EVENTS
Sunday, Dec. 15
Autism-friendly Brunch with Santa, 10 a.m. to noon at Salvatore’s Restaurant, 354 Merrimack St., Lawrence. Hosted by Autism Eats and the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism. Cost: 13+, $21; ages 6-12, $15; age 5 and under, $5 (tax and tip included), includes all-you-can-eat pizza, pasta, salad, dessert and soft drinks. Reservations: AutismEats.org, specify dietary restrictions.
Holiday Craft and Gift Faire, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Winnekenni Castle, Castle Road at 347 Kenoza Ave., Haverhill. Handcrafted gift items as well as a variety of limited-issue Winnekenni collectible handcrafted egg ornaments. Limited food and refreshments. Information: winnekenni@yahoo.com.
Sisterhood Family Chanukah Party, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Temple Emanuel, 7 Haggetts Pond Road, Andover. A Broadway Kids Company will lead in family-friendly entertainment including karaoke, games, and telling of the Chanukah story in a fun, interactive way. Lunch, crafts, games and raffles. Cost: Sisterhood member household, $18; non-Sisterhood member household, $20; $5 per additional person. Information: 978-470-1356, templeemanuel.net.
Final day, 18th annual Festival of Trees at Buttonwoods Museum, noon to 5 p.m., 240 Water St., Haverhill. Greater Haverhill Art Association demonstrations, holiday concert with folk group Currier Square. Raffle and silent auction winners will be notified by phone after 6 p.m. Cost: adults, $7; seniors, $5; children ages 6 to 17, $3; children age 5 and under, free. Information: buttonwoods.org.
Andovers Artists Guild opening reception, 1 to 3 p.m. at the Lakeside Gallery, Rolling Ridge Conference Center, 660 Great Pond Road, North Andover. AAG's winter exhibit is titled “Winter in New England.” Information: AAG president Uli Kapp, UliKapp@comcast.net; andoversartistsguild.org.
Merrimack Valley Philharmonic Orchestra Family Holiday Concert and Silent Auction Fundraiser, 1:30 p.m. (auction), 2:30 p.m. (performance) at Timberlane Performing Arts Center, 40 Greenough Road, Plaistow. Featuring North Andover vocal soloist Megan Onello, Timberlane High School’s Chamber Singers. Tickets (adults, $25; seniors, $20; Students, $10; children ages 4-12, $5) available at the door or online at MKtix.com/trpac or mvpomusic.org.
New Hampshire Philharmonic annual Holiday Pops concert, 2 p.m. at Seifert Performing Arts Center, 44 Geremonty Drive, Salem, New Hampshire. Tickets: adults, $30; seniors (60+), $25; students age 21 and under, $8; Salem School District students, $5; available at nhphil.org. Information: 603-647-6476, info@nhphil.org.
“A Christmas Carol” returns to NECC, 3 p.m., at Chester Hawrylciw Theater, third floor of the Spurk Building on the Northern Essex Community College Haverhill Campus, 100 Elliott St. Four madrigal singers appear throughout the play singing traditional carols. Tickets: adults, $12; students/seniors, $10; children under age 5, free, through mktix.com/page.php?wpage=organizations/organizationdetail.htm&Org=MKT-43&TestMode=true and at the door. Information: music professor Alisa Bucchiere, abucchiere@necc.mass.edu.
Newburyport Chamber Music Festival 2019 Winter Baroque Concert, 3 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 166 High St., Newburyport. Newburyport Festival Baroque Orchestra, with guest harpsichordist Michael Sponseller, will perform works by Bach, Vivaldi, Handel, and others. Tickets: adults, $32; youth age 21 and younger, $16, in advance at app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=97573 or $35/$18 at the door. Mass Culture EBT Card: $10 (call to reserve up to 2 tickets per EBT card and show card at the door). Information: newburyportchambermusic.org, 978-701-4914, info@NewburyportChamberMusic.org.
