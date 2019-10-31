EVENTS
Friday, Nov. 1
Registration deadline for BLAST! Babysitter Lessons and Safety Training, to take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, for boys and girls ages 12-16 at Pelham Public Library in the Molly Hobbs room. New program will ready teens for handling childcare basics. Participants will receive certification upon completion of training. Cost: $65; open to residents and nonresidents. Space is limited. Information and registration: pelhamweb.com/recreation.
Red Cross Blood Drive, noon to 7 p.m. at Granite State Arts Academy, 18 Keewaydin Drive, Salem, N.H. Donors of all blood types are needed to help overcome an ongoing emergency blood shortage. Help by donating blood and alerting other donors that their donation is needed now to ensure patients don’t experience delays in critical treatments. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
18th annual auction to benefit Family Resource Center’s The Upper Room, 5:30 p.m. at The Tupelo Music Hall, 10A St., Derry. The night will have a cruise theme and silent and live auction items. Tickets: $60, dinner included; available through the Tupelo box office or at tupelomusichall.com.
Londonderry Rotary Club annual fall fundraising event, “Fun, Friends and Fundraising,” 6 to 10:30 p.m. at the Nashua Country Club ballroom, 25 Fairway St., Nashua. Tickets: $40; available at 774-245-2279 or from faye@martinellitravel.com.
River Bards poetry series, 7 to 9 p.m. HC Media Studio 101 at Harbor Place, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill. This series will feature readings by published poets, followed by open mic readings (sign-ups are first come, first served). Well-known Merrimack Valley poet Jim Knowles will be featured during this final session. Free, family friendly, open to all. Information: Erin Padilla at 503-476-4339, or erin.cogswellarts@gmail.com.
Nov. 1-3
Holy Apostles Saints Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church annual Greek Festival, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 1; 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Nov. 2 (live Greek music); 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 3. at the Hellenic Community Center, 154-156 Winter St. The menu of authentic Greek cuisine includes lamb shanks, souvlaki, moussaka, pastichio, spinach pie, and other specialties, as well as homemade Greek pastries and traditional loukoumades. Takeout will also be available on all three days. Raffle prizes, free admission and parking.
Nov. 1-25
Andover Business Stimulus program at People’s United Bank, 16 N. Main St., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Business Networking International Andover Chapter is reaching out to all professionals, business owners, those seeking employment, and homeowners as part of the “Live Local, Stay Local” movement to help small businesses as well as the community. Various topics will be covered, from starting a business and expanding/growth opportunities, to eCommerce strategies and real estate trends. BNI’s Andover Chapter will donate money to Greater Lawrence Technical School as part of this overall stimulus/community outreach.
Through Nov. 2
Tickets available for raffle baskets for Friends of Kimball Library’s 15th Annual Holiday Market, during library hours (Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) near the circulation desk at Kimball Library, 5 Academy, Ave., Atkinson. Raffle baskets will be available the first week in October. The fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St., (Route 121), featuring locally crafted items, purveyors of fine foods, fresh greens to order for the upcoming holidays, plus boutique café and gourmet baked goods table. Free admission. Information: Shirley Reed, cell: 603-370-2076 or zvan1234@comcast.net.
Through Nov. 3
The University of New Hampshire Department of Theatre and Dance presents a new version of “The Odyssey,” 7 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, at Johnson Theatre, Paul Creative Arts Center, 30 Academic Way, Durham. This is the first time that all the departments housed within the Paul Creative Arts Center are collaborating on a single topic. Professor David Richman has written a new script featuring original music by UNH Music faculty Lori Dobbins. The UNH Museum of Art is hosting an exhibit featuring the art of some of the Department of Art faculty. Both the play and the exhibit have been inspired by the new translation of The Odyssey by Emily Wilson, the first female to translate the epic tale. Tickets: $16; seniors, $14, available at UNHArts.com. Information: Music & Theatre Dept., 603-862-2919, cola.unh.edu/theatre-dance; box office, 603-862-7222, UNHArts.com.
Through Nov. 10
Crafters wanted for Haverhill COA annual Christmas Fair, to take place 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St. Seniors 60 and over are invited to participate at no cost. Tables and chairs are provided. Contact Kathy or Rita at 978-374-2390 to register for a table.
“Cambodian Rock Band,” at Nancy L. Donahue Theatre, Merrimack Repertory Theatre, 50 E. Merrimack St., Lowell. East Coast premiere of Lauren Lee, with music by Dengue Fever, Sinn Sisamouth, and Rose Serey Sothea. Cast includes Eileen Doan (Pou, keyboards), Albert Park (Duch), Christopher Thomas Pow (Leng/Ted, guitar), Peter Sipla (Rom, drums), Greg Watanabe (Chum, bass), and Aja Wiltshire (Neary/Sothea, vocals). Performances take place at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: $24-$66, at the MRT Box Office at 978-654-4678, or MRT.org
Through Nov. 15
“Lost in Translation I Love You,” drawings by Derry artist Otto Litchtsinn, in the Linda Hummel-Shea ArtSpace, Harold Bentley Library, Northern Essex Community College, 100 Elliott St., Haverhill. “(Lichtsinn) creates layered works with endless lines that at first seem to be abstractions until one sees the figures, faces and bodies emerge…,” said NECC art professor and ArtSpace coordinator Marc Mannheimer. Gallery hours: Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Information: mmannheimer@necc.mass.edu.
Through Dec. 12
Essex Art Center, 56 Island St., Lawrence: “Stilling Life,” paintings by Laura Fischman, in the Elizabeth A. Beland Gallery. Embracing imperfection, Fischman is less interested in realism than she is in capturing the essence, a feeling, a relationship, and the humanity in objects. Free. Gallery hours: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Information: essexartcenter.com.
Through March 30
East Hampstead Union Christian Church Community Food and Animal Shelter Drive to benefit St. Anne Ecumenical Food Pantry, Sandown Food Pantry, MSPCA at Nevins Farm, Salem Animal Rescue League, and Greater Derry Humane Society. Collection points at various businesses in Andover, Hampstead, Colby Corner, East Hampstead and Plaistow, including TD and People’s United banks, Hampstead Dry Cleaners and Chiropractic Wellness Centre. Information: Fran Medeiros, 603-770-8547, f.medeiros@comcast.net, ehucc.org.
Through July 31, 2020
Phillips Andover’s Addison Gallery exhibitions: “The Art of Ambition in the Colonial Northeast,” through Nov. 15; “George Washington: American Icon,” through Dec. 15; “A Wildness Distant from Ourselves: Art and Ecology in 19th-Century America,” through July 31, 2020, at Addison Gallery of American Art, 180 Main St., Andover. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday (while school is in session); 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Closed Mondays, national holidays, Dec. 24 and the month of August. Free; donations appreciated. Information: 978-749-4015, addison@andover.edu, addison.andover.edu/Pages/default.aspx.
Saturday, Nov. 2
Kingston Lions Foundation to host Pancake Breakfast for Kaleb, 8 to 11 a.m. at Ellis School, 43 Main St., Fremont. Kaleb, a first-grader, was born with a rare genetic condition, ocular albinism (1 in 60,000), that impairs his vision and prevents him from seeing and reading clearly. Now in school, it is important for him to be able to see so he can learn along with his classmates. The equipment Kaleb needs is costly – over $5,000. Cost: $5; donations are welcome — send checks payable to “Kingston NH Lions Foundation” to P.O. Box 183, Kingston, NH, 03848. Information: Doug Griffin, 603-944-1377; Mike Dolan, 603-303-7950; Al Goldstein, 603-913-1281; or email kingstonnh.lions@gmail.com.
Day of Service, 8 a.m. (breakfast/sign in), 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or noon to 3 p.m. (projects), South Church, 41 Central St., Andover. Service opportunities across town for all ages and abilities. Have fun, meet new people. All are invited to dinner at 5:30 p.m. at South Church. Information: scand@southchurch.com.
Holiday craft fair and cookie walk, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Londonderry Senior Center, 535 Mammoth Road. Variety of vendors, raffle gift baskets, homemade cookies; Santa Claus will be there for pictures and bearing small gifts for the children. All proceeds to benefit Londonderry Senior Center.
Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at First Congregational Church, 15 Lawrence, Road, Salem, New Hampshire. Many unusual and one-of-a-kind crafts including ship models, quilling, wood burning, pottery, holiday decorations, jewelry designers, and toys. Raffle tables, bakery, snack bar. Free admission.
St. Jude Parish Country Christmas Fair, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 435 Mammoth Rd in Londonderry. Handmade gifts, including special items for pets and children, as well as a Cookie Walk and White Elephant room. Also featured are the “Famous Raffles” with a 50+ item raffle table, a Thanksgiving basket, a handmade quilt, as well as ongoing 50/50 raffles all day. All proceeds will benefit the parish.
Bikes Not Bombs: Bike Collection, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., South Church at 41 Central St., Andover. As part the 20th annual Day of Service, drop off your rust-free old bikes, broken bikes and bike parts! NO tricycles, scooters, electric assist bikes, or exercise equipment. Bikes Not Bombs ships used bikes and parts to economic development projects in Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean. A voluntary donation of $20/bike, to cover shipping expenses is requested; tax deductible receipts are available. Information: scand@southchurch.com.
Be A Champion For Change, first Alternative Gift Fair, 10 a.m. at Londonderry United Methodist Church, 258 Mammoth Road. This is an opportunity to learn about projects around the U.S. and world that relieve poverty and suffering. An Alternative Gift is a humanitarian gift given in honor of a friend or loved one and does not contribute to the consumer stream and won’t be re-gifted. Projects ranging from wells in South Sudan to medicine for Burmese refugees to swimming lessons for Alaskan youth are available through the church’s partner, Alternative Gifts International. The Sunday school children are sponsoring projects such as Save the Timber Elephants, Save the Hawksbill Sea Turtles and Livestock and Poultry for Dignity, while the church committees are sponsoring A Safe Haven for Orphans, Recycle for Schools and Clinics, Rescue Victims of Sex Trafficking.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 10 to 3 p.m. at Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem, 3 Geremonty Drive, Salem, N.H. The American Red Cross urges people of all races and ethnicities to give blood or platelets to help increase the diversity of the blood supply. For patients with rare blood types or those who receive regular blood transfusions, blood must be matched closely – beyond the primary A, B, O and AB blood types – to reduce the risk of developing complications from transfusion therapy. The best match may be someone of the same racial or ethnic group. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Town of Pelham Fire Department, 36 Village Green. With flu season here, the American Red Cross needs your help spreading the word that healthy blood donors are needed now. At the same time, you can also help bust the myth that the flu vaccine makes donors temporarily ineligible to give. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org
”Logs to Lumber” woodworking demonstration, 10 a.m. at Rockler Woodworking and Hardware, 290 S. Broadway St., Suite 3A, Salem, N.H. Renowned woodworking expert George Vondriska will show how DIYers and woodworkers can turn their backyard tree into heirloom projects and fireplace logs into usable lumber. Free and open to all.
Museum of Printing president, Frank Romano, to discuss his new book, “History of Desktop Publishing,” 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Music of Printing, 15 Thornton Ave., Haverhill. The book is a personal and encyclopedic story of how the personal computer, unique applications, and many colorful people changed the creative and print communities. Romano will take guests on a personal journey from the end of the typewriter era to the age of the Internet, examining the development of personal computers, pagemaking and graphic design programs, postscript, digital fonts, data storage, inkjet printing, GUIs, and the rise of the digital era. Free. Information: https://museumofprinting.org/
Annual National Native American Heritage Month Pow-Wow, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. indoors at Pingree School Athletic Center, 537 Highland St., So. Hamilton. Presented by the Massachusetts Center for Native American Awareness in partnership with the Pingree School. Visitors can immerse thelmselves in inter-tribal culture and art while experiencing food, music, dance, crafts, storytelling and other traditions that are part of Native American life. Native foods as well as American fare will be available all day from Silver Moon. Items include native jewelry, rattles, shawls, handmade children’s drums and more. Cost: adults, $5; seniors, $4; children ages 4-12, $3; children 3 and under, free. No pets, drugs, alcohol, or coolers. Information: 617-642-1683, mcnaa@aol.com, mcnaa.org.
Team Haverhill Bowling for Books, 2 p.m. (first round of bowling), 3:30 p.m. (second round) to 5 p.m. at Academy Lanes, 725 S. Main St., Bradford. Kickoff event for Team Haverhill’s Read and Thrive Book Drive, which takes place from Nov. 3 to Dec. 3 to raise money to distribute books to children in grades preschool through grade three. Bowling, refreshments, prizes, costumes, raffles and more. Registration fee: $50 per team of four to six bowlers (ideally, five bowlers) . Each team will bowl one game. Team registration and donations: readandthrive.com.
Annual Harvest Supper, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (two seatings) at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 63 East Broadway, Derry. Menu includes turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, vegetables, squash, rolls, homemade pies, cider, milk, coffee and tea. Cost: adults, $10; seniors, $8; children 3-12, $5; children under 3, free. Advance reservations: 603-437-2635.
Ham & bean supper for Lawrence Boys & Girls Club college scholarships, 5 to 6:30 p.m, West Parish Church, 129 Reservation Road, Andover. Members of the community are invited to West Parish Church for its almost-200-year-old tradition of ham & bean suppers. Homemade navy and kidney beans, Carando spiral ham, macaroni & cheese, cole slaw, hot dogs, drinks and an assortment of pies and other desserts. Cost: adults, $12; children 12 and under, $5. West Parish has given away 78 scholarships totaling $57,000 since 2013. Information: westparishchurch.org/scholarships.
Quota International of Andover’s charity fundraiser, Murder Mystery Dinner Theater — “Midnight at the Masquerade,” 6 to 10 p.m., at the Hillview Country Club, 149 North St., North Reading. Tickets: $95, available from quotaofandover.org.Nov. 2, 4, 9, 11
Overeaters Anonymous, 6 to 7 p.m. Monday and 8 to 9 a.m. Saturday at North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main St. Is food a problem for you? Overeaters Anonymous can help. Information: 781-641-2303, oambi.org.
Nov. 2, 5, 7, 8, 9
Southern New Hampshire Overeaters Anonymous (OA), 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays at First Parish Congregational Church, 47 East Derry Road, Derry. The support group invites anyone who worries about their eating habits to come to a meeting. There are no weigh-ins, dues or fees. Meetings are also held 10 to 11 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays at the Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 W. Broadway, Derry, and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays at the Kelley Library, 234 Main St., Salem. Information: 800-201-8720, oanewhampshire.org.
Nov. 2, 9, 16, 23
Pelham Park and Recreation Department Gentle Yoga Classes, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road, Pelham. Open to adult residents and nonresidents. Slower-paced class for new students, people with mobility issues or health problems or for experienced yoga students who want a more gently paced practice, with registered yoga instructor Daryle Hillsgrove. All poses assist with flexibility, strength, balance and reducing stress. Bring a floor mat, water bottle and foam yoga block. Cost: $60; seniors 60+, $48 for six-week session Information/registration pelhamweb.com/recreation.
