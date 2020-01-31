COMMUNITY CALENDAR

The Essex County 4 will be among the quartets from the Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus offering Singing Valentines from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, to sweethearts throughout the area. From left to right, with the happy recipient of a Singing Valentine in 2019, are Michael Klein, Steve O’Connell, Irwin Cohen and Charles Coogan.