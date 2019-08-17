EXHIBITIONS
Through Aug. 30
Plaistow Public Library August Exhibits, at the Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main St. Artists are students of Susan Kneeland and include Tessa Porter, Rylee Samosette, Heather Ivas, Peilan Bedell, and Xandy Yattaw. In the case display is Sue Sherman’s Ginny Doll collection. Library hours: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Through Aug. 31
Award-Winning Paintings of Robert Alan Eastman, at Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane, through the end of August. Paintings include fantasy art works as well as scenes from local locations in Haverhill and Southern New Hampshire. Each piece was created by hand, using stencils and a grid system designed by the artist. A canvas print of Eastman’s painting of the former Nichols Memorial Library (now Kingston Museum), will be raffled; prints are also available from the artist, call 603-382-4407. Library hours: Monday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Information: 603-642-3521.
Aug. 16 to Sept. 27
Multi-Media Exhibit “Balik Kampung — A Village Return,” at Thagaste Gallery, Merrimack College’s Rogers Center for the Arts, Walsh Way, North Andover. The exhibition and opening event celebrate Emily Kearns’s year as an Andover high school American Field Service foreign exchange student living with a Muslim, Malay host family in a Malaysian village and the 40-plus year friendship love that continues. Kearns, who was raised as a Catholic, uses photos, film/family interview, mixed media, and spoken word to share the impact of the love and interfaith understanding. She will be joined at the reception, 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, by her Malay host sister, Norlidah. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Information: merrimack.edu/academics/rogers/thagaste-gallery/ and balikkampung.org.
ONGOING
Antique, muscle cars needed for Plaistow car show on Saturday, Sept. 7, to raise money for Boston Children’s Hospital. Car registration is free, although organizers are asking for a small donation for BCH. Vendor spaces are $20 each. Information: Stella, stellamakesithappen@gmail.com.
Georgetown’s Brocklebank Museum, 108 East Main St., is open for the season. Stop by and see the new Business and Industries Room, and learn about the ice-cutting industry, the trains that ran through Georgetown, and much more. The Georgetown Historical Society has been busy planting a series of gardens at the museum, with a special educational exhibit in the Tavern Room. The museum’s latest acquisition is a rare 42-star American flag that hung on the U.S.S. Kearsarge in 1890. Information: info@georgetownhistoricalsociety.com, georgetownhistoricalsociety.com.
Networking for Professionals sessions at MassHire Merrimack Valley Career Center in Haverhill have been discontinued for the present time. For information on job seeker events, job search workshops, and computer skills training offered at MassHire offices in Lawrence and Haverhill, visit masshiremvcc.com/
Haverhill Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 26, at 51 Merrimack St. The market’s mission is to provide access to farm-fresh products and promote local agriculture, as well as serve as a social gathering place to encourage a vibrant and connected community. This family-friendly market also includes food demonstrations, local music and children’s activities. For questions, email haverhillfarmersmarket@teamhaverhill.org.
The Haverhill COA knitting group needs clean yarn for the volunteer projects, including items made for schools, daycares, hospitals, veterans homes, nursing homes, etc. Donations can be brought to the Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St.
Vera Wang VIP Bridal Experience contest for military and first-responder couples. Win an invitation to be fitted for Wang-designed gowns and tuxedos at Vera Wang New York City headquarters in October, and receive bridal party attire, as well as many other items. To qualify, applicants must be active members of the military or first responders (fire, police, emergency response), or active within the last five years. Eligibility, contest rules and applications are available at bridesacrossamerica.com/events/landing/vera-wang-vip-bridal-experience.
Volunteers needed at the Haverhill Public Library Friends Gift Shop, 99 Main St. The Friends are seeking volunteers for 2-hour shifts. Call 978-373-1586, ext. 601.
Tickets on sale for NECC fundraiser EagleMania, to take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Collins Center, 100 Shawsheen Road, Andover. Proceeds support the NECC Foundation Endowment. Cost: $50; available by calling Lori Smerdon, 978-556-3789 or lsmerdon@necc.mass.edu or online at mvarts.info. Information: necc.mass.edu/engage/community-events/signature-event, eaglemaniaband.com.
SNAP recipients can participate in the Healthy Incentives Program, buy fresh fruits and vegetables from a HIP-authorized farm or vendor and receive the value of the produce back on their EBT card. SNAP recipients will receive $1 for each dollar spent on eligible fruits and vegetables up to a monthly limit if they have a SNAP balance on their EBT card. A household of 1-2 people can receive up to $40 per month in additional benefits. A household of 3-5 people can receive up to $60, and a family with 6 or more people can receive up to $80 in additional benefits. Fresh local vegetables are available at farmers markets, farm stands, mobile markets, and Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) programs.
EVENTS
Aug. 18, 24
Pick Your Own Bouquet from the Cutting Garden, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Stevens-Coolidge Place, 137 Andover St., North Andover. Picking is only available during PYO hours, and there is a fee. Stop by the tent to pick up scissors, cup, and water before starting your 10-stem bouquet. Registration not required. Cost: Trustees member, $5; nonmember, $10. Information: kbibeau@thetrustees.org, facebook.com/stevenscoolidgeplace.
Aug. 18, 25, Sept. 1
Al-Anon, 7 to 8 p.m. at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway, Methuen. Members share their experiences, strength and hope when dealing with a relative or friend whose drinking is worrisome. Park in the back. Information: 978-258-3464.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m. at Ballard Vale United Church, 23 Clark Road, Andover. Is food a problem for you? Overeaters Anonymous can help. Information: 781-641-2303, oambi.org.
Sunday Night Ballroom Dancing, 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Relief’s In Function Hall, 1 Market St., Lawrence. Come Alive After Five has been running this dance for singles and couples for more than 30 years. All ages welcome. $13 admission includes coffee and pastry at 8:30 p.m. Free parking. Information: 603-382-8964.
Aug. 19, 24
Overeaters Anonymous, 6 to 7 p.m. Monday and 8 to 9 a.m. Saturday at North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main St. Is food a problem for you? Overeaters Anonymous can help. Information: 781-641-2303, oambi.org.
Aug. 20
Buttonwoods Hosts Drop-in Historical Games and Crafts, 10 a.m. to noon, at the Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St. (enter via John Ward Avenue). This drop-in program changes weekly and includes Colonial rolling hoops and loom weaving, 19th-century base ball, 20th century “cootie catchers,” board games and more. No registration required. Free program series, donations appreciated. Information: buttonwoods.org.
Aug. 20, 27
Maker Morning @MHL for Adults, 10 to 11 a.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. on Tuesdays. Come and learn to use MHL’s 3D printer, vinyl cutters, poster printer and more. Meet at the Reference Desk. Register at mhl.org/calendar. Information: 978-623-8430, mhl.org.
Haverhill Council on Aging Senior Golf Clinic, 10 a.m. at Garrison Golf Center, 654 Hilldale Ave. Led by Ted Murphy. $15 per session, includes group lesson and a round of golf. No registration required. Clinic starts promptly at 10 a.m.
Make It Take It Tuesdays for Ages 3 & Up With Adult, 5:45-6:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Drop-in craft program. Pick up a token in the Children’s Room. Information: 978-623-8440, mhl.org.
Aug. 20, 27, Sept. 9
Alanon Group Meeting, 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Whittier Rehabilitation Hospital; 145 Ward Hill Ave., Haverhill. If you are bothered by another person’s drinking, then Alanon may be of benefit to you. In these confidential groups you will find support and learn that you are not alone. Information: 508-366-4663.
Gam-Anon Meeting, 7:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 57 Peters St., North Andover. The only requirement to attend is having been affected by someone else’s gambling. Other Greater Boston meetings take place in Newton and West Medford. Information: gam-anon.org/meeting-directory/us-meeting-directory/massachusets (note spelling!).
Aug. 21, 28
Monarch Story Hour for Children Ages 2-5, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Stevens-Coolidge Place, 137 Andover St., North Andover. Come sing and read stories about butterflies in the gardens, act out the caterpillar life cycle and end the morning with a hunt for monarch caterpillars. Cost: Trustees family, $5; nonmember family, $10. Pre-registration recommended, at thetrustees.org/things-to-do/. Information: kbibeau@thetrustees.org, facebook.com/stevenscoolidgeplace/
Chair Yoga at the Haverhill Council on Aging has been suspended for the summer.
