). Information: newburyportchambermusic.org, 978-701-4914, info@NewburyportChamberMusic.org.
Phillips Academy Concert: A Celebration of Carols, 4:30 p.m. in Phillips Academy’s accessible Cochran Chapel, 2 Chapel Ave., Andover. Rooted in the tradition of King’s College of Cambridge, England, this service is presented by the Phillips Academy Chaplaincy and the Music Department. Traditional Christmas readings and carols will be performed in addition to Benjamin Britten’s “Ceremony of Carols” with guest harpist Caroline Mellott. Featured ensembles include the Fidelio Society, the Academy Chorus, Faculty and Staff Children’s Choir and the Phillips Academy Handbell Choir. Free, open to all. Information: Phillips Academy Music Department, 978- 749-4260, music@andover.edu.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1:30 to 7 p.m. at. Saint Roberts Bellarmine Parish, 198 Haggetts Pond Road, Andover The holidays are a busy time of year, but the American Red Cross is making it easy and rewarding to give the most important gift on some patients’ wish list – a lifesaving blood donation. In thanks for being the lifeline patients need this holiday season, the Red Cross is thanking those who come to give between now and Dec. 18 with a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
“Close Encounters,” 7 to 8 p.m. at the Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main St. Join a small group of curious people, don curatorial gloves, and have a close encounter with collection treasures and stories from Andover’s past, from shopkeepers, farmers, artists, teachers and homemakers. Stories of life, work, family, freedom and community. You could encounter new additions to the collection or you could dig deeper into a favorite Andover story. Space is limited. Cost: members, $7; nonmembers, $15. Registration required. Information: 978-475-2236, andoverhistoryandculture.org/close-encounters.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Registration deadline for Pelham Recreation Department Li’l Dribblers Basketball, open to boys and girls, ages 4 to 6, at 6 Village Green or online at pelhamweb.com/recreation. Taking place between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 4-Feb. 8, at the Pelham Elementary School gymnasium. No experience needed, residents and nonresidents welcome. Wear gym sneakers and comfy clothing. This program is designed to ready young players for the youth basketball that begins at age 7. Each session will last approximately 45 minutes and will consist of skills, drills and competition while learning the basics of basketball. Cost: $45. Coaches are needed to assist with teams.
Second of two-part Grief and the Holidays Workshop, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at a location to be announced. The holiday season can be extremely stressful for those who have lost a loved one, and many dread the holidays, feeling overwhelmed on how to cope with the holiday season. Learn coping strategies, how to deal with family members, and maintaining or creating new traditions during the holiday season. Registration: Lu Bonanno or Jacquie Marchand at 978-837-3333. The group is offered as a free service to the community.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m. Edgewood Retirement Community Center, 575 Osgood St., North Andover. The holidays are a busy time of year, but the American Red Cross is making it easy and rewarding to give the most important gift on some patients’ wish list – a lifesaving blood donation. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Dec. 19, Jan. 16
Alzheimer’s Support Group, 2 p.m. at Methuen Village, 4 Gleason St. Caregivers are invited to share personal experiences and learn strategies for communicating with their loved ones. Light refreshments served. RSVP to director of Compass Programming, Kristen LaBrie at klabrie@methuenvillage.com. Groups are held the third Thursday of each month.
Friday, Dec. 20
Musical Morning with Peter Sheridan, 10 a.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. A children’s musician for 20 years, Peter performs at many libraries, day care centers and schools. He plays guitar, accordion, harmonica and other instruments and uses puppets and books in his program. No registration needed.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lawrence General Hospital, 1 General St. . The holidays are a busy time of year, but the American Red Cross is making it easy and rewarding to give the most important gift on some patients’ wish list – a lifesaving blood donation. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 25
Christmas
Thursday, Dec. 26
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Whittier Rehab Hospital, 145 Ward Hill Ave. The holidays are a busy time of year, but the American Red Cross is making it easy and rewarding to give the most important gift on some patients’ wish list – a lifesaving blood donation. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Dec. 27-30
YMCA Lifeguard Certification Courses, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at both the Andover/North Andover YMCA, 165 Haverhill St., Andover, and the Lawrence YMCA, 40 Lawrence St. For more information, or to register, visit mvymca.org or contact Andover/North Andover YMCA Aquatics Director Dan Burke at dburke@mvymca.org or 978-685-3541, ext. 417, or Lawrence YMCA Aquatics Director Jessica Murray at jmurray@mvymca.org or 978-686-6190, ext. 326.
