COMMUNITY CALENDAR

'Juvenile American Crow Found in Back Yard (Corvus brachyrhynchos), Nacogdoches, 2017,' 24” x 30” digital print, by Barbara Bosworth, whose work is being featured at Lawrence's Essex Art Center from Jan. 10 to March 12. Also on display, "Celebration of the Winter Crow Roost." Opening reception takes place at 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at EAC, 56 Island St., Lawrence.