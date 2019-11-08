EVENTS
Friday, Nov. 8
The United States Naval Academy Parents Club of Central New England is looking for donors, sponsors and program book advertisers for the New England All-Service Academy Holly Ball, to take place Dec. 30 in Boston to honor cadets and midshipmen from the U.S. Naval, Military, Air Force, Coast Guard and Merchant Marine academies, who have volunteered to serve our country for nine years, first as officers in training at their various service academies and then as active-duty military officers. All net proceeds after expenses of the Holly Ball, will go to Home Base Veteran and Family Care (homebase.org/). All donations are tax deductible. Ad deadline is Friday, Nov. 15. Rates are from $125 (1/4 page) to $500 (full page); sponsorships range from $25 to $5,000. Checks made out to USNA Parents Club Central New England (memo line: Holly Ball) may be mailed to Elena Williams, 1 Jennifer Drive, Bristol, RI 02809. Information: dpventola@comcast.net.
Annual Fall Festival, 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe, 1280 Boston Road (Route 125), Haverhill. Armenian cuisine — lamb, chicken, losh kebab and kheyma dinners — served all day. Pastries, gift baskets, cash prizes. Information: 978-372-9227, hyepointearmenianchurch.org.
RSVP deadline for Haverhill YMCA’s 11th annual Educator of the Year award ceremony and recognition, 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, in Northern Essex Community College’s Hartleb Technology Center, 100 Elliott St., Haverhill. Raffle baskets will be available. Premier sponsor is Haverhill Bank. Tickets: $40, include dinner. RSVP to Colette Ekman at ekmanc@northshoreymca.org. Information, sponsorship opportunities: Tracy Fuller, fullert@northshoreymca.org.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m. at Ingram Senior Center, 1 Sally Sweet’s Way, Salem, N.H. With flu season here, the American Red Cross needs your help spreading the word that healthy blood donors are needed now. At the same time, you can also help bust the myth that the flu vaccine makes donors temporarily ineligible to give. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Free Showing of “What the Health” movie, 5:30 p.m. at Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main St. Movie screening followed by Q & A session with discussion focusing on the principles of permanent weight loss and the prevalence of chronic disease lifestyles.
Haverhill Elks Annual Turkey Raffle, 6:30 p.m. at Elks Lodge 642, 24 Summer St. Members, their families and guests are all welcome. Turkeys to be raffled off at 50 cents and $1.
Karaoke with DJ Sharon, American Legion Post 27, 7 p.m. at 6 Sargent Road, Londonderry (behind the fire station on Mammoth Road). Nonmembers interested in joining Post 27 (including Auxiliary, Sons of the American Legion) are welcome to attend. Information: 603-437-6613, alpost27.com; 978-374-2390, ext. 3911 or 3916.
Nov. 8 & 9
Snowflake Fair, 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, at Groveland Congregational Church, 4 King St. This year’s fair will again feature many vendors, crafts, jewelry, baked goods, jams and jellies, cookie walk, food, prize baskets. New this year: Hot dog truck vendor and large heated tent outside with more vendors.
“The Man Who Came To Dinner,” 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, at Haverhill High School auditorium, 137 Monument St. The Fine Arts Academy and Haverhill High School’s Drama Club will present the three-act comedy by Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman set in the late 1930s in Mesalia, Ohio. Hilarity ensues as audience members view the recovery process of arrogant radio personality Sheridan Whiteside in the weeks leading to Christmas.Tickets: $5, students; $10, general admission, available at ticketstage.com or at the door.
Nov. 8-10
NECC’s TopNotch Players presents “Five Women Wearing the Same Dress,” 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, at the Chester W. Hawrylciw Theater on the third floor or the Spurk Building on the Northern Essex Community College Haverhill campus, 100 Elliott St. In this comedy by Alan Ball, five reluctant, identically clad bridesmaids at an ostentatious wedding reception at a Knoxville, Tennessee, estate hide out in an upstairs bedroom, each with her own reason to avoid the proceedings below. Tickets: $12, general audience; $10, students and seniors. Information: Brianne Beatrice, bribeats@gmail.com.