Merrimack Valley Camera Club is off until Sept. 4. Information: mvcameraclub.org.
Aug. 22, 29
UnWined, 5-8 p.m. (live music begins, 5:30) at The Stevens-Coolidge Place, 137 Andover St., North Andover. A new evening picnic series indulging in all things low-key and laid-back this summer season. Bring a picnic, purchase a beverage from the week’s featured winery and let the kids play while you unwind. Series will feature artists like Dwayne Haggins, Lauren Pratt, Matt Jackson, and more. Cost: Trustees members — adult, $9; child, free; nonmembers: $15/$3. Pre-registration recommended, at thetrustees.org/things-to-do/. Membership information: kbibeau@thetrustees.org.
Aug. 23, 30, Sept. 6
Yoga in the Gardens, 9 a.m. at The Stevens-Coolidge Place gardens (inside in case of inclement weather), 137 Andover St., North Andover. Learn breathing techniques to calm your mind, postures to balance and stretch your body, and relaxation to soothe your soul with instructor Molly Gring. No prior experience necessary. Bring a large towel or yoga mat. Cost: Trustees member, $5; nonmember, $10, nonmember. Pre-registration encouraged, at thetrustees.org/things-to-do/. Membership information: kbibeau@thetrustees.org.
Sunday, Aug. 18
Nashua Area Artists Association Greeley Park Art Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, at 100 Concord St. Nashua. Each year approximately 60 artists take over Greeley Park for this two-day show. Artists set up their portable galleries and display their artwork for visitors. Saturday features the adult art competition, and Sunday features the kids art competition. Other offerings include marionette/puppet shows, live music, a raffle table to support the organization’s Educational Fund. Information: 603-860-5493, nashuaarts.org.
Monday, Aug. 19
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m., at Haverhill Community TV, 60 Elm St. After issuing an emergency call for blood and platelet donors in early July, the American Red Cross continues to face an emergency blood shortage. With the help of a $1 million donation from Amazon, the Red Cross is thanking those donating through Aug. 29 with a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Kingston Veteran’s Club Annual Clambake Ticket Sales Cutoff for Aug. 24 Event at Kingston Veteran’s Club, 36 Church St., starting at noon (horseshoes); 2 to 4 p.m. (clambake, rain or shine); 5 to 9 p.m. (live music). Menu includes lobster, steamers, BBQ chicken and corn on the cob. Tickets for members and bonafide guests are $25 and are available at the club. Information: Kingston Veteran’s Club, 603-642-3419.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m., at Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main St. After issuing an emergency call for blood and platelet donors in early July, the American Red Cross continues to face an emergency blood shortage. With the help of a $1 million donation from Amazon, the Red Cross is thanking those donating through Aug. 29 with a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Walk-ins welcome. To volunteer as a greeter, call Scott Campbell at 603-382-6011. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Free Educational Workshop on Advanced Retirement Planning Strategies, 2:30 to 4 p.m. and 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St. Steve Pessotti, a local retirement planner and guest speaker from SOFA (The Society for Financial Awareness) will discuss estate planning, wills vs. trusts, how to avoid probate, ancillary documents, durable power of attorney, HIPPA compliant medical power of attorney, health care proxy, pour-over wills, how to protect your real estate from nursing home liens and more. Handouts provided. This program is free and does not promote any specific financial products. Registration: 978-373-1586, ext. 608; or haverhillpl.org (click on upcoming events calendar).
Girls Who Code Information Session, 5 to 5:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library Teen Room, 2 N.Main St., Andover. Learn about MHL’s Girls Who Code club and how to register. Open to girls and teens who identify as nonbinary in grades 6 through 12 and their parents/caregivers. Information: Anna Tschetter, 978-623-8432, atschetter@mhl.org
Hampstead Cable TV Summer Music Series Presents Studio Two, 6 p.m., at Meetinghouse Park, 11 Main St. (rain venue, Hampstead Middle School, 28 School St.). The band was voted best Beatles tribute band in New England,and they promise concertgoers will be transformed in time as they present an evening of early (pre-Sgt. Pepper era) Beatles songs.This is the final free concert of the summer. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring items suitable to send to those serving in the military, or monetary donations to help with the cost of mailing. Information: 603-560-5069, meetinghousepark.org.
Device Advice for Adults, 7 to 8 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Bring your technology questions to the Reference Desk. Get help with the basics for iPads, cellphones, laptops, Kindles and other e-readers. Bring your chargers, usernames and passwords. If you’re unable to attend, stop by the Reference Desk anytime for device assistance. Information: 978-623-8440, mhl.org.
Aug. 20, Sept. 17, Oct. 15
Haverhill COA Senior Peer Support Group for Stress and Anxiety, 11 a.m. Third Tuesdays at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St. Facilitated by Alice Worland, RN, M.Ed. Register with Mary Connolly, 978-374-2390, ext. 3915.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Kindergarten Kickoff, 10 a.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Is your child heading off to kindergarten this fall? Join staff from the Children’s Room for an hour of fun activities and friendship as they give you and your child a little taste of what kindergarten will be like, with activities centered around kindergarten readiness, including a raffle for a backpack full of goodies. Children may also meet their new school librarian and principal. Register online at mhl.org/calendar.
Family-Friendly Off-Beat Andover Tour — Main Street, 10 a.m. outside the Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main St. 5:45 p.m., behind Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. This walking tour will highlight architecture, history, and fun facts about Andover’s Main Street in a fast-paced and highly participatory way including interactive games and humorous challenges. Space is limited. Cost: members, $7; nonmembers, $15. Registration required. Information: 978-475-2236, andoverhistoryandculture.org/off-beat-andover-tour.
Foster and Adoption Care Essentials (FACES) Series — Lifelong Connections, 5:30 p.m. at Spaulding Youth Center, 72 Spaulding Road, Northfield, N.H. Offered by the Granite State College Education & Training Partnership, the series is free and open to the public. Anyone who may be interested in becoming a foster or adoptive parent can register for one module or the whole series. Information: 603-271-6625, etp.granite.edu.
Summer Concert — All Summer Long, 6 to 8 p.m. at Village Green, Pelham. Beach Boys tribute band. No rain date. Bring a blanket or lawn chair, leave the dog at home.
“How Blue Can You Get?” Final Session/Concert, with 2120 South Michigan Avenue Blues Band, 6:30 p.m. at Georgetown Peabody Library, 2 Maple St. Charles Sawyer, author of “The Arrival of B.B. King,” has presented a condensed version of his “History of Blues in America,” a semester-long course he taught at Harvard Extension School. Series consisted of 5 lectures and 2 concerts, with Sawyer’s band, at four area libraries. Free. Information: 2120.onecamelot.com or email 2120@BoxfordCableTv.com.
Pelham Author A.G. Reidy to Read from her Book “Dinkweed,” 7 p.m. at Pelham Public Library, 24 Village Green. Nostalgic, coming-of-age collection of short stories set in 1970s Lowell about three brothers and countless shenanigans.
Aug. 21, 27, 28
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m., at Knights of Columbus, 462 Broadway, Methuen. After issuing an emergency call for blood and platelet donors in early July, the American Red Cross continues to face an emergency blood shortage. With the help of a $1 million donation from Amazon, the Red Cross is thanking those donating through Aug. 29 with a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Aug. 21, Sept. 4, 18
Bilingual Representative from Rep. Lori Trahan’s Office, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Vladimir Saldana, regional director for Rep. Trahan, will meet with constituents on the first and third Wednesday of every month. Whether you have a comment or a question on a federal program or issue, Vladimir or Jorge will be available.
