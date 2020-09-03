Through Sept. 15
REGISTER FOR ESSEX ART CENTER FALL YOUTH AND ADULT PROGRAMS, online and at 56 Island St., Lawrence. Most programs run from mid-September for six weeks; some single-session programs are available. Youth selections include drawing, clay sculpture, digital photography, cartooning and claymation, ranging in price from $70 to $105; adult programs include drawing, painting, digital photography, pottery and creating wearable art, and range in price from $20 to $270. Tuition assistance and payment plans available; 10% discount for seniors 60+. For more information, call 978-685-2343, email info@essexartcenter.org visit essexartcenter.org/classes.
Thursday, Sept. 3
PRE-ORDER DEADLINE FOR SAINT GREGORY ARMENIAN APOSTOLIC CHURCH OF MERRIMACK VALLEY ‘DRIVE-THROUGH PICNIC’ on Sunday, Sept. 13. Includes take-out/to-go lamb, chicken, losh kabob and vegetarian dinners, $17; choreg, $13. paklava; cream khadayif, $12. Online orders and payments only at saintgregory.org. For more information or assistance with ordering, contact Sossy Jeknavorian at 978-853-8130.
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 1 to 6 p.m. at American Legion, 1314 Main St., Haverhill. Urgent need for blood. All blood product donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, providing insight into possible past exposure to this coronavirus. Only those feeling healthy and well should present to donate, and appointments are strongly encouraged. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
TRUSTEES OF THE RESERVATIONS BUTTERFLY STORY HOUR, 9:30 to 10:30 at the Stevens-Coolidge Place, 137 Andover St., North Andover. New theme each week centered around a beloved children’s book. For ages 2 to 5. Property restrooms closed until further notice. Masks are required for anyone 2+. After story time, the group will sing songs, play games, and end the morning with a hunt for caterpillars munching away on the milkweed in the gardens (may even see a butterfly or two). Cost: Trustees member child: $5; nonmember child: $10; adults: free. For more information, visit thetrustees.org. Pre-registration required at buy.acmeticketing.com/events/483/detail/5f05c37bd90f6708b2fa
Sept. 4, 5 & 6
PENTUCKET PLAYERS PRESENT ‘THE ADDAMS FAMILY,’ 7 p.m. at Winnekenni Castle, 347 Kenoza Ave., Haverhill. A new musical comedy, in cooperation with Winnekenni Foundation. Socially distant, covid-19-compliant. Tickets will be sold in “plots” -- one ticket for a plot will allow for up to either 2 ($50) or 4 ($100)attendees per ticket. All circle “plots” are set up to be 6 feet apart. Row 1 (closest to the stage) is blanket seating (bring your own blanket); Rows 2, 3, 4, 5, general seating, are lawn chair seating (bring your own chair). Online streaming options available, Sept. 5 & 6. For more information, visit pentucketplayers.org
Saturday, Sept. 5
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Plaistow American Legion, 176 Main St. Urgent need for blood. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
SUMMER SUNSET FLORAL CENTERPIECE WORKSHOP, 10 a.m. to noon, at the Stevens-Coolidge Place, 137 Andover St., North Andover. Learn step-by-step instructions to assemble an end-of-summer-inspired centerpiece fresh from the Stevens-Coolidge gardens. Cost: Trustee member, $55; nonmember, $65. For more information, visit thetrustees.org. Pre-registration required at buy.acmeticketing.com/events/483/detail/ 5ef9ec76bc02c17c65240cdf
AUSSIE FUNK JAM — DIDGERIDOO WORKSHOP FOR AGES 8-ADULT, 2 to 2:45 p.m. Presented by Haverhill Public Library via Zoom. Learn simple rhythms and otherworldly sounds. A didgeridoo (didge) is a tubular musical instrument that has been played by Aboriginal Australians for at least 1,500 years. Nontraditional didges can be made from almost any material; participants are requested to bring one of the following items to make their own didge and participate: inside tube of a gift wrap roll or two paper towel rolls taped together (one is too short to sound good), PVC pipe, vacuum hose, pool noodle. For information, call Mr. Chance at 978-373-1586 ext. 626 or email kids@haverhillpl.org. Register at eventkeeper.com/code/ekform.cfm?curOrg=HAVERHILL&curID=455859
