Sunday, Oct. 27
23rd annual Lawrence Vietnam Memorial Run or Walk 4-mile road race, 9 a.m. (registration), 10:30 a.m. (untimed 4-mile walk), 11 a.m. (4-mile race), at the Claddagh Pub, 399 Canal St., Lawrence. Long-sleeved shirts for the first 250 to register, and post-race ziti dinner. Awards for overall male and female winners, and all age groups to 80, as well as veteran and Vietnam veteran categories. Registration fees: $22 in advance (plus cc fees) and $25 on race day. All proceeds go to support local scholarship funds and veterans organizations. Make check payable and mail to: Lawrence Vietnam Memorial, 19 Reservoir St., Methuen.
Food security panel discussion, “Do One Thing to Fight World Hunger,” 9:30 a.m. at Temple Emanuel, 7 Haggetts Pond Road, Andover. Global experts on hunger and food security will participate in a moderated conversation with Dan Maxwell, a professor in the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University, and Fatema Z. Sumar, vice president of global programs at Oxfam America. Public invited. Free; donations of granola bars or coffee for the Merrimack Valley Food Bank’s mobile pantry and Operation Nourish are requested. Information: 978-470-1356, templeemanuel.net.
Autumn Castleberry Faire, arts and crafts festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Shriner's Auditorium, 99 Fordham Road, Wilmington. More than 200 craftspeople, displaying and selling American-made works, including holiday décor, pottery, fine jewelry, fine art, toys, wearable art, "food sampling" extravaganza and more. Cost: adults, $7; under 14 years of age, free; one admission good for both days. Information and discount admission coupon: castleberryfairs.com.
Londonderry Presbyterian Church 300th Anniversary celebration, 10 a.m. (worship), 11:30 a.m. (potluck brunch), 2 to 3 p.m. (tours), 6 p.m. (special program of live music and history). The community is invited to join in this celebration, reveling in the history of the town and the church, the oldest Presbyterian church in New England, with a rich history dating back to 1719. The evening program will feature guest speakers who will share their own experiences with the church and the community over the years and a live band that will play spiritual hymns. Information: 603-434-2113, lpcnh.net.
Exhibit opening: “Ansha Sholum at 100,” noon to 3 p.m., 411 Hampshire St., Lawrence. Celebrating 100 years of Congregation Ansha Sholum, once called “the Little Shul Across the Spicket,” now the last surviving synagogue in Lawrence. Curated by members of the synagogue and artist Kate Delaney, the exhibit is made possible in part by a grant of the Massachusetts Cultural Council. The event will feature tours of the exhibit, which chronicles the history of the congregation and the wider Jewish community in Lawrence, as well as the synagogue's historic interior. Refreshments. Information: 978-237-0241, nshasholumlawrence@gmail.com
TTS Players auditions for “Holiday Snow Ball — A Musical Cabaret,” 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Byfield Community Arts Center, 7 Central St. Open to all singers and dancers of all ages. Performers should have a prepared song (does not have to be holiday themed) or dance and provide a music link and/or MP3 of their music. Rehearsals will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 3, 9 and 17; show is Dec. 6, 7 and 8. Production fee: $75. Information: Mike Fay, 978-476-6053; coachmikefay@gmail.com; ttsplayers@gmail.com; tts-players.com.
Voice, Piano, and Organ Concert, 3 p.m. at Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 92 Broadway. Featuring Fred MacArthur, on the Great Organ and newly bequeathed Steinway Model D Concert Grand Piano, and Neil Ferreira, tenor. Tickets: $10, available at the door. Information: mmmh.org.
The Rockoholics to perform, 3 p.m. at Methuen Village, 4 Gleason St. Rock out with the Rockoholics. Free. Information: 978-685-2220.
Halloween Organ and Light Show, 5 to 5:40 p.m., at South Church, 41 Central St., Andover. Family-friendly program of spooky Halloween music and light show. Wear a costume or come in your pajamas, bring stuffed animals and blankets. Suggested donation: $20/family. Co-sponsored by the MVAGO. Cathy Meyer and Maggie Marshall, organ. Information: Cathy Meyer, cathy@southchurch.com, southchurch.com.
Evening of psychic readings, 5 to 9:30 p.m. at Winnekenni Castle, Castle Road off Route 110/347 Kenoza Ave., Haverhill. Castle staff readers Judith-Anne, Valeria and Amy Sabatino as well as guest readers will provide 15-minute readings for $25; longer sessions and appointments with multiple readers can also be booked. Reiki sessions by Laurie Livingstone-Irwin, $20. Refreshments available; the Stone Sisters pop-up boutique will be open for shopping.
Andover Senior Community FRIENDS Crystal Ballroom Masquerade Ball, 7 to 10 p.m. at Old Town Hall, 20 Main St., Andover. Music by D.B.’s Orchestra. Costumes optional. Free parking behind the building. Advance tickets: $15; couple, $25, available at the Center at Punchard, 30 Whittier Court, or the Andover Bookstore, 74 Main St. Tickets at the door: $15 each.
Through Oct. 31
Copper Door Restaurants to host Wicked Scary Week to benefit FEEDNH.org at its Salem and Bedford locations, 41 S. Broadway and 15 Leavy Drive. Enjoy the restaurant’s spooky décor, Wicked Scary Prix Fixe lunch and dinner menus, and Sorceress Sandy’s Sangria and spin the prize wheel to support FEEDNH.org. Five dollars of every Wicked Scary Menu item (regular menus are also available) will be donated to FEEDNH.org Great New Hampshire Restaurants’ Charitable Trust, whose mission is to strengthen New Hampshire communities through philanthropic collaboration, dedicated employee involvement and volunteerism benefiting local families, elderly, education, and disadvantaged. Reservations are accepted. Information: 603-458-2033 (Salem), 603-488-2677 (Bedford), FEEDNH.org, copperdoor.com
Oct. 27, Nov. 3, 10, 17
Al-Anon, 7 to 8 p.m. at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway, Methuen. Members share their experiences, strength and hope when dealing with a relative or friend whose drinking is worrisome. Park in the back. Information: 978-258-3464.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m. at Ballard Vale United Church, 23 Clark Road, Andover. Is food a problem for you? Overeaters Anonymous can help. Information: 781-641-2303, oambi.org.
Sunday Night Ballroom Dancing, 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Relief’s In Function Hall, 1 Market St., Lawrence. Come Alive After Five has been running this dance for singles and couples for more than 30 years. All ages welcome. $13 admission includes coffee and pastry at 8:30 p.m. Free parking. Information: 603-382-8964.
Monday, Oct. 28
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m. at Merrimac Public Library, 86 W. Main St. Donors of all blood types are needed to help overcome an ongoing emergency blood shortage. Help by donating blood and alerting other donors that their donation is needed now to ensure patients don’t experience delays in critical treatments. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
On Screen at the Library: “Escape Room,” 6 to 7:40 p.m. at Haverhill Public Library Auditorium, 99 Main St. Six strangers find themselves in a maze of deadly mystery rooms and must use their wits to survive (PG-13). Free. Information: Rachel Gagnon, 978-373-1586, rgagnon@haverhillpl.org
Through Nov. 2
Tickets available for raffle baskets for Friends of Kimball Library’s 15th Annual Holiday Market, during library hours (Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) near the circulation desk at Kimball Library, 5 Academy, Ave., Atkinson. Raffle baskets will be available the first week in October. The fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St., (Route 121), featuring locally crafted items, purveyors of fine foods, fresh greens to order for the upcoming holidays, plus boutique café and gourmet baked goods table. Free admission. Information: Shirley Reed, cell: 603-370-2076 or zvan1234@comcast.net
Through Nov. 10
Crafters wanted for Haverhill COA annual Christmas Fair, to take place 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St. Seniors 60 and over are invited to participate at no cost. Tables and chairs are provided. Contact Kathy or Rita at 978-374-2390 to register for a table.
Through Nov. 15
"Lost in Translation I Love You,” drawings by Derry artist Otto Litchtsinn, in the Linda Hummel-Shea ArtSpace, Harold Bentley Library, Northern Essex Community College, 100 Elliott St., Haverhill. "(Lichtsinn) creates layered works with endless lines that at first seem to be abstractions until one sees the figures, faces and bodies emerge…," said NECC art professor and ArtSpace coordinator Marc Mannheimer. "Lichtsinn is able to reach the viewer on a very intimate and visceral level." Artist reception, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. Gallery hours: Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Information: mmannheimer@necc.mass.edu.
Through Dec. 12
Essex Art Center, 56 Island St., Lawrence: “Stilling Life,” paintings by Laura Fischman, in the Elizabeth A. Beland Gallery. Embracing imperfection, Fischman is less interested in realism than she is in “capturing the essence, a feeling, a relationship, and the humanity in objects.” Free. Gallery hours: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Information: essexartcenter.com.
Through March 30
East Hampstead Union Christian Church Community Food and Animal Shelter Drive to benefit St. Anne Ecumenical Food Panty, Sandown Food Pantry, MSPCA at Nevins Farm, Salem Animal Rescue League, and Greater Derry Humane Society. Collection points at various businesses in Andover, Hampstead, Colby Corner, East Hampstead and Plaistow, including TD and People’s United banks, Hampstead Dry Cleaners and Chiropractic Wellness Centre. Information: Fran Medeiros, 603-770-8547, f.medeiros@comcast.net, ehucc.org.
Oct. 28 to 31
Coffee Time with various Methuen City Council candidates, 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. Oct. 28, Joel Faretra; Oct. 29, Jessica Finocchiaro; Oct. 30, Nick Dizoglio; Oct. 31, Joyce Campagnone. Information: 978-983-8825.
Oct. 28, Nov. 2, 4, 9
Overeaters Anonymous, 6 to 7 p.m. Monday and 8 to 9 a.m. Saturday at North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main St. Is food a problem for you? Overeaters Anonymous can help. Information: 781-641-2303, oambi.org.
Oct. 28, Nov. 4, 11
Pelham Parks and Recreation Women’s Volleyball (ages 18 and up), 6:30 p.m., (moving to 8 p.m. during basketball season) at Pelham Elementary School Gym, 61 Marsh Road. Games every Monday evening, starting at 6:30 (subject to change during basketball season) throughout school year 2019-20 (typically ending in mid-June). Program is subject to school needs and cancellations for closures, holidays or inclement weather. Supervisor is Cindy Brunelle. Cost: resident, $40; nonresident, $45. Registration information: pelhamweb.com/recreation.
Alanon Group Meeting, 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Whittier Rehabilitation Hospital; 145 Ward Hill Ave., Haverhill. If you are bothered by another person’s drinking, then Alanon may be of benefit to you. In these confidential groups you will find support and learn that you are not alone. Information: 508-366-4663.
Gam-Anon Meeting, 7:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 57 Peters St., North Andover. The only requirement to attend is having been affected by someone else’s gambling. Other Greater Boston meetings take place in Newton and West Medford. Information: gam-anon.org/meeting-directory/us-meeting-directory/massachusets (note spelling!).