Thursday, Aug. 22
Plein Air Painting Meetup, 9 to 11 a.m. at Stevens-Coolidge Place, 137 Andover St., North Andover. Join local painting enthusiast and nature lover Marge Burt in the gardens for a morning of plein air painting and friendly conversation. All skill levels welcome. Gentle critique optional. Weather dependent. Not a formal workshop or class; painters should bring their own supplies. Free, registration not necessary. Information: kbibeau@thetrustees.org, facebook.com/stevenscoolidgeplace/
Big Brother Big Sister Foundation Donations Pickup at Salem, N.H., Homes. Big Brother Big Sister Foundation collects gently worn clothing and selected household items, including record albums and toys, converts them into cash and distributes the proceeds to mentoring programs supporting more than 30,000 “Littles” and “Bigs” across Massachusetts. Information, including a complete list of acceptable items: 800-483-5503, bbbsfoundation.org.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m., at First Congregational Church, 6 Church St., Kingston. After issuing an emergency call for blood and platelet donors in early July, the American Red Cross continues to face an emergency blood shortage. With the help of a $1 million donation from Amazon, the Red Cross is thanking those donating through Aug. 29 with a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
The Longest Table — Dinner on Wingate Street, 6 to 9 p.m. on The Peddlers Daughter, 45 Wingate St., Haverhill. A collaboration of the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce and L’Arche North of Boston, an international organization of communities of people with and without disabilities. Kicking off Haverhill Restaurant Week, and featuring several restaurants, the evening will include live music, silent auction and swag bag. Cost: $60. Information: haverhillma.chambermaster.com/events and haverhilleats.com/longesttable.
Movie Night on the Boardwalk, “Shazam!,” 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Harbor Place Plaza, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill. Hosted by Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce. Free, open to all. Final show.
Friday, Aug. 23
Teddy Bear Picnic, 1 to 3 p.m. at Stevens-Coolidge Place, Teddy Bear Garden, 137 Andover St., North Andover. Caregivers and children are invited to gather for a storytime and picnic, beginning with crafts, bubbles and a Bear Scavenger Hunt, followed by a storytime at 2 p.m. with light refreshments provided. Stuffed animal best friends encouraged to attend. Pack a picnic and enjoy the day. Cost: member child, $5; nonmember child, $10; adults, free. Space is limited. Pre-registration encouraged, at thetrustees.org/things-to-do/. Information: kbibeau@thetrustees.org, facebook.com/stevenscoolidgeplace/.
Haverhill Chamber of Commerce Country Night, 6 to 8 p.m. at Harbor Place Plaza, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill. Listen to live music along the river. Bring blanket or lawn chairs. Cost: $10, includes light refreshments. Information: info@haverhillchamber.com.
Aug. 23 through 29
Second Annual Haverhill’s Restaurant Week, various locations around Haverhill. More than 20 Haverhill restaurants will be offering special menu items at special prices and . Pick up a free dining passport at a participating restaurant for a chance to win a raffle basket. Every time a diner visits a participating restaurant, he/she receives a sticker, and for every sticker collected, earns a chance to win a raffle basket at the end of the week. Information: melissa@haverhillchamber.org, haverhillsrestaurantweek.com/.
Saturday, Aug. 24
Workouts on the Boardwalk, Boot Class, with The Movement Strength & Conditioning, 8 a.m. at Harbor Place Plaza, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill. Hosted by Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce. For all fitness levels. Bring a mat or towel, water and bug spray. Free, open to all. Final workout, Aug. 31, with Empowered Body. Information: info@haverhillchamber.com.
American Legion Post 27 Four-Person Scramble Golf Outing, 8 a.m. at Hidden Valley Campground, 81 Damren Road, Derry. Sign up at the Post (6 Sargent Road, Londonderry, behind the fire station on Mammoth Road). There will be a cookout afterwards at the Post. Cost: $65. Information: 603-437-6613, alpost27.com.
Derry Rotary Club Annual Auction, 9 a.m. (yard sale), 9:30 a.m. (auction) to 2 p.m., at Fireye, 3 Manchester Road (intersection of Tsienneto and Manchester roads), Derry. Information: Adam Mead, amead@pentucketbank.com.
Garden to Vase Workshop, 10 a.m. to noon at Stevens-Coolidge Place Cutting Garden, 137 Andover St., North Andover. Florist Mary Beth Hayes of Semper Virens will begin with a guided garden tour, then participants will select 10-12 stems to add to their arrangements to take home. Workshop includes best practices for harvesting and conditioning flowers for maximum vase life, as well as simple design principles. All materials provided, but registrants are encouraged to bring their own clippers. Cost: members, $40; nonmembers, $50. Space is limited. Pre-registration required, at thetrustees.org/things-to-do/. Information: kbibeau@thetrustees.org, facebook.com/stevenscoolidgeplace/.
Aug. 24, Sept. 7, 21
Dads and Donuts, Ages 2 to 5 at 10 a.m., at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. A story time for preschoolers and their families. After stories and a craft, share coffee, juice, and donuts. Pick up a token in the Children’s Room. Information: 978-623-8440, mhl.org.
Sunday, Aug. 25
“An Herbalist’s Approach: Stress,” 2 to 4 p.m. at Stevens-Coolidge Place, 137 Andover St., North Andover. Stressed out? Using traditional herbal knowledge and the latest scientific research, clinical herbalist Liane Moccia, who specializes in stress, energy and mental clarity, mood, and healthy sleep, combines herbs with lifestyle and dietary changes to help bring the body back into balance. Cost: members, $9; nonmembers, $15. Space is limited. Pre-registration required, at thetrustees.org/things-to-do/. Information: kbibeau@thetrustees.org, facebook.com/stevenscoolidgeplace/.
Concerts on the Common Presents Oberlaendler Hofbrau Band, 6 p.m., North Andover Town Common. Oktoberfest band performing old standards and latest hits from Germany. North Andover Youth & Recreation Services presents concerts Sundays through Aug. 25.
Complimentary Spaghetti Supper, 5 to 6:30 p.m. at First Parish Church UCC, 47 East Derry Road, East Derry. Suppers are free and open to the community. Meal offers a generous portion of spaghetti with tomato sauce, meatballs, green beans, garlic bread and dessert; fresh garden salad June-August. Information and volunteer opportunities: Michelle Guerrin at 603-434-0628, officemrg@fpc-ucc.org.
Monday, Aug. 26
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m., at Merrimac Public Library, 86 W. Main St. After issuing an emergency call for blood and platelet donors in early July, the American Red Cross continues to face an emergency blood shortage. With the help of a $1 million donation from Amazon, the Red Cross is thanking those donating through Aug. 29 with a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m., at Georgetown VFW, 435 Andover St. After issuing an emergency call for blood and platelet donors in early July, the American Red Cross continues to face an emergency blood shortage. With the help of a $1 million donation from Amazon, the Red Cross is thanking those donating through Aug. 29 with a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
American Legion Post 27 Members to Play Bingo with Manchester VA Patients, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Manchester VA Hospital, 718 Smyth Road. Pizza, diet soda, prize money. Information: 603-437-6613, alpost27.com.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Foster and Adoption Care Essentials (FACES) Series — Orientation, 5:30 p.m. at Spaulding Youth Center, 72 Spaulding Road, Northfield, N.H. Offered by the Granite State College Education & Training Partnership, the series is free and open to the public. Anyone who may be interested in becoming a foster or adoptive parent can register for one module or the whole series. Information: 603-271-6625, etp.granite.edu.
Thursday, Aug. 29
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m., at Edgewood Retirement Community Center, 575 Osgood St., North.Andover. After issuing an emergency call for blood and platelet donors in early July, the American Red Cross continues to face an emergency blood shortage. With the help of a $1 million donation from Amazon, the Red Cross is thanking those donating through Aug. 29 with a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
@text1_boldintro,Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m., at St. Augustine Church, 35 Essex St., Andover. After issuing an emergency call for blood and platelet donors in early July, the American Red Cross continues to face an emergency blood shortage. With the help of a $1 million donation from Amazon, the Red Cross is thanking those donating through Aug. 29 with a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Friday, Aug. 30
Knights of Columbus Council #9058 of Hampstead to Sponsor Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m. at St. Anne Church, 26 Emerson Ave. Walk-ins are always welcome, but appointments are strongly recommended; use “Rapid Pass” to speed your way through the donation process. With the help of a $1 million donation from Amazon, the Red Cross is thanking those donating through Aug. 29 with a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. For specific information on this drive, contact John Cussen at 603-329-5207. Information/appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS, redcrossblood.org or .