Ladies Auxiliary Meat Raffle, 2 to 4 p.m. at V.F.W. Post 8349, 26 River St, Methuen. Open to all.
Sunday, Nov. 3
Red Cross Blood Drive, 10 to 3 p.m. at Town of Pelham Fire Dept., 36 Village Green. Donors of all blood types are needed to help overcome an ongoing emergency blood shortage. Help by donating blood and alerting other donors that their donation is needed now to ensure patients don’t experience delays in critical treatments. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Enchanted Forest Day, 10 a.m. to noon at Stevens-Coolidge Place, 137 Andover St., North Andover. Don your wings, grab your crowns or cloaks and say farewell to garden season with this celebration of the Flower Fairies and Elves that keep them in bloom all summer long. Collect natural fallen materials and build a fairy or elf house; create your own wand (the single most important tool a fairy or elf can own); storytimes exploring fantasy and the magical realm of nature start every half hour; end the day by leaving a letter of well wishes at the fairy post office. Pack a picnic and stay into the afternoon. Cost: Adults, free; children, free. Information: kbibeau@thetrustees.org.
Artisan Festival, Temple Emanuel, 7 Haggetts Pond Road, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Featuring the work of painters, quilters, jewelers, photographers, ceramic and porcelain artisans, among others. Open to the community. A raffle of works donated by artists will raise money for UTEC, a nonprofit group that helps provide mentoring, education and job opportunities to youth in the Merrimack Valley. Coffee and snacks available for purchase. A crafts table is provided for children while their parents browse. The festival is sponsored by the Sisterhood of Temple Emanuel.
Whittier Regional Vocational Technical School open house for prospective students, 1 to 4 p.m. at 115 Amesbury Line Road, Haverhill. Students who are in sixth, seventh and eighth grade and are interested in potentially attending Whittier Tech Regional are encouraged to attend with a parent or guardian. This year’s open house will showcase a 20-foot tall lighthouse built in the school lobby by sophomore carpentry students with assistance from other shops. See the advanced technology and equipment students use, meet teachers who are industry experts and learn about ways that students can fund their future using their career tech experience. In addition to a robust academic curriculum that includes AP courses for college credit, Whittier Tech students can focus on a number of practical and technical disciplines. Information: 978-373-4101, whittiertech.org.
Native American Program by Annawon Weede, 2 p.m. at Johnson Auditorium, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St. Experience the dynamics of what it was like to take part in the first encounter of Europeans arriving in the New World. Meet Squanto and learn how helpful he truly was, and feel the ferocity of an agitated King Phillip. Hear how slavery set sail throughout the New England region and how the whaling industry shaped the identity of New England tribes and world history today. Audience participation involved, with an educational time travel experience. Free, open to all. This program is sponsored by the Buttonwoods Museum with funding from AHEPA and the Griffin-White Foundation. Information: 978-374-4626, buttonwoods.org.
Nov. 3-29
“Human Rights/Labor Rights” poster exhibition featuring posters from the collection of Stephen Lewis, library hours at Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St. Posters from several countries including the U.S., Turkey, Canada, Tunisia, France and Germany highlight violations of peoples’ human and labor rights around the world, and what those rights are. supported in part by the Haverhill Cultural Council, Bricklayers Local 3, Asbestos Workers Local 6, and Firemen and Oilers Local 3. Information: Lewisposters@gmail.com.
Nov. 3, 10, 17
Al-Anon, 7 to 8 p.m. at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway, Methuen. Members share their experiences, strength and hope when dealing with a relative or friend whose drinking is worrisome. Park in the back. Information: 978-258-3464.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m. at Ballard Vale United Church, 23 Clark Road, Andover. Is food a problem for you? Overeaters Anonymous can help. Information: 781-641-2303, oambi.org.
Sunday Night Ballroom Dancing, 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Relief’s In Function Hall, 1 Market St., Lawrence. Come Alive After Five has been running this dance for singles and couples for more than 30 years. All ages welcome. $13 admission includes coffee and pastry at 8:30 p.m. Free parking. Information: 603-382-8964.
Monday, Nov. 4
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m. at Brooks School, 1160 Great Pond Road, North Andover. With flu season here, the American Red Cross needs your help spreading the word that healthy blood donors are needed now. At the same time, you can also help bust the myth that the flu vaccine makes donors temporarily ineligible to give. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Nov. 4, 6, 11, 13
Application information concerning Haverhill real estate tax reduction, noon to 2:30 p.m. by calling Steve Gullo at the Haverhill Assessor’s Office, 978-374-2316, ext. 363. Do you need help paying your real estate taxes? Earn up to a $1,375 reduction from your real estate tax bill based on eligibility. First-come, first-served.
Nov. 4, 11, 18, 25
Pelham Parks and Recreation Women’s Volleyball (ages 18 and up), 6:30 p.m., (moving to 8 p.m. during basketball season) at Pelham Elementary School Gym, 61 Marsh Road. Games every Monday evening, starting at 6:30 (subject to change during basketball season) throughout school year 2019-20 (typically ending in mid-June). Program is subject to school needs and cancellations for closures, holidays or inclement weather. Supervisor is Cindy Brunelle. Cost: resident, $40; nonresident, $45. Registration information: pelhamweb.com/recreation.
Alanon Group Meeting, 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Whittier Rehabilitation Hospital; 145 Ward Hill Ave., Haverhill. If you are bothered by another person’s drinking, then Alanon may be of benefit to you. In these confidential groups you will find support and learn that you are not alone. Information: 508-366-4663.
Gam-Anon Meeting, 7:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 57 Peters St., North Andover. The only requirement to attend is having been affected by someone else’s gambling. Other Greater Boston meetings take place in Newton and West Medford. Information: gam-anon.org/meeting-directory/us-meeting-directory/massachusets (note spelling!).
Nov. 4, 14, 26, 27
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, 462 Broadway, Methuen. Give during the month of October, and be automatically entered for a chance to win one of five $500 gift cards redeemable at hundreds of merchants, courtesy of Tango Card. Donors of all blood types are needed to help overcome an ongoing emergency blood shortage. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.Nov. 25
Memory-Making Cafe, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Salvatore’s Restaurant, 34 Park St., Andover. Educator and consultant Emily Kearns, PhD, will facilitate this ongoing dementia and memory-supportive community program. Information: 978-604-0830.
Nov. 4, 18, Dec. 3, 17
Haverhill Veterans Services Office and Merrimack Valley Hospice Grief Support Group for Veteran Loss,10:30 a.m. to noon at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St. The group will meet on the first and third Tuesdays of each month until Dec.17. Registration: Veterans Services, 978-374-2351 ext. 3932.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Nature Playgroup for Toddlers, 9:30 to 11 a.m. Stevens-Coolidge Place, 137 Andover St., North Andover, final session. To encourage outdoor play and familiarity with the natural world. Explore the gardens, fields and orchard. Children and their care-givers will peek under rocks, inspect tree bark for hiding bugs, jump in puddles and have fun together in snowy fields and a shady apple orchard. Recommended for ages 2-5; babes in backpacks are welcome. No registration required, simply stop by the gardens. Cost: Trustees member — adults and children, free; nonmember — adults, free; children, $5. Information: kbibeau@thetrustees.org.