Phillips Academy Concert: A Celebration of Carols, 4:30 p.m. in Phillips Academy’s accessible Cochran Chapel, 2 Chapel Ave., Andover. Traditional Christmas readings and carols will be performed in addition to Benjamin Britten’s “Ceremony of Carols” with guest harpist Caroline Mellott. Free, open to all. Information: Phillips Academy Music Department, 978- 749-4260, music@andover.edu.
Fifth Annual Caroling and Camaraderie, 6 p.m. at Historic 1838 East Parish Meeting House, 150 Middle Road, Haverhill. Refreshments, good company, a warm fire, and great music to sing to in the candle-lit sanctuary.
Through Dec. 18
Haverhill Council on Aging COA Giving Tree, at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St. The Christmas tree will be decorated with ideas for gift-giving to needy nursing home patients, many of whom need items such as pajamas, sweatshirts and -pants, toiletries, etc. Items must be wrapped and marked with contents, including size. Questions: Kathy or Rita, 978-374-2390.
Through Dec. 25
Hampstead Heroes Tree, town offices lobby, 11 Main St. The tree will be available for residents to place colored stars on before Christmas for loved ones who are currently serving, have served, or who have given their lives. Information: Howie Steadman, Patriotic Purposes Committee chairman, 603-329-4288.
Through Dec. 29
Winterlights, 5 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays at Stevens-Coolidge Place, North Andover; with free parking and shuttle service from Franklin Elementary School, 2 Cypress Terrace. Tickets: members, $12; nonmembers, $17; children under 12, free; available online at thetrustees.org/winterlights or at the estate, Thursdays-Sundays.
Dec. 15, 22, 29, Jan. 5
Al-Anon, 7 to 8 p.m. at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway, Methuen. Members share their experiences, strength and hope when dealing with a relative or friend whose drinking is worrisome. Park in the back. Information: 978-258-3464.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m. at Ballard Vale United Church, 23 Clark Road, Andover. Is food a problem for you? OA can help. Information: 781-641-2303, oambi.org.
Sunday Night Ballroom Dancing, 7 to 11 p.m. at Relief’s In Function Hall, 1 Market St., Lawrence. All ages, singles and couples welcome. $13 admission includes coffee and pastry at 8:30 p.m. Free parking. Information: 603-382-8964.
Monday, Dec. 16
Andover Vocal Music Gala, 7 p.m. at the Collins Center, 100 Shawsheen Road. An annual celebration of music featuring middle school and high school choirs — more than 300 students.
Dec. 16, 23, 30, Jan. 6
Conversational English,10 a.m. to noon at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. For non-native speakers of English who have studied formal English and would like to practice their speaking and listening skills. To register, contact Carolyn Fantini at 978-475-4602.
Al-Anon Group Meeting, 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Whittier Rehabilitation Hospital; 145 Ward Hill Ave., Haverhill. Confidential groups for people affected by another person’s drinking. Information: 508-366-4663.
Gam-Anon Meeting, 7:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 57 Peters St., North Andover. The only requirement to attend is having been affected by someone else’s gambling. Information: gam-anon.org/meeting-directory/us-meeting-directory/massachusets (note spelling!).Dec. 16, 21, 23, 28
Overeaters Anonymous, 6 to 7 p.m. Monday and 8 to 9 a.m. Saturday at North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main St. Is food a problem for you? OA can help. Information: 781-641-2303, oambi.org.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Haverhill Veterans Services Office and Merrimack Valley Hospice Grief Support Group for Veteran Loss, final session, 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St. Registration: Veterans Services, 978-374-2351 ext. 3932.