Oct. 28, Nov. 25
Memory-Making Cafe, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Salvatore’s Restaurant, 34 Park St., Andover. Educator and consultant Emily Kearns, PhD, will facilitate this ongoing dementia and memory-supportive community program. Information: 978-604-0830.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
"13 Ghosts," (1960), 10 a.m. at Haverhill Public Library Auditorium, 99 Main St. Classic haunted house movie. Free. Information: 978-373-1586, ext. 608.
“Close Encounters,” 5 to 6 p.m. at the Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main St. Join a small group of curious people, don curatorial gloves, and have a close encounter with collection treasures and stories from Andover’s past. At this session, encounter creepy items and stories from the center’s collection. Space is limited. Cost: members, $7; nonmembers, $15. Registration required. Information: 978-475-2236, andoverhistoryandculture.org/close-encounters.
Make It Take It Tuesdays for ages 3 and up, 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Final session. With an adult. Drop-in craft program. Pick up a token in the Children’s Room.
Oct. 29, 31, Nov. 1, 2
Southern New Hampshire Overeaters Anonymous (OA), 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays at First Parish Congregational Church, 47 East Derry Road, Derry. The support group invites anyone who worries about their eating habits to come to a meeting. There are no weigh-ins, dues or fees. Meetings are also held 10 to 11 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays at the Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 W. Broadway, Derry, and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays at the Kelley Library, 234 Main St., Salem. Information: 800-201-8720, oanewhampshire.org.
Oct. 29, Nov. 5, 12, 19
Andover Toastmasters Club meets Tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m. in the Morse Conference room at Raytheon IDS, Essex Building, 350 Lowell St., Andover. Need to improve your speaking, presentation, or leadership skills? Need to overcome your fear of public speaking? Guests are always welcome. Information: andovertoastmastersclub, toastmastersclubs.org.
Nontraditional therapeutic group for teens, Youth Exploring Supports, 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Nov. 26, at Andover/North Andover YMCA, 165 Haverhill St., Andover. This group will connect teens to their community through activity-based weekly meetings. Teens will develop a strong sense of self and learn life skills to help build a healthy spirit, mind and body. Free for all; those interested must first meet with one of the coordinators. To schedule a family intake meeting, contact Andover Community Support Coordinator, Sobhan Namvar, LICSW, snam@andoverps.net, 978-623-5680; or Andover/North Andover Youth & Family Program Director, Stacey Consiglio, M. Ed, sconsiglio@mvymca.org, 978-685-0126, ext. 443.
Oct. 29, Nov. 4, 14, 26, 27
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, 462 Broadway, Methuen. Donors of all blood types are needed to help overcome an ongoing emergency blood shortage. Help by donating blood and alerting other donors that their donation is needed now to ensure patients don’t experience delays in critical treatments. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Through Oct. 31
Suffrage Exhibit at the Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St., Haverhill. In partnership with the Haverhill League of Women Voters, the exhibit focuses on the Suffrage Movement in Haverhill and Massachusetts, including a timeline of historic achievements against a backdrop of the national movement. Gallery hours: Sundays, noon to 5 p.m.; Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sponsored by a grant from Haverhill Cultural Council. Cost: adults, $7; seniors, $5; children, $3; children age 5 and younger, free. Information: buttonwoods.org.
Through July 31, 2020
Phillips Andover’s Addison Gallery exhibitions: “The Art of Ambition in the Colonial Northeast,” through Nov. 15; “George Washington: American Icon,” through Dec. 15; “A Wildness Distant from Ourselves: Art and Ecology in 19th-Century America,” through July 31, 2020, at Addison Gallery of American Art, 180 Main St., Andover. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday (while school is in session); 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Closed Mondays, national holidays, Dec. 24 and the month of August. Free; donations appreciated. Information: 978-749-4015, addison@andover.edu, addison.andover.edu/Pages/default.aspx.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Annual Haverhill COA Halloween Dance Party, 12:30 p.m. at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Music provided by George Whitehouse, and chicken, broccoli and ziti will be provided by Wingate at Haverhill. Activities will include a horribles parade and raffles. Tickets are $5 per person. Information: Kathy or Rita, 978-374-2390.
Junior Friends Halloween Party for children ages 3 and up, 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 No. Main St., Andover. Join the Junior Friends for Halloween crafts and games. Kids may wear costumes, and there will be a costume parade. Information: 978-623-8440
Employer Training and Reverse Career Fair, 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the Hartleb Technology Center at NECC, 100 Elliott St , Haverhill. The event seeks to empower employers to diversify their workforces through hiring people with disabilities and includes a panel of employers with experience in hiring inclusive and diverse workforces, as well as the opportunity for employers to walk from table to table to meet perspective Fidelity House CRC and NECC candidates, ask them questions, and even offer to host a sit-down interview. Participants can practice networking, discussing their skills and responsibilities in current positions, and interviewing on the spot. RSVP: Erica Mawby-Roche at emawby@fidelityhhs.org.
Waterfalls of the White Mountains: An Evening with author Bruce Bolnick, 7 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Includes photo visits to popular favorites, roadside gems, backcountry treasures, great swimming holes, and other scenic treasures of the North Country, as well as anecdotes about production of the book, hiking tips, and history of the White Mountain region. Copies of the book will be available for purchase. Sign up at mhl.org/calendar.
10th annual Andover Broadway Cabaret, 7 p.m. at J. Everett Collins Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Shawsheen Road, Andover. Enjoy moments from both old and new Broadway musicals presented by the Andover High School Vocal Program. Solos, duets, small groups, and full show choir numbers. Tickets: adults, $12; students, $5; seniors, $8, available at ahsvocalmusic.ticketleap.com.
Oct. 30-Nov. 3
The University of New Hampshire Department of Theatre and Dance presents a new version of “The Odyssey,” 7 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, at Johnson Theatre, Paul Creative Arts Center, 30 Academic Way, Durham. This is the first time that all the departments housed within the Paul Creative Arts Center are collaborating on a single topic. Professor David Richman has written a new script featuring original music by UNH Music faculty Lori Dobbins. The UNH Museum of Art is hosting an exhibit featuring the art of some of the Department of Art faculty. Both the play and the exhibit have been inspired by the new translation of The Odyssey by Emily Wilson, the first female to translate the epic tale. Tickets: $16; seniors, $14, available at UNHArts.com who is the first woman to translate this poem. Information: Music & Theatre Dept., 603-862-2919, cola.unh.edu/theatre-dance; box office, 603-862-7222, UNHArts.com
Oct. 30-Nov. 10
“Cambodian Rock Band,” at Nancy L. Donahue Theatre, Merrimack Repertory Theatre, 50 E. Merrimack St., Lowell. East Coast premiere of Lauren Lee, with music by Dengue Fever, Sinn Sisamouth, and Rose Serey Sothea. Cast includes Eileen Doan (Pou, keyboards), Albert Park (Duch), Christopher Thomas Pow (Leng/Ted, guitar), Peter Sipla (Rom, drums), Greg Watanabe (Chum, bass), and Aja Wiltshire (Neary/Sothea, vocals). Performances take place at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: $24-$66, at the MRT Box Office at 978-654-4678, or MRT.org.
Oct. 30, Nov. 6
Revive and Thrive — Dementia and Memory-Supportive Fitness Program, 11 a.m. to noon, at Andover/North Andover YMCA, 165 Haverhill St., Andover. Emily Kearns, PhD will facilitate this weekly program. Information: 978-604-0830.
We Walk the Woods hike, 10 a.m. to noon, at Harold Parker State Forest Park Headquarters, 305 Middleton Road, North Andover. Rain cancels. Appropriate for children 6 and up (up to age 12 must be accompanied by adult). Join the park interpreter and the Friends of Harold Parker for a moderate-paced walk through the forest, each week a different part, in a series of 12 hikes. Recommend bringing water, insect repellent, sunscreen, binoculars and camera. Free, open to all Information: 978-475-7972, mass.gov/locations/harold-parker-state-forest.
Junior Friends of Memorial Hall Library, for Ages 8-11, 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Contact Miss Kate at 978-623-8440 or kdugan@mhl.org.
Merrimack Valley Camera Club meeting, 7:30 to 9 p.m. (socializing, 7 p.m.) at Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm St., North Andover. From beginners to professionals, its 150 members hail from the Merrimack Valley, North Shore, Southeastern and Seacoast areas of New Hampshire. The club holds frequent hands-on workshops, field trips — including some overnights, photo-related activities, presentations and competitions; most are open to the public. Information: mvcameraclub.org.
Oct. 30, Nov. 13
Girls Who Code classes start, 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. at Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave., Atkinson. Girls Who Code teaches girls computer science and programming concepts. Kimball Girls Who Code Club is coached by certified instructors Pam Livingston and Ellie Linehan. Kathy Watson facilitates. The club meets three times a month until the end of May with some additional weeks off — especially vacation weeks, meeting room conflicts — and the classes will never meet the first Wednesday of the month. The expectation is that girls will attend unless they are ill or out of town. The lessons build weekly, and attendance at 80% of the lessons is required to “pass.” Registration : 603-362-5234 or kimballlibrary.com.
Oct. 30, Nov. 27
Bingo for Veterans, 6 p.m. at Veterans Northeast Outreach Center, 10 Reed St., Haverhill. Veterans Northeast Outreach Center and the Haverhill Women’s Auxiliary welcome all veterans for bingo. No charge for cards, prizes for each game. Family may attend, but only veterans may play. If not enrolled with VNOC services, bring identification of veteran status. Information: Gail, 978-372-3626, ghewins@veteranbenefits.us.
Friday, Nov. 1
Red Cross Blood Drive, noon to 7 p.m. at Granite State Arts Academy, 18 Keewaydin Drive, Salem, N.H. Donors of all blood types are needed to help overcome an ongoing emergency blood shortage. Help by donating blood and alerting other donors that their donation is needed now to ensure patients don’t experience delays in critical treatments. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
18th annual auction to benefit Family Resource Center'sThe Upper Room, 5:30 p.m. at The Tupelo Music Hall, 10A St., Derry. The night will have a cruise theme and silent and live auction items. Tickets: $60, dinner included; available through the Tupelo box office or at tupelomusichall.com.
Londonderry Rotary Club annual fall fundraising event, "Fun, Friends and Fundraising," 6 to 10:30 p.m. at the Nashua Country Club ballroom, 25 Fairway St., Nashua. Tickets: $40; available at 774-245-2279 or from faye@martinellitravel.com.
River Bards poetry series, 7 to 9 p.m. HC Media Studio 101 at Harbor Place, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill. This series will feature readings by published poets, followed by open mic readings (sign-ups are first come, first served). Well-known Merrimack Valley poet Jim Knowles will be featured during this final session. Free, family friendly, open to all. Information: Erin Padilla at 503-476-4339, or erin.cogswellarts@gmail.com.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m. at Groveland Town Hall, 183 Main St. Donors of all blood types are needed to help overcome an ongoing emergency blood shortage. Help by donating blood and alerting other donors that their donation is needed now to ensure patients don’t experience delays in critical treatments. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m. at Hampstead Fire Department, 17 Littles Lane. Donors of all blood types are needed to help overcome an ongoing emergency blood shortage. Help by donating blood and alerting other donors that their donation is needed now to ensure patients don’t experience delays in critical treatments. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Diabetic Shoe Clinic Program Shoe Fittings by Pro Medical East, 1:30 p.m. at Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Medicare and some other insurers will cover the cost of one pair of diabetic shoes and inserts once per year. Updated doctor’s orders are needed. Appoointments: Mary Connolly, RN, community health coordinator, City of Haverhill, 978-374-2390, ext. 3915.
Haverhill Exchange Club hosts Halloween Musical Bingo Night, 6 p.m. (doors), 7 p.m. (bingo), at Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road, Haverhill. Win prizes, costume contest, pizza between rounds, games, candy. Tickets: $35; bingo cards, $10 (first bingo card is free). Information: haverhillexchangeclub.com
Music with Bill Foley, 7 p.m. at Methuen Village, 4 Gleason St. Dynamic musician Bill Foley will bring memory-evoking tunes. Free. Information: 978-685-2220.
Friday, Nov. 1
Registration deadline for BLAST! Babysitter Lessons and Safety Training, to take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, for boys and girls ages 12-16 at Pelham Public Library in the Molly Hobbs room. New program will ready teens for handling childcare basics. Participants will receive certification upon completion of training. Cost: $65; open to residents and nonresidents. Space is limited. Information and registration: pelhamweb.com/recreation.
Nov. 1-3
Holy Apostles Saints Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church annual Greek Festival, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 1; 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Nov. 2 (live Greek music); 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 3. at the Hellenic Community Center, 154-156 Winter St. The menu of authentic Greek cuisine includes lamb shanks, souvlaki, moussaka, pastichio, spinach pie, and other specialties, as well as homemade Greek pastries and traditional loukoumades. Takeout will also be available on all three days. Raffle prizes, free admission and parking.
Nov. 1-25
Andover Business Stimulus program at People’s United Bank, 16 N. Main St., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Business Networking International Andover Chapter is reaching out to all professionals, business owners, those seeking employment, and homeowners as part of the “Live Local, Stay Local” movement to help small businesses as well as the community. Various topics will be covered, from starting a business and expanding/growth opportunities, to eCommerce strategies and real estate trends. BNI’s Andover Chapter will donate money to Greater Lawrence Technical School as part of this overall stimulus/community outreach.
Saturday, Nov. 2
Day of Service, 8 a.m. (breakfast/sign in), 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or noon to 3 p.m. (projects), South Church, 41 Central St., Andover. Service opportunities across town for all ages and abilities. Have fun, meet new people. All are invited to dinner at 5:30 p.m. at South Church. Information: scand@southchurch.com.
Holiday craft fair and cookie walk, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Londonderry Senior Center, 535 Mammoth Road. Variety of vendors, raffle gift baskets, homemade cookies; Santa Claus will be there for pictures and bearing small gifts for the children. All proceeds to benefit Londonderry Senior Center.
Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at First Congregational Church, 15 Lawrence, Road, Salem, New Hampshire. Many unusual and one-of-a-kind crafts including ship models, quilling, wood burning, pottery, holiday decorations, jewelry designers, and toys. Raffle tables, bakery, snack bar. Free admission.
St. Jude Parish Country Christmas Fair, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 435 Mammoth Rd in Londonderry. Handmade gifts, including special items for pets and children, as well as a Cookie Walk and White Elephant room. Also featured are the "Famous Raffles" with a 50+ item raffle table, a Thanksgiving basket, a handmade quilt, as well as ongoing 50/50 raffles all day. All proceeds will benefit the parish.
Bikes Not Bombs: Bike Collection, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., South Church at 41 Central St., Andover. As part the 20th annual Day of Service, drop off your rust-free old bikes, broken bikes and bike parts! NO tricycles, scooters, electric assist bikes, or exercise equipment. Bikes Not Bombs ships used bikes and parts to economic development projects in Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean. A voluntary donation of $20/bike, to cover shipping expenses is requested; tax deductible receipts are available. Information: scand@southchurch.com.
Be A Champion For Change, first Alternative Gift Fair, 10 a.m. at Londonderry United Methodist Church, 258 Mammoth Road. This is an opportunity to learn about projects around the U.S. and world that relieve poverty and suffering. An Alternative Gift is a humanitarian gift given in honor of a friend or loved one and does not contribute to the consumer stream and won’t be re-gifted. Projects ranging from wells in South Sudan to medicine for Burmese refugees to swimming lessons for Alaskan youth are available through the church’s partner, Alternative Gifts International. The Sunday school children are sponsoring projects such as Save the Timber Elephants, Save the Hawksbill Sea Turtles and Livestock and Poultry for Dignity, while the church committees are sponsoring A Safe Haven for Orphans, Recycle for Schools and Clinics, Rescue Victims of Sex Trafficking.
“Logs to Lumber” woodworking demonstration, 10 a.m. at Rockler Woodworking and Hardware, 290 S. Broadway St., Suite 3A, Salem, N.H. Renowned woodworking expert George Vondriska will show how DIYers and woodworkers can turn their backyard tree into heirloom projects and fireplace logs into usable lumber. Free and open to all.
Museum of Printing president, Frank Romano, to discuss his new book, "History of Desktop Publishing," 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Music of Printing, 15 Thornton Ave., Haverhill. The book is a personal and encyclopedic story of how the personal computer, unique applications, and many colorful people changed the creative and print communities. Romano will take guests on a personal journey from the end of the typewriter era to the age of the Internet, examining the development of personal computers, pagemaking and graphic design programs, postscript, digital fonts, data storage, inkjet printing, GUIs, and the rise of the digital era. Free. Information: https://museumofprinting.org/
Annual National Native American Heritage Month Pow-Wow, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. indoors at Pingree School Athletic Center, 537 Highland St., So. Hamilton. Presented by the Massachusetts Center for Native American Awareness in partnership with the Pingree School. Visitors can immerse thelmselves in inter-tribal culture and art while experiencing food, music, dance, crafts, storytelling and other traditions that are part of Native American life. Native foods as well as American fare will be available all day from Silver Moon. Items include native jewelry, rattles, shawls, handmade children’s drums and more. Cost: adults, $5; seniors, $4; children ages 4-12, $3; children 3 and under, free. No pets, drugs, alcohol, or coolers. Information: 617-642-1683, mcnaa@aol.com, mcnaa.org.
Team Haverhill Bowling for Books, 2 p.m. (first round of bowling), 3:30 p.m. (second round) to 5 p.m. at Academy Lanes, 725 S. Main St., Bradford. Kickoff event for Team Haverhill’s Read and Thrive Book Drive, which takes place from Nov. 3 to Dec. 3 to raise money to distribute books to children in grades preschool through grade three. Bowling, refreshments, prizes, costumes, raffles and more. Registration fee: $50 per team of four to six bowlers (ideally, five bowlers) . Each team will bowl one game. Team registration and donations: readandthrive.com.
Annual Harvest Supper, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (two seatings) at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 63 East Broadway, Derry. Menu includes turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, vegetables, squash, rolls, homemade pies, cider, milk, coffee and tea. Cost: adults, $10; seniors, $8; children 3-12, $5; children under 3, free. Advance reservations: 603-437-2635.
Ham & bean supper for Lawrence Boys & Girls Club college scholarships, 5 to 6:30 p.m, West Parish Church, 129 Reservation Road, Andover. Members of the community are invited to West Parish Church for its almost-200-year-old tradition of ham & bean suppers. Homemade navy and kidney beans, Carando spiral ham, macaroni & cheese, cole slaw, hot dogs, drinks and an assortment of pies and other desserts. Cost: adults, $12; children 12 and under, $5. West Parish has given away 78 scholarships totaling $57,000 since 2013. Information: westparishchurch.org/scholarships.
Quota International of Andover's charity fundraiser, Murder Mystery Dinner Theater — "Midnight at the Masquerade," 6 to 10 p.m., at the Hillview Country Club, 149 North St., North Reading. Tickets: $95, available from quotaofandover.org.
Nov. 2, 9, 16, 23
Pelham Park and Recreation Department Gentle Yoga Classes, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road, Pelham. Open to adult residents and nonresidents. Slower-paced class for new students, people with mobility issues or health problems or for experienced yoga students who want a more gently paced practice, with registered yoga instructor Daryle Hillsgrove. All poses assist with flexibility, strength, balance and reducing stress. Bring a floor mat, water bottle and foam yoga block. Cost: $60; seniors 60+, $48 for six-week session Information/registration pelhamweb.com/recreation.
Ladies Auxiliary Meat Raffle, 2 to 4 p.m. at V.F.W. Post 8349, 26 River St, Methuen. Open to all.
Sunday, Nov. 3
Red Cross Blood Drive, 10 to 3 p.m. at Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem, 3 Geremonty Drive, Salem, N.H. The American Red Cross urges people of all races and ethnicities to give blood or platelets to help increase the diversity of the blood supply. For patients with rare blood types or those who receive regular blood transfusions, blood must be matched closely – beyond the primary A, B, O and AB blood types – to reduce the risk of developing complications from transfusion therapy. The best match may be someone of the same racial or ethnic group. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 10 to 3 p.m. at Town of Pelham Fire Dept., 36 Village Green. Donors of all blood types are needed to help overcome an ongoing emergency blood shortage. Help by donating blood and alerting other donors that their donation is needed now to ensure patients don’t experience delays in critical treatments. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Whittier Regional Vocational Technical School open house for prospective students, 1 to 4 p.m. at 115 Amesbury Line Road, Haverhill. Students who are in sixth, seventh and eighth grade and are interested in potentially attending Whittier Tech Regional are encouraged to attend with a parent or guardian. This year's open house will showcase a 20-foot tall lighthouse built in the school lobby by sophomore carpentry students with assistance from other shops. See the advanced technology and equipment students use, meet teachers who are industry experts and learn about ways that students can fund their future using their career tech experience. In addition to a robust academic curriculum that includes AP courses for college credit, Whittier Tech students can focus on a number of practical and technical disciplines. Information: 978-373-4101, whittiertech.org.
Native American Program by Annawon Weede, 2 p.m. at Johnson Auditorium, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St. Experience the dynamics of what it was like to take part in the first encounter of Europeans arriving in the New World. Meet Squanto and learn how helpful he truly was, and feel the ferocity of an agitated King Phillip. Hear how slavery set sail throughout the New England region and how the whaling industry shaped the identity of New England tribes and world history today. Audience participation involved, with an educational time travel experience. Free, open to all. This program is sponsored by the Buttonwoods Museum with funding from AHEPA and the Griffin-White Foundation. Information: 978-374-4626, buttonwoods.org.
Nov. 3-29
"Human Rights/Labor Rights" poster exhibition featuring posters from the collection of Stephen Lewis, library hours at Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St. Posters from several countries including the U.S., Turkey, Canada, Tunisia, France and Germany highlight violations of peoples’ human and labor rights around the world, and what those rights are. supported in part by the Haverhill Cultural Council, Bricklayers Local 3, Asbestos Workers Local 6, and Firemen and Oilers Local 3. Information: Lewisposters@gmail.com.