Sept. 5, 12, 19, 26
DERRY PARKS AND RECREATION SOCIALLY DISTANT ADULT FITNESS IN THE PARK/POUND (NEW CLASS), 9 a.m. Saturdays at Don Ball Park, 14 Humphrey Road, Derry, weather permitting. Instructor Susan Lambert. Channel your inner rock-star with this full-body cardio-jam session inspired by the infectious, energizing, and sweat-dripping fun of playing the drums. Ripstix will be available to use during class or purchase. Towel and extra water recommended. Cost: $5 per class (please bring exact amount). Check it out at youtube.com/watch?v=IDAyDMlwBoY&feature=youtu.be. For more information, visit derrynh.org/parks-recreation/news/new-classes-added-fitness-park
Sept. 6, 13, 14, 20
DERRY PARKS AND RECREATION SOCIALLY DISTANT ADULT FITNESS IN THE PARK/BOOT CAMP BARRE, 9:30 a.m. Sundays and 11 a.m. Mondays at Don Ball Park, 14 Humphrey Road, Derry, weather permitting. Instructor Wandee D. Short cardio bursts will be fused with sculpting work to keep heart rates elevated and calories burning. Total body workout with focus on core, arms, legs, and glutes. Bring mat, water, towel. Cost: $5 per class (please bring exact amount). For more information, visit derrynh.org/parks-recreation/news/new-classes-added-fitness-pa
Monday, Sept. 7, LABOR DAY
VIRTUAL 36TH ANNUAL BREAD & ROSES HERITAGE FESTIVAL, 100 YEARS OF WOMEN: CHANGING THE CURRENT, noon. To recognize, commemorate, inform, and share the labor history and social justice legacy of Lawrence’s 1912 Bread & Roses strike with Lawrence’s present-day residents and people worldwide. Performers include Andre Veloz, Adobo-Fish-Sauce, Cheschi, Christopher Paul Stelling, Bread and Puppet Theater, Kaovanny, Oompa, and Prateek. Donations accepted. For more information, call 978-309-9740, email info@breadandrosesheritage.org or visit breadandrosesheritage.org/
Sept. 8, Oct. 13
DEMENTIA DIALOGUES VIRTUAL MEETING, 9:30 a.m. A monthly discussion group for anyone and everyone wanting to discuss dementia, including caregivers/care partners and people living with dementia. Facilitated by Emily Kearns, PhD, MBA, RMT. Until further notice, the group will meet virtually. Email emilykearns18@gmail.com for details and the Zoom link for meetings.
Wednesday, Sept. 9
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 2 to 7 p.m. at St. Matthew Church, 2 Searles Road, Windham. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.Wednesday, Sept. 9
BUTTONWOODS MUSEUM SMALL-GROUP TOUR, under Phase 3: West Parish Cemeteries (new). Group limited to 10; face masks must be worn, and safe social distancing practiced at all times. Starting location will be provided upon registration at 978-374-4626 or info@buttonwoods.org. Check out the #MuseumFromHome page at buttonwoods.org, where there are additional walking and driving tours that can be printed out.
Sept. 9, 16, 23, 25
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 2 to 7 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, 462 Broadway, Methuen. Urgent need for blood. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Sept. 9, 16, 23, 30
DERRY PARKS AND RECREATION SOCIALLY DISTANT ADULT FITNESS IN THE PARK/LINE DANCING, 10 a.m. Wednesdays at Don Ball Park, 14 Humphrey Road, Derry, weather permitting. Instructor Sharon D. This class will introduce line dance steps, patterns, and easy dances. Step patterns will be described, practiced, and focus on low-impact movements. Perfect for beginners. Cost: $5 per class (please bring exact amount); signed waiver required. For more information, visit derrynh.org/parks-recreation/news/new-classes-added-fitness-park
MERRIMACK VALLEY CAMERA CLUB VIRTUAL MEETING, 7:30 p.m. The club, which meets almost every Wednesday evening, holds frequent workshops, field trips, activities, presentations and competitions. For the remainder of 2020, until further notice and due to the pandemic, the club cannot hold in-person meetings. All meetings will be held online via Zoom. Members will be provided with the Zoom invitation on a per-meeting basis. See the calendar of events, directions, membership, competition information and more at mvcameraclub.org.