Andover Garden Club presents “Whirlwind Tour of Begonias,” 10 a.m. at South Church, 41 Central St., Andover. Avid gardener, flower designer and begonia specialist Mary Beth Hayes will discuss how to grow and care for begonias and how to incorporate them into floral arrangements. She will offer propagation techniques and suggest the best local sources. Attendees will each make their own leaf, stem, or rhizome cutting, and thereby take a baby begonia home. The event will begin with social time and refreshments, followed by a brief business meeting and the program. Free to members; the public is invited (cost: $10). Membership information: contact membership cochairs Liz Bell (belles810@gmail.com, 978-475-3021) and Cathy Starr (cstarr12@comcast.net, 978-475-8473).
Nov. 5, 12, 19
Andover Toastmasters Club meets Tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m. in the Morse Conference room at Raytheon IDS, Essex Building, 350 Lowell St., Andover. Need to improve your speaking, presentation, or leadership skills? Need to overcome your fear of public speaking? Guests are always welcome. Information: andovertoastmastersclub, toastmastersclubs.org.
Nontraditional therapeutic group for teens, Youth Exploring Supports, 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Nov. 26, at Andover/North Andover YMCA, 165 Haverhill St., Andover. This group will connect teens to their community through activity-based weekly meetings. Teens will develop a strong sense of self and learn life skills to help build a healthy spirit, mind and body. Free for all; those interested must first meet with one of the coordinators. To schedule a family intake meeting, contact Andover Community Support Coordinator, Sobhan Namvar, LICSW, snam@andoverps.net, 978-623-5680; or Andover/North Andover Youth & Family Program Director, Stacey Consiglio, M. Ed, sconsiglio@mvymca.org, 978-685-0126, ext. 443.
Nov. 5, 19, Dec. 3, 17
Reading with Annie, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. For children able to read on their own. Annie is a therapy dog who loves to be read to. The sessions are 15 minutes long, and only the child who is reading is allowed in the room with Annie and her handler. Register at mhl.org/calendar.
Derry Lions Club. 6:30 p.m. at Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 W. Broadway, in Derry. The organization is looking for new members to enable the club to continue its support of the community. For decades, The Lions Club has provided eye exams and eyeglasses for needy members of the community. Information: derrylionsclub@gmail.com, lionsclubs.org.
Device Advice for Adults, 7 to 8 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Bring your technology questions to the Reference Desk. Get help with the basics for iPads, cellphones, laptops, Kindles and other e-readers. Bring your chargers, usernames and passwords. If you’re unable to attend, stop by the Reference Desk anytime for device assistance. Information: 978-623-8440, mhl.org.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Preservationist group Amoskeag Mills Questers presents “Poor Houses and Town Farms: The Hard Row for Paupers.” 10 a.m. at Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 West Broadway, Derry. Steve Taylor presents this New Hampshire Humanities program. Information: 603-434-8673.
“8,000 Days: An entire phase of your life waiting to be invented,” 10:30 a.m. at Brightview Senior Living, 1275 Turnpike St., North Andover. A panel of local experts will discuss planning the next 20+ years of your retirement. What does your retirement look like? Where will you live, who will take care of you, estate planning, how will you pay for it? Information: 978-686-1018, jill.harris@edwardjones.com
Safety tips on what to ask your doctor about medications, 1 p.m. at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Alexandria Papadimoulis of the Regional Center for Poison Control will also share precautions to take around your household. The Center is a nonprofit organization that provides assistance and expertise in the medical diagnosis, management, and prevention of poisonings throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The presentation will discuss reasons why poisonings are the #1 injury death in the United States, and ways to prevent poisonings from occurring. To register, contact Mary Connolly, 978-374-2390, ext. 3915.
Andover’s 16th Death Cafe, 6:30 p.m. (socializing and refreshments), 7 p.m. (event) at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. An evening of open, lively, and insightful discussion about death, for adults. While not a support group nor a venue for bereavement, a Death Cafe seeks to provide an unscripted, nonjudgmental platform for those wishing to explore the many facets of this often taboo subject. Come with an open mind, a healthy curiosity, and a willingness to share your thoughts, feelings, and questions with other like-minded individuals. Hosted by Andover resident Richard Davis. Register at mhl.org/calendar. Information: Stefani Traina, 978-623-8451, straina@mhl.org, deathcafe.com.
Nov. 6, 13, 27
Revive and Thrive — Dementia and Memory-Supportive Fitness Program, 11 a.m. to noon, at Andover/North Andover YMCA, 165 Haverhill St., Andover. Emily Kearns, PhD will facilitate this weekly program. Information: 978-604-0830.
We Walk the Woods hike, 10 a.m. to noon, at Harold Parker State Forest Park Headquarters, 305 Middleton Road, North Andover. Rain cancels. Appropriate for children 6 and up (up to age 12 must be accompanied by adult). Join the park interpreter and the Friends of Harold Parker for a moderate-paced walk through the forest, each week a different part, in a series of 12 hikes. Recommend bringing water, insect repellent, sunscreen, binoculars and camera. Free, open to all Information: 978-475-7972, mass.gov/locations/harold-parker-state-forest.
Junior Friends of Memorial Hall Library, for Ages 8-11, 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Contact Miss Kate at 978-623-8440 or kdugan@mhl.org.
Merrimack Valley Camera Club meeting, 7:30 to 9 p.m. (socializing, 7 p.m.) at Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm St., North Andover. From beginners to professionals, its 150 members hail from the Merrimack Valley, North Shore, Southeastern and Seacoast areas of New Hampshire. The club holds frequent hands-on workshops, field trips — including some overnights, photo-related activities, presentations and competitions; most are open to the public. Information: mvcameraclub.org.
Nov. 6, 20, Dec. 4, 18
Bilingual representative from Rep. Lori Trahan’s office, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Vladimir Saldana, regional director for Rep. Trahan, will meet with constituents on the first and third Wednesday of every month. Whether you have a comment or a question on a federal program or issue, Vladimir or Jorge will be available.
Thursday, Nov. 7
Haverhill Rotary Club fourth annual Veterans Day Awards Breakfast, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane. Three veterans will be honored, though all nominees are invited to the breakfast at no charge. Nominees must have served in any branch of the U.S. armed forces and be an active resident of Greater Haverhill. Open to the public, the event will include a full buffet breakfast and keynote address by state Rep. Linda Dean Campbell, D-Methuen. Tickets: $25 each; proceeds support veterans causes in Greater Haverhill. Seeking sponsors. Information: Allison Field, 978-556-5517, afield@pentucketbank.com; or Eva Valentine, 978-994-4002, speakeasy1178@gmail.com.
The Mother Connection 22nd annual Preschool Fair, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. An opportunity for families to meet representatives from several area preschools. Parents can pick up the TMC Preschool Fair Booklet. Co-sponsored by Memorial Hall Library and TMC. Information: 978-623-8430, mhl.org/calendar.
Nov. 7, 21, Dec. 5, 19
Career Networking Group, 10 to 11:30 p.m. in Memorial Hall Library Ground Level Alcove 1, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Expand your network of business contacts, share ideas, and learn about effective job search strategies. Facilitated by certified career coach Arleen Bradley. Information: 978-623-8430, rdesk@mhl.orgm, mhl.calendar.org.
Picture Book Pals for ages 4 and 5. 1:30 to 2 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. With a favorite adult. Join Miss Kim as she reads a new picture book, followed by a fun activity. Sign up at mhl.org/calendar.
Nov. 7, Dec. 5
Foot clinic with podiatrist Arthur Lynch, DPM, at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Cost: $30. Book appointments with Mary Connolly, RN, at 978-374-2390, ext. 3915.
Friday, Nov. 8
Annual Fall Festival, 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe, 1280 Boston Road (Route 125), Haverhill. Armenian cuisine — lamb, chicken, losh kebab and kheyma dinners — served all day. Pastries, gift baskets, cash prizes. Information: 978-372-9227, hyepointearmenianchurch.org.
RSVP deadline for Haverhill YMCA’s 11th annual Educator of the Year award ceremony and recognition, 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, in Northern Essex Community College’s Hartleb Technology Center, 100 Elliott St., Haverhill. Raffle baskets will be available. Premier sponsor is Haverhill Bank. Tickets: $40, include dinner. RSVP to Colette Ekman at ekmanc@northshoreymca.org. Information, sponsorship opportunities: Tracy Fuller, fullert@northshoreymca.org.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m. at Ingram Senior Center, 1 Sally Sweet’s Way, Salem, N.H. With flu season here, the American Red Cross needs your help spreading the word that healthy blood donors are needed now. At the same time, you can also help bust the myth that the flu vaccine makes donors temporarily ineligible to give. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Free Showing of “What the Health” movie, 5:30 p.m. at Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main St. Movie screening followed by Q & A session with discussion focusing on the principles of permanent weight loss and the prevalence of chronic disease lifestyles.
Haverhill Elks Annual Turkey Raffle, 6:30 p.m. at Elks Lodge 642, 24 Summer St. Members, their families and guests are all welcome. Turkeys to be raffled off at 50 cents and $1.
Nov. 8 & 9
Snowflake Fair, 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, at Groveland Congregational Church, 4 King St. This year’s fair will again feature many vendors, crafts, jewelry, baked goods, jams and jellies, cookie walk, food, prize baskets. New this year: Hot dog truck vendor and large heated tent outside with more vendors.
Nov. 7, 21, Dec. 5, 19
Career Networking Group, 10 to 11:30 p.m. in Memorial Hall Library Ground Level Alcove 1, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Expand your network of business contacts, share ideas, and learn about effective job search strategies. Facilitated by certified career coach Arleen Bradley. Information: 978-623-8430, rdesk@mhl.orgm, mhl.calendar.org.
Picture Book Pals for ages 4 and 5. 1:30 to 2 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. With a favorite adult. Join Miss Kim as she reads a new picture book, followed by a fun activity. Sign up at mhl.org/calendar.
Thursday, Nov. 7
Haverhill Rotary Club fourth annual Veterans Day Awards Breakfast, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane. Three veterans will be honored, though all nominees are invited to the breakfast at no charge. Nominees must have served in any branch of the U.S. armed forces and be an active resident of Greater Haverhill. Open to the public, the event will include a full buffet breakfast and keynote address by state Rep. Linda Dean Campbell, D-Methuen. Tickets: $25 each; proceeds support veterans causes in Greater Haverhill. Seeking sponsors. Information: Allison Field, 978-556-5517, afield@pentucketbank.com; or Eva Valentine, 978-994-4002, speakeasy1178@gmail.com.
The Mother Connection 22nd annual Preschool Fair, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. An opportunity for families to meet representatives from several area preschools. Parents can pick up the TMC Preschool Fair Booklet. Co-sponsored by Memorial Hall Library and TMC. Information: 978-623-8430, mhl.org/calendar.
Nov. 7, Dec. 5
Foot clinic with podiatrist Arthur Lynch, DPM, at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Cost: $30. Book appointments with Mary Connolly, RN, at 978-374-2390, ext. 3915.
Friday, Nov. 8
Annual Fall Festival, 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe, 1280 Boston Road (Route 125), Haverhill. Armenian cuisine — lamb, chicken, losh kebab and kheyma dinners — served all day. Pastries, gift baskets, cash prizes. Information: 978-372-9227, hyepointearmenianchurch.org.
RSVP deadline for Haverhill YMCA’s 11th annual Educator of the Year award ceremony and recognition, 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, in Northern Essex Community College’s Hartleb Technology Center, 100 Elliott St., Haverhill. Raffle baskets will be available. Premier sponsor is Haverhill Bank. Tickets: $40, include dinner. RSVP to Colette Ekman at ekmanc@northshoreymca.org. Information, sponsorship opportunities: Tracy Fuller, fullert@northshoreymca.org.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m. at Ingram Senior Center, 1 Sally Sweet’s Way, Salem, N.H. With flu season here, the American Red Cross needs your help spreading the word that healthy blood donors are needed now. At the same time, you can also help bust the myth that the flu vaccine makes donors temporarily ineligible to give. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Free Showing of “What the Health” movie, 5:30 p.m. at Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main St. Movie screening followed by Q & A session with discussion focusing on the principles of permanent weight loss and the prevalence of chronic disease lifestyles.
Haverhill Elks Annual Turkey Raffle, 6:30 p.m. at Elks Lodge 642, 24 Summer St. Members, their families and guests are all welcome. Turkeys to be raffled off at 50 cents and $1.
Nov. 8 & 9
Snowflake Fair, 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, at Groveland Congregational Church, 4 King St. This year’s fair will again feature many vendors, crafts, jewelry, baked goods, jams and jellies, cookie walk, food, prize baskets. New this year: Hot dog truck vendor and large heated tent outside with more vendors.
"The Man Who Came To Dinner," 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, at Haverhill High School auditorium, 137 Monument St. The Fine Arts Academy and Haverhill High School's Drama Club will present the three-act comedy by Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman set in the late 1930s in Mesalia, Ohio. Hilarity ensues as audience members view the recovery process of arrogant radio personality Sheridan Whiteside in the weeks leading to Christmas.Tickets: $5, students; $10, general admission, available at ticketstage.com or at the door.
Nov. 8, 15 & 22
Calvary Baptist Church annual Toys for Tots pre-registration for children ages 0-12, in the Fellowship Hall, 13 Ashland St., Haverhill. Open to Haverhill residents only with photo identification. Calvary cannot guarantee toys to those who have not pre-registered. Information: 978-373-6466.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Andover High School Marching Band Deposit Bottle Drive, 9 a.m. to noon at West Middle School, 70 Shawsheen Road (rain or shine). Support the AHS Marching Band by dropping off your redeemable bottles and cans. All proceeds benefit the Andover High School Marching Band.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Holy Family Hospital, 70 East St., Methuen. With flu season here, the American Red Cross needs your help spreading the word that healthy blood donors are needed now. At the same time, you can also help bust the myth that the flu vaccine makes donors temporarily ineligible to give. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Re-enactment of Puritan minister and author Cotton Mather delivering a lecture about Hannah Dustin, 1 p.m. at East Parish Church, 150 Middle Road, Haverhill. Local author and actor Michael Cormier will deliver a contemporary adaptation of the Cotton Mather lecture “Humiliaton follow’d with Deliverances,” which is considered the first written version of the Hannah Dustin story, which will be filmed for inclusion in a forthcoming Dustin documentary by filmmaker Siobhan Landry. Q&A to follow. Dustin was abducted by the Abenaki during King William’s War and later escaped after killing her captors. Information: 978-374-4626.
Londonderry Republican Committee fall family spaghetti dinner, 5 to 8 p.m. at Victory Baptist Church, 78 Litchfield Road. Program includes introductions of 2020 candidates running for U.S. Senate and House. Reservations: 603-432-7368.
Crossroads Music Series presents Evan Goodrow Band, 8 p.m. at 190 Academy Road, North Andover. American singer-songwriter-guitarist who has written and produced 14 recordings of original soul, funk, blues and rock music. He’s won the Boston Blues Award, played concerts for Marines on NATO bases in Europe and even jammed with Jimmy Buffet multiple occasions in the Caribbean. played multiple shows with B.B. King and even sang for the Yardbirds (technically making him the youngest Yardbird, ever). Tickets: $21, available at crossroadsmusicseries.org/events/evan-goodrow-band.
Nov. 9, 23
Dads and Donuts, Ages 2 to 5 at 10 a.m., at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. A story time for preschoolers and their families. After stories and a craft, share coffee, juice, and donuts. Pick up a token in the Children’s Room. Information: 978-623-8440, mhl.org.
Nov. 9, Dec. 7
Legomania for ages 5 and up., 2 to 3 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Share a story, then build with Legos and share the creation with the group. Sign up at mhl.org/calendar.
Nov. 10
Red Cross Blood Drive, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Andover/North Andover YMCA, 165 Haverhill St. With flu season here, the American Red Cross needs your help spreading the word that healthy blood donors are needed now. At the same time, you can also help bust the myth that the flu vaccine makes donors temporarily ineligible to give. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Autumn Leaf Hunt, 10 a.m. to noon, at Stevens-Coolidge Place, 137 Andover St., North Andover, rain or shine. A fall outdoor adventure for children ages 4 to 7 and their caregivers. Enjoy a scavenger hunt through the gardens, nature journaling and story time on the lawn, collect leaves for making celebratory fall crowns to take home. Cost: Trustee member family, $5; nonmember family, $10. Pre-registration requested. Information: thetrustees.org/things-to-do.
First Pokeno Benefit for Kingston Children’s Center, 2 to 6 p.m., at the Kingston 1686 House, 172 Main St. Founded in 1972, KCC is a flagship child care center in New Hampshire based on the philosophy of providing quality care to all children, including those with special needs. Today, Kingston Children’s Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that has grown to provide accredited child care to over 200 children annually. Admission fee:$20 plus a gift basket valued at $35. There will also be several raffles, light snacks and drinks served, and a cash bar will be provided. The venue is limited to 48 players, and registration is first-come, first -served. Information/registration: 603-642-3637.
Cozy Flow & Restore with Sound Bowl Assist, 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Stevens-Coolidge Place ballroom, 137 Andover St., North Andover. The group will move through a gentle yoga flow and restore for all levels by SoulSparks Haven and receive Tibetan singing bowl sound assists from House of Healing. Cost: Trustees member, $24; nonmember, $30. Information: thetrustees.org/things-to-do, kbibeau@thetrustees.org.
Nov. 12, Dec. 10
Dementia Dialogues, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at at Memorial Hall Library, Alcove 2 on Level G, 2 N. Main St., Andover. A monthly discussion group for anyone and everyone wanting to discuss dementia, including caregivers/care partners and people living with dementia. Facilitated by Emily Kearns, PhD, MBA, RMT, who is committed to change-making, including innovative programming and community education, so that individuals living with dementia may continue to live well, experiencing joy and meaningful engagement in communities that support and celebrate them and the life they choose. Information: Emily Kearns, 978-604-0830; Reference Desk, 978-623-8430 or rdesk@mhl.org.
Nov. 12 & 15
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday and 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Londonderry Lions Hall, 256 Mammoth Road. With flu season here, the American Red Cross needs your help spreading the word that healthy blood donors are needed now. At the same time, you can also help bust the myth that the flu vaccine makes donors temporarily ineligible to give. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m. at All American Assisted Living 193 Main St., Kingston. With flu season here, the American Red Cross needs your help spreading the word that healthy blood donors are needed now. At the same time, you can also help bust the myth that the flu vaccine makes donors temporarily ineligible to give. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
“When is Forgetfulness a Sign of Normal Aging…and When Is It Dementia?” 1 p.m. at Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Discussion with Kim O’Connell, MSW, LCSW, of Bridges by Epoch Memory Care Assisted Living. If you or a family member is experiencing memory loss or unusual behavioral changes, learn what’s normal, what’s not, and if it may be time for a professional memory screening. Registration: Kathy or Rita, 978-374-2390.
Pelham Parks and Recreation Youth Basketball sign-up deadline, 4 p.m., at Pelham Parks and Recreation, 6 Village Green. Open to resident and nonresident boys and girls ages 7-18. Evaluations to take place on Saturday, Nov. 23, in the Pelham Elementary School Gymnasium, 61 Marsh Road for divisions 3-8. No registrations will be accepted after this date. All divisions will have a preseason game on Sunday, Dec. 1, with eight regular season games followed by play-offs and a championship game in February. Cost: $85 for first child, $75 each additional player in same family. Information: 603-635-2721, pelhamweb.com/recreation.
Civil War Roundtable of the Merrimack Valley, 7:30 p.m. at Hilton Senior Center, 42 Lafayette Road (Route 1), Salisbury (next to Salisbury Fire Department). The meeting will include a presentation by Chuck Veit on “John Stevenson — The Paymaster.” Free, open to anyone interested in the Civil War. Information: Gail Stuart, 978-376-6509; cwrtmerrimack.org.
Nov. 13
Girls Who Code classes start, 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. at Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave., Atkinson. Girls Who Code teaches girls computer science and programming concepts. Kimball Girls Who Code Club is coached by certified instructors Pam Livingston and Ellie Linehan. Kathy Watson facilitates. The club meets three times a month until the end of May with some additional weeks off — especially vacation weeks, meeting room conflicts — and the classes will never meet the first Wednesday of the month. The expectation is that girls will attend unless they are ill or out of town. The lessons build weekly, and attendance at 80% of the lessons is required to “pass.” Registration closed. Information: kimballlibrary.com.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Beth Hayden of Methuen Village will give a presentation on Creating People Friendly Communities, 10 a.m. at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. This workshop, which focuses on the issues of senior bullying, will explore how senior communities can become more “people friendly.” The group will explore positive interventions to offer seniors a safe and welcoming environment for all. This will equip participants with tools and strategies to deal with difficult people in any social setting. Reservations: Kathy or Rita, 978-374-2390.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 7 p.m. at Knights of Columbus Hall, 37 Main St., Salem, N.H. With flu season here, the American Red Cross needs your help spreading the word that healthy blood donors are needed now. At the same time, you can also help bust the myth that the flu vaccine makes donors temporarily ineligible to give. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
St. James High School Class of 1957 62nd Mini-Reunion, noon at Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road. Dress is casual, classmates and guests can order from the menu. RSVP to Gail Mantia Donovan at 603-382-8789 or 603-560-9379.
Groundwork Lawrence Glow Gala, 6 p.m. at Everett Mill, 15 Union St., 1st floor, Lawrence. Each year Groundwork Lawrence helps thousands of Lawrence residents, youth, businesses, and community organizations “change places and change lives,” tackling the community’s most intractable challenges. Groundwork’s Glow Gala and Annual Fundraiser supports that work and helps to sustain the “glow” of its impact on the community. Proceeds from this event directly support environmental and open space programs, youth education and employment initiatives, food access programs and community events. Sponsorships available. Tickets: $85; visit groundworklawrence.org/tickets
Nutfield’s Tercentenary Celebration presents Childsplay, featuring Ireland’s Karan Casey, 7:30 p.m. at the Stockbridge Theatre, Pinkerton Academy, 5 Pinkerton St. Derry, in a salute to the 300th anniversary of the founding of Derry/ Londonerry. As a special tribute to Nutfield (the old name for Derry/Londonderry), Childsplay plans to feature a repertoire influenced by the music of the Scots and Irish. This is Childsplay’s first NH performance in its 25-year history.Tickets: $20-$35, available at childsplay.org.
Nov. 14, Dec. 12
Toastmasters Ballardvale Club Meeting, noon to 1 p.m. at OSRAM, 200 Ballardvale St., Wilmington, second and fourth Thursday of each month. Meet at visitors’ desk in the lobby of Entrance 2. Free parking. Memberships is open to individuals looking to improve their speaking, presentations and leadership skills, and to overcome their fear of public speaking. Guests are welcome. Information: Ellen Fan, 617-447-3505, ellen.fan@smith-nephew.com.
Thinking Thursday, for Ages 5 to 8, 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Combines stories and science and a craft to bring home. Register at mhl.org/calendar
Friday, Nov. 15
Knights of Columbus Council #9058 of Hampstead Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m. at St. Anne Church, 26 Emerson Ave. With flu season here, the American Red Cross needs your help spreading the word that healthy blood donors are needed now. At the same time, you can also help bust the myth that the flu vaccine makes donors temporarily ineligible to give. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m. at Upper Village Hall, 52 E. Derry Road, East Derry. With flu season here, the American Red Cross needs your help spreading the word that healthy blood donors are needed now. At the same time, you can also help bust the myth that the flu vaccine makes donors temporarily ineligible to give. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
North Andover High School Class of ‘79 40th reunion, 7 to 11 p.m. at The Jade Restaurant, 24 High St., North Andover. Cost: $40. Information and RSVP: visit evite.me/6B62CjDu3m or email carla.burns@nemoves.com.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Red Cross Blood Drive, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at North Andover Middle School Gym, 495 Main St. With flu season here, the American Red Cross needs your help spreading the word that healthy blood donors are needed now. At the same time, you can also help bust the myth that the flu vaccine makes donors temporarily ineligible to give. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway. With flu season here, the American Red Cross needs your help spreading the word that healthy blood donors are needed now. At the same time, you can also help bust the myth that the flu vaccine makes donors temporarily ineligible to give. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Merrimack Repertory Theatre non-singing volunteer chorus auditions for world premiere play “The Lowell Offering,” 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pollard Memorial Library, 401 Merrimack St., Lowell. “The Lowell Offering,” about the Lowell “Mill Girls” by Andy Bayiates and Genevra Gallo-Bayiates, will be presented next March and April. The theater seeks 24 individuals to rotate performances in groups of 12 in order to reflect mill workers in mid-1800s Lowell. The chorus will be comprised primarily of young women, but there will be roles for men, women of all ages, and for people of color. The roles will not have individually spoken lines but will be an integral part of bringing the feeling of a bustling new Lowell to life. Auditions will be in 45-minute group sessions, consisting of games and exercises. To reserve an audition slot, visit mrt.org/lowelloffering.
Thanksgiving Dinner, 5:30 p.m., at Island Pond Baptist Church, 26 North Salem Road, Hampstead. A traditional Thanksgiving dinner will be served including turkey with all the trimmings, vegetables and desserts. There is no charge for this event; all are welcome. Reservations: 603-329-5959, or info@islandpondbc.com; information: islandpondbc.com.
Pelham Good Neighbor Fund 50th anniversary celebration, 6 to 11 p.m. at Harris’ Pelham Inn, 65 Ledge Road. Celebrating 50 years of helping people. Turkey dinner, DJ for dancing, cash bar. Tickets; $40, available at PelhamGoodNeighborFund@outlook.com or call Brenda Blake, 603-635-3590 or Karen Fournier 603-635-2774.
Nov. 16 & 17
Pelham Good Neighbor Fund Food Drive, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Pelham Plaza parking lot, 150 Bridge St. Volunteers will be accepting food and cash donations. The committee uses the money collected to provide financial assistance 52 weeks a year for food, heat, rent, electricity, and other household expenses for Pelham residents. Donations are 100% deductible. To donate without attending on Nov. 16 and 17, visit pelhamgoodneighborfund.org/donate.htm or mail a check payable to the Pelham Good Neighbor Fund, to the fund at P.O. Box 953, Pelham, NH 03076. Those who need help during the holidays may call one of the following names or email pgnfsponsorachild@live.com. To sponsor a child or family for Christmas, call one of the four or pick up a code number at St. Patrick’s Church; Brenda Blake, 603-339-0679; Priscilla Pike-Church, 603-508-8131; Karen Fournier, 978-319-8650 or Dennis Hogan, 603-557-5152.
Nov. 16, 23, Dec. 7 & 14
Pelham Recreation Parks and Recreation Department karate program for kids, 9:30 to 10 a.m. at Family Martial Arts, 122 Bridge St., Pelham. Recreation level introductory martial arts program involving a high level of physical activity for resident and nonresident boys and girls ages 5-10. Space is limited; first come/first served. Children may be offered a discount for enrollment in the studio after the completion of this program from the studio itself. Cost: $25. Information/registration: pelhamweb.com/recreation.
Sunday, Nov. 17
Temple Emanu-El Authors Series, 9:30 a.m. (continental breakfast), 10 am. (program), at Temple Emanu-El, 514 Main St., Haverhill. Angela Himsel will discuss “A River Could Be a Tree,” her personal journey to Judaism. The authors will be available to sign copies of their books. RSVP by Wednesday, Nov. 13 by contacting Nancy@TempleEmanu-El.org or 978-373-3861; walk-ins are welcome. Suggested donation: $10. Final program: Dec. 8, Jamie Bernstein, composer/conductor and Lawrence native Leonard Bernstein’s eldest daughter, will discuss “Famous Father Girl: A Memoir of Growing Up Bernstein.”
Free Piano Master Classes, 6 p.m., in the Hartleb Technology Center on the Haverhill NECC campus, 100 Elliott St. Classes/workshops, led by NECC music professor Christina Dietrich, are open to pianists of all levels and designed to provide students with a chance to perform and learn in a cooperative group setting. The session will explore piano performance and preparation techniques and cover a range of solo piano works as well as instrumental and vocal works with piano accompaniment. Information: music department chair, David Garcia, DMA, 978-556-3321; cdietrich@necc.mass.edu.
Monday, Nov. 18
Registration is open for Pelham Parks and Recreation Youth Wrestling Skill Program, to take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursdays, starting Monday, Nov. 18 and ending mid-March 2020 at Pelham Memorial School Cafe, 59 Marsh Road. Open to boys and girls grades K-5. No experience needed. Loose athletic clothing is acceptable. Cost: $70; open to residents and nonresidents. Details are available at 6 Village Green or online at pelhamweb.com/recreation.
Registration is open for Pelham Community Theatre’s production of Disney’s “Alice in Wonderland Jr.,” to take place Friday-Sunday, March 6-8. All shows and rehearsals will be held at the Sherburne Hall, 6 Village Green. Parents who do not have a household account are requested to call prior to Nov. 18. to establish one. No experience needed, and everyone gets a part; open to residents and nonresidents. Thirty spots are available for 8- to 12-year-olds; 10 spots for 6- to 7-year-olds; registration is not complete without full payment. Registration online only at pelhamweb.com/recreation.
Red Cross Blood Drive, noon to 5 p.m. at Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane. With flu season here, the American Red Cross needs your help spreading the word that healthy blood donors are needed now. At the same time, you can also help bust the myth that the flu vaccine makes donors temporarily ineligible to give. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Women’s City Club meeting with guest speaker Rev. Frank Jewitt, 1 p.m. at Advent Christian Church, 160 Carleton St., Haverhill. The pastor of Advent Christian Church, Jewitt will share stories of famous women from Haverhill. This is the only club meeting in November, due to the election on Nov. 5. A brief business meeting will be followed by light refreshments and the program. New members are always welcome. Membership applications are available at each meeting. Information: jmrkd43@earthlink.net.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m. at Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main St. With flu season here, the American Red Cross needs your help spreading the word that healthy blood donors are needed now. At the same time, you can also help bust the myth that the flu vaccine makes donors temporarily ineligible to give. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Red Cross Blood Drive, 3 to 7 p.m. at Windham High School, 64 London Bridge Road. With flu season here, the American Red Cross needs your help spreading the word that healthy blood donors are needed now. At the same time, you can also help bust the myth that the flu vaccine makes donors temporarily ineligible to give. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 3 to 8 p.m. at Londonderry High School, 295 Mammoth Road. With flu season here, the American Red Cross needs your help spreading the word that healthy blood donors are needed now. At the same time, you can also help bust the myth that the flu vaccine makes donors temporarily ineligible to give. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org
Veterans Financial Education Class Series, 5 p.m. at Veterans Northeast Outreach Center, 10 Reed St., Haverhill. Led by Sue Katz of American Consumer Credit Counseling, who works specifically with veterans to assist with credit building and repair, budgeting, financial planning, and saving. Speakers on different topics will be featured. All veterans welcome; if not enrolled with VNOC services, bring identification of veteran status. Pizza and refreshments served. Information: Gail, 978-372-3626, ghewins@veteranbenefits.us.
Nov. 20, Dec. 18
Two-part Grief and the Holidays Workshop, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at a location to be announced. The holiday season can be extremely stressful for those who have lost a loved one, and many dread the holidays, feeling overwhelmed on how to cope with the holiday season. Learn coping strategies, how to deal with family members, and maintaining or creating new traditions during the holiday season. Registration:Lu Bonanno or Jacquie Marchand at 978-837-3333 for further details and to reserve a seat. The group is offered as a free service to the community.
Nov. 21-Dec. 29
Winterlights, 5 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays at Stevens-Coolidge Place, 137 Andover St., North Andover; with free parking and shuttle service from Franklin Elementary School, 2 Cypress Terrace. Trustees members previews: Thursday and Friday, Nov. 21-22. An immersive holiday light display illuminating the extensive gardens at this “country estate.” (Winterlights will also take place at other Trustees properties Naumkeag in Stockbridge and the Elizabeth Cabot Bradley estate in Canton.) All-weather outdoors event; cancellations will occur only in the event of a declared snow emergency; tickets of canceled nights may redeemed at future dates. Tickets: members, $12; nonmembers, $17; children under 12, free; now available online at thetrustees.org/winterlights or at the estates, Thursdays-Sundays, Nov. 21-Dec. 29. Shuttle tickets are good for 30 minutes. Closed Thanksgiving. Volunteer registration at volunteer.trustees.org.
Nov. 21, Dec. 19
Alzheimer’s Support Group, 6 p.m. at Methuen Village, 4 Gleason St. Caregivers are invited to join the Alzheimer’s Support Group, where you can share personal experiences and learn strategies for communicating with your loved one. Light refreshments served. RSVP to director of Compass Programming, Kristen LaBrie, at klabrie@methuenvillage.com.
Friday, Nov. 22
SHINE counselors from Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley will offer half-hour Part D Prescription Drug Plan review appointments at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Pre-registration is required; call the Haverhill COA at 978-374-2390, ext. 3919.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Holy Family Hospital, 140 Lincoln Ave., Haverhill. With flu season here, the American Red Cross needs your help spreading the word that healthy blood donors are needed now. At the same time, you can also help bust the myth that the flu vaccine makes donors temporarily ineligible to give. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Red Cross Blood Drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Masonic Lodge, 7 High St., Andover. With flu season here, the American Red Cross needs your help spreading the word that healthy blood donors are needed now. At the same time, you can also help bust the myth that the flu vaccine makes donors temporarily ineligible to give. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Nov. 22-24
Pentucket Players present “The Music Man,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at Haverhill City Hall Auditorium, 4 Summer St. Community theatre presentation; all seats reserved. Tickets, $28, at pentucketplayers.org or at the door.
Sunday, Nov. 24
Red Cross Blood Drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Rite Aid Bradford, 68 S. Main St. With flu season here, the American Red Cross needs your help spreading the word that healthy blood donors are needed now. At the same time, you can also help bust the myth that the flu vaccine makes donors temporarily ineligible to give. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m. at Windham Presbyterian Church, 1 Church Road. With flu season here, the American Red Cross needs your help spreading the word that healthy blood donors are needed now. At the same time, you can also help bust the myth that the flu vaccine makes donors temporarily ineligible to give. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m. at Temple Emanuel, 7 Haggetts Pond Road, Andover. With flu season here, the American Red Cross needs your help spreading the word that healthy blood donors are needed now. At the same time, you can also help bust the myth that the flu vaccine makes donors temporarily ineligible to give. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Bingo for Veterans, 6 p.m. at Veterans Northeast Outreach Center, 10 Reed St., Haverhill. Veterans Northeast Outreach Center and the Haverhill Women’s Auxiliary welcome all veterans for bingo. No charge for cards, prizes for each game. Family may attend, but only veterans may play. If not enrolled with VNOC services, bring identification of veteran status. Information: Gail, 978-372-3626, ghewins@veteranbenefits.us.
Nov. 29-Dec. 1
“The Nutcracker,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday; noon and 4:30 p.m., Sunday, at Palace Theatre, 80 Hanover St., Manchester. The classic Christmas season ballet, performed by Southern New Hampshire Dance Theater accopanied by live orchestra led by Grammy Award-winning orchestral conductor and violinist John McLaughlin Williams. Tickets: $25 to $46 at http://www.palacetheatre.org/buy-tickets/default.aspx.
Sunday, Dec. 8
Final program, Temple Emanu-El Authors Series, 9:30 a.m. (continental breakfast), 10 am. (program), at Temple Emanu-El, 514 Main St., Haverhill. Jamie Bernstein, composer/conductor and Lawrence native Leonard Bernstein’s eldest daughter, will discuss “Famous Father Girl: A Memoir of Growing Up Bernstein.” The authors will be available to sign copies of their books. Suggested donation: $10. RSVP by Wednesday, Dec. 4 by contacting Nancy@TempleEmanu-El.org or 978-373-3861; walk-ins are welcome.
Dec. 8 & 9
Pentucket Players’ “Evita” open auditions, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Heritage Museum Visitor’s Center, 1 Jackson St., Lawrence; 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday at Pentucket Players Loft, 250 Canal St., Lawrence. Classic musical play based on the life of Eva Peron, by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice. Information: info@pentucketplayers.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Registration deadline for Pelham Recreation Department Li’l Dribblers Basketball, open to boys and girls, ages 4 to 6, at 6 Village Green or online at pelhamweb.com/recreation. Taking place between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 4-Feb. 8, at the Pelham Elementary School gymnasium. No experience needed, residents and nonresidents welcome. Wear gym sneakers and comfy clothing. This program is designed to ready young players for the youth basketball that begins at age 7. Each session will last approximately 45 minutes and will consist of skills, drills and competition while learning the basics of basketball. Cost: $45. Coaches are needed to assist with teams.
ONGOING
Museums
The Museum of Printing, 15 Thornton Ave., Haverhill. Open every Saturday, year-round, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on other days for special events. Open for groups and classes on request. Cost: adults, $10; children 6 to 16, seniors and students, $8; members, free. Information: info@museumofprinting.org, museumofprinting.org.
Daily
Senior MassParks Pass Available. Massachusetts seniors 62 and older can purchase a MassParks Pass for $10, available for purchase at all Massachusetts state parks that charge a parking fee during the period parking fees are charged. Massachusetts driver’s license or other official proof of Massachusetts residency required. Information: mass.gov. Annual federal parks passes can be obtained for a $20 fee at a national park, or a lifetime senior federal parks pass can be obtained for $80 ($10 fee for online and mail applications). Information: nps.gov.
###