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m., at St. Augustine Church, 35 Essex St., Andover. After issuing an emergency call for blood and platelet donors in early July, the American Red Cross continues to face an emergency blood shortage. With the help of a $1 million donation from Amazon, the Red Cross is thanking those donating through Aug. 29 with a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Open House, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Stevens-Coolidge Place, 137 Andover St., North Andover. Step back into the 1920s during this season’s monthly Open Houses. Full house tours offered every half hour from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on first-come, first-served basis. Two floors of beautiful architecture, artifacts from around the world. Guided garden tours also available at no additional fee, leaving from back patio at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Throughout the day, the gardens and grounds are open for exploring, lawn games. Borrow a blanket to lounge under a tree. Cost: member adult, $5; nonmember adult, $10; children 12 and under, free. Information: kbibeau@thetrustees.org, facebook.com/stevenscoolidgeplace/.
A Mad Tea Party, 2 to 4 p.m. at Stevens-Coolidge Place, 137 Andover St., North Andover. Guests over 13 years of age are invited to venture down the rabbit hole for an afternoon tea party. The Mad Hatter and the March Hare have left a very large table set up under the ash tree waiting for guests to enjoy tea in the gardens. “It’s always time for tea.” Won’t you join them? Festive attire encouraged. Cost: members, $24; nonmembers, $30. Pre-registration required, at thetrustees.org/things-to-do/. Information: kbibeau@thetrustees.org, facebook.com/stevenscoolidgeplace/.
Workouts on the Boardwalk, with Empowered Body, 8 a.m. at Harbor Place Plaza, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill. Hosted by Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce. For all fitness levels. Bring a mat or towel, water and bug spray. Free, open to all. Next workout, Aug. 24, Bootcamp Class, with The Movement Strength & Conditioning. Information: info@haverhillchamber.com.
Monday, Sept. 2
Labor Day
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m., at Derry Medical Center. 148 Tsienneto Road. After issuing an emergency call for blood and platelet donors in early July, the American Red Cross continues to face an emergency blood shortage. With the help of a $1 million donation from Amazon, the Red Cross is thanking those donating through Aug. 29 with a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Sept. 3 and 10
NH Gay Men’s Chorus to Hold Open Auditions, 6:30 to 7 p.m., followed by rehearsals at 7 to 9:30 p.m., at First Congregational Church, 508 Union St., Manchester, N.H. Rehearsals are for its 2019 Winter Concert Series in December, “Amid the Winter’s Snow.” The chorus seeks adult men over the age of 18 — gay, straight (gay-friendly), or adults who identify as male, who enjoy singing in four-part, men’s TTBB harmony. Members are asked to pay $50 seasonal dues and purchase a tuxedo for performances. Information: nhgmc.com
Wednesday, Sept. 4
College of Older Learners Showcase, 2 to 4 p.m. in the Hartleb Technology Center, NECC Haverhill campus, 100 Elliot St. Seminar leaders will give a brief presentation of the courses offered in the fall during Northern Essex Community College’s College of Older Learners (CoOL) Program, for anyone 50 and older. Typically, classes meet once a week for a five-week period; most courses cost $35 and, in some cases, additional costs (books, yoga mat, etc.) Most seminars/lectures/courses take place on NECC’s Haverhill Campus at the Opportunity Works Building (HOW), 671 Kenoza St. Information: 978-556-3110, Cool@necc.mass.edu; complete list of offerings: necc.mass.edu/cool.
Foster and Adoption Care Essentials (FACES) Series — Regulations, 5:30 p.m. at Spaulding Youth Center, 72 Spaulding Road, Northfield, N.H. Offered by the Granite State College Education & Training Partnership, the series is free and open to the public. Anyone who may be interested in becoming a foster or adoptive parent can register for one module or the whole series. Information: 603-271-6625, etp.granite.edu.
Friday, Sept. 6
11th Annual New Hampshire Army National Guard Retiree Luncheon Reservation Deadline, for Sept. 19 luncheon at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Joint Force Headquarters building on the State Military Reservation, Minuteman Way (off Regional Drive) in Concord. This year’s luncheon will feature a briefing on the current status of the NHARNG as well as exhibits and displays of interest to retirees. A group photo is also planned. NHARNG retirees who have not attended prior luncheons or have relocated are urged to contact Command Sergeant Major (Ret) David Follansbee at 603-623-7757 or dave_follansbee@comcast.net. Cost: $7 at the door.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 50 Adams Pond Road, Derry. After issuing an emergency call for blood and platelet donors in early July, the American Red Cross continues to face an emergency blood shortage. With the help of a $1 million donation from Amazon, the Red Cross is thanking those donating through Aug. 29 with a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Sunday, Sept. 8
Paint the Gardens, 1 to 3 p.m. Stevens-Coolidge Place, 137 Andover St., North Andover. Ana Smyth and Francisco Colom provide expert step-by-step instruction on painting en plein air to participants at all levels. Rotating garden settings, weather permitting; inside the greenhouse or the estate during inclement weather. Art supplies, aprons and instruction provided; simply show up, ready to paint. Recommended for ages 14 and up. Cost: Trustees member, $36; nonmember, $45. Space is limited and pre-registration is required, at thetrustees.org/things-to-do/. Information: kbibeau@thetrustees.org, facebook.com/stevenscoolidgeplace.
Monday, Sept. 9
14th Annual fore Melmark New England Golf Tournament, noon, at the Andover Country Club, 60 Canterbury St. Includes round of golf, special gifts, dinner, silent and live auctions and more. Melmark New England hopes to raise even more this year than the $125,000 it netted last year, to benefit its educational, clinical, residential and vocational programs and services for children and adults. Cost: Martini, Mani and More, $45, plus dinner, $80; cocktail reception and dinner, $75. Information: melmarkne.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/GolfTournament2019/tabid/1065026/Default.aspx.
28th Annual Haverhill Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane. Shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. Hole competitions, hole-in-one contest, swag bag, auction and raffles, tasting and samplings, awards ceremony and prizes, lunch and dinner. Cost: individual player, $200; foursome, $800; early bird rates, $190/$750; featured foresome (golf for four plus two carts, meals, two tee-signs and banner dining room placement), $1,100; other sponsorships available. Registration and information: info@haverhillchamber.com, 978-373-5663, haverhillma.chambermaster.com/events/details/28th-annual-golf-tournament-5138476.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
“Close Encounters — Parachutes and Hoop Skirts,” 7 to 8 p.m. at the Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main St. Join a small group of curious people, don curatorial gloves, and have a close encounter with collection treasures and stories from Andover’s past. At this session hear about two women who grew up in Andover at very different times but both had excellent sewing skills. Space is limited. Cost: members, $7; nonmembers, $15. Registration required. Information: 978-475-2236, andoverhistoryandculture.org/close-encounters.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
September 12 to 15
Notch Traveling Biergarten, 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, at The Stevens-Coolidge Place, 137 Andover St., North Andover. Family-friendly outdoor Biergarten serving Notch session beers. Not just for grown-ups and beer drinkers – modeled after the popular European-style Biergartens, it’s a family affair. Scavenger hunts for children and lawn games with plenty of room to spread out and explore. Admission is free; food, beverages, and beers available for purchase. Information: kbibeau@thetrustees.org, facebook.com/stevenscoolidgeplace.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Nashua Humane Society Presents the Wags to Whiskers Festival, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Anheuser Busch Brewery, 221 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack. Returning this year are the Granite State Disc Dogs; new this year, BARK Fly Ball. Also dog demos sponsored by Good Mojo University; Pup Cup safe skills challenge; dog-friendly vendors; Kitty City and Smallsville for other furry friends. Raffle, kids fun zone, free caricatures, dogs and puppies for adoption. Cost: $10; tickets available online at hsfn.org/shelter-events/wags-whiskers-festival/ or at the festival.
Monday, Sept. 16
41st Annual Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem Bill Flynn Memorial Golf Classic, 6:30 a.m. (morning flight registration and breakfast), 7:30 a.m. (shotgun start, scramble format), 12:30 p.m. (banquet); noon (afternoon flight registration), 1:30 p.m. (shotgun start, scramble), 7 p.m. (banquet). Cost: $175; foursome, $700. Sponsorships available. Information: salembgc.org/golf-tournament.