“Cambodian Rock Band,” at Nancy L. Donahue Theatre, Merrimack Repertory Theatre, 50 E. Merrimack St., Lowell. East Coast premiere of Lauren Lee, with music by Dengue Fever, Sinn Sisamouth, and Rose Serey Sothea. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $24-$66, at the MRT Box Office at 978-654-4678, or MRT.org.
Nov. 8, 15 & 22
Calvary Baptist Church annual Toys for Tots pre-registration for children ages 0-12, in the Fellowship Hall, 13 Ashland St., Haverhill. Open to Haverhill residents only with photo identification. Calvary cannot guarantee toys to those who have not pre-registered. Information: 978-373-6466.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Entry deadline in 20 days (Nov. 29) for Garden Club Poetry Contest and Essay Competition. The North Andover Garden Club, the Garden Club Federation of Massachusetts, and National Garden Clubs, Inc. are sponsoring two themed competitions to develop and creatively express environmental awareness. The competitions are open to all area students, and prizes range from the opportunity to see the winner’s work published, to $1,000 scholarships. Gardening in its many forms offers children the opportunity to connect with plants while encouraging them to explore the wonders of the natural world. A poetry competition for students in kindergarten through the ninth grade asks participants to write a poem with the theme “Adventures in the Garden." For high school students (ninth-12th grades), there is an essay competition to write on the theme "Challenges in Preserving Our Natural Habitats." Essays must be 600 to 700 words in length and should both explain the environmental concerns implicit in the theme and add personal ideas or solutions. Complete details are available through http://gardenclub.org/youth/youth-contests.aspx
American Legion Post 27 Veterans Breakfast, 8 to 9:45 a.m. and Veterans Day Parade, 10 a.m. at Londonderry High School, 295 Mammoth Road. Parade concludes at Town Common. The Sons of the American Legion will serve lunch after the parade. Information: 603-437-6613, alpost27.com.
Andover High School Marching Band Deposit Bottle Drive, 9 a.m. to noon at West Middle School, 70 Shawsheen Road (rain or shine). Support the AHS Marching Band by dropping off your redeemable bottles and cans. All proceeds benefit the Andover High School Marching Band.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Holy Family Hospital, 70 East St., Methuen. With flu season here, the American Red Cross needs your help spreading the word that healthy blood donors are needed now. At the same time, you can also help bust the myth that the flu vaccine makes donors temporarily ineligible to give. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Re-enactment of Puritan minister and author Cotton Mather delivering a lecture about Hannah Dustin, 1 p.m. at East Parish Church, 150 Middle Road, Haverhill. Local author and actor Michael Cormier will deliver a contemporary adaptation of the Cotton Mather lecture “Humiliaton follow’d with Deliverances,” which is considered the first written version of the Hannah Dustin story, which will be filmed for inclusion in a forthcoming Dustin documentary by filmmaker Siobhan Landry. Q&A to follow. Dustin was abducted by the Abenaki during King William’s War and later escaped after killing her captors. Information: 978-374-4626.
Londonderry Republican Committee fall family spaghetti dinner, 5 to 8 p.m. at Victory Baptist Church, 78 Litchfield Road. Program includes introductions of 2020 candidates running for U.S. Senate and House. Reservations: 603-432-7368.
11th Annual Amber Moon Comedy Night featuring Steve Sweeney to benefit Salem Animal Rescue League, 5 to 9:30 p.m. at Castleton Banquet Hall and Conference Center, 58 Enterprise Drive, Windham. All proceeds to benefit homeless cats and dogs. Tickets: $65, include dinner, comedy performance, live and silent auctions, and the Weekend Escape raffle. Sponsorships available. Information: sarlnh.org/events.
Crossroads Music Series presents Evan Goodrow Band, 8 p.m. at 190 Academy Road, North Andover. American singer-songwriter-guitarist who has written and produced 14 recordings of original soul, funk, blues and rock music. He’s won the Boston Blues Award, played concerts for Marines on NATO bases in Europe and even jammed with Jimmy Buffet multiple occasions in the Caribbean. played multiple shows with B.B. King and even sang for the Yardbirds (technically making him the youngest Yardbird, ever). Tickets: $21, available at crossroadsmusicseries.org/events/evan-goodrow-band.
