COMMUNITY CALENDAR

EVENTS
Friday, Jan. 31
Filing deadline for candidates for the position of Salem District Schools School Board member. A candidate must be a registered voter in Salem and may obtain sign-up papers at the Superintendent of Schools Office, 38 Geremonty Drive, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., or from Kelly Bryant, School District Clerk. Town election on Tuesday, March 10. Applications for an absentee ballot may be obtained from the town clerk’s office at the Town Office, 33 Geremonty Drive.
25th annual Pulpit Exchange with Rabbi Robert Goldstein and Rev. Dana Allen Walsh, 6:30 p.m. at Temple Emanuel, 7 Haggetts Pond Road, Andover. This will be Rabbi Goldstein's final Pulpit Exchange. Rev. Walsh, of Andover’s South Church, will deliver the sermon. Information: templeemanuel.net, southchurch.com/events/
Boston Boxing Promotions presents Haverhill boxers Harry Gigliotti vs. Fernando Perez, 8 p.m. at the Castleton Banquet and Conference Center, 58 Enterprise Drive, Windham. Gigliotti will be fighting in the 147-pound welterweight division. He is currently training at Haverhill Downtown Boxing, 84 Locust St., where tickets to this fight are available for purchase, or call Ray Hebert at 978-420-9718.
Through Feb. 24
Winter Reading Club 2019 at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Pick up a Winter Reading Bingo Board at the Children’s, Teen, and Reference desks and fill out a row in any direction to win a free book; complete the entire sheet to enter the drawing to win the grand prize: a gift card to Andover Bookstore. Information and recommendations: mhl.org/winter-reading-club-2019.
Jan. 31, Feb. 7, 14, 21
Free weekly board game night, 6 to 11 p.m. at Creatorpult Makerspace, 143 Essex St., Suite 211, Haverhill. An evening of table-top games, video games and socializing. Information: creatorpult.com, meetup.com/Haverhill-TT-Gamers.
Saturday, Feb. 1
Red Cross Blood Drive, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Salem Athletic Club, 16 Manor Pkwy., Salem, N.H. All donors will receive a 2-week trial membership to the club as well as a gift. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or redcrossblood.org, enter sponsor code SALEMATHLETIC. Information: Liz Kistler, liz@salemathleticclub.com.
Haverhill Preschool Resource Fair, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Haverhill High School Library, 137 Monument St. Learn about the many preschool options and resources available to families with young children in the Haverhill community. Refreshments, giveaways, books, children’s activities, vision screenings. Presented by Haverhill’s Early Learning Leadership Team.
Hot Metal Day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Museum of Printing, 15 Thornton Ave., Haverhill. Learn how the Linotype changed the world from museum president Frank Romano, lectures at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. See Doug Wilson’s movie “Linotype: The Film,” at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Admission: adults, $10; students and seniors, $8; members, free. Information: museumofprinting.org.
Community Crossroads 23rd Annual Kids Carnival, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Woodbury Middle School, 206 Main St. (Route 97), Salem, N.H. (snow date: Feb. 8). Coloring contest for children preschool to grade five with cash prizes; gift baskets, sports memorabilia including Bruins hockey stick and Patriots Devin McCourty jersey. Bring a donation of a nonperishable food item to support local food pantries and receive a chance to win a special raffle item. Free admission, donations accepted at the door. Information: communitycrossroadsnh.org.
Middleton Stream Team’s 20th annual Winter Hike, 12:45 to 3:45 p.m., meet just south of 29 North Liberty St., Middleton, at Mundy Bridge (snow date: Feb. 8). Kids are especially welcome. Hikers may be walking on ice, so bring Yak-Traks or foot gear with good treads if needed. Information: middletonstreamteam.org, 978-774-1507.
Family Yoga, 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. Saturdays, for walkers to age 5 with an adult & kids 6-11, at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. A lively form of yoga involving child-friendly yoga poses, games, stories, songs and mini-relaxation, breathing techniques and stretching. Registration required at mhl.org/calendar.
Community Caregivers of Greater Derry 15th annual Potter’s Bowl fundraiser, 5 to 8 p.m. at Pinkerton Academy Freshman Cafeteria, 5 Pinkerton St., Derry. Attendees pick a handcrafted pottery bowl and enjoy a dozen different soups donated from area restaurants as well as breads and desserts. Cost: adults, $40; children under 12, $15. Tickets: pottersbowl.eventbrite.com. Information: 603-432-0877, communitycaregivers.org.
Congregation Beth Israel of Andover presents eighth annual “An Evening of Sweet Indulgence…and More,” 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Grand Ballroom, 123 Old River Road, Andover. Host Billy Costa celebrates with the best of a variety of appetizers and desserts from local restaurants, caterers and bakeries. Cost, general admission: $40 in advance; $45 at the door; reserved seating (advance purchase only): $45; tables of 10, $450. Information: SweetIndulgence.Info; tickets: 978-482-7945, SweetIndulgenceInfo@comcast.net.
Feb. 1 & 2
New Hampshire Philharmonic Orchestra “Winter Idylls and Springtime Visions” concert, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, at the Seifert Performing Arts Center, 44 Geremonty Drive, Salem, N.H. Featuring music by Bruckner, Finzi and Haydn, all centered on nature and idyllic settings. Tickets: adults, $30; 60+ seniors, $25; students 21 and under, $8; Salem School district students, $5, available at 603-647-6476 nhpo.booktix.com.