“A Rainbow of Healthy Holiday Recipes” for Haverhill seniors, 1 p.m. at Wingate Residences, 10 Residences Way, North Avenue. Attendees will learn seven healthy ideas for a full holiday dinner in a rainbow of colors. Samples of dessert will be served. Free, reservations required; call Kathy or Rita, 978-374-2390.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1:30 to 7 p.m. at. Saint Roberts Bellarmine Parish, 198 Haggetts Pond Road, Andover. The Red Cross is thanking those who come to give before Dec. 18 with a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
“Close Encounters,” 7 to 8 p.m. at the Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main St. Join a small group of curious people and have a close encounter with collection treasures and stories from Andover’s past. Cost: members, $7; nonmembers, $15. Registration required. Information: 978-475-2236, andoverhistoryandculture.org/close-encounters.
Dec. 17, Jan. 7, 21
Reading with Annie, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. For children able to read on their own. Sessions are 15 minutes long, and only the child who is reading is allowed in the room with Annie and her handler. Registration for Dec. 17 is closed, no waiting list. Will resume Jan. 7 (registration opens approximately Tuesday, Dec. 24, register at mhl.org/calendar).
Device Advice for Adults, 7 to 8 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Bring your technology questions to the Reference Desk. Get help with the basics for iPads, cellphones, laptops, Kindles and other e-readers. Bring your chargers, usernames and passwords. If unable to attend, stop by the Reference Desk anytime for device assistance. Information: 978-623-8440, mhl.org.
Derry Lions Club, 6:30 p.m. at Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 W. Broadway. For decades, The Lions Club has provided eye exams and eyeglasses for needy members of the community. Information: derrylionsclub@gmail.com, lionsclubs.org.
Dec. 17, 19, 20, 21
Southern New Hampshire Overeaters Anonymous, 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays at First Parish Congregational Church, 47 East Derry Road, Derry. No weigh-ins, dues or fees. OA meetings are also held 10 to 11 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays at the Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 W. Broadway, Derry, and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays at the Kelley Library, 234 Main St., Salem. Information: 800-201-8720, oanewhampshire.org.
Dec. 17, 19, 26
Overeaters Anonymous meeting, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at St. Michael Church (St. Theresa Room) 196 Main St., North Andover. Do you have a problem with food or eating behaviors? OA can help. Information: 978-387-8188, oanorthshoreintergroup.org.
Dec. 17, 23, 30
Andover Toastmasters Club meets Tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m. in the Morse Conference room at Raytheon IDS, Essex Building, 350 Lowell St., Andover. Need to improve your speaking, presentation, or leadership skills? Need to overcome your fear of public speaking? Guests are always welcome. Information: andovertoastmastersclub.toastmastersclubs.org.
Overeaters Anonymous meeting, 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. at Amesbury Health Center, 24 Morrill Place (front door). Do you have a problem with food or eating behaviors? There are no weigh-ins, dues or fees. Information: 978-387-8188, oanorthshoreintergroup.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Registration deadline for Pelham Recreation Department Li’l Dribblers Basketball, open to boys and girls ages 4 to 6, at 6 Village Green or online at pelhamweb.com/recreation. Taking place between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 4-Feb. 8, at the Pelham Elementary School gymnasium, 61 Marsh Road. Cost: $45. Information: pelhamweb.com/recreation.
Second of two-part Grief and the Holidays Workshop, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at a location to be announced. Learn coping strategies, how to deal with family members, and maintaining or creating new traditions during the holiday season. Registration: Lu Bonanno or Jacquie Marchand at 978-837-3333. The group is offered as a free service to the community.
Dec. 18, Jan. 2, 6, 18
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, 462 Broadway, Methuen. The Red Cross is thanking those who come to give until Dec. 18 with a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended, speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Dec. 18, Jan. 7, 14, 21
Revive and Thrive — Dementia and Memory-Supportive Fitness Program, 11 a.m. to noon, at Andover/North Andover YMCA, 165 Haverhill St., Andover. Emily Kearns, PhD will facilitate this weekly program. Information: 978-604-0830.
Overeaters Anonymous meeting, 7 to 8 p.m. at First Church of Christ, 10 Church St., Haverhill. No weigh-ins, dues or fees. Information: 978-387-8188, oanorthshoreintergroup.org.