Thursday, Sept. 10
MAXIMIZING SOCIAL SECURITY AND INVESTING FOR RETIREMENT, an interactive Zoom seminar presented by Kimball Public library at 1 and 6:30 p.m. with certified National Social Security advisor Andrew Githmark, founding partner and wealth manager at Steward Partners Global Advisory in Manchester. His goal is to provide participants with the understanding of all the various claiming strategies to help them maximize their benefits and bring them financial clarity. A Zoom link will be emailed upon registration at libraryinsight.com/calendar.asp?dp=&sm=&jx=sap&nMonth=9&nYear=2020&x=3
ANDOVER SEED LIBRARY: VIRTUAL GARDEN SEASON ROUNDUP, 2 to 3 p.m. virtual discussion presented by Memorial Hall Library via Zoom . Share gardening season stories, ask questions and get advice. Submit questions to a local gardener panel at andoverseedlibrary@mhl.org. Information: Stefani Traina, 978-623-8451, straina@mhl.org. Register at zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwsdeugpjspGNwETA8V2cinZBesboY5mnce
VIRTUAL COLLEGE ESSAY BOOTCAMP INTERACTIVE WORKSHOP, 4 to 6 p.m. For high school seniors only. Presented by Barbara Alevras of Sage Consulting Services under the auspices of Haverhill Public Library. Develop a powerful personal essay, a crucial part of the college application process. In addition to the group workshop, a one-on-one essay review session will be conducted with each attendee 2-3 weeks after the workshop is completed. Space is limited. Information: Rachel, 978-373-1586 ext. 650; rgagnon@haverhillpl.org. Registration required at eventkeeper.com/code/ekform.cfm?curOrg=HAVERHILL&curID=457889
HOW TO SUPPORT THOSE AT RISK FOR SUICIDE, 7 to 8 p.m. virtual program presented by Memorial Hall Library via Zoom Webinar. Sept. 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day. Kendra McDonald of Samaritans, Inc. will include information about identifying risk factors and warning signs, as well as skills their own helpline volunteers use to support those going through any number of mental health challenges. Information: Stefani Traina, 978-623-8451, straina@mhl.org. Register at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Hz8vuAlIRjS5IeGIqFdndw
Sept. 12-Oct. 17
PELHAM PARKS AND RECREATION GENTLE YOGA, 8:30 to 9:30 am, Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road. Certified instructor Darlye Hillsgrove. Open to adults. Slower-paced class for new beginners and people with mobility and/or health problems. Bring floor mat and water bottle. Foam yoga block recommended but not required. Participants must wear masks, disinfect mats and other materials before entering and maintain social distancing. New sessions offered throughout the year. Cost: $60; seniors over 60, $48. Register online or in person at 6 Village Green, Pelham. For more information, phone 603-635-6951, email recreation@pelhamweb.com or visit pelhamweb.com/recreation.
Monday, Sept. 14
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Merrimack Valley YMCA, 129 Haverhill St., Methuen. Urgent need for blood. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Sept. 14, 21, 28, Oct. 7
DERRY PARKS AND RECREATION SOCIALLY DISTANT ADULT FITNESS IN THE PARK/ZUMBA, 12:30 p.m. Mondays at Don Ball Park, 14 Humphrey Road, Derry, weather permitting. Instructor Wandee D. Dance to great music and burn a ton of calories without even realizing it. Bring mat, water towel. Cost: $5 per class (please bring exact amount); signed waiver required. For more information, visit derrynh.org/parks-recreation/news/new-classes-added-fitness-park
Sept. 14-Oct. 28; Sept. 16-Oct. 21
PELHAM PARKS AND RECREATION ADULT YOGA, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road. No class Oct. 12. Open to men and women 18 and over. Active alignment-focused yoga class with certified instructor Heidi Weishaar. All levels welcome; yoga blocks and strap recommended but not required. Bring floor mat and water bottle. Participants must wear masks, disinfect mats and other materials before entering and maintain social distancing. Fall promo special: $20 off for both nights in Session 1 for newcomers. Register online or in person at 6 Village Green, Pelham. For more information, phone 603-635-6951, email recreation@pelhamweb.com or visit pelhamweb.com/recreation.