Monday, Nov. 4
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m. at Brooks School, 1160 Great Pond Road, North Andover. With flu season here, the American Red Cross needs your help spreading the word that healthy blood donors are needed now. At the same time, you can also help bust the myth that the flu vaccine makes donors temporarily ineligible to give. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Nov. 4, 6, 11, 13
Application information concerning Haverhill real estate tax reduction, noon to 2:30 p.m. by calling Steve Gullo at the Haverhill Assessor’s Office, 978-374-2316, ext. 363. Do you need help paying your real estate taxes? Earn up to a $1,375 reduction from your real estate tax bill based on eligibility. First-come, first-served.
Nov. 4, 18, Dec. 3, 17
Haverhill Veterans Services Office and Merrimack Valley Hospice Grief Support Group for Veteran Loss,10:30 a.m. to noon at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St. The group will meet on the first and third Tuesdays of each month until Dec.17. Registration: Veterans Services, 978-374-2351 ext. 3932.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Nature Playgroup for Toddlers, 9:30 to 11 a.m. Stevens-Coolidge Place, 137 Andover St., North Andover, final session. To encourage outdoor play and familiarity with the natural world. Explore the gardens, fields and orchard. Children and their care-givers will peek under rocks, inspect tree bark for hiding bugs, jump in puddles and have fun together in snowy fields and a shady apple orchard. Recommended for ages 2-5; babes in backpacks are welcome. No registration required, simply stop by the gardens on the days that work for your schedule. Cost: Trustees member — adults and children, free; nonmember — adults, free; children, $5. Information: kbibeau@thetrustees.org.
Andover Garden Club presents “Whirlwind Tour of Begonias,” 10 a.m. at South Church, 41 Central St., Andover. Avid gardener, flower designer and begonia specialist Mary Beth Hayes will discuss how to grow and care for begonias and how to incorporate them into floral arrangements. She will offer propagation techniques and suggest the best local sources. Attendees will each make their own leaf, stem, or rhizome cutting, and thereby take a baby begonia home. The event will begin with social time and refreshments, followed by a brief business meeting and the program. Free to members; the public is invited (cost: $10). Membership information: contact membership cochairs Liz Bell (belles810@gmail.com, 978-475-3021) and Cathy Starr (cstarr12@comcast.net, 978-475-8473).
Nov. 5, 19, Dec. 3, 17
Reading with Annie, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. For children able to read on their own. Annie is a therapy dog who loves to be read to. The sessions are 15 minutes long, and only the child who is reading is allowed in the room with Annie and her handler. Register at mhl.org/calendar.
Derry Lions Club. 6:30 p.m. at Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 W. Broadway, in Derry. The organization is looking for new members to enable the club to continue its support of the community. For decades, The Lions Club has provided eye exams and eyeglasses for needy members of the community. Information: derrylionsclub@gmail.com, lionsclubs.org.
Device Advice for Adults, 7 to 8 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Bring your technology questions to the Reference Desk. Get help with the basics for iPads, cellphones, laptops, Kindles and other e-readers. Bring your chargers, usernames and passwords. If you’re unable to attend, stop by the Reference Desk anytime for device assistance. Information: 978-623-8440, mhl.org.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Preservationist group Amoskeag Mills Questers presents "Poor Houses and Town Farms: The Hard Row for Paupers." 10 a.m. at Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 West Broadway, Derry. Steve Taylor presents this New Hampshire Humanities program. Information: 603-434-8673.
"8,000 Days: An entire phase of your life waiting to be invented," 10:30 a.m. at Brightview Senior Living, 1275 Turnpike St., North Andover. A panel of local experts will discuss planning the next 20+ years of your retirement. What does your retirement look like? Where will you live, who will take care of you, estate planning, how will you pay for it? Information: 978-686-1018, jill.harris@edwardjones.com
Safety tips on what to ask your doctor about medications, 1 p.m. at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Alexandria Papadimoulis of the Regional Center for Poison Control will also share precautions to take around your household. The Center is a nonprofit organization that provides assistance and expertise in the medical diagnosis, management, and prevention of poisonings throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The presentation will discuss reasons why poisonings are the #1 injury death in the United States, and ways to prevent poisonings from occurring. To register, contact Mary Connolly, 978-374-2390, ext. 3915.
Andover’s 16th Death Cafe, 6:30 p.m. (socializing and refreshments), 7 p.m. (event) at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. An evening of open, lively, and insightful discussion about death, for adults. While not a support group nor a venue for bereavement, a Death Cafe seeks to provide an unscripted, nonjudgmental platform for those wishing to explore the many facets of this often taboo subject. Come with an open mind, a healthy curiosity, and a willingness to share your thoughts, feelings, and questions with other like-minded individuals. Hosted by Andover resident Richard Davis. Register at mhl.org/calendar. Information: Stefani Traina, 978-623-8451, straina@mhl.org, deathcafe.com.
Nov. 6, 20, Dec. 4, 18
Bilingual representative from Rep. Lori Trahan’s office, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Vladimir Saldana, regional director for Rep. Trahan, will meet with constituents on the first and third Wednesday of every month. Whether you have a comment or a question on a federal program or issue, Vladimir or Jorge will be available.
SERIES CANCELED: American History with Don Robb: 1890-1915, Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover.
Nov. 7 & 21
Career Networking Group, 10 to 11:30 p.m. in Memorial Hall Library Ground Level Alcove 1, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Expand your network of business contacts, share ideas, and learn about effective job search strategies. Facilitated by certified career coach Arleen Bradley. Information: 978-623-8430, rdesk@mhl.orgm, mhl.calendar.org.
Picture Book Pals for ages 4 and 5. 1:30 to 2 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. With a favorite adult. Join Miss Kim as she reads a new picture book, followed by a fun activity. Sign up at mhl.org/calendar.
Nov. 7, Dec. 5
Foot clinic with podiatrist Arthur Lynch, DPM, at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Cost: $30. Book appointments with Mary Connolly, RN, at 978-374-2390, ext. 3915.
Friday, Nov. 8
Annual Fall Festival, 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe, 1280 Boston Road (Route 125), Haverhill. Armenian cuisine — lamb, chicken, losh kebab and kheyma dinners — served all day. Pastries, gift baskets, cash prizes. Information: 978-372-9227, hyepointearmenianchurch.org.
RSVP deadline for Haverhill YMCA’s 11th annual Educator of the Year award ceremony and recognition, 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, in Northern Essex Community College’s Hartleb Technology Center, 100 Elliott St., Haverhill. Raffle baskets will be available. Premier sponsor is Haverhill Bank. Tickets: $40, include dinner. RSVP to Colette Ekman at ekmanc@northshoreymca.org. Information, sponsorship opportunities: Tracy Fuller, fullert@northshoreymca.org.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m. at Ingram Senior Center, 1 Sally Sweet’s Way, Salem, N.H. With flu season here, the American Red Cross needs your help spreading the word that healthy blood donors are needed now. At the same time, you can also help bust the myth that the flu vaccine makes donors temporarily ineligible to give. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Haverhill Elks Annual Turkey Raffle, 6:30 p.m. at Elks Lodge 642, 24 Summer St. Members, their families and guests are all welcome. Turkeys to be raffled off at 50 cents and $1.
Nov. 8 & 9
Snowflake Fair, 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, at Groveland Congregational Church, 4 King St. This year’s fair will again feature many vendors, crafts, jewelry, baked goods, jams and jellies, cookie walk, food, prize baskets. New this year: Hot dog truck vendor and large heated tent outside with more vendors.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Andover High School Marching Band Deposit Bottle Drive, 9 a.m. to noon at West Middle School, 70 Shawsheen Road (rain or shine). Support the AHS Marching Band by dropping off your redeemable bottles and cans. All proceeds benefit the Andover High School Marching Band.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Holy Family Hospital, 70 East St., Methuen. With flu season here, the American Red Cross needs your help spreading the word that healthy blood donors are needed now. At the same time, you can also help bust the myth that the flu vaccine makes donors temporarily ineligible to give. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Re-enactment of Puritan minister and author Cotton Mather delivering a lecture about Hannah Dustin, 1 p.m. at East Parish Church, 150 Middle Road, Haverhill. Local author and actor Michael Cormier will deliver a contemporary adaptation of the Cotton Mather lecture “Humiliaton follow’d with Deliverances,” which is considered the first written version of the Hannah Dustin story, which will be filmed for inclusion in a forthcoming Dustin documentary by filmmaker Siobhan Landry. Q&A to follow. Dustin was abducted by the Abenaki during King William's War and later escaped after killing her captors. Information: 978-374-4626.
Londonderry Republican Committee fall family spaghetti dinner, 5 to 8 p.m. at Victory Baptist Church, 78 Litchfield Road. Program includes introductions of 2020 candidates running for U.S. Senate and House. Reservations: 603-432-7368.
Crossroads Music Series presents Evan Goodrow Band, 8 p.m. at 190 Academy Road, North Andover. American singer-songwriter-guitarist who has written and produced 14 recordings of original soul, funk, blues and rock music. He’s won the Boston Blues Award, played concerts for Marines on NATO bases in Europe and even jammed with Jimmy Buffet multiple occasions in the Caribbean. played multiple shows with B.B. King and even sang for the Yardbirds (technically making him the youngest Yardbird, ever). Tickets: $21, available at crossroadsmusicseries.org/events/evan-goodrow-band.
Nov. 9, Dec. 7
Legomania for ages 5 and up., 2 to 3 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Share a story, then build with Legos and share the creation with the group. Sign up at mhl.org/calendar.
Nov. 9, 23
Dads and Donuts, Ages 2 to 5 at 10 a.m., at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. A story time for preschoolers and their families. After stories and a craft, share coffee, juice, and donuts. Pick up a token in the Children’s Room. Information: 978-623-8440, mhl.org.
Nov. 10
Red Cross Blood Drive, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Andover/North Andover YMCA, 165 Haverhill St. With flu season here, the American Red Cross needs your help spreading the word that healthy blood donors are needed now. At the same time, you can also help bust the myth that the flu vaccine makes donors temporarily ineligible to give. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Nov. 12, Dec. 10
Dementia Dialogues, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at at Memorial Hall Library, Alcove 2 on Level G, 2 N. Main St., Andover. A monthly discussion group for anyone and everyone wanting to discuss dementia, including caregivers/care partners and people living with dementia. Facilitated by Emily Kearns, PhD, MBA, RMT, who is committed to change-making, including innovative programming and community education, so that individuals living with dementia may continue to live well, experiencing joy and meaningful engagement in communities that support and celebrate them and the life they choose. Information: Emily Kearns, 978-604-0830; Reference Desk, 978-623-8430 or rdesk@mhl.org.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m. at All American Assisted Living 193 Main St., Kingston. With flu season here, the American Red Cross needs your help spreading the word that healthy blood donors are needed now. At the same time, you can also help bust the myth that the flu vaccine makes donors temporarily ineligible to give. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
“When is Forgetfulness a Sign of Normal Aging…and When Is It Dementia?” 1 p.m. at Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Discussion with Kim O’Connell, MSW, LCSW, of Bridges by Epoch Memory Care Assisted Living. If you or a family member is experiencing memory loss or unusual behavioral changes, learn what’s normal, what’s not, and if it may be time for a professional memory screening. Registration: Kathy or Rita, 978-374-2390.
Pelham Parks and Recreation Youth Basketball sign-up deadline, 4 p.m., at Pelham Parks and Recreation, 6 Village Green. Open to resident and nonresident boys and girls ages 7-18. Evaluations to take place on Saturday, Nov. 23, in the Pelham Elementary School Gymnasium, 61 Marsh Road for divisions 3-8. No registrations will be accepted after this date. All divisions will have a preseason game on Sunday, Dec. 1, with eight regular season games followed by play-offs and a championship game in February. Cost: $85 for first child, $75 each additional player in same family. Information: 603-635-2721, pelhamweb.com/recreation.
Civil War Roundtable of the Merrimack Valley, 7:30 p.m. at Hilton Senior Center, 42 Lafayette Road (Route 1), Salisbury (next to Salisbury Fire Department). The meeting will include a presentation by Chuck Veit on “John Stevenson — The Paymaster.” Free, open to anyone interested in the Civil War. Information: Gail Stuart, 978-376-6509; cwrtmerrimack.org.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Beth Hayden of Methuen Village will give a presentation on Creating People Friendly Communities, 10 a.m. at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. This workshop, which focuses on the issues of senior bullying, will explore how senior communities can become more "people friendly." The group will explore positive interventions to offer seniors a safe and welcoming environment for all. This will equip participants with tools and strategies to deal with difficult people in any social setting. Reservations: Kathy or Rita, 978-374-2390.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 7 p.m. at Knights of Columbus Hall, 37 Main St., Salem, N.H. With flu season here, the American Red Cross needs your help spreading the word that healthy blood donors are needed now. At the same time, you can also help bust the myth that the flu vaccine makes donors temporarily ineligible to give. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
St. James High School Class of 1957 62nd Mini-Reunion, noon at Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road. Dress is casual, classmates and guests can order from the menu. RSVP to Gail Mantia Donovan at 603-382-8789 or 603-560-9379.
Groundwork Lawrence Glow Gala, 6 p.m. at Everett Mill, 15 Union St., 1st floor, Lawrence. Each year Groundwork Lawrence helps thousands of Lawrence residents, youth, businesses, and community organizations “change places and change lives,” tackling the community’s most intractable challenges. Groundwork’s Glow Gala and Annual Fundraiser supports that work and helps to sustain the “glow” of its impact on the community. Proceeds from this event directly support environmental and open space programs, youth education and employment initiatives, food access programs and community events. Sponsorships available. Tickets: $85; visit groundworklawrence.org/tickets
Nutfield's Tercentenary Celebration presents Childsplay, featuring Ireland’s Karan Casey, 7:30 p.m. at the Stockbridge Theatre, Pinkerton Academy, 5 Pinkerton St. Derry, in a salute to the 300th anniversary of the founding of Derry/ Londonerry. As a special tribute to Nutfield (the old name for Derry/Londonderry), Childsplay plans to feature a repertoire influenced by the music of the Scots and Irish. This is Childsplay's first NH performance in its 25-year history.Tickets: $20-$35, available at childsplay.org.
Nov. 14, Dec. 12
Toastmasters Ballardvale Club Meeting, noon to 1 p.m. at OSRAM, 200 Ballardvale St., Wilmington, second and fourth Thursday of each month. Meet at visitors’ desk in the lobby of Entrance 2. Free parking. Memberships is open to individuals looking to improve their speaking, presentations and leadership skills, and to overcome their fear of public speaking. Guests are welcome. Information: Ellen Fan, 617-447-3505, ellen.fan@smith-nephew.com.
Thinking Thursday, for Ages 5 to 8, 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Combines stories and science and a craft to bring home. Register at mhl.org/calendar
Friday, Nov. 15
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m. at St. Anne Church, 26 Emerson Ave., Hampstead. With flu season here, the American Red Cross needs your help spreading the word that healthy blood donors are needed now. At the same time, you can also help bust the myth that the flu vaccine makes donors temporarily ineligible to give. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m. at Upper Village Hall, 52 E. Derry Road, East Derry. With flu season here, the American Red Cross needs your help spreading the word that healthy blood donors are needed now. At the same time, you can also help bust the myth that the flu vaccine makes donors temporarily ineligible to give. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
North Andover High School Class of ’79 40th reunion, 7 to 11 p.m. at The Jade Restaurant, 24 High St., North Andover. Cost: $40. Information and RSVP: visit evite.me/6B62CjDu3m or email carla.burns@nemoves.com.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Red Cross Blood Drive, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at North Andover Middle School Gym, 495 Main St. With flu season here, the American Red Cross needs your help spreading the word that healthy blood donors are needed now. At the same time, you can also help bust the myth that the flu vaccine makes donors temporarily ineligible to give. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway. With flu season here, the American Red Cross needs your help spreading the word that healthy blood donors are needed now. At the same time, you can also help bust the myth that the flu vaccine makes donors temporarily ineligible to give. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Merrimack Repertory Theatre non-singing volunteer chorus auditions for world premiere play “The Lowell Offering,” 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pollard Memorial Library, 401 Merrimack St., Lowell. “The Lowell Offering,” about the Lowell "Mill Girls" by Andy Bayiates and Genevra Gallo-Bayiates, will be presented next March and April. The theater seeks 24 individuals to rotate performances in groups of 12 in order to reflect mill workers in mid-1800s Lowell. The chorus will be comprised primarily of young women, but there will be roles for men, women of all ages, and for people of color. The roles will not have individually spoken lines but will be an integral part of bringing the feeling of a bustling new Lowell to life. Auditions will be in 45-minute group sessions, consisting of games and exercises. To reserve an audition slot, visit mrt.org/lowelloffering.
Thanksgiving Dinner, 5:30 p.m., at Island Pond Baptist Church, 26 North Salem Road, Hampstead. A traditional Thanksgiving dinner will be served including turkey with all the trimmings, vegetables and desserts. There is no charge for this event; all are welcome. Reservations: 603-329-5959, or info@islandpondbc.com; information: islandpondbc.com.
Pelham Good Neighbor Fund 50th anniversary celebration, 6 to 11 p.m. at Harris' Pelham Inn, 65 Ledge Road. Celebrating 50 years of helping people. Turkey dinner, DJ for dancing, cash bar. Tickets; $40, available at PelhamGoodNeighborFund@outlook.com or call Brenda Blake, 603-635-3590 or Karen Fournier 603-635-2774.
Nov. 16 & 17
Pelham Good Neighbor Fund Food Drive, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Pelham Plaza parking lot, 150 Bridge St. Volunteers will be accepting food and cash donations. The committee uses the money collected to provide financial assistance 52 weeks a year for food, heat, rent, electricity, and other household expenses for Pelham residents. Donations are 100% deductible. To donate without attending on Nov. 16 and 17, visit pelhamgoodneighborfund.org/donate.htm or mail a check payable to the Pelham Good Neighbor Fund, to the fund at P.O. Box 953, Pelham, NH 03076. Those who need help during the holidays may call one of the following names or email pgnfsponsorachild@live.com. To sponsor a child or family for Christmas, call one of the four or pick up a code number at St. Patrick’s Church; Brenda Blake, 603-339-0679; Priscilla Pike-Church, 603-508-8131; Karen Fournier, 978-319-8650 or Dennis Hogan, 603-557-5152.
Nov. 16, 23, Dec. 7 & 14
Pelham Recreation Parks and Recreation Department karate program for kids, 9:30 to 10 a.m. at Family Martial Arts, 122 Bridge St., Pelham. Recreation level introductory martial arts program involving a high level of physical activity for resident and nonresident boys and girls ages 5-10. Space is limited; first come/first served. Children may be offered a discount for enrollment in the studio after the completion of this program from the studio itself. Cost: $25. Information/registration: pelhamweb.com/recreation.
Sunday, Nov. 17
Temple Emanu-El Authors Series, 9:30 a.m. (continental breakfast), 10 am. (program), at Temple Emanu-El, 514 Main St., Haverhill. Angela Himsel will discuss “A River Could Be a Tree,” her personal journey to Judaism. The authors will be available to sign copies of their books. RSVP by Wednesday, Nov. 13 by contacting Nancy@TempleEmanu-El.org or 978-373-3861; walk-ins are welcome. Suggested donation: $10. Final program: Dec. 8, Jamie Bernstein, composer/conductor and Lawrence native Leonard Bernstein’s eldest daughter, will discuss “Famous Father Girl: A Memoir of Growing Up Bernstein.”
Free Piano Master Classes, 6 p.m., in the Hartleb Technology Center on the Haverhill NECC campus, 100 Elliott St. Classes/workshops, led by NECC music professor Christina Dietrich, are open to pianists of all levels and designed to provide students with a chance to perform and learn in a cooperative group setting. The session will explore piano performance and preparation techniques and cover a range of solo piano works as well as instrumental and vocal works with piano accompaniment. Information: music department chair, David Garcia, DMA, 978-556-3321; cdietrich@necc.mass.edu.
Monday, Nov. 18
Registration is open for Pelham Parks and Recreation Youth Wrestling Skill Program, to take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursdays, starting Monday, Nov. 18 and ending mid-March 2020 at Pelham Memorial School Cafe, 59 Marsh Road. Open to boys and girls grades K-5. No experience needed. Loose athletic clothing is acceptable. Cost: $70; open to residents and nonresidents. Details are available at 6 Village Green or online at pelhamweb.com/recreation.
Registration is open for Pelham Community Theatre’s production of Disney's “Alice in Wonderland Jr.,” to take place Friday-Sunday, March 6-8. All shows and rehearsals will be held at the Sherburne Hall, 6 Village Green. Parents who do not have a household account are requested to call prior to Nov. 18. to establish one. No experience needed, and everyone gets a part; open to residents and nonresidents. Thirty spots are available for 8- to 12-year-olds; 10 spots for 6- to 7-year-olds; registration is not complete without full payment. Registration online only at pelhamweb.com/recreation.
Red Cross Blood Drive, noon to 5 p.m. at Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane. With flu season here, the American Red Cross needs your help spreading the word that healthy blood donors are needed now. At the same time, you can also help bust the myth that the flu vaccine makes donors temporarily ineligible to give. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Women's City Club meeting with guest speaker Rev. Frank Jewitt, 1 p.m. at Advent Christian Church, 160 Carleton St., Haverhill. The pastor of Advent Christian Church, Jewitt will share stories of famous women from Haverhill. This is the only club meeting in November, due to the election on Nov. 5. A brief business meeting will be followed by light refreshments and the program. New members are always welcome. Membership applications are available at each meeting. Information: jmrkd43@earthlink.net.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Veterans Financial Education Class Series, 5 p.m. at Veterans Northeast Outreach Center, 10 Reed St., Haverhill. Led by Sue Katz of American Consumer Credit Counseling, who works specifically with veterans to assist with credit building and repair, budgeting, financial planning, and saving. Speakers on different topics will be featured. All veterans welcome; if not enrolled with VNOC services, bring identification of veteran status. Pizza and refreshments served. Information: Gail, 978-372-3626, ghewins@veteranbenefits.us.
Nov. 20, Dec. 18
Two-part Grief and the Holidays Workshop, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at a location to be announced. The holiday season can be extremely stressful for those who have lost a loved one, and many dread the holidays, feeling overwhelmed on how to cope with the holiday season. Learn coping strategies, how to deal with family members, and maintaining or creating new traditions during the holiday season. Registration:Lu Bonanno or Jacquie Marchand at 978-837-3333 for further details and to reserve a seat. The group is offered as a free service to the community.
Nov. 21-Dec. 29
Winterlights, 5 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays at Stevens-Coolidge Place, 137 Andover St., North Andover; with free parking and shuttle service from Franklin Elementary School, 2 Cypress Terrace. Trustees members previews: Thursday and Friday, Nov. 21-22. An immersive holiday light display illuminating the extensive gardens at this “country estate.” (Winterlights will also take place at other Trustees properties Naumkeag in Stockbridge and the Elizabeth Cabot Bradley estate in Canton.) All-weather outdoors event; cancellations will occur only in the event of a declared snow emergency; tickets of canceled nights may redeemed at future dates. Tickets: members, $12; nonmembers, $17; children under 12, free; now available online at thetrustees.org/winterlights or at the estates, Thursdays-Sundays, Nov. 21-Dec. 29. Shuttle tickets are good for 30 minutes. Closed Thanksgiving. Volunteer registration at volunteer.trustees.org.
Nov. 21, Dec. 19
Alzheimer’s Support Group, 6 p.m. at Methuen Village, 4 Gleason St. Caregivers are invited to join the Alzheimer’s Support Group, where you can share personal experiences and learn strategies for communicating with your loved one. Light refreshments served. RSVP to director of Compass Programming, Kristen LaBrie, at klabrie@methuenvillage.com.
Friday, Nov. 22
SHINE counselors from Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley will offer half-hour Part D Prescription Drug Plan review appointments at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Pre-registration is required; call the Haverhill COA at 978-374-2390, ext. 3919.
Nov. 22-24
Pentucket Players present "The Music Man," 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at Haverhill City Hall Auditorium, 4 Summer St. Community theatre presentation; all seats reserved. Tickets, $28, at pentucketplayers.org or at the door.
Nov. 29-Dec. 1
“The Nutcracker,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday; noon and 4:30 p.m., Sunday, at Palace Theatre, 80 Hanover St., Manchester. The classic Christmas season ballet, performed by Southern New Hampshire Dance Theater accopanied by live orchestra led by Grammy Award-winning orchestral conductor and violinist John McLaughlin Williams. Tickets: $25 to $46 at http://www.palacetheatre.org/buy-tickets/default.aspx.
Sunday, Dec. 8
Final program, Temple Emanu-El Authors Series, 9:30 a.m. (continental breakfast), 10 am. (program), at Temple Emanu-El, 514 Main St., Haverhill. Jamie Bernstein, composer/conductor and Lawrence native Leonard Bernstein’s eldest daughter, will discuss “Famous Father Girl: A Memoir of Growing Up Bernstein.” The authors will be available to sign copies of their books. Suggested donation: $10. RSVP by Wednesday, Dec. 4 by contacting Nancy@TempleEmanu-El.org or 978-373-3861; walk-ins are welcome.
Dec. 8 & 9
Pentucket Players’ “Evita” open auditions, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Heritage Museum Visitor's Center, 1 Jackson St., Lawrence; 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday at Pentucket Players Loft, 250 Canal St., Lawrence. Classic musical play based on the life of Eva Peron, by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice. Information: info@pentucketplayers.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Registration deadline for Pelham Recreation Department Li’l Dribblers Basketball, open to boys and girls, ages 4 to 6, at 6 Village Green or online at pelhamweb.com/recreation. Taking place between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 4-Feb. 8, at the Pelham Elementary School gymnasium. No experience needed, residents and nonresidents welcome. Wear gym sneakers and comfy clothing. This program is designed to ready young players for the youth basketball that begins at age 7. Each session will last approximately 45 minutes and will consist of skills, drills and competition while learning the basics of basketball. Cost: $45. Coaches are needed to assist with teams.
ONGOING
Museums
The Museum of Printing, 15 Thornton Ave., Haverhill. Open every Saturday, year-round, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on other days for special events. Open for groups and classes on request. Cost: adults, $10; children 6 to 16, seniors and students, $8; members, free. Information: info@museumofprinting.org, museumofprinting.org.
Daily
Senior MassParks Pass Available. Massachusetts seniors 62 and older can purchase a MassParks Pass for $10, available for purchase at all Massachusetts state parks that charge a parking fee during the period parking fees are charged. Massachusetts driver’s license or other official proof of Massachusetts residency required. Information: mass.gov. Annual federal parks passes can be obtained for a $20 fee at a national park, or a lifetime senior federal parks pass can be obtained for $80 ($10 fee for online and mail applications). Information: nps.gov for more information.
Sundays
Al-Anon, 7 to 8 p.m. at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway, Methuen. Members share their experiences, strength and hope when dealing with a relative or friend whose drinking is worrisome. Park in the back. Information: 978-258-3464.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m. at Ballard Vale United Church, 23 Clark Road, Andover. Is food a problem for you? Overeaters Anonymous can help. Information: 781-641-2303, oambi.org.
Sunday Night Ballroom Dancing, 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Relief’s In Function Hall, 1 Market St., Lawrence. Come Alive After Five has been running this dance for singles and couples for more than 30 years. All ages are welcome. The $13 admission fee includes coffee and pastry at 8:30 p.m. Parking is free. Information: 603-382-8964
Mondays
Line Dancing, 9 to 9:50 am. Mondays at Haverhill COA, 10 Welcome St. Instructor Susan Tribble provides modifications to accommodate different ability levels to a variety of musical genres including Broadway, swing, standards, rock and roll, traditional, as well as country. Cost: $5. Information: susantribble517@gmail.com.
Tai Chi Club, 9 to 9:30 a.m. at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St. A $1 donation is requested. Registration and information: Atkinson Recreation Department, 603-362-5531 or commrec@atkinson-nh.gov.
Aerobics, 9:30 a.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. Information: 978-983-8825.
Line Dancing with Jason, 9:45 to 11:15 a.m. at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St. Cost: $3 per class. Registration and information: Atkinson Recreation Department, 603-362-5531 or commrec@atkinson-nh.gov.
Mondays
Mother Goose Rhyme Time, 10 to 11 a.m. at the Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive. Geared toward infants to age 2 and their caregivers. Interactive sessions use rhymes, songs, puppets and more to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers. Information: 603-329-6411.
Lecture Series, 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main St. People from different backgrounds, professions or interests give presentations and offer insight into a variety of subjects. Information: 978-688-9560, northandoverma.gov.
Mother Goose, 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave., Atkinson. These 30-minute interactive sessions use rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments, and more to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers (infants to age 2). Registration and information: kimballlibrary.com, 603-362-5234.
Bridge Club, 1 to 4 p.m. at the Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive. Information: hampsteadlibrary.org.
T/ween Stitch-a-Bit, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave., Atkinson. Tweens and teens ages 9 to 19 may stop by after school to learn how to knit, drop in at any time and stay for some or all of the session. Two adults who know how to knit/crochet will be on hand to help. Participants need to bring their own supplies of yarn and needles. 603-362-5234 or kimballlibrary.com.
Nar-Anon Support Group, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Forest Street Union Church, 15 Forest St., Methuen. Based on the 12-Step program, this support group is for families and friends of those who have a drug addiction. Optional newcomers meeting, 6 p.m., third Monday of the month, Information: 978-258-3464.
Adult Knit-A-Bitters, 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. at the Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main St., Groveland. Join other knitters for a bit of knitting and a bit of chat. Open to all community members at all levels. Information: 978-372-1732 or langleyadamslib.org.
45’s Tournament, 7 p.m. at the Amvets, 576 Primrose St., Haverhill. Open to the public, always accepting new members — veterans, sons of veterans, Ladies Auxiliary. Information: 978-374-9807, haverhillveteranscouncil.com/amvets-post-147/.
Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays
Morning Meditation, 10:30 a.m. at the Oriental Culture Institute, 85 Essex St., second floor, Haverhill. The nonsectarian meditations cleanse, relieve stress, energize, heal, and activate inner potential. Please call ahead: 978-457-6900.
Mondays and Thursdays
Chair Yoga, 8 to 9 a.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. Information: 978-983-8825.
Pentucket Walking Club, 11 a.m., Pentucket High School lobby, 24 Main St., West Newbury. Walk through the school’s halls (and stairways, if desired). Rain or shine. Stop by the Groveland COA beforehand to fill out a release/registration form. Information: 978-372-1101.
Mondays and Saturdays
Overeaters Anonymous, 6 p.m. Mondays and 8 a.m. Saturdays at the North Andover Senior Center, 120 Main St. Is food a problem for you? Overeaters Anonymous can help. Information: 781-641-2303.
First Monday of the month
Sandown Garden Club, 6:30 p.m. at the Sandown Recreation Center, 25 Pheasant Run Drive. Meetings take place from March to November. Sandown residency is not a requirement for membership. Information: sandowngardenclub.org.
Third Monday of the month
Young Onset Parkinson’s Support Group, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway. Parkinson’s patients and caregivers discuss how this disease is affecting them; occasionally there are guest speakers. Newcomers are always welcome, regardless of age, but the group is not staffed by medical professionals specializing in older Parkinson’s patients. Information: Susan Mollohan at mrsshanley@yahoo.com; Diane Cole at donaco6@aol.com.
Tuesdays
3 B Fitness (Balance, Bones, Brain), 8 to 9 a.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. All are welcome. Cost: $2 per class. Information: 978-983-8825.
Drop-in Wii for Adults, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive. Information: hampsteadlibrary.org.
Reiki and Guided Meditation, 10 a.m. in the Center Meeting Room at Groveland Town Hall, 183 Main St. Cost: $5 per class. Information: 978-372-1101.
Bitty Books, 10:15 a.m. at the Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave., Atkinson. Children ages 2 to 3 and their caregivers are invited for stories, rhymes, finger plays or songs, and a simple craft. This is a simplified story time for children who are already 2 years old, but it’s also a good fit for older children who have a hard time paying attention to more than one story per class. Registration and information: 603-362-5234, kimballlibrary.com.
Tai Chi, 11 a.m. to noon at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. This ancient Chinese martial art form connects mind and body through gentle flowing movements designed to reduce stress and improve health, balance and flexibility. Instructor: Allan Drelick. $2 per class. Information: 978-983-8825.
CCC: Coloring, Coffee and Conversation, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. Enjoy coffee and conversation while coloring. Information: 978-983-8825.
Teen Movie Night, 6 to 8 p.m. in the Memorial Hall Library Teen Room, 2 North Main St., Andover. For grades six through 12. Information: 978-623-8400, mhl.org.
Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA) Meetings, 6:30 p.m. at St. Anne Parish, 26 Emerson Ave., Hampstead. The RCIA process is designed to provide a safe and respectful place for any adults who wish to explore the idea of becoming Catholic. Join any time. Information: 603-329-5886, bmullen@saintannechurchnh.org.
T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Meeting, 6:30 p.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. Information: 978-983-8825.
Alanon Group, 7 p.m. at Whittier Rehabilitation Hospital; 145 Ward Hill Ave., Haverhill. If you are bothered by another person’s drinking, then Alanon may be of benefit to you. In these confidential groups you will find support and learn that you are not alone. Information: 508-366-4663.
Darts (Haverhill Dart League), 7 p.m. at the AMVETS, 576 Primrose St., Haverhill. Open to the public, always accepting new members — veterans, sons of veterans, Ladies Auxiliary. Information: 978-374-9807, haverhillveteranscouncil.com/amvets-post-147/.
Tuesdays and Thursdays
Bone Builders, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. at the Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave., Atkinson. Retired & Senior Volunteer Program Bone Builders uses no-impact, weight-bearing exercises that increase muscular strength and bone density, and protect against fractures, which helps prevent falls. Fully trained RSVP volunteers lead the free classes; donations are gratefully accepted. Join any time. Participants must complete a release form and physician release form, available at the library or from an RSVP instructor. Information: 603-362-5234, kimballlibrary.com.
Overeaters Anonymous, 4:30 p.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, 196 Main St., North Andover. Is food a problem for you? Overeaters Anonymous can help. Information: Mary, 978-682-3467; Cynthia L., 978-688-9269.
Jacki’s Aerobic Dance with Rosemary Graham, 6 to 7 p.m. at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St. All routines are choreographed by Jacki Sorensen, Vertifirm, and include core work, cardio dance, and stretching. Cost: $154 winter session, Jan. 8-March 21 (22 classes @ $7 each) or $8 drop-in. Registration and information: Atkinson Recreation Department, 603-362-5531, commrec@atkinson-nh.gov.
Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays
Moderate-impact exercise class designed for older adults, 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill and Saturdays at 11:30 at the YMCA, 81 Winter St.. Classes include aerobic activity, strength training, balance and flexibility. No registration is required.
Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays
Southern New Hampshire Overeaters Anonymous (OA) holds meetings in Salem and nearby. The support group invites anyone who worries about their eating habits to come to a meeting. There are no weigh-ins, dues or fees. All welcome. Meetings take place from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays at The First Parish Congregational Church, 47 East Derry Road, Derry; 10 to 11 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays at the Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 West Broadway, Derry; 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays at the Kelley Library, 234 Main St., Salem. Information: 800-201-8720, oanewhampshire.org.
Tuesdays or Fridays
Kiddie Lit, 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays or 10:15 and 11:30 a.m. Fridays at the Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave., Atkinson. Usually multiple books are read and accompanying activities are provided to go along with the theme. Caretakers may stay and listen or relax in another part of the library. Registration and information: 603-362-5234, kimballlibrary.com.
Yoga with Sybil, 9:15 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Gentle Yoga,9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays at the Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main St. Chair yoga is also an option. Suggested donation: $5. Information: 603-382-6011, plaistowlibrary.com.
First Tuesday of the month
Chair Yoga, 3 p.m. at the Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive, September through June. Information: hampsteadlibrary.org.
Greater Salem/Derry Brain Injury Support Group, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Community Crossroads, 8 Commerce Drive, Atkinson. Open to survivors, families and caregivers. Information: Brain Injury Association of New Hampshire (BIANH), 603-225-8400.
Support Group for Grieving Parents, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St. (Route 121). Through this support group, attendees can find understanding and ways to deal with their thoughts and the devastating change that has occurred. Parents, grandparents and older siblings in Rockingham and Essex counties are welcome. Information: bethschool@comcast.net, GBrady6@aol.com.
First and third Tuesday of the month
Music and Movement Class, 10 a.m. at the Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive. Children ages 1 to 5 and their caregivers explore songs, dances and instruments. The program, which meets every other Tuesday, is designed to improve gross motor skills and spark creativity while developing the mind and body. Information: dvancuren@hampsteadlibrary.org.
Second Tuesday of the month
Grief Support for Loss of Spouse/Partner — Second Steps, 10:30 a.m. to noon, at High Pointe House, 360 North Ave., Haverhill. Registration and information: 978-552-4510, merrimackvalleyhospice.org/bereavement-support.
Brain Injury Support Group, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Whittier Rehabilitation Hospital, Seminar Room, 145 Ward Hill Ave., Bradford. Hosted by the Brain Injury Association of Massachusetts (BIA-MA), the group provides survivors and caregivers the opportunity to share experiences, learn strategies, and find resources for help with living with a brain injury as an aging person. Information: 1-800-242-0030, ext. 13; 978-469-1453; whittierhealth.com.
Story Times, 11:15 a.m. on Tuesdays and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Chester Public Library, 3 Chester St., Chester. Hear Miss Diane read some stories and make some crafts. Information: 603-887-3404, chesterpubliclibrary@gmail.com, chesterlibrary.com.
Second and fourth Tuesday of the month
Blood Pressure Clinic, 9 to 11 a.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. This is a free service, but donations are always welcome. Information: 978-983-8825.
Council on Aging World Affairs Discussion Group, 10 a.m. at the Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Topics such as domestic politics and international affairs are discussed with former FBI agent Jay White, who facilitates the group. All are welcome.
Surviving Suicide Loss: Safe Place Support Group, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at St. Michael Parish, 196 North Main St., North Andover. For anyone who has lost a loved one to suicide, a safe and confidential place to talk, listen, cry, be silent, grieve, be accepted, be understood, and offer acceptance and understanding to someone else in need, led by a trained suicide loss survivor. Sponsored by the Samaritans of Merrimack Valley, a program of Family Services of the Merrimack Valley. Free. Information: Dhelms@fsmv.org.
Wednesdays
Music Academy for Homeschool and Preschoolers, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at South Church, 41 Central St., Andover. Classes on the recorder, guitar, music and movement, drumming, music theory, rock/jazz ensemble and beginning winds/brass. Information: vwalton@mvmusicschool.org.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, 9 a.m. at the St. Augustine Education Center, 35 Essex St., Andover. FA is a program that addresses binge eating disorder, overeating, obesity, bulimia, undereating, and obsession with body size and exercise. Information: foodaddicts.org.
Tai Chi Stretch and Tone Class, 9 a.m. at Groveland Town Hall, 183 Main St. Join Susan Tribble to learn new ways to tone, maintain strength, and lead a more active, healthy lifestyle. Drop-ins are welcome. Information: 978-372-1101.
Zumba, 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. This fast-paced exercise program incorporates dance moves to a lively, rhythmic beat that provides a more aerobic, calorie-burning workout. Cost: $2 per class. Information: 978-983-8825.
Van Transportation for Groveland seniors, 10 a.m. to RiversEdge Plaza, Haverhill; noon to Our Neighbor’s Table food pantry, Amesbury. Information: 978-372-1101.
Cardio/Aerobics, 10:15 to 11 a.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. Information: 978-983-8825.
Needle Crafters, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Kimball Library, in the Atkinson Room, 5 Academy Ave., Atkinson. All experience levels and ages who enjoy knitting, crocheting, embroidery, quilting or another form of needlework are invited to join this informal group. Participants must bring their own supplies. Open to Atkinson residents and nonresidents. Registration and information: kimballlibrary.com, 603-362-5234.
Chair Yoga, 10:30 a.m. at Haverhill COA, 10 Welcome St. Chair Yoga is a gentle practice in which postures are performed while seated and/or with the aid or a chair. This style of Yoga is ideal for students who may have challenges getting on the floor or anyone who wants to focus on a gentle practice while using a chair for balance. Chair Yoga increases flexibility, strength, and body awareness. Classes are $5 per session. Contact Kathy or Rita at 978-374-2390 to register for this class.
Art and Game Afternoon, 12:30 p.m. in the Center Meeting Room at Town Hall, 183 Main St., Groveland. Information: 978-372-1101.
Polish horseshoes, 7 p.m. at the AMVETS, 576 Primrose St., Haverhill. Open to the public, always accepting new members — veterans, sons of veterans, Ladies Auxiliary. Information: 978-374-9807, haverhillveteranscouncil.com/amvets-post-147/.
Merrimack Valley Camera Club, 7 p.m. (socializing); 7:30 to 9 p.m. (program) at the Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm St., North Andover. From beginners to professionals, its 150 members hail from the Merrimack Valley, North Shore, and Southeastern and Seacoast areas of New Hampshire. The club holds frequent hands-on workshops, field trips, photo-related activities, presentations and competitions, most of which are open to the public. Information: mvcameraclub.org.
Wednesdays and Fridays
Boot Camp for Active Adults by Vanessa Underwood, 8:35 to 9:35 a.m. at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St. This class will combine weight training, balance, core, flexibility, and Zumba dance moves to improve cardio capacity. All levels are welcome; $7 per class. Registration and information: Atkinson Recreation Department, 603-362-5531, commrec@atkinson-nh.gov.
Movement to Music, 9 to 10 a.m. at the Haverhill Council on Aging, 10 Welcome St. A gentle, eclectic workout routine where seniors are welcome to exercise among friends and encouraged to work at their own pace. Exercise is done to music of the 1950s, and singing is optional. Instructor Heather True offers the first class free of charge. Cost: $2 per class. Information: Kathy or Rita, 978-374-2390.
First Wednesday of the month
Salem TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury) Support Group, 5 to 6 p.m. at Northeast Rehabilitation Hospital, in the Administrative Conference Room, 70 Butler St., Salem, New Hampshire. Information: Brain Injury Association of New Hampshire (BIANH), 603-225-8400.
Caregivers Support Group, 6 to 7 p.m. at the Kelley Library, 234 Main St., Salem, New Hampshire. Caregivers or supporters of loved ones with neurological conditions such as Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBI) and Acquired Brain Injuries (ABI), Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s are welcome to attend for sharing and support. Information: Brain Injury Association of New Hampshire (BIANH), 603-225-8400; sarah@tbicaregiversupport.com.
First and third Wednesday of the month
Bilingual Representative from Rep. Lori Trahan’s Office, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Vladimir Saldana, regional director for Rep. Trahan, will meet with constituents on the first and third Wednesday of every month. Whether you have a comment or a question on a federal program or issue, Vladimir or Jorge will be available.
Second Wednesday of the month
Salem Mild Brain Injury Support Group, 5 to 6 p.m. at Northeast Rehab Hospital, 70 Butler St., Salem, New Hampshire. The receptionist will direct visitors to the room. Information: Brain Injury Association of New Hampshire (BIANH), 603-225-8400.
Third Wednesday of the month
The Greater Salem (NH) Rotary Club serves free home-cooked pasta lunches from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month at Pleasant Street United Methodist Church, 6&8 Pleasant St., Salem, New Hampshire. All members of the greater Salem community are invited. Information: salemnhrotary.com.
Financial Education Class, 5 p.m. at the Veterans Northeast Outreach Center, 10 Reed St., Haverhill. Sue Katz, of American Consumer Credit Counseling, will conduct the class. Topics will include budgeting, credit repair, building credit, tax information, investing and other requested topics. Individual counseling is available after the group class. Ongoing, open to everyone on a drop-in basis. Katz has specific experience with veterans’ issues. Information: 978-372-3626.
Support Group for Caregivers of Loved Ones with Memory Loss, 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Holy Family Hospital’s first-floor atrium, 140 Lincoln Ave., Haverhill. Information: 978-420-1162.
Third Wednesday and second Thursday of the month
English and Spanish Support Groups for those caring for loved ones with memory loss, 6:30 p.m., third Wednesday, at the Country Kitchen at Marguerite’s House Assisted Living at Mary Immaculate, 189 Maple St., Lawrence (English) and 4 p.m., second Thursday, on the second floor of the Mary Immaculate Adult Day Health Center, 189 Maple St., Lawrence (Spanish). Free and open to family and friends caring for loved ones with memory loss, including Alzheimer’s and related dementias. Registration and information: 978-620-1402 (English session); 978-620-1494 (Spanish session).
Last Wednesday of the month
Bingo for Veterans, 6 p.m. at the Veterans Northeast Outreach Center, 10 Reed St., Haverhill. The VFW Ladies Auxiliary and VNOC invite all veterans to play Bingo. Cards are free and prizes are awarded for each game. Veterans only; veterans who are not enrolled with VNOC services are asked to bring confirmation of veteran status. Information: 978-372-3626.
Thursdays
Senior Drop-in Center, 9 a.m. to noon at the Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive. Information: hampsteadlibrary.org.
Fitness Class, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. Cost: $2 per class. Open to all. Information: 978-983-8825.
Sensory Story Time, 11:30 a.m. at the Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave., Atkinson. Just right for 2- and 3-year-olds who are almost ready for a full story time, but may still be challenged by too much structure. The class includes a teacher-led story and child-directed exploration of the hands-on sensory stations. Registration and information: 603-362-5234, kimballlibrary.com.
Bridge Group, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. For experienced players. Information: 978-983-8825.
Bingo, 6 p.m. at the Derry-Salem Elks Lodge, 39 Shadow Lake Road, Salem. Doors open early. Information: 603-898-7941, bpoe2226.org
Yoga Class, 6 to 7 p.m. at the VFW Post 1088, 93 Route 125, Kingston. The yoga sessions are taught by Maggie Grace, owner and instructor at the Yoga Room in Hampstead. Learn techniques for mobilization and centering of the mind. Cost: $12 per class after free first class. Information: 978-912-0868, skfabc@yahoo.com.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, 6:30 p.m. at the First Church of Christ, 10 Church St., Bradford. FA is a program that addresses binge eating disorder, overeating, obesity, bulimia, undereating, and obsession with body size and exercise. Information: foodaddicts.org.
Methuen Sons of Italy Lodge #902 Three-card Bingo and 50/50 Raffle, 7 p.m. at the lodge, 459 Merrimack St. Membership applications are available at the lodge. Information: 978-688-2258, methuensonsofitaly.com.
Adult Bereavement Group, 7 to 8 p.m. in St. Julie Hall, behind St. Joseph Church, 40 Main St., Salem, New Hampshire.The confidential group meetings are free and open to anyone who grieving the loss of a loved one. Information: 603-893-6061.
Learn to Cope, 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Sacred Hearts Parish Hall, 165 So. Main St., Bradford. This confidential peer-led support organization is for parents and family members coping with a loved one struggling with addiction, providing education, resources, support and hope. Members also receive overdose prevention and Narcan training. Information: 508-245-1050 or learn2cope.org.
A Course In Miracles (ACIM), 7:30 p.m. at The Derry Friendship Center, 99 Railroad Ave., Derry. The study/discussion group is open to anyone who would like to reduce stress, fear, depression, anger, helplessness, and/or those who feel that they are alone. The group is facilitated by George Wallace. Information: welcomingpeace.com/ACIM-study-group.
Ladies Night and Karaoke with Ron Souther, 8 p.m. at the AMVETS, 576 Primrose St., Haverhill. Open to the public, always accepting new members — veterans, sons of veterans, Ladies Auxiliary. Information: 978-374-9807, haverhillveteranscouncil.com/amvets-post-147/.
Thursdays and Fridays
Story Time for 3- to- 5-year-olds, 1:30 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. Fridays at the Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive. Information: hampsteadlibrary.org.
Second Thursday and third Wednesday of the month
Spanish and English Support Groups for those caring for loved ones with memory loss, 4 p.m., second Thursday, on the second floor of the Mary Immaculate Adult Day Health Center, 189 Maple St., Lawrence (Spanish); 6:30 p.m., third Wednesday, at the Country Kitchen at Marguerite’s House Assisted Living at Mary Immaculate, 189 Maple St., Lawrence (English). Free and open to family and friends caring for loved ones with memory loss, including Alzheimer’s and related dementias. Registration and information: 978-620-1402 (English session); 978-620-1494 (Spanish session).
Second and fourth Thursday of the month
The Merrimack Toastmasters Club, 7 to 9 p.m. at the Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main St., North Andover. Membership is open to individuals looking to improve their speaking, presentation and leadership skills, and to overcome their fear of public speaking. Information: contact@merrimack-toastmasters.org, merrimack-toastmasters.org.
Third Thursday of the month
Senior Peer Support Group for Stress and Anxiety, 11 a.m. on the third Tuesday of the month at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Facilitated by Alice Worland, RN, M.Ed. Register with Mary Connolly, 978-374-2390, ext. 3915.
Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group, 6 p.m. at the Methuen Village Assisted Living and Memory Support Community, 4 Gleason St., Methuen. Discuss what you are going through with people who understand and are here to support you. Information: Kristen LaBrie at klabrie@methuenvillage.com 978-685-2220.
Fridays
Weight Training, 8 to 9 a.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. Cost: $2 per class. Open to all. Information: 978-983-8825.
Gentle Yoga, 9 to 10 a.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. Cost: $2 per class. Open to all. Information: 978-983-8825.
State Rep. Linda Dean Campbell’s Methuen Office Hours, 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. Rep. Campbell will meet constituents and address the issues and concerns of Merrimack Valley and 15th Essex District residents. Information: 617-722-2380, Linda.Campbell@mahouse.gov.
Yoga, 11 a.m. in the Center Meeting Room at Groveland Town Hall, 183 Main St. Cost: $5 per class. Information: 978-372-1101.
Coping with a Loved One’s Suicide, 4 to 5 p.m. at the Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive. Information: hampsteadlibrary.org, nhcopingwithsuicide.com
First Friday of the month
State Rep. Linda Dean Campbell Haverhill/Bradford Office Hours, 9 to 10 a.m. at the Haverhill Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St. Rep. Campbell will meet constituents and address the issues and concerns of Merrimack Valley and 15th Essex District residents. Information: 617-722-2380, Linda.Campbell@mahouse.gov.
First and third Friday of the month
Fish Fry, 7 p.m. at the AMVETS, 576 Primrose St., Haverhill. Open to the public, always accepting new members. Information: 978-374-9807, haverhillveteranscouncil.com/amvets-post-147/.
Last Friday of the month
State Sen. Diana DiZoglio/Representative Office Hours, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. The senator’s office looks forward to meeting with constituents to discuss concerns and hear comments during these open office hours. Information: 617-722-1604; Diana.DiZoglio@masenate.gov.
Complimentary Spaghetti Supper, 5 to 6:30 p.m. at First Parish Church UCC, 47 East Derry Road, East Derry. Suppers are free and open to the community. Meal offers a generous portion of spaghetti with tomato sauce, meatballs, green beans, garlic bread and dessert; fresh garden salad June-August. Information and volunteer opportunities: Michelle Guerrin at 603-434-0628, officemrg@fpc-ucc.org.
Saturdays
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, 8 a.m. in the classroom building of Christ Church, 33 Central St., Andover. FA is a program that addresses binge eating disorder, overeating, obesity, bulimia, undereating, and obsession with body size and exercise. Information: foodaddicts.org.
Gentle Yoga Flow Class, 9:30 a.m. at First Church Congregational, 26 Pleasant St., Methuen. All ages and fitness levels are welcome. $5 drop-in fee. Information: terryisme@verizon.net.
Roll-Off and Meat Raffle, 2:30 p.m. at the AMVETS, 576 Primrose St., Haverhill. Open to the public, always accepting new members — veterans, sons of veterans, Ladies Auxiliary. Information: 978-374-9807, haverhillveteranscouncil.com/amvets-post-147/.
Young Adults Discipleship, 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Calvary Chapel, 180 Plaistow Road, Plaistow. Individuals ages 18 to 26 of all faiths, beliefs, and denominations are welcome. Information: 603-382-1778, 978-476-2739, ccrockingham.com.
DJ and Dancing with Ron Souther, 8 p.m. at the AMVETS, 576 Primrose St., Haverhill. Open to the public, always accepting new members. Information: 978-374-9807, haverhillveteranscouncil.com/amvets-post-147/.
First Saturday of the month
Community Giving Tree Van Donations Collection, 10 a.m. to noon at Bancroft Elementary School, 15 Bancroft Road, Andover. No pickups in June or July. Gently used baby gear and in-season children’s clothing. All donations go to children in the Merrimack Valley and North Shore. Currently there is an urgent need for infant clothing (0 to 3 months) and infant car seats manufactured less than five years ago. Information: communitygivingtree.org.
Community Giving Tree Van Donations Collection, 9 a.m. to noon at Second Congregational Church, 572 Main St., Boxford. Gently used baby gear and in-season children’s clothing. Rock ‘n Plays NOT accepted. All donations go to children in the Merrimack Valley and North Shore. Currently there is an urgent need for infant clothing (0 to 3 months) and int car seats manufactured less than five years ago. Information: communitygivingtree.org.
Third Saturday of the month
Community Giving Tree Van Donations Collection, 9 a.m. to noon at 2 DeBush Ave, Unit 2B, Middleton. Gently used baby gear and in-season children’s clothing. Rock ‘n Plays NOT accepted. All donations go to children in the Merrimack Valley and North Shore. Currently there is an urgent need for infant clothing (0 to 3 months) and infant car seats manufactured less than five years ago. Information: communitygivingtree.org.
ONGOING
Registration is now open for ESOL (English-for-Speakers-of-Other-Languages), Citizenship Preparation and English Communication for Employment classes at the Merrimack Valley Immigrant & Education Center (the former Asian Center), 439 S. Union St., Building 2, Level B, Lawrence. Anyone interested in signing up for morning or evening classes should call MVIEC at 978-683-7316. For more information, visit mviec.org.
Veterans Crisis Line for veterans thinking about hurting themselves, having thoughts of suicide, or becoming self-destructive, there are responders with the Department of Veterans Affairs, many of them veterans themselves, ready to help: 1-800-273-8255, press 1; text: 838255.
10th annual Andover Broadway Cabaret, 7 p.m. at J. Everett Collins Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Shawsheen Road, Andover. Enjoy moments from both old and new Broadway musicals presented by the Andover High School Vocal Program. Solos, duets, small groups, and full show choir numbers. Tickets: adults, $12; students, $5; seniors, $8, available at ahsvocalmusic.ticketleap.com.