Sunday, Dec. 29
Red Cross Blood Drive, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Andover/North Andover YMCA, 165 Haverhill St., Andover. The holidays are a busy time of year, but the American Red Cross is making it easy and rewarding to give the most important gift on some patients’ wish list – a lifesaving blood donation. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Red Cross Blood Drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Best Western Suites, 401 Lowell Ave., Haverhill. The holidays are a busy time of year, but the American Red Cross is making it easy and rewarding to give the most important gift on some patients’ wish list – a lifesaving blood donation. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Noon Year’s Eve for ages 6-8, 11:30 a.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Register at https://mhl.org/calendar. Information:
For more information, visit www.mhl.org, or call 978-623-8440. All programs are held at Memorial Hall Library. Program funding is generously provided by the Friends of Memorial Hall Library. Join the Friends at www.mhl.org/friends. All Friends’ members will be eligible to win an Ipad in a drawing to be held December 7, 2019 at the Holiday Book Sale.
EXHIBITS
Through Nov. 29
“Human Rights/Labor Rights” poster exhibition featuring posters from the collection of Stephen Lewis, library hours at Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St. Posters from several countries including the U.S., Turkey, Canada, Tunisia, France and Germany highlight violations of peoples’ human and labor rights around the world, and what those rights are. supported in part by the Haverhill Cultural Council, Bricklayers Local 3, Asbestos Workers Local 6, and Firemen and Oilers Local 3. Information: Lewisposters@gmail.com.
Dec. 1-28
“Ansha Sholum at 100,” 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily in the Gallery of Lawrence Heritage State Park, 1 Jackson St., Lawrence. Opening reception, 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1; includes a discussion of the Children of Abraham Cemetery with Bill Porteous. Congregation Ansha Sholum was once called “the Little Shul Across the Spicket.” It is now the last surviving synagogue in the city. The exhibit chronicles the history of the congregation and the wider Jewish community, and was curated by members of the synagogue and artist Kate Delaney. Information: Lawrence Heritage State Park, 978-794-1655; Congregation Ansha Sholum: 978-237-0241, anshasholumlawrence@gmail.com.
Through July 31, 2020
Phillips Andover’s Addison Gallery exhibitions: “George Washington: American Icon,” through Dec. 15; “A Wildness Distant from Ourselves: Art and Ecology in 19th-Century America,” through July 31, 2020, at Addison Gallery of American Art, 180 Main St., Andover. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday (while school is in session); 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Closed Mondays, national holidays, Dec. 24 and the month of August. Free; donations appreciated. Information: 978-749-4015, addison@andover.edu, addison.andover.edu/Pages/default.aspx.
MUSEUMS
Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St., Haverhill. Closed for the winter season, from Nov. 1 to April 30. In-season (May 1 to Oct. 31) hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Tours are offered Tuesday through Friday, 1 to 4 p.m. or by appointment; Saturday, 10 a. m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. Last museum tour begins at 3:30. Admission: adults, $7; seniors, $5; children, $3; under 5 years, free.
The Museum of Printing, 15 Thornton Ave., Haverhill. Open every Saturday, year-round, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on other days for special events. Open for groups and classes on request. Cost: adults, $10; children 6 to 16, seniors and students, $8; members, free. Information: info@museumofprinting.org, museumofprinting.org.
ONGOING
Veterans Crisis Line for veterans thinking about hurting themselves, having thoughts of suicide, or becoming self-destructive, there are responders with the Department of Veterans Affairs, many of them veterans themselves, ready to help: 1-800-273-8255, press 1; text: 838255.
Senior MassParks Pass Available. Massachusetts seniors 62 and older can purchase a MassParks Pass for $10, available for purchase at all Massachusetts state parks that charge a parking fee during the period parking fees are charged. Massachusetts driver’s license or other official proof of Massachusetts residency required. Information: mass.gov. Annual federal parks passes can be obtained for a $20 fee at a national park, or a lifetime senior federal parks pass can be obtained for $80 ($10 fee for online and mail applications). Information: nps.gov for more information.
Registration is now open for ESOL (English-for-Speakers-of-Other-Languages), Citizenship Preparation and English Communication for Employment classes at the Merrimack Valley Immigrant & Education Center (the former Asian Center), 439 S. Union St., Building 2, Level B, Lawrence. Anyone interested in signing up for morning or evening classes should call MVIEC at 978-683-7316. For more information, visit mviec.org.