Tuesday, Sept. 15
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Northern Essex Community College, 100 Elliott St., Haverhill. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
AMERICAN LIFE: GREATER HAVERHILL’S PEOPLE AND EVENTS IN THE COLONIAL PERIOD, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Virtual program presented by Melissa Drake of the Buttonwoods Museum under the auspices of Haverhill Public Library. Hear the stories of early English colonists like John Ward, the Saltonstalls, and Hannah Dustin and her sister, Elizabeth Emerson. Information: Brendan Kieran 978-373-1586, ext. 608; bkieran@haverhillpl.org. Register at eventkeeper.com/code/ekform.cfm?curOrg=HAVERHILL&curID=456439
Wednesday, Sept. 16
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 1 to 6 p.m. Town Hall, 183 Main St., Groveland. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
ADHD IN THE FAMILY: UNDERSTANDING ADHD IN CHILDREN & ADULTS, 7 to 8 p.m. Virtual talk presented by Memorial Hall Library via Zoom. ADHD coach Linda King gives an overview of ADHD and its effects, along with concrete methods for living with ADHD. Information: Stefani Traina, 978-623-8451, straina@mhl.org. Register at zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUkcuivqzgpGt3NwYBs_3CSEV3r732DI7FO
Thursday, Sept. 17
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 1 to 6 p.m. and 1 to 7 p.m. at Bishop Peterson Hall, 37 Main St., Salem, N.H. Urgent need for blood. All blood product donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, providing insight into possible past exposure to this coronavirus. Only those feeling healthy and well should present to donate, and appointments are strongly encouraged. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
ANDOVER’S FOURTH VIRTUAL DEATH CAFÉ, 3 to 4 p.m. Memorial Hal Library. While not a support group nor a venue for bereavement, a Death Cafe seeks to provide an unscripted, nonjudgmental platform for those wishing to explore the many facets of this often-taboo subject. Hosted by Andover resident Richard Davis. Information: Stefani Traina, 978-623-8451, straina@mhl.org. Register at eventkeeper.com/code/ekform.cfm?curOrg=MHL&curID=457264
Saturday, Sept. 19
PUBLIC INVITED TO HYDRANGEA DAY AT WEST PARISH GARDEN CEMETERY, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 129 Reservation Road, Andover. The public is invited to cut hydrangea stems from West Parish Garden Cemetery's 100+-year-old plants. Cutting is allowed only in Hydrangea Circle, so follow signs to this area full of blooms. Participants are requested to bring their own clippers, wear masks and and to social distance by staying 6 feet away from others. Pre-cut stems available for purchase on the grass near the West Parish Church. Free, donations welcome.
VIRTUAL BESTSELLING AUTHOR SERIES: KYLE MILLS DISCUSSES ‘TOTAL POWER,’ 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Zoom Webinar presented by Memorial Hall Library. The latest in the Mitch Rapp series created by the late Vince Flynn. Son of former Interpol director, Mills is a New York Times bestselling author of 19 political thrillers. Register at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/6715982841163/WN_beCR4K9hRsuLo3raModSQg. Autographed copies available at wellesleybooks.com/book/9781501190650.
Monday, Sept. 21
MEMORIAL HALL LIBRARY PRESENTS 'CLIMATE CHANGE AND HEALTH IN NEW ENGLAND’ VIRTUAL TALK, 7 p.m. Dr. Caleb Dresser will explore changes in heat-related illnesses, vector-borne diseases such as Lyme and West Nile, risk from coastal storm surges and intensifying hurricanes, and other issues. He will also discuss how communities can adapt to stay healthy as conditions change in coming decades; Q & A. Register at eventkeeper.com/code/ekform.cfm?curOrg=MHL&curID=446522 or by calling 978-623-8430; Zoom link will be sent to registered participants the day of the program.
Wednesday, Sept. 23
VIRTUAL BESTSELLING AUTHOR SERIES: COL. TERRY VIRTS DISCUSSES ‘HOW TO ASTRONAUT,’ 7 to 8 p.m. Astronaut Terry Virts will discuss his “wildly entertaining” account of the rules, lessons, procedures, and experiences of space travel, in conversation with moderator J. Kelly Beatty in this Zoom webinar. Register at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/6215983005148/WN_r0skDrx6Sza-S2hiIPvTgwus02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/6715982841163/WN_beCR4K9hRsuLo3raModSQg. Autographed copies available at wellesleybooks.com/book/ 9781523509614.
Friday, Sept. 25
VIRTUAL BESTSELLING AUTHOR SERIES: ELEANOR HERMAN, AUTHOR OF ‘SEX WITH PRESIDENTS,’ 7 to 8 p.m. Zoom Webinar presented by Memorial Hall Library. NYT bestselling author of “Sex with Kings” uncovers the bedroom secrets of American presidents and explores the surprising ways voters have reacted to their leaders’ sex scandals. Register at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/5115983002145/WN_Czdhlye0TTGyuAKrvZGRTA. Autographed copies are available at wellesleybooks.com/book/ 9780062970565.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
‘I’M A GOOD PERSON! ISN’T THAT ENOUGH?’ Virtual event, 7 p.m. This program is part of a series offered in collaboration with several Merrimack Valley libraries and Courageous Conversations. With racial justice educator and writer Debbie Irving and panelists from Merrimack Valley Black & Brown Voices and Elevated Thought; Q&A. The program is designed to support white people in making the paradigm shift from “fixing” and “helping” those believed to be inferior, to focusing on internalized white superiority and its role in perpetuating racism at the individual, interpersonal, institutional, and cultural levels. Memorial Hall Library in Andover is hosting and managing all reservations for this event. Register through Zoom at zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcvd-CtqzktHtL8rFYzU1O16a_cGTV1n5XN, visit mhl.org or call 978-623-8430.