Andover Choral Society 90th season Open Rehearsals, 7:20 to 9:30 p.m. at Christ Church, 33 Central St., Andover. Those who enjoy singing classical choral music are invited. There are no auditions, but an ability to match pitch and read music are prerequisites. High school juniors and seniors who qualify are invited to sing free of charge through the ACS’s “Choral Scholars” Program. On Sunday, Jan. 26, the chorus will perform Haydn’s “Creation” at 3 p.m. in Veterans Memorial Hall in Andover and on Saturday, May 2, 2020, the choral society will celebrate its 90th year with a special concert of music by composers from the Andover area. Information: membership@andoverchoralsociety.org, andoverchoralsociety.org.
Sept. 16, 23, 30, Oct. 7
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Buttonwoods Museum Educator to Present “Rolling on the River,” 1 p.m. at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Melissa Drake will speak about how the Merrimack River has played a major role in shaping human industry in the Merrimack Valley, from the Pennacooks’ usage of the river for trade and transport, to the harnessing of the river’s power during industrialization in the 19th century. Museum collections and hands-on artifacts lend depth and interest to this program. RSVP to Kathy or Rita at 978-374-2390.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Dietitian to Discuss Anti-Inflammatory Diet, 10 a.m. at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverill. Leigh Hartwell from Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley will explain how the foods you eat can help fight inflammation. RSVP to Kathy or Rita at 978-374-2390.
Pentucket Medical Representative to Discuss Adult Immunizations and Preventative Health, 1 p.m. at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Contact Kathy or Rita at 978-374-2390 to register.
Thursday, Sept. 19
MVRTA Representative to Provide Information on EZ-Tran Program, 10:30 a.m.at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. This session provides important information to seniors and others who are interested in learning more about local transportation opportunities. Merrimack Valley Transit Authority rep will describe the EZ-Tran Program, Medi-Ride to Boston and Peabody hospitals, and the local bus schedules. RSVP to Kathy or Rita at 978-374-2390.
“Close Encounters,” 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main St. Join a small group of curious people, don curatorial gloves, and have a close encounter with collection treasures and stories from Andover’s past. Hear about a mill owner with an image for the town and one of Andover’s first policewomen. Space is limited. Cost: members, $7; nonmembers, $15. Registration required. Information: 978-475-2236, andoverhistoryandculture.org/close-encounters.
Sept. 19, 26, Oct. 3, 10
Music art and drama lessons for grades 1 to 7, fall session, 4 to 6 p.m. at the Academy of Creative Arts at Trinity Episcopal Church, 26 White St., Haverhill. Students choose among music instruction, art lessons and drama classes. $10 registration fee; sibling discount and scholarships available. Information and registration: Dr. Janet King, 978-372-4244, ext. 4; musicdirector@trinityhaverhill.org.
Sunday, Sept. 22
“Andover 101,” 1 to 2 p.m. at the Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main St. A decidedly unstuffy introduction to the town’s history. Hear 14 stories of people and events that contributed to the Andover we know today, including residents accused of witchcraft during the Salem Witch Trials or the freed former slave who was a hero in the Revolutionary War. Space is limited. Cost: members, $5; nonmembers, $8. Registration required. Information: 978-475-2236, andoverhistoryandculture.org/andover-101.
Wednesday Sept. 25
Poetry Reading, 1 p.m. at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Art teacher Cara Goalstone Smoley will give a poetry reading from her just-published book,“Aging Along,” which uses humor to deal with the joys and woes of aging. Book may be purchased at the reading or from Amazon.com. RSVP to Kathy or Rita, 978-374-2390.
Saturday, Sept. 29
Hike for Hope, Sunday, Sept. 29. Families, faith groups, sports teams, and business sponsors take to the streets of Andover and hike for hope. Information: events@lazarushouse.org, #hikeforhope19.
ONGOING
Daily
Help patients kick cancer by donating platelets, at Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive, Danvers, or Manchester Blood Donation Center, 425 Reservoir Ave., Manchester, N.H. Platelet donation can take 2 to 3 hours, and appointments are available several times throughout each day at these locations. Make an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org/Cancer or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Veterans Crisis Line for veterans thinking about hurting themselves, having thoughts of suicide, or becoming self-destructive, there are responders with the Department of Veterans Affairs, many of them veterans themselves, ready to help: 1-800-273-8255, press 1; text: 838255.
Senior MassParks Pass Available. Massachusetts seniors 62 and older can purchase a MassParks Pass for $10, available for purchase at all Massachusetts state parks that charge a parking fee during the period parking fees are charged. Massachusetts driver’s license or other official proof of Massachusetts residency required. Information: mass.gov. Annual federal parks passes can be obtained for a $20 fee at a national park, or a lifetime senior federal parks pass can be obtained for $80 ($10 fee for online and mail applications). Information: nps.gov for more information.
“A Universe of Stories” Summer Program at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Adults and students can pick up reading logs for the program, which runs for nine weeks until Saturday, Aug. 17. Visit the library for events, chances to win prizes, and to find great books. Information: 978-623-8440, mhl.org/summer-reading-program-2019, mhlteenroom.tumblr.com/summerreading.
Sundays
Al-Anon, 7 to 8 p.m. at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway, Methuen. Members share their experiences, strength and hope when dealing with a relative or friend whose drinking is worrisome. Park in the back. Information: 978-258-3464.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m. at Ballard Vale United Church, 23 Clark Road, Andover. Is food a problem for you? Overeaters Anonymous can help. Information: 781-641-2303, oambi.org.
Sunday Night Ballroom Dancing, 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Relief’s In Function Hall, 1 Market St., Lawrence. Come Alive After Five has been running this dance for singles and couples for more than 30 years. All ages are welcome. The $13 admission fee includes coffee and pastry at 8:30 p.m. Parking is free. Information: 603-382-8964
Mondays
Line Dancing, 9 to 9:50 am. Mondays at Haverhill COA, 10 Welcome St. Instructor Susan Tribble provides modifications to accommodate different ability levels to a variety of musical genres including Broadway, swing, standards, rock and roll, traditional, as well as country. Cost: $5. Information: susantribble517@gmail.com.
Tai Chi Club, 9 to 9:30 a.m. at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St. A $1 donation is requested. Registration and information: Atkinson Recreation Department, 603-362-5531 or commrec@atkinson-nh.gov.
Aerobics, 9:30 a.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. Information: 978-983-8825.
Line Dancing with Jason, 9:45 to 11:15 a.m. at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St. Cost: $3 per class. Registration and information: Atkinson Recreation Department, 603-362-5531 or commrec@atkinson-nh.gov.
Mondays
Mother Goose Rhyme Time, 10 to 11 a.m. at the Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive. Geared toward infants to age 2 and their caregivers. Interactive sessions use rhymes, songs, puppets and more to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers. Information: 603-329-6411.
Lecture Series, 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main St. People from different backgrounds, professions or interests give presentations and offer insight into a variety of subjects. Information: 978-688-9560, northandoverma.gov.
Mother Goose, 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave., Atkinson. These 30-minute interactive sessions use rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments, and more to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers (infants to age 2). Registration and information: kimballlibrary.com, 603-362-5234.
Bridge Club, 1 to 4 p.m. at the Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive. Information: hampsteadlibrary.org.
T/ween Stitch-a-Bit, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave., Atkinson. Tweens and teens ages 9 to 19 may stop by after school to learn how to knit, drop in at any time and stay for some or all of the session. Two adults who know how to knit/crochet will be on hand to help. Participants need to bring their own supplies of yarn and needles. 603-362-5234 or kimballlibrary.com.
Nar-Anon Support Group, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Forest Street Union Church, 15 Forest St., Methuen. Based on the 12-Step program, this support group is for families and friends of those who have a drug addiction. Optional newcomers meeting, 6 p.m., third Monday of the month, Information: 978-258-3464.
Adult Knit-A-Bitters, 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. at the Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main St., Groveland. Join other knitters for a bit of knitting and a bit of chat. Open to all community members at all levels. Information: 978-372-1732 or langleyadamslib.org.
45’s Tournament, 7 p.m. at the Amvets, 576 Primrose St., Haverhill. Open to the public, always accepting new members — veterans, sons of veterans, Ladies Auxiliary. Information: 978-374-9807, haverhillveteranscouncil.com/amvets-post-147/.
Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays
Morning Meditation, 10:30 a.m. at the Oriental Culture Institute, 85 Essex St., second floor, Haverhill. The nonsectarian meditations cleanse, relieve stress, energize, heal, and activate inner potential. Please call ahead: 978-457-6900.
Mondays and Thursdays
Chair Yoga, 8 to 9 a.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. Information: 978-983-8825.
Pentucket Walking Club, 11 a.m., Pentucket High School lobby, 24 Main St., West Newbury. Walk through the school’s halls (and stairways, if desired). Rain or shine. Stop by the Groveland COA beforehand to fill out a release/registration form. Information: 978-372-1101.
Mondays and Saturdays
Overeaters Anonymous, 6 p.m. Mondays and 8 a.m. Saturdays at the North Andover Senior Center, 120 Main St. Is food a problem for you? Overeaters Anonymous can help. Information: 781-641-2303.
First Monday of the month
Sandown Garden Club, 6:30 p.m. at the Sandown Recreation Center, 25 Pheasant Run Drive. Meetings take place from March to November. Sandown residency is not a requirement for membership. Information: sandowngardenclub.org.
Third Monday of the month
Young Onset Parkinson’s Support Group, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway. Parkinson’s patients and caregivers discuss how this disease is affecting them; occasionally there are guest speakers. Newcomers are always welcome, regardless of age, but the group is not staffed by medical professionals specializing in older Parkinson’s patients. Information: Susan Mollohan at mrsshanley@yahoo.com; Diane Cole at donaco6@aol.com.
Tuesdays
3 B Fitness (Balance, Bones, Brain), 8 to 9 a.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. All are welcome. Cost: $2 per class. Information: 978-983-8825.
Drop-in Wii for Adults, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive. Information: hampsteadlibrary.org.
Reiki and Guided Meditation, 10 a.m. in the Center Meeting Room at Groveland Town Hall, 183 Main St. Cost: $5 per class. Information: 978-372-1101.
Bitty Books, 10:15 a.m. at the Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave., Atkinson. Children ages 2 to 3 and their caregivers are invited for stories, rhymes, finger plays or songs, and a simple craft. This is a simplified story time for children who are already 2 years old, but it’s also a good fit for older children who have a hard time paying attention to more than one story per class. Registration and information: 603-362-5234, kimballlibrary.com.
Tai Chi, 11 a.m. to noon at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. This ancient Chinese martial art form connects mind and body through gentle flowing movements designed to reduce stress and improve health, balance and flexibility. Instructor: Allan Drelick. $2 per class. Information: 978-983-8825.
CCC: Coloring, Coffee and Conversation, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. Enjoy coffee and conversation while coloring. Information: 978-983-8825.
Teen Movie Night, 6 to 8 p.m. in the Memorial Hall Library Teen Room, 2 North Main St., Andover. For grades six through 12. Information: 978-623-8400, mhl.org.
Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA) Meetings, 6:30 p.m. at St. Anne Parish, 26 Emerson Ave., Hampstead. The RCIA process is designed to provide a safe and respectful place for any adults who wish to explore the idea of becoming Catholic. Join any time. Information: 603-329-5886, bmullen@saintannechurchnh.org.
T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Meeting, 6:30 p.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. Information: 978-983-8825.
Alanon Group, 7 p.m. at Whittier Rehabilitation Hospital; 145 Ward Hill Ave., Haverhill. If you are bothered by another person’s drinking, then Alanon may be of benefit to you. In these confidential groups you will find support and learn that you are not alone. Information: 508-366-4663.
Darts (Haverhill Dart League), 7 p.m. at the AMVETS, 576 Primrose St., Haverhill. Open to the public, always accepting new members — veterans, sons of veterans, Ladies Auxiliary. Information: 978-374-9807, haverhillveteranscouncil.com/amvets-post-147/.
Tuesdays and Thursdays
Bone Builders, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. at the Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave., Atkinson. Retired & Senior Volunteer Program Bone Builders uses no-impact, weight-bearing exercises that increase muscular strength and bone density, and protect against fractures, which helps prevent falls. Fully trained RSVP volunteers lead the free classes; donations are gratefully accepted. Join any time. Participants must complete a release form and physician release form, available at the library or from an RSVP instructor. Information: 603-362-5234, kimballlibrary.com.
Overeaters Anonymous, 4:30 p.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, 196 Main St., North Andover. Is food a problem for you? Overeaters Anonymous can help. Information: Mary, 978-682-3467; Cynthia L., 978-688-9269.
Jacki’s Aerobic Dance with Rosemary Graham, 6 to 7 p.m. at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St. All routines are choreographed by Jacki Sorensen, Vertifirm, and include core work, cardio dance, and stretching. Cost: $154 winter session, Jan. 8-March 21 (22 classes @ $7 each) or $8 drop-in. Registration and information: Atkinson Recreation Department, 603-362-5531, commrec@atkinson-nh.gov.
Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays
Moderate-impact exercise class designed for older adults, 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill and Saturdays at 11:30 at the YMCA, 81 Winter St.. Classes include aerobic activity, strength training, balance and flexibility. No registration is required.
Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays
Southern New Hampshire Overeaters Anonymous (OA) holds meetings in Salem and nearby. The support group invites anyone who worries about their eating habits to come to a meeting. There are no weigh-ins, dues or fees. All welcome. Meetings take place from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays at The First Parish Congregational Church, 47 East Derry Road, Derry; 10 to 11 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays at the Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 West Broadway, Derry; 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays at the Kelley Library, 234 Main St., Salem. Information: 800-201-8720, oanewhampshire.org.
Tuesdays or Fridays
Kiddie Lit, 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays or 10:15 and 11:30 a.m. Fridays at the Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave., Atkinson. Usually multiple books are read and accompanying activities are provided to go along with the theme. Caretakers may stay and listen or relax in another part of the library. Registration and information: 603-362-5234, kimballlibrary.com.
Yoga with Sybil, 9:15 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Gentle Yoga,9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays at the Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main St. Chair yoga is also an option. Suggested donation: $5. Information: 603-382-6011, plaistowlibrary.com.
First Tuesday of the month
Chair Yoga, 3 p.m. at the Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive, September through June. Information: hampsteadlibrary.org.
Greater Salem/Derry Brain Injury Support Group, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Community Crossroads, 8 Commerce Drive, Atkinson. Open to survivors, families and caregivers. Information: Brain Injury Association of New Hampshire (BIANH), 603-225-8400.
Support Group for Grieving Parents, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St. (Route 121). Through this support group, attendees can find understanding and ways to deal with their thoughts and the devastating change that has occurred. Parents, grandparents and older siblings in Rockingham and Essex counties are welcome. Information: bethschool@comcast.net, GBrady6@aol.com.
First and third Tuesday of the month
Music and Movement Class, 10 a.m. at the Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive. Children ages 1 to 5 and their caregivers explore songs, dances and instruments. The program, which meets every other Tuesday, is designed to improve gross motor skills and spark creativity while developing the mind and body. Information: dvancuren@hampsteadlibrary.org.
Second Tuesday of the month
Grief Support for Loss of Spouse/Partner — Second Steps, 10:30 a.m. to noon, at High Pointe House, 360 North Ave., Haverhill. Registration and information: 978-552-4510, merrimackvalleyhospice.org/bereavement-support.
Brain Injury Support Group, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Whittier Rehabilitation Hospital, Seminar Room, 145 Ward Hill Ave., Bradford. Hosted by the Brain Injury Association of Massachusetts (BIA-MA), the group provides survivors and caregivers the opportunity to share experiences, learn strategies, and find resources for help with living with a brain injury as an aging person. Information: 1-800-242-0030, ext. 13; 978-469-1453; whittierhealth.com.
Story Times, 11:15 a.m. on Tuesdays and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Chester Public Library, 3 Chester St., Chester. Hear Miss Diane read some stories and make some crafts. Information: 603-887-3404, chesterpubliclibrary@gmail.com, chesterlibrary.com.
Second and fourth Tuesday of the month
Blood Pressure Clinic, 9 to 11 a.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. This is a free service, but donations are always welcome. Information: 978-983-8825.
Council on Aging World Affairs Discussion Group, 10 a.m. at the Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Topics such as domestic politics and international affairs are discussed with former FBI agent Jay White, who facilitates the group. All are welcome.
Surviving Suicide Loss: Safe Place Support Group, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at St. Michael Parish, 196 North Main St., North Andover. For anyone who has lost a loved one to suicide, a safe and confidential place to talk, listen, cry, be silent, grieve, be accepted, be understood, and offer acceptance and understanding to someone else in need, led by a trained suicide loss survivor. Sponsored by the Samaritans of Merrimack Valley, a program of Family Services of the Merrimack Valley. Free. Information: Dhelms@fsmv.org.
Wednesdays
Music Academy for Homeschool and Preschoolers, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at South Church, 41 Central St., Andover. Classes on the recorder, guitar, music and movement, drumming, music theory, rock/jazz ensemble and beginning winds/brass. Information: vwalton@mvmusicschool.org.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, 9 a.m. at the St. Augustine Education Center, 35 Essex St., Andover. FA is a program that addresses binge eating disorder, overeating, obesity, bulimia, undereating, and obsession with body size and exercise. Information: foodaddicts.org.
Tai Chi Stretch and Tone Class, 9 a.m. at Groveland Town Hall, 183 Main St. Join Susan Tribble to learn new ways to tone, maintain strength, and lead a more active, healthy lifestyle. Drop-ins are welcome. Information: 978-372-1101.
Zumba, 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. This fast-paced exercise program incorporates dance moves to a lively, rhythmic beat that provides a more aerobic, calorie-burning workout. Cost: $2 per class. Information: 978-983-8825.
Van Transportation for Groveland seniors, 10 a.m. to RiversEdge Plaza, Haverhill; noon to Our Neighbor’s Table food pantry, Amesbury. Information: 978-372-1101.
Cardio/Aerobics, 10:15 to 11 a.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. Information: 978-983-8825.
Needle Crafters, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Kimball Library, in the Atkinson Room, 5 Academy Ave., Atkinson. All experience levels and ages who enjoy knitting, crocheting, embroidery, quilting or another form of needlework are invited to join this informal group. Participants must bring their own supplies. Open to Atkinson residents and nonresidents. Registration and information: kimballlibrary.com, 603-362-5234.
Chair Yoga, 10:30 a.m. at Haverhill COA, 10 Welcome St. Chair Yoga is a gentle practice in which postures are performed while seated and/or with the aid or a chair. This style of Yoga is ideal for students who may have challenges getting on the floor or anyone who wants to focus on a gentle practice while using a chair for balance. Chair Yoga increases flexibility, strength, and body awareness. Classes are $5 per session. Contact Kathy or Rita at 978-374-2390 to register for this class.
Art and Game Afternoon, 12:30 p.m. in the Center Meeting Room at Town Hall, 183 Main St., Groveland. Information: 978-372-1101.
Polish horseshoes, 7 p.m. at the AMVETS, 576 Primrose St., Haverhill. Open to the public, always accepting new members — veterans, sons of veterans, Ladies Auxiliary. Information: 978-374-9807, haverhillveteranscouncil.com/amvets-post-147/.
Merrimack Valley Camera Club, 7 p.m. (socializing); 7:30 to 9 p.m. (program) at the Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm St., North Andover. From beginners to professionals, its 150 members hail from the Merrimack Valley, North Shore, and Southeastern and Seacoast areas of New Hampshire. The club holds frequent hands-on workshops, field trips, photo-related activities, presentations and competitions, most of which are open to the public. Information: mvcameraclub.org.
Wednesdays and Fridays
Boot Camp for Active Adults by Vanessa Underwood, 8:35 to 9:35 a.m. at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St. This class will combine weight training, balance, core, flexibility, and Zumba dance moves to improve cardio capacity. All levels are welcome; $7 per class. Registration and information: Atkinson Recreation Department, 603-362-5531, commrec@atkinson-nh.gov.
Movement to Music, 9 to 10 a.m. at the Haverhill Council on Aging, 10 Welcome St. A gentle, eclectic workout routine where seniors are welcome to exercise among friends and encouraged to work at their own pace. Exercise is done to music of the 1950s, and singing is optional. Instructor Heather True offers the first class free of charge. Cost: $2 per class. Information: Kathy or Rita, 978-374-2390.
First Wednesday of the month
Salem TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury) Support Group, 5 to 6 p.m. at Northeast Rehabilitation Hospital, in the Administrative Conference Room, 70 Butler St., Salem, New Hampshire. Information: Brain Injury Association of New Hampshire (BIANH), 603-225-8400.
Caregivers Support Group, 6 to 7 p.m. at the Kelley Library, 234 Main St., Salem, New Hampshire. Caregivers or supporters of loved ones with neurological conditions such as Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBI) and Acquired Brain Injuries (ABI), Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s are welcome to attend for sharing and support. Information: Brain Injury Association of New Hampshire (BIANH), 603-225-8400; sarah@tbicaregiversupport.com.
First and third Wednesday of the month
Bilingual Representative from Rep. Lori Trahan’s Office, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Vladimir Saldana, regional director for Rep. Trahan, will meet with constituents on the first and third Wednesday of every month. Whether you have a comment or a question on a federal program or issue, Vladimir or Jorge will be available.
Second Wednesday of the month
Salem Mild Brain Injury Support Group, 5 to 6 p.m. at Northeast Rehab Hospital, 70 Butler St., Salem, New Hampshire. The receptionist will direct visitors to the room. Information: Brain Injury Association of New Hampshire (BIANH), 603-225-8400.
Third Wednesday of the month
The Greater Salem (NH) Rotary Club serves free home-cooked pasta lunches from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month at Pleasant Street United Methodist Church, 6&8 Pleasant St., Salem, New Hampshire. All members of the greater Salem community are invited. Information: salemnhrotary.com.
Financial Education Class, 5 p.m. at the Veterans Northeast Outreach Center, 10 Reed St., Haverhill. Sue Katz, of American Consumer Credit Counseling, will conduct the class. Topics will include budgeting, credit repair, building credit, tax information, investing and other requested topics. Individual counseling is available after the group class. Ongoing, open to everyone on a drop-in basis. Katz has specific experience with veterans’ issues. Information: 978-372-3626.
Support Group for Caregivers of Loved Ones with Memory Loss, 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Holy Family Hospital’s first-floor atrium, 140 Lincoln Ave., Haverhill. Information: 978-420-1162.
Third Wednesday and second Thursday of the month
English and Spanish Support Groups for those caring for loved ones with memory loss, 6:30 p.m., third Wednesday, at the Country Kitchen at Marguerite’s House Assisted Living at Mary Immaculate, 189 Maple St., Lawrence (English) and 4 p.m., second Thursday, on the second floor of the Mary Immaculate Adult Day Health Center, 189 Maple St., Lawrence (Spanish). Free and open to family and friends caring for loved ones with memory loss, including Alzheimer’s and related dementias. Registration and information: 978-620-1402 (English session); 978-620-1494 (Spanish session).
Last Wednesday of the month
Bingo for Veterans, 6 p.m. at the Veterans Northeast Outreach Center, 10 Reed St., Haverhill. The VFW Ladies Auxiliary and VNOC invite all veterans to play Bingo. Cards are free and prizes are awarded for each game. Veterans only; veterans who are not enrolled with VNOC services are asked to bring confirmation of veteran status. Information: 978-372-3626.
Thursdays
Senior Drop-in Center, 9 a.m. to noon at the Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive. Information: hampsteadlibrary.org.
Fitness Class, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. Cost: $2 per class. Open to all. Information: 978-983-8825.
Sensory Story Time, 11:30 a.m. at the Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave., Atkinson. Just right for 2- and 3-year-olds who are almost ready for a full story time, but may still be challenged by too much structure. The class includes a teacher-led story and child-directed exploration of the hands-on sensory stations. Registration and information: 603-362-5234, kimballlibrary.com.
Bridge Group, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. For experienced players. Information: 978-983-8825.