Merrimack Valley Camera Club, 7:30 to 9 p.m. (socializing, 7 p.m.) at Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm St., North Andover. The club holds frequent hands-on workshops, field trips — including some overnights, photo-related activities, presentations and competitions; most are open to the public. Information: mvcameraclub.org.
Dec. 18, Jan. 15
Bilingual representative from Rep. Lori Trahan’s office, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Vladimir Saldana, regional director for Rep. Trahan, will meet with constituents on the first and third Wednesday of every month.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Annual Haverhill Council on Aging Christmas Party, noon, at DiBurro’s, 887 Boston Road. DJ entertainment; chicken Florentine and brownie ice cream sundae. Tickets, $15, available at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St. Information: Kathy Bresnahan or Rita LaBella, 978-374-2390.
CANCELED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE: “Traditional vs. Self-Publishing,” 1 p.m. in the Nevins Library Garden Room, 305 Broadway, Methuen. With three published authors (one self-, two conventional; two veterans) from Rockingham Exchange Writers. Books will be available for purchase. Information: facebook.com/JorgeDeNapoli859, facebook.com/ron.penczak, susanpiazzaauthor.com/about-susan-piazza-3/
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m. Edgewood Retirement Community Center, 575 Osgood St., North Andover. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m. Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints, 9 Jewett St., Georgetown. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
The Wizards of Winter present rock opera “The Christmas Dream,” 8 p.m. at Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry. Featuring former members of The Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Def Leppard, The Irish Tenors, Blue Oyster Cult, Alice Cooper Band and others. Appropriate for all ages. Tickets: $40, $45, $55, available at tickets.tupelohall.com.
Dec. 19, Jan. 2, 16, 30
Career Networking Group, 10 to 11:30 p.m. in Memorial Hall Library Ground Level Alcove 1, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Expand your network of business contacts, share ideas, and learn about effective job search strategies. Facilitated by certified career coach Arleen Bradley. Information: 978-623-8430, rdesk@mhl.orgm, mhl.calendar.org.
Dec. 19, Jan. 16
Alzheimer’s Support Group, 2 p.m. at Methuen Village, 4 Gleason St. Caregivers are invited to share personal experiences and learn strategies for communicating with their loved ones. Light refreshments served. RSVP to director of Compass Programming, Kristen LaBrie at klabrie@methuenvillage.com. Groups are held the third Thursday of each month.
Friday, Dec. 20
Red Cross Blood Drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lawrence General Hospital, 1 General St. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Musical Morning with Peter Sheridan, 10 a.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. A children’s musician for 20 years, Peter performs at many libraries, day care centers and schools. He plays guitar, accordion, harmonica and other instruments and uses puppets and books in his program. No registration needed.
Dec. 20-Feb. 24
Winter Reading Club 2019 at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Pick up a Winter Reading Bingo Board at the Children’s, Teen, and Reference desks and fill out a row in any direction to win a free book; complete the entire sheet to enter the drawing to win the grand prize: a gift card to Andover Bookstore. The bingo board is for all ages and includes activities that younger children can do with parents, as well as teens and adults on their own. Information and recommendations: mhl.org/winter-reading-club-2019.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Lazarus House South Union Street Thrift Store grand re-opening celebration, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 229 South Union St., Lawrence. Raffles, prizes, treats. Lazarus House’s goal is to provide more opportunities for enjoyable, respectful shopping experiences for its guests, hoping to attract more donations and bring more business to the community while providing more opportunities for guests to have access to affordable clothing and household items.
Winter Solstice Celebration, 3 to 5 p.m. at Harold Parker State Forest Park Headquarters, 305 Middleton Road, North Andover. Learn about why this day — the shortest day of the year — is important to ancient peoples and also to the modern world. Have a cup of hot chocolate, take a short hike and celebrate the solstice at sunset. Dress warmly and wear hiking footwear, snowshoes/skis, if desired, and bring water. Information: 617-828-1728, mass.gov/dcr.