Feb. 1-March 15
13th annual Boston Bruins PJ Drive, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, at Haverhill Public Library Children’s Room, 99 Main St. The library will collect new pairs of pajamas for babies, children and teens to benefit the Department of Children and Families’ Wonderfund, and Cradles to Crayons. Information: libraries.state.ma.us/pj-drive.
Feb. 1-March 28
Makerspace Creations to offer sewing classes for children ages 8 to 12, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at MakeIT Haverhill, 301 Washington St. (no class Valentine’s day weekend). Learn hand stitching and using a sewing machine and create pillows, clothing, and maybe a quilt. There is a fee. To register, email Jennifer Holder at jchold22@gmail.com. For more information on MakeIT Haverhill, contact Keith Boucher at keith@makeithaverhill.com or visit makeithaverhill.com
Feb. 3
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m. at Masonic Hall, Haverill, 111 Merrimack St. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended, speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Feb. 3, 19, 25, 26
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, 462 Broadway, Methuen. The American Red Cross has a critical type O blood shortage and urgently needs donors of all blood types – especially types O negative and O positive. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Andover Garden Club presents “The Impact of Climate Change at the Local Level,” at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at South Church, 41 Central St., Andover. Mass Audubon’s Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary director, Amy Weidensaul, PhD, will also provide suggestions on how to reduce one’s own carbon footprint. Nonmember suggested donation: $10. Information: andovergardenclub.org.
Addison Gallery Tour: "Man Up!: Visualizing Masculinity in 19th Century America," 11 a.m. to noon; meet in the lobby of the Addison Gallery of American Art, on the campus of Andover’s Phillips Academy. Curator Gordon Wilkins will lead a tour and discussion of the exhibit, which brings together works from the museum’s collection to explore how 19th-century artists portrayed masculinity. Registration required at mhl.org/calendar.
Women’s City Club of Haverhill, 1 p.m. at Advent Christian Church, lower level, 160 Carleton St., Haverhill. Piano stylings by Rick Scalise, who has performed with Patti Page, The Mills Brothers and Connie Francis, following a brief business meeting and light refreshments. Guests are always welcome. Information: Judy, jmrkd@earthlink.net.
Feb. 4, 11, 18, 25
Fish On Andover! 2020: Cape Ann Shore Fishing by the Season, Spring, Summer & Fall, first of four-week seminar series, 6 to 7 p.m. (fishing videos), 7 to 9 p.m. (seminar), at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Door prizes. Future topics include Recreational Groundfish: Release Survival & Best Practices, Fishing the North Shore and Beyond, and Joe Gugino & Matt Zimmerman, of the Why Knot Fishing Group. Information: 978-623-8430, rdesk@mhl.org, mhl.org/calendar.
Feb. 4, 18, March 3
Reading with Annie, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. For children able to read on their own. Sessions are 15 minutes long, and only the child who is reading is allowed in the room with Annie and her handler. Registration and information: mhl.org/calendar.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Create a mixed-media canvas collage, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St. , Andover. Using a variety of common simple craft supplies and beginner techniques, participants will create a free-form small canvas that incorporates color, texture and design. All materials provided. Registration required at mhl.org/calendar.
Feb. 5, 12
New England Classical Singers auditions for all voices (especially tenor and bass) in all sections by appointment, which are typically given on Wednesdays before the 6:30 p.m. rehearsal at South Church, 41 Central St., Andover. Auditions, which usually take 20 minutes with Artistic Director David Hodgkins, are open to all. Information/appointments: Allison or Jen, at auditions@newenglandclassical.org.
Feb. 5-March 11
Elect to Connect 2020: Mindful Minis, 4:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St. , Andover. A 6-week children’s mindfulness program for 5- to 7-year-olds, introducing them to mindfulness-based tools for stress-reduction, self-management, and emotional awareness. Children must sign up for all 6 weeks. Space is limited. Information: Beth Kerrigan, bkerrigan@mhl.org, mhl.org/calendar.
Feb. 5, March 4, April 1, May 6, June 3
Monthly foster care information sessions at Department of Children and Families, first Wednesday of the month, at 3 Ferry St., Bradford. There is a need for foster homes in the Haverhill area. Information: Danielle Maloney, 978-557-2739, danielle.maloney@state.ma.us.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Deadline for Northshoremen Singing Valentine early bird rate of $60. A tuxedoed a capella quartet bearing a long-stemmed rose and personalized card will drop by a loved one's home, workplace or favorite restaurant in the greater North Shore area between 9 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, and serenade the unsuspecting recipient with two love songs. Prices start at $65. A major fundraiser for the barbershop chorus, which performs at assisted living facilities and nursing homes. To order, call 866-727-4988, email northshoremen.chorus@gmail.com or order online at harmonize.com/northshoremen.
Opening reception and artist talk for NECC faculty member exhibit “Are We There Yet?”, 3 to 6 p.m. at Linda Hummel-Shea ArtSpace, Harold Bentley Library, Northern Essex Community College, Haverhill campus, 100 Elliott St. NECC adjunct art and design faculty member Dianne Pappas uses the signature materials of many of her previous works, including plaster, cement, corrugated metal, plastic, and twine. Free, open to all. Information: gallery coordinator, Marc Mannheimer, mmannheimer@necc.mass.edu.
Introduction to the KonMari Method of Organizing & Decluttering, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Kerry Adams attended the very first Consultant Training Seminar held by Marie Kondo in NYC in August of 2016. She successfully KonMari’d her own home and became the first Certified KonMari Consultant in Massachusetts and #12 in the world. Information: mhl.org/calendar.
Salem, N.H., School Deliberative Session, 7 p.m. at Seifert Performing Arts Center at Salem High School, 44 Geremonty Drive. All registered Salem voters are invited to attend the first of what is intended to be an annual meeting. Topics: School Board 2020-2021 proposed operating budget; proposed Woodbury Renovation project. Citizens with questions may call the Office of the Superintendent at 603-893-7040.
Feb. 6-8
North Andover High School and North Andover Drama Guild present “Footloose – The Musical,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday, at North Andover High School, 430 Osgood St. Tickets: adults, $15; students, $10, at the door or online at actingouttheater.com.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Red Cross Blood Drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Holy Family Hospital, 70 East St., Methuen. The American Red Cross has a critical type O blood shortage and urgently needs donors of all blood types – especially types O negative and O positive. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Masonic Lodge, 7 High St., Andover. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org
Jr. Green Gatherings, 9:30 to 11 a.m. for children ages 4-8. The Andover Garden Club, in collaboration with the Memorial Hall Library Children’s Room, hosts a book reading and related activities about nature and gardening. Contact Erin Taylor at erintaylor@erinsbotanical.com. Parents are welcome, too.
Andover Seed Library Lecture Series: “Gardening Will Kill You” mystery author Neal Sanders, 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Sanders will share his wry observations about gardening and life (and death). Books will be available for purchase. Information: mhl.org.
Chinese & Vietnamese New Year Celebration, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill St. Entertainment provided by cultural Asian dancers from the Dance Troupe at Lam Ty Ni Temple, who will perform the traditional Lion Dance.Tickets: adults, $8; children, $3 in advance; call the Lawrence Senior Center at 978-620-3540.
Community baby shower, 11 a.m. at Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St. Expectant parents and families who had a child in 2019 will learn about local family resources, play baby shower games, and hear an abbreviated baby storytime. Little ones are welcome. Free car seat checks available, and every family will get a board book gift. A staff member from WIC (Women, Infants and Children) will attend. Register at 978-373-1586 or online at haverhillpl.org (register only one time for each family and list all attending family members).
Elect to Connect 2020: Create with Light Works, 1:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main. St., Andover. For ages 8-12 with adult, or teens and adults on their own. Transform an ordinary glass jar or book into a glowing artwork to light up your nights. Space is limited. Registration required, at mhl.org/calendar.
South Elementary School PTO hosts Family-Friendly, All Ages Comedy Improv, 4 to 5 p.m. at Pike School auditorium, 34 Sunset Rock Road, Andover. South merchandise on sale. No paper tickets issued; check-in table at event. Admission: $12 in advance at eventbrite.com/e/boston-improv-tickets-90941816421; $15 at the door, if available. All transactions cash/check only. Information: Lis Tamarkin, Lis@LisTamarkin.com.
All-Bach Flute Recital featuring Andover resident Judy Braude, 6 p.m. at Creative Arts’ Pilgrim Hall, 25 Woburn St., Reading. Braude is a Suzuki flute teacher and has performed in a Sir James Galway master class. Pianist Debbie Emery will accompany. Free. Information: WeTeachCreativeArts.org
Third annual “Are you smarter than a Kiwanian?” trivia night, 6:30 (doors), 7 p.m. (competition) at the Elks Lodge, 24 Summer St., Haverhill. Maximum of 10 people per team. $200, $100, $50 prizes. Proceeds benefit Pentucket Kiwanis charities. Tickets: $30 in advance, $35 at the door. Pre-buy a table of 10 by Feb. 7 for $275. Mail checks to: Pentucket Kiwanis, P.O. Box 123, Haverhill, MA 01831 or drop off at EZ-Way Cleaners locations, 143 White St. and 139 S. Main St. in Bradford; PayPal or credit card at pentucketkiwanis.org/trivia-night.
High Divers, 8 p.m. at Crossroads Music Series, 190 Academy Rd., North Andover. South Carolina folk-rockers. Tickets: $25. Information: 978-687-3960, crossroadsmusicseries.org.
Sunday, Feb. 9
Friends of Memorial Hall Library 2019-20 Concert Series presents pianist Liana Paniyeva, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. The award-winning pianist will perform a program of works by Bach, Beethoven and Chopin. Register online at mhl.org/calendar or by calling 978-623-8430.
Monday, Feb. 10
Red Cross Blood Drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Holy Family Hospital, 70 East St., Methuen. The American Red Cross has a critical type O blood shortage and urgently needs donors of all blood types – especially types O negative and O positive. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Computer Users Group: Selling on Facebook Marketplace & LetGo, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library Activity Room, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Information: 978-623-8430, rdesk@mhl.org.
Feb. 7-May 11
Plaistow YMCA’s Legends 50 and older men’s basketball league winter season forming at Plaistow YMCA, 175 Plaistow Road. On Feb. 10, all players will scrimmage to be evaluated for the draft on Feb. 12, games begin Feb.17. Eight teams will play Monday nights at 7 and 8 p.m.; 12 regular season games plus playoffs. All local residents, 50 or older, are welcome. Cost: Plaistow/Haverhill YMCA members, $105; nonmembers, $155. Information: 603-382-0641 or email league commissioner Karl Lennon, at lennonk@northshoreymca.org. Register online at northshoreymca.org/locations/plaistow-community-ymca.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Plaistow Community YMCA second annual Education Celebration, 5:30 p.m. at Tuscan Kitchen, 67 Main St., Salem, N.H. Keynote speaker: Timberlane 2005 graduate and NBC Boston 10 reporter Katherine Underwood. All proceeds benefit YMCA education scholarships. Tickets: $40, available online at northshoreymca.org/locations/plaistow-community-ymca.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Winter Fun with the Junior Friends, 3:45 to 4:30 p.m., at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main. St., Andover. Children ages 3 and up are invited to play games and make crafts about Valentine’s Day, Chinese New Year, and winter with the Junior Friends. No registration required.
The Civil War Roundtable of the Merrimack, 7:30 p.m. at the Hilton Senior Center, 42 Lafayette Road (Route 1), Salisbury. (next to the Salisbury Fire Station). Including presentation by Bill Hallet, author, historian, re-enactor, on “John Brown’s Raid at Harper’s Ferry.” Free, open to all. Information: Gail Stuart, 978-376-6509; cwrtmerrimack.org
Andover’s 17th Death Café, 6:30 (socializing and refreshments), 7:30 p.m. (event), at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. An evening for adults of open, lively, and insightful discussion about death. (Not a support group.) Hosted by Andover resident Richard Davis. Preregistration requested at mhl.org/calendar. Information: 978-623-8451, deathcafe.com.
Thursday, Feb. 13
“The Keys to Public Speaking No One Is Talking About,” 6:30 p.m. at Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Drive, Atkinson. TV host, speaker, and entrepreneur/professional coach Linda Ugelow shares tips and tricks to feel more confident, relaxed, and natural in public speaking. Free, open to public. Register at kimballlibrary.com or call 603-362-5234.
“Living with Bears,” 7 p.m. at Leach Library lower-level meeting room, 276 Mammoth Road, Londonderry. New Hampshire Fish and Game wildlife biologist and bear project leader, Andrew Timmons. Free, open to all; seating limited to first 90 people. Light refreshments. Information: leachlibrary.blogspot.com/
Hampstead-Kingston Republican Committee monthly meeting, 6:30 p.m, at the Hampstead Public Library at 9 Mary E. Clark Drive. Discussion includes the current state of political affairs both in New Hampshire and Washington and their impact residents' freedoms and financial future. Information: facebook.com/HampsteadKingstonGOP/
Courageous Conversations: The Moral Imperative of Affordable Housing, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library’s Memorial Hall, 2 N. Main St., Andover. A panel will discuss how housing works as a platform for good life outcomes. Panelists include directors/executive directors of Lawrence Community Works, Bread and Roses Housing, and Merrimack Valley Habitat for Humanity. A collaboration with the South Church Social Justice Coalition. Information: 978-623-8430, rdesk@mhl.org
Feb. 13, 24
CPR/AED and First Aid certification courses, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Haverhill YMCA, 81 Winter St. (CPR: Feb. 13, April 22; First Aid: March 11, June 11) and Plaistow Community YMCA, 175 Plaistow Road (CPR: March 23, June 1; First Aid: Feb. 24, April 27, May 18). Cost: $55. Information/registration: aquatics director, Kristin Rodis, rodisk@northshoreymca.org.
Feb. 13, April 2
Talon Club Comedy Series, 8 p.m. at Talon Club at Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell, 300 Arcand Drive, Lowell. Feb. 13 headliner, Dan Boulger, April 2, headliner. Tickets: general admission, $15; students, $10; tables must be purchased in sets of four and cost $60. Information: 866-722-8780, tsongascenter.com/events.php
Friday, Feb. 14
Northshoremen present Singing Valentines to unsuspecting recipients, 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. at workplaces, homes and restaurants throughout Essex County. A tuxedoed a capella quartet bearing a long-stemmed rose and a personalized card will sing two love songs, and take a photo. Prices start at $65, $60 if ordered by Feb. 6. Major fundraiser for Northshoremen, who perform at assisted living facilities and nursing homes. Call 866-727-4988, email northshoremen.chorus@gmail.com or order online at harmonize.com/northshoremen.
Feb. 14-16
Salem High School Theatre Arts presents “The Wizard of Oz,” 7 p.m. Friday & Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, at Seifert Performing Arts Center, Salem High School, 44 Geremonty Drive. All of the beloved characters and songs from the 1939 film, with additional music added for the stage version. Students are intricately involved in all aspects of production, from stage to pit orchestra to behind the scenes. Tickets: adults, $13; seniors, students and staff, $10; children under 10, $7; purchase at ssd.booktix.com/ or at the door. Information: 603-893-7069, sau57.org.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Basic Letterpress Workshop, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Museum of Printing, 15 Thornton Ave., Haverhill. Admission: adults, $10; students and seniors, $8; members, free. Information: museumofprinting.org.
North Andover Garden Club presentation, 10:30 a.m. at Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main St., North Andover. Gardening lecturer Cheryl Monroe will present “From Spring to Fall – We Cover it All.” Monroe will introduce some of the lesser-known bulbs, corms and tubers for the New England garden. Information: northandovergardenclub@yahoo.com, northandovergardenclub.com.
Catholic Charities NH to commemorate 75th anniversary with Ice Ball, 5:30 p.m. at DoubleTree by Hilton, 700 Elm St., Manchester, N.H. Special Ice Ball anniversary gala featuring cocktail reception, dinner and dancing, special drink stations and inventive desserts. An evening to honor, celebrate and thank the community of donors, partners and staff. Tickets: $175; table of 10, $1,750; available at 630-669-3030 or ccnh.org/iceball.
Monday, Feb. 17
Free Stroke Awareness Workshop, 11 a.m. at Andover/North Andover YMCA, 165 Haverhill St., Andover. In collaboration with the Harvard Medical School Stroke Force. Learn the signs and symptoms of a stroke and what to do to minimize your risk. Question- and-answer session follows. Free for all; registration required. Information: Cara Green, 978-685-3541, ext.434; cgreen@mvymca.org; mvymca.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Make@MHL: Intro to 3D Design with Tinkercad, 10 to 11 a.m. at Memorial Hall Library, Reference Desk, First Floor, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Tinkercad is a free online design program. Attendees should have familiarity with basic computer functions and a sense of what 3D printing is. Designs printed will be available later in the week. Register online at mhl.org/calendar or by calling 978-623-8430.
Feb. 18-21
YMCA Lifeguard Certification Course, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at both the Andover/North Andover YMCA, 165 Haverhill Road, Andover, and the Lawrence YMCA, 40 Lawrence St. For more information, or to register, visit mvymca.org or contact YMCA aquatics directors Dan Burke (Andover/North Andover) at dburke@mvymca.org or 978-685-3541, ext. 417, or Jessica Murray (Lawrence) at jmurray@mvymca.org or 978-686-6190, ext. 326.
Feb. 19, March 25, April 22, May 27
Conversation Café events, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Haverhill Public Library auditorium, 99 Main St. Feb. 19 topic: “We Need to Talk: Crossing the Political Divide.” The event’s organizers’ underlying objective is to encourage intentional listening as a way to increase understanding and compassion and help capitalize on what people have in common rather than what divides them. Information: Brendan Kieran, 978-373-1586, ext. 608, bkieran@haverhillpl.org.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Red Cross Blood Drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at North Andover Senior Center, 120 Main St. The American Red Cross has a critical type O blood shortage and urgently needs donors of all blood types – especially types O negative and O positive. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Friends of Memorial Hall Library 2019-20 Concert Series presents "An Afternoon of Swingin' American Songbook Selections" with Eric Baldwin and Friends, 2:30 to 4 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Register online at mhl.org/calendar or by calling 978-623-8430.
Sunday, Feb. 23
13th annual Maria’s Frozen Shamrock 3 Mile Run, 11 a.m. at Maria’s Family Restaurant, 81 Essex St., Haverhill. First of three Frozen Shamrock races (other two, March 1 and 8). Cost: $40; $45 post entry (if available); register online for all three for $110, and get a $10 discount; running club discount: $90. Sign up with a friend for entire series and receive a Hardman Super Bag. Custom T-shirts to the first 600 entries. Information: runthewildrover.com.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Addison Gallery Tour: "Gordon Parks: The New Tide, Early Work 1940–1950" with Allison Kemmerer, 11 a.m. to noon; meet in the lobby of the Addison Gallery of American Art, on the campus of Andover’s Phillips Academy. Works from the formative first decade of photographer Gordon Parks’s 60-year career. Free, registration required at mhl.org/calendar.
Friday, Feb. 28
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 360 S. Main St., Andover. The American Red Cross has a critical type O blood shortage and urgently needs donors of all blood types – especially types O negative and O positive. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m. at Whittier Rehab Hospital, 145 Ward Hill Ave., Haverhill. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended, speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Sunday, March 1
Zograf String Quartet, 2 p.m. at The Chapel at West Parish, 210 Lowell St., Andover. Celebrating the music of Beethoven, Bridge, and Brahms. Musicians are Mina Lavcheva,violin/viola; Viktoria Tchertchian,violin; Antoaneta Anguelova,violin/viola, and Ben Noyes, cello. Suggested donation : $15.
Monday, March 2
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m. at Brooks School, 1160 Great Pond Road, North Andover. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended, speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Sandown Garden Club open house, 6:30 p.m. at Sandown Recreation Center, 25 Pheasant Run Drive. Cheryl Cravino of Hosta Amour will speak about a Shabby Chic Garden. The garden club will hold monthly meetings on the first Monday of the month from March to October. Information: sandowngardenclub.org.
Tuesday, March 3
Red Cross Blood Drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Eagle Tribune, 100 Turnpike St., North Andover. The American Red Cross has a critical type O blood shortage and urgently needs donors of all blood types – especially types O negative and O positive. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Friday, March 6
Registration deadline for Pelham Parks and Recreation’s BLAST! Babysitter Lessons and Safety Training for boys and girls ages 12 to 16, to take place Saturday, March 14, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pelham Public Library, Molly Hobbs Room, 24 Village Green. Participants will receive certification upon completion of training. Cost: $65; preregistration required at pelhamweb.com/recreation.
Sunday, March 15
Andover Striders/Winners’ Circle Run to the Beach 30K (“Goin’ Down the Road Feelin’ Bad Run,”) 10 a.m. at North Andover VFW, 32 Park St. (Route 125) to Winners’ Circle Sports Bar, 211 Elm St. (Route 110), Salisbury. Water at 5, 10, and 15 miles; bring your watch, as you will be timing yourself. Feel free to jump in or out at any distance. There are no awards, no entry fee, no numbers, no T-shirts, no medals, no charities, no USATF, no registration, and no race directors. Information: Dave “Icky” LaBrode, 978-376-8289, ickylabrode@verizon.net.
EXHIBITS
Through Feb. 28
NECC faculty member exhibit “Are We There Yet?”, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at Linda Hummel-Shea ArtSpace, Harold Bentley Library, Northern Essex Community College, Haverhill campus, 100 Elliott St. NECC adjunct art and design faculty member Dianne Pappas uses the signature materials of many of her previous works, including plaster, cement, corrugated metal, plastic, and twine. Opening reception and artist talk, 3 to 6 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 6. Free, open to all. Information: gallery coordinator, Marc Mannheimer, mmannheimer@necc.mass.edu.
Through March 12
Essex Art Center exhibitions, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, through March 12 at Essex Art Center, 56 Island St., Lawrence. EAC celebrates the annual return of more than 20,000 American Crows and Fish Crows to Lawrence for their winter roost. “By a Thread,” works by Elaine Bezold, Barbara Bosworth, and Andrew S. Yang, at Chester F. Sidell Gallery, presents work that raises questions around and points to the interconnectedness of humans, animals, and the natural environment; juried photography exhibition “Celebration of the Winter Crow Roost” is at Elizabeth A. Beland Gallery; “we went looking for crows,” in the community artist exhibition space, features handmade books by all ages of artists from the Greater Lawrence community. Free, open to all. Information: 978-685-2343, essexartcenter.org.
Through July 31
Phillips Andover’s Addison Gallery exhibitions: “Come As You Are: American Youth,” through March 8; “Man Up! Visualizing Masculinity in 19th-Century America,” through April 5; “A Wildness Distant from Ourselves: Art and Ecology in 19th-Century America,” through July 31; opening Feb. 1, through April 26: National Gallery of Art traveling exhibit “Gordon Parks: The New Tide, Early Work 1940–1950,” at Addison Gallery of American Art, 180 Main St., Andover. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday (while school is in session); 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Closed Mondays, national holidays, the month of August and Dec. 24. Free; donations appreciated. Information: 978-749-4015, addison@andover.edu, addison.andover.edu/Pages/default.aspx.
MUSEUMS
Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St., Haverhill. Closed for the winter season, from Nov. 1 to April 30. In-season (May 1 to Oct. 31) hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Tours are offered Tuesday through Friday, 1 to 4 p.m. or by appointment; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. (last tour at 3:30). Admission: adults, $7; seniors, $5; children, $3; under 5 years, free.
Lawrence Heritage State Park / Lawrence Visitor Center, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Sunday, at 1 Jackson St. Restored boarding house with two floors of interactive exhibits tells the tale of Lawrence, one of the nation’s first planned industrial cities. The Visitor Center’s Gallery and Community Room also host a wide variety of temporary exhibits, both art (usually by local artists) and historical. Information: 978-794-1655, mass.gov/locations/lawrence-heritage-state-park.
The Museum of Printing, 15 Thornton Ave., Haverhill. Open every Saturday, year-round, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on other days for special events. Open for groups and classes on request. Cost: adults, $10; children 6 to 16, seniors and students, $8; members, free. Information: info@museumofprinting.org, museumofprinting.org.
REGULAR MEETINGS
Jan. 31, Feb. 1, 4, 6
Southern New Hampshire Overeaters Anonymous, 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays at First Parish Congregational Church, 47 East Derry Road, Derry. No weigh-ins, dues or fees. OA meetings are also held 10 to 11 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays at the Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 W. Broadway, Derry, and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays at the Kelley Library, 234 Main St., Salem. Information: 800-201-8720, oanewhampshire.org.
Jan. 31, Feb. 28, March 27
Around the World, 9:30 to 10 a.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Explore different languages through songs, rhymes, stories and games. For native speakers who would like to meet other parents in the community who raise their children bilingually, or those would like to expose their children to different languages and cultures at an early age. Pick up a token in the Children’s Room.
Feb. 1, 8, 15, 22
Overeaters Anonymous, 7:15 to 8:15 a.m. Saturdays at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 166 High St., Newburyport. No weigh-ins, dues or fees. Information: 978-387-8188, oanorthshoreintergroup.org.
Overeaters Anonymous, 8 to 9 a.m. Saturdays at North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main St. Meetings also take place 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays. Information: 781-641-2303, oambi.org.
Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23
Overeaters Anonymous, 5 to 6 p.m. Sundays at Ballard Vale United Church, 23 Clark Road, Andover. Information: 781-641-2303, oambi.org.
Al-Anon, 7 to 8 p.m. Sundays at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway, Methuen. Members share their experiences, strength and hope when dealing with a relative or friend whose drinking is worrisome. Park in the back. Information: 978-258-3464.
Sunday Night Ballroom Dancing, 7 to 11 p.m. Sundays at Relief’s In Function Hall, 1 Market St., Lawrence. All ages, singles and couples welcome. $13 admission includes coffee and pastry at 8:30 p.m. Free parking. Information: 603-382-8964.
Feb. 3, 10, 24, March 2
Conversational English,10 a.m. to noon Mondays at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. For non-native speakers of English who have studied formal English and would like to practice their speaking and listening skills. To register, contact Carolyn Fantini at 978-475-4602.
Overeaters Anonymous, 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays at North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main St. Meetings also take place 8 to 9 a.m. Saturdays. Information: 781-641-2303, oambi.org.
Feb. 4, 6, 11, 13
Overeaters Anonymous, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at St. Michael Church (St. Theresa Room), 196 Main St., North Andover. Information: 978-387-8188, oanorthshoreintergroup.org.
Feb. 4, 11, 18
Al-Anon Group Meeting, 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Whittier Rehabilitation Hospital; 145 Ward Hill Ave., Haverhill. Confidential groups for people affected by another person’s drinking. Information: 508-366-4663.
Revive and Thrive — Dementia and Memory-Supportive Fitness Program, 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, at Andover/North Andover YMCA, 165 Haverhill St., Andover. Emily Kearns, PhD will facilitate this weekly program. Information: 978-604-0830.
Andover Toastmasters Club, noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays in the Morse Conference room at Raytheon IDS, Essex Building, 350 Lowell St., Andover. Need to improve your speaking, presentation, or leadership skills? Need to overcome your fear of public speaking? Guests are always welcome. Information: andovertoastmastersclub.toastmastersclubs.org.
Overeaters Anonymous, 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. Tuesdays at Amesbury Health Center, 24 Morrill Place (front door). Do you have a problem with food or eating behaviors? There are no weigh-ins, dues or fees. Information: Cynthia, 978-387-8188, oanorthshoreintergroup.org.
Gam-Anon Meeting, 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at First United Methodist Church, 57 Peters St., North Andover. The only requirement to attend is having been affected by someone else’s gambling. Information: gam-anon.org/meeting-directory/us-meeting-directory/massachusets (note spelling!).
Feb. 4, 18, March 3, 17
Device Advice for Adults, 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Tuesdays at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Bring your technology questions to the Reference Desk. Get help with the basics for iPads, cellphones, laptops, Kindles and other e-readers. Bring your chargers, usernames and passwords. If unable to attend, stop by the Reference Desk anytime for device assistance. Information: 978-623-8440, mhl.org.
Feb. 5, 12, 19, 26
Haverhill COA Chair Yoga resumes, 10:30 a.m. at Haverhill Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. This style of Yoga is ideal for students who may have challenges getting on the floor or anyone who wants to focus on a gentle practice while using a chair for balance. Cost: $5 per session. Call 978-374-2390 to register.
Andover Health Division Senior Center Clinics, 2 to 3 p.m. every Wednesday at Ballardvale Church, 23 Clark Road. Mini-clinics, 2 to 3 p.m. second Wednesdays (Feb. 12, March 11) (except October) at Andover Commons, 30 Railroad St., and 1 to 2 p.m. fourth Mondays (Jan. 27, Feb. 24) (except October) at Frye Circle, 256 N. Main St. No appointments necessary. Information: andoverma.gov/227/Elder-Services-Center-at-Punchard.
Junior Friends of Memorial Hall Library, for ages 8-11, 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. Wednesdays at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Junior Friends work together to plan programs for younger children and do other projects to help the library. Contact Miss Kate at 978-623-8440 or kdugan@mhl.org.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays at First Church of Christ, 10 Church St., Haverhill. No weigh-ins, dues or fees. Information: 978-387-8188, oanorthshoreintergroup.org.
Merrimack Valley Camera Club, 7:30 to 9 p.m. (socializing, 7 p.m.) Wednesdays at Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm St., North Andover. The club holds frequent hands-on workshops, field trips — including some overnights, photo-related activities, presentations and competitions; most are open to the public. Information: mvcameraclub.org.
Feb. 5, 19, March 4, 18
Bilingual representative from Rep. Lori Trahan’s office, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. first and third Wednesdays at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Vladimir Saldana, regional director for Rep. Trahan, will meet with constituents.
Friday, Feb. 7
Rep. Tram Nguyen office hours, 10 to 11 a.m. at Memorial Hall Library, Activity Room, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Contact: Diane Reimer, 978-771-3992.
Temple Emanu-El annual Scout Shabbat service, 7 p.m. at 514 Main St., Haverhill. Co-sponsored by the National Jewish Committee on Scouting, this free event is open to all Scouts (Cub, Boy, Girl, Stem, Venturers, Daisies, Brownies, Juniors, Cadets, Seniors, Ambassadors, Stem Scouts) and their families, regardless of religious affiliation. Scouts should wear their uniforms and any Scouting Religious Awards earned and should plan to arrive at 6:45 p.m. Scouts should preregister for this event by calling 603-382-5927 or by email to scouting@hantman.net. Information: jewishscouting.org/ or njcgs.org/.
Feb. 8, 29, March 14, 28
Dads and Donuts, Ages 2 to 5 at 9:30 a.m. (new time) every fourth Saturday at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Share coffee, juice, and donuts during a story and craft time for preschoolers and their families. Pick up a token in the Children’s Room. Information: 978-623-8440, mhl.org.
Feb.11, 25, March 10
50+ Job Seekers Networking Group, 4:30 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays at North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main St. The group addresses the issues of age bias in hiring, workforce re-entry and career redirection. Different topic every week. Free, open to all in the 50+ demographic in the Merrimack Valley or Essex County area; pre-registration required online at mcoaonline.com/50plusregistration.
Feb. 11, March 10, April 14
Genealogy Roundtable monthly meeting, 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Derry Public Library, downstairs meeting room, 64 E. Broadway. Everyone welcome, regardless of level of experience. Meetings are informal and allow members to discuss research.
Feb. 11, April 14, June 9
Memorial Hall Library Pub Trivia, 7 to 9 p.m. at Pub Trivia at Andolini's, 19 Essex St., Andover. Second Tuesday every other month. Bring a team and all of your favorite facts. $50 cash prize to the winning team, courtesy of the Friends of MHL. Information: 978-623-8430, rdesk@mhl.org, mhl.org.