Bingo, 6 p.m. at the Derry-Salem Elks Lodge, 39 Shadow Lake Road, Salem. Doors open early. Information: 603-898-7941, bpoe2226.org
Yoga Class, 6 to 7 p.m. at the VFW Post 1088, 93 Route 125, Kingston. The yoga sessions are taught by Maggie Grace, owner and instructor at the Yoga Room in Hampstead. Learn techniques for mobilization and centering of the mind. Cost: $12 per class after free first class. Information: 978-912-0868, skfabc@yahoo.com.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, 6:30 p.m. at the First Church of Christ, 10 Church St., Bradford. FA is a program that addresses binge eating disorder, overeating, obesity, bulimia, undereating, and obsession with body size and exercise. Information: foodaddicts.org.
Methuen Sons of Italy Lodge #902 Three-card Bingo and 50/50 Raffle, 7 p.m. at the lodge, 459 Merrimack St. Membership applications are available at the lodge. Information: 978-688-2258, methuensonsofitaly.com.
Adult Bereavement Group, 7 to 8 p.m. in St. Julie Hall, behind St. Joseph Church, 40 Main St., Salem, New Hampshire.The confidential group meetings are free and open to anyone who grieving the loss of a loved one. Information: 603-893-6061.
Learn to Cope, 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Sacred Hearts Parish Hall, 165 So. Main St., Bradford. This confidential peer-led support organization is for parents and family members coping with a loved one struggling with addiction, providing education, resources, support and hope. Members also receive overdose prevention and Narcan training. Information: 508-245-1050 or learn2cope.org.
A Course In Miracles (ACIM), 7:30 p.m. at The Derry Friendship Center, 99 Railroad Ave., Derry. The study/discussion group is open to anyone who would like to reduce stress, fear, depression, anger, helplessness, and/or those who feel that they are alone. The group is facilitated by George Wallace. Information: welcomingpeace.com/ACIM-study-group.
Ladies Night and Karaoke with Ron Souther, 8 p.m. at the AMVETS, 576 Primrose St., Haverhill. Open to the public, always accepting new members — veterans, sons of veterans, Ladies Auxiliary. Information: 978-374-9807, haverhillveteranscouncil.com/amvets-post-147/.
Thursdays and Fridays
Story Time for 3- to- 5-year-olds, 1:30 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. Fridays at the Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive. Information: hampsteadlibrary.org.
Second Thursday and third Wednesday of the month
Spanish and English Support Groups for those caring for loved ones with memory loss, 4 p.m., second Thursday, on the second floor of the Mary Immaculate Adult Day Health Center, 189 Maple St., Lawrence (Spanish); 6:30 p.m., third Wednesday, at the Country Kitchen at Marguerite’s House Assisted Living at Mary Immaculate, 189 Maple St., Lawrence (English). Free and open to family and friends caring for loved ones with memory loss, including Alzheimer’s and related dementias. Registration and information: 978-620-1402 (English session); 978-620-1494 (Spanish session).
Second and fourth Thursday of the month
The Merrimack Toastmasters Club, 7 to 9 p.m. at the Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main St., North Andover. Membership is open to individuals looking to improve their speaking, presentation and leadership skills, and to overcome their fear of public speaking. Information: contact@merrimack-toastmasters.org, merrimack-toastmasters.org.
Third Thursday of the month
Senior Peer Support Group for Stress and Anxiety, 11 a.m. on the third Tuesday of the month at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Facilitated by Alice Worland, RN, M.Ed. Register with Mary Connolly, 978-374-2390, ext. 3915.
Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group, 6 p.m. at the Methuen Village Assisted Living and Memory Support Community, 4 Gleason St., Methuen. Discuss what you are going through with people who understand and are here to support you. Information: Kristen LaBrie at klabrie@methuenvillage.com 978-685-2220.
Fridays
Weight Training, 8 to 9 a.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. Cost: $2 per class. Open to all. Information: 978-983-8825.
Gentle Yoga, 9 to 10 a.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. Cost: $2 per class. Open to all. Information: 978-983-8825.
State Rep. Linda Dean Campbell’s Methuen Office Hours, 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. Rep. Campbell will meet constituents and address the issues and concerns of Merrimack Valley and 15th Essex District residents. Information: 617-722-2380, Linda.Campbell@mahouse.gov.
Yoga, 11 a.m. in the Center Meeting Room at Groveland Town Hall, 183 Main St. Cost: $5 per class. Information: 978-372-1101.
Coping with a Loved One’s Suicide, 4 to 5 p.m. at the Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive. Information: hampsteadlibrary.org, nhcopingwithsuicide.com
First Friday of the month
State Rep. Linda Dean Campbell Haverhill/Bradford Office Hours, 9 to 10 a.m. at the Haverhill Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St. Rep. Campbell will meet constituents and address the issues and concerns of Merrimack Valley and 15th Essex District residents. Information: 617-722-2380, Linda.Campbell@mahouse.gov.
First and third Friday of the month
Fish Fry, 7 p.m. at the AMVETS, 576 Primrose St., Haverhill. Open to the public, always accepting new members. Information: 978-374-9807, haverhillveteranscouncil.com/amvets-post-147/.
Last Friday of the month
State Sen. Diana DiZoglio/Representative Office Hours, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. The senator’s office looks forward to meeting with constituents to discuss concerns and hear comments during these open office hours. Information: 617-722-1604; Diana.DiZoglio@masenate.gov.
Complimentary Spaghetti Supper, 5 to 6:30 p.m. at First Parish Church UCC, 47 East Derry Road, East Derry. Suppers are free and open to the community. Meal offers a generous portion of spaghetti with tomato sauce, meatballs, green beans, garlic bread and dessert; fresh garden salad June-August. Information and volunteer opportunities: Michelle Guerrin at 603-434-0628, officemrg@fpc-ucc.org.
Saturdays
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, 8 a.m. in the classroom building of Christ Church, 33 Central St., Andover. FA is a program that addresses binge eating disorder, overeating, obesity, bulimia, undereating, and obsession with body size and exercise. Information: foodaddicts.org.
Gentle Yoga Flow Class, 9:30 a.m. at First Church Congregational, 26 Pleasant St., Methuen. All ages and fitness levels are welcome. $5 drop-in fee. Information: terryisme@verizon.net.
Roll-Off and Meat Raffle, 2:30 p.m. at the AMVETS, 576 Primrose St., Haverhill. Open to the public, always accepting new members — veterans, sons of veterans, Ladies Auxiliary. Information: 978-374-9807, haverhillveteranscouncil.com/amvets-post-147/.
Young Adults Discipleship, 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Calvary Chapel, 180 Plaistow Road, Plaistow. Individuals ages 18 to 26 of all faiths, beliefs, and denominations are welcome. Information: 603-382-1778, 978-476-2739, ccrockingham.com.
DJ and Dancing with Ron Souther, 8 p.m. at the AMVETS, 576 Primrose St., Haverhill. Open to the public, always accepting new members. Information: 978-374-9807, haverhillveteranscouncil.com/amvets-post-147/.
First Saturday of the month
Community Giving Tree Van Donations Collection, 10 a.m. to noon at Bancroft Elementary School, 15 Bancroft Road, Andover. No pickups in June or July. Gently used baby gear and in-season children’s clothing. All donations go to children in the Merrimack Valley and North Shore. Currently there is an urgent need for infant clothing (0 to 3 months) and infant car seats manufactured less than five years ago. Information: communitygivingtree.org.
Community Giving Tree Van Donations Collection, 9 a.m. to noon at Second Congregational Church, 572 Main St., Boxford. Gently used baby gear and in-season children’s clothing. Rock ‘n Plays NOT accepted. All donations go to children in the Merrimack Valley and North Shore. Currently there is an urgent need for infant clothing (0 to 3 months) and int car seats manufactured less than five years ago. Information: communitygivingtree.org.
Third Saturday of the month
Community Giving Tree Van Donations Collection, 9 a.m. to noon at 2 DeBush Ave, Unit 2B, Middleton. Gently used baby gear and in-season children’s clothing. Rock ‘n Plays NOT accepted. All donations go to children in the Merrimack Valley and North Shore. Currently there is an urgent need for infant clothing (0 to 3 months) and infant car seats manufactured less than five years ago. Information: communitygivingtree.org.