Granite United Church Christmas at the Movies celebration, 4 and 6 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday at Seifert Performing Arts Center, 44 Geremonty Drive, Salem, N.H. Separate services for adults and kids will feature bands sharing Christmas classics, a message from the Bible, plenty of Christmas movies, full Kids Christmas Experience with music, games, Bible lesson, hands-on projects, snacks and more. Free tickets at eventbrite.com/e/christmas-at-the-movies-tickets-83856257323.
Nicholas David to open for Samantha Fish, 7 p.m. at Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry. David narrowly missed being crowned champion of “The Voice” in 2012, but his Top-Three finish catapulted him to international success. His recordings routinely charted on Top 10 lists for Billboard and iTunes, with over a million hits on Soundcloud. Tickets: $40, $45, $55, available at tickets.tupelohall.com.
Dec. 21, 28, Jan. 4, 11
Overeaters Anonymous meeting, 7:15 to 8:15 a.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 166 High St., Newburyport. No weigh-ins, dues or fees. Information: 978-387-8188, oanorthshoreintergroup.org.
Monday, Dec. 23
American Legion Post 27 Members to Play Bingo with Manchester VA Patients, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Manchester VA Hospital, 718 Smyth Road. Pizza, diet soda, prize money. Information: 603-437-6613, alpost27.com.
Tuesday, Dec. 24
Christmas Eve performance by the Rockoholics, 2 p.m. at Methuen Village, 4 Gleason St. Information: 978-685-2220, infor@methuenvillage.com.
Wednesday, Dec. 25
Christmas
Thursday, Dec. 26
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Whittier Rehab Hospital, 145 Ward Hill Ave. Appointments recommended, 1-800-RED CROSS, redcrossblood.org.
Dec. 26, Jan. 9, 23
Toastmasters Ballardvale Club Meeting, noon to 1 p.m. at OSRAM, 200 Ballardvale St., Wilmington, second and fourth Thursday of each month. Meet at visitors’ desk in the lobby of Entrance 2. Guests are welcome. Information: Ellen Fan, 617-447-3505, ellen.fan@smith-nephew.com.
Merrimack Toastmasters Club, 7 to 9 p.m. at Stephens Memorial Library, 345 Main St., North Andover. Want to get ready for that next job interview or to overcome your fear of public speaking? The club meets the second and fourth Thursday of the month. Refreshments.
Writers Group, 7 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Open to new members. Information: writersgroupmhl@gmail.com.
Dec. 27-30
YMCA Lifeguard Certification Courses, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at both the Andover/North Andover YMCA, 165 Haverhill St., Andover, and the Lawrence YMCA, 40 Lawrence St. For more information, or to register, visit mvymca.org or contact aquatics directors Dan Burke (Andover/North Andover) at dburke@mvymca.org or 978-685-3541, ext. 417, or Jessica Murray (Lawrence) at jmurray@mvymca.org or 978-686-6190, ext. 326.
Dec. 28, Jan. 25
Dads and Donuts, Ages 2 to 5 at 9:30 a.m. (new time), at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Share coffee, juice, and donuts during a story and craft time for preschoolers and their families. Pick up a token in the Children’s Room. Information: 978-623-8440, mhl.org.Sunday, Dec. 29
Red Cross Blood Drive, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Andover/North Andover YMCA, 165 Haverhill St., Andover. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Red Cross Blood Drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Best Western Suites, 401 Lowell Ave., Haverhill. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Noon Year’s Eve for ages 6-8, 11:30 a.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Register at mhl.org/calendar. Information: mhl.org, 978-623-8440.
Wednesday, Jan. 1
New Year’s Day
First Day Hike, 10 a.m. to noon at Harold Parker State Forest Park Headquarters, 305 Middleton Road, North Andover. Start off the New Year with an invigorating First Day Hike. Warm up with a fire and some hot chocolate and refreshments from the Friends. Be prepared for cold weather — dress in layers and wear winter boots. Free, open to all. Information: 617-828-1728, mass.gov/dcr.
Thursday, Jan. 2
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m., Andover School of Montessori, 400 S. Main St. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m., Temple Emanuel, 7 Haggetts Pond Road, Andover. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m St. Matthew Church, 2 Searles Road, Windham. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Jan. 8, 15, 22, 29
Haverhill COA Chair Yoga resumes, 10:30 a.m. at Haverhill Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., will resume offering every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. This style of Yoga is ideal for students who may have challenges getting on the floor or anyone who wants to focus on a gentle practice while using a chair for balance. Cost: $5 per session. Contact Kathy or Rita at 978-374-2390 to register.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m., Centerpoint Community Church, 101 School St., Salem, N.H. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m., North Andover Masonic Lodge, 19 Johnson St., North Andover. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Jan. 9, Feb. 13
Care Givers Support Group, 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Senior Class Adult Day Care, 201 State Route 111, Hampstead. Respite care available for loved ones at the facility while care givers attend the group. Coffee and refreshments. Information and registration: Donna Bova, assistant director, 603-329-4401, activities@seniorclassnh.com.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Red Cross Blood Drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Holy Family Hospital, 70 East St., Methuen Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Jan. 14, Feb. 11
Dementia Dialogues, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Memorial Hall Library, Alcove 2 on Level G, 2 N. Main St., Andover. A monthly discussion group for anyone wanting to discuss dementia, including caregivers/care partners and people living with dementia. Information: Emily Kearns, 978-604-0830; Reference Desk, 978-623-8430 or rdesk@mhl.org.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
American Health and Safety Institute CPR/AED course, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Lawrence YMCA, 40 Lawrence St. Teaches participants age 15 and over to recognize cardiac arrest, get emergency care on the way quickly, and help a person until more advanced care arrives to take over. Cost: family and general, $75; community, $105. Information/registration: mvymca.org/program/cpr-aed-first-aid/, or Kelley O’Hara at kohara@mvymca.org.
The Simplified Life: How to Be More With Less, 7 p.m. at Nevins Memorial Library Garden Room, 305 Broadway, Methuen. Organizing and productivity coach Eileen Kelly Reed demonstrates how transforming your surroundings and life with better systems, flow and functionality can transform your overall life. Register at nevinslibrary.org; information: Kirsten, 978-686-4080 ext. 12, kunderwood@nevinslibrary.org.
Thursday, Jan. 16
“Get Organized in the New Year,” 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Memorial Hall Library’s Memorial Hall, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Learn decluttering and organizing techniques from professional organizer Marilyn Cruickshank. Register at mhl.org/calendar. Information: 978-623-8430, rdesk@mhl.org.
Jan. 16, 20, Feb. 13, 24
CPR, AED and First Aid certification classes, 6:30 p.m. at the Haverhill YMCA, 81 Winter St., open to ages 10 and up. Cost: $55 per class. First Aid classes are Jan. 20, Feb. 24, March 11, April 27, May 18 and June 11. CPR and AED classes are Jan. 16, Feb. 13, March 23, April 22, May 13, and June 1. Information about classes or group rate costs: Kristin Rodisk at rodisk@northshoreymca.org.
Friday, Jan. 17
Red Cross Blood Drive, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Holy Family Hospital, 140 Lincoln Ave., Haverhill. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Red Cross Blood Drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Islamic Society of Greater Haverhill, 36 Amesbury Road, Haverhill. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m., Firemans Relief Center (Relief's In), 1 Market St., Lawrence. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Jan. 22, 29
Junior Friends of Memorial Hall Library, for ages 8-11, 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Junior Friends work together to plan programs for younger children and do other projects to help the library. Contact Miss Kate at 978-623-8440 or kdugan@mhl.org.
Tursday, Jan. 23
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Windham Presbyterian Curch, 1 Church Road. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m., St. Patrick Parish Hall, 12 Main St., Pelham. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 37 Main St., Salem, N.H. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m., St. Augustine Church, 35 Essex St., Andover. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Jan. 23, Feb. 27
Thinking Thursday, for Ages 5 to 8, 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Combines stories and science and a craft to bring home. Register at mhl.org/calendar. Space is limited.
Jan. 25
Legomania for ages 5 and up, 2 to 3 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Share a story, then build with Legos and share the creation with the group. Sign up at mhl.org/calendar.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main St. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Jan. 29
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m., Newton Town Hall, 2 Town Hill Road. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Feb. 1
Red Cross Blood Drive, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Salem Athletic Club, 16 Manor Pkwy, Salem N.H. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
EXHIBITS
Through Dec. 28
“Ansha Sholum at 100,” 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily in the Gallery of Lawrence Heritage State Park, 1 Jackson St., Lawrence. The exhibit chronicles the history of Congregation Ansha Sholum, the last surviving synagogue in the city, and the wider Jewish community. Information: Lawrence Heritage State Park, 978-794-1655; Congregation Ansha Sholum: 978-237-0241, anshasholumlawrence@gmail.com.
Through July 31, 2020
Phillips Andover’s Addison Gallery exhibitions: “George Washington: American Icon,” through Dec. 15; “A Wildness Distant from Ourselves: Art and Ecology in 19th-Century America,” through July 31, 2020, at Addison Gallery of American Art, 180 Main St., Andover. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday (while school is in session); 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Closed Mondays, national holidays, Dec. 24 and the month of August. Free; donations appreciated. Information: 978-749-4015, addison@andover.edu, addison.andover.edu/Pages/default.aspx.
MUSEUMS
Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St., Haverhill. Closed for the winter season, from Nov. 1 to April 30. In-season (May 1 to Oct. 31) hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Tours are offered Tuesday through Friday, 1 to 4 p.m. or by appointment; Saturday, 10 a. m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. (last tour at 3:30). Admission: adults, $7; seniors, $5; children, $3; under 5 years, free.
The Museum of Printing, 15 Thornton Ave., Haverhill. Open every Saturday, year-round, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on other days for special events. Open for groups and classes on request. Cost: adults, $10; children 6 to 16, seniors and students, $8; members, free. Information: info@museumofprinting.org, museumofprinting.org.
ONGOING
Through March 30
East Hampstead Union Christian Church Community Food and Animal Shelter Drive to benefit St. Anne Ecumenical Food Pantry, Sandown Food Pantry, MSPCA at Nevins Farm, Salem Animal Rescue League, and Greater Derry Humane Society. Collection points at various businesses in Andover, Hampstead, Colby Corner, East Hampstead and Plaistow, including TD and People’s United banks, Hampstead Dry Cleaners and Chiropractic Wellness Centre. Information: Fran Medeiros, 603-770-8547, f.medeiros@comcast.net, ehucc.org.
Veterans Crisis Line for veterans thinking about hurting themselves, having thoughts of suicide, or becoming self-destructive, there are responders with the Department of Veterans Affairs ready to help: 1-800-273-8255, press 1; text: 838255.
Senior MassParks Pass Available. Massachusetts seniors 62 and older can purchase a MassParks Pass for $10, available for purchase at all Massachusetts state parks that charge a parking fee. Massachusetts driver’s license or other official proof of Massachusetts residency required. Information: mass.gov. Annual federal parks passes can be obtained for a $20 fee at a national park, or a lifetime senior federal parks pass can be obtained for $80 ($10 fee for online and mail applications). Information: nps.gov for more information.
Registration for ESOL (English-for-Speakers-of-Other-Languages), Citizenship Preparation and English Communication for Employment classes at the Merrimack Valley Immigrant & Education Center (former Asian Center), 439 S. Union St., Building 2, Level B, Lawrence. Morning or evening classes; call MVIEC at 978-683-7316. For more information, visit mviec.org.