Feb. 13, 27, March 12, 26
Discover Your Past Genealogy Club, 9:30 to 11 a.m., second Thursday of the month at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Everyone is welcome, whether just getting started or have been researching your family for years. Most meetings will have a predetermined topic to discuss. Participants will learn from and help each other. Information: Stephanie Aude, 978-623-8436, saude@mhl.org.
Career Networking Group, 10 to 11:30 a.m. alternate Thursdays in Memorial Hall Library Ground Level Alcove 1, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Expand your network of business contacts, share ideas, and learn about effective job search strategies. Facilitated by certified career coach Arleen Bradley. Information: 978-623-8430, rdesk@mhl.orgm, mhl.calendar.org.
Toastmasters Ballardvale Club Meeting, noon to 1 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays at OSRAM, 200 Ballardvale St., Wilmington. Meet at visitors’ desk in the lobby of Entrance 2. Guests are welcome. Information: Ellen Fan, 617-447-3505, ellen.fan@smith-nephew.com.
Merrimack Toastmasters Club, 7 to 9 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays at Stephens Memorial Library, 345 Main St., North Andover. Want to get ready for that next job interview or to overcome your fear of public speaking? Refreshments.
Feb. 14, March 12, April 9
Care Givers Support Group, 2 to 3:30 p.m. second Thursdays (in February the group will meet Friday, Feb. 14) at Senior Class Adult Day Care, 201 State Route 111, Hampstead. Respite care available for loved ones at the facility while care givers attend the group. Coffee and refreshments. Information and registration: Donna Bova, assistant director, 603-329-4401, activities@seniorclassnh.com.
Writers Group, 7 p.m. second Thursdays at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Open to new members. Information: writersgroupmhl@gmail.com.
Feb. 20, March 18, April 15
Alzheimer’s Support Group, 2 p.m. third Thursday at Methuen Village, 4 Gleason St. Caregivers are invited to share personal experiences and learn strategies for communicating with their loved ones. Light refreshments served. RSVP to director of Compass Programming, Kristen LaBrie at klabrie@methuenvillage.com.
Feb. 21, March 20, April 17
Musical Morning with Peter Sheridan, 10 a.m. third Fridays at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. A children’s musician for 20 years, Peter performs at many libraries, day care centers and schools. He plays guitar, accordion, harmonica and other instruments and uses puppets and books in his program. No registration needed.
Feb. 22, March 21, April 18
Legomania for ages 5 and up, 2 to 3 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Share a story, then build with Legos and share the creation with the group. Sign up at mhl.org/calendar.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Lunch & Learn for Professionals: Understanding the Family Transition through Diagnosis of Dementia, 11:30 a.m. at Methuen Village, 4 Gleason St. With Dr. Maureen O’Connor, associate director of the BUADC Education Core. This discussion will help professionals understand this emotional journey and provide insight into how to help. Lunch will be provided. RSVP by Feb. 21 to 978-685-2220 or bhaydon@methuenvillage.com.
Feb. 27, March 26, April 30
Thinking Thursday, for Ages 5 to 8, 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. fourth Thursdays at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Combines stories and science and a craft to bring home. Register at mhl.org/calendar. Space is limited.
March 2, April 6, May 4
Sandown Garden Club monthly meeting, 6:30 p.m. at Sandown Recreation Center, 25 Pheasant Run Drive. Meetings take place first Monday of the month from March to October. Information: sandowngardenclub.org.
ONGOING
Community Action Inc. Adult Learning Center offers free adult learning classes, 9 a.m. to noon weekdays, at 3 Washington Square, Haverhill. Courses are open to area residents over the age of 16 who are not currently attending school; no income requirements. High School Equivalency Test (HiSET) classes are offered Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) classes are offered two to three days a week. A Career Pathways program helps refresh reading, writing, math and communication skills and helps prepare individuals for college or a job training program. Information: 978-373-1971.
Snow Angels is a program that includes Boy Scout and adult volunteers who will shovel snow for Haverhill seniors needing assistance. Seniors can call 311, and representatives will relay the info to the Snow Angels.
East Hampstead Union Christian Church Community Food and Animal Shelter Drive to benefit St. Anne Ecumenical Food Pantry, Sandown Food Pantry, MSPCA at Nevins Farm, Salem Animal Rescue League, and Greater Derry Humane Society. Collection points at various businesses in Andover, Hampstead, Colby Corner, East Hampstead and Plaistow, including TD and People’s United banks, Hampstead Dry Cleaners and Chiropractic Wellness Centre. Information: Fran Medeiros, 603-770-8547, f.medeiros@comcast.net, ehucc.org.
Veterans Crisis Line for veterans thinking about hurting themselves, having thoughts of suicide, or becoming self-destructive, there are responders with the Department of Veterans Affairs ready to help: 1-800-273-8255, press 1; text: 838255.
Senior MassParks Pass Available. Massachusetts seniors 62 and older can purchase a MassParks Pass for $10, available for purchase at all Massachusetts state parks that charge a parking fee. Massachusetts driver’s license or other official proof of Massachusetts residency required. Information: mass.gov. Annual federal parks passes can be obtained for a $20 fee at a national park, or a lifetime senior federal parks pass can be obtained for $80 ($10 fee for online and mail applications). Information: nps.gov for more information.
Registration for ESOL (English-for-Speakers-of-Other-Languages), Citizenship Preparation and English Communication for Employment classes at the Merrimack Valley Immigrant & Education Center (former Asian Center), 439 S. Union St., Building 2, Level B, Lawrence. Morning or evening classes; call MVIEC at 978-683-7316. For more information, visit mviec.org.