Nov. 9, 11, 16, 18
Overeaters Anonymous, 6 to 7 p.m. Monday and 8 to 9 a.m. Saturday at North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main St. Is food a problem for you? Overeaters Anonymous can help. Information: 781-641-2303, oambi.org.
Nov. 9
Second, newly scheduled free leaf pickup for Haverhill residents; leaves must be placed curbside by 6 a.m. in biodegradable paper bags or open-top containers that do not exceed 50 pounds. Loose leaves or grass in loose piles or in plastic bags or on tarps in front of homes will not be collected, nor will brush, branches, tree trunks and limbs. The second pickup was scheduled due to the large amount of leaves that have fallen over the past few weeks from recent storms and high winds. As always, the DPW Recycling Center at 500 Primrose St. is open for residents six days a week, Monday through Saturday, for the disposal of leaves and grass from April through Dec. 14, weather permitting. Information: haverhillrecycle.org.
Legomania for ages 5 and up., 2 to 3 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Share a story, then build with Legos and share the creation with the group. Sign up at mhl.org/calendar.
Nov. 9, 30, Dec. 14, 28
Dads and Donuts, Ages 2 to 5 at 9:30 a.m. (new time), at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. A story time for preschoolers and their families. After stories and a craft, share coffee, juice, and donuts. Pick up a token in the Children’s Room. Information: 978-623-8440, mhl.org.
Sunday, Nov. 10
Red Cross Blood Drive, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Andover/North Andover YMCA, 165 Haverhill St. With flu season here, the American Red Cross needs your help spreading the word that healthy blood donors are needed now. At the same time, you can also help bust the myth that the flu vaccine makes donors temporarily ineligible to give. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Greenleaf Academy seventh annual Run to Overcome 5K Run and Walk, 10 a.m. at the former Greenleaf School, 58 Chadwick St., Bradford. (Greenleaf Academy is the former Haverhill Alternative School.) The event will include food and refreshments, and the race will be officially timed. Medals will be given to the top three place winners in the various age categories. The first 200 applicants to register receive T-shirts. Wear red, white and blue to honor veterans. Proceeds support academic and social events, including field trips and Project Adventure for at-risk students in grades five through 12. Registration: running4free.com.
Autumn Leaf Hunt, 10 a.m. to noon, at Stevens-Coolidge Place, 137 Andover St., North Andover, rain or shine. A fall outdoor adventure for children ages 4 to 7 and their caregivers. Enjoy a scavenger hunt through the gardens, nature journaling and story time on the lawn, collect leaves for making celebratory fall crowns to take home. Cost: Trustee member family, $5; nonmember family, $10. Pre-registration requested. Information: thetrustees.org/things-to-do.
Veterans Day Concert, 2 p.m. at First Church of Christ 10 Church St. Bradford. Special guest speaker former Navy Seal Salvatore DeFranco. This year’s theme is A Musical Salute to Veterans by the NEXT generation, which will include patriotic and inspirational selections from featured performers including New England Tenor Damien Corcoran, mezzo soprano Mary Metvier, Sacred Heart Select Chorus, Burlington High School Chamber Singers and special guest, tenor 11-year-old Wade Turner. All service and civic organizations are encouraged to attend to help honor veterans. To participate as a group, contact Mike Fay at coachmikefay@gmail.com or call 978-476-6053.
Lowell Philharmonic Orchestra Fall Concert, “Symphonic Adventures,” 2 p.m. at McCarthy Middle School Auditorium, 250 North Road, Chelmsford. Featuring a mix- and-match symphony with movements from four different classical composers, as well as John Williams’ symphonic suite from the hit Harry Potter film franchise. In addition, Jacob Hiser of the UMass Lowell Piano faculty will perform movements from Brahms and Gershwin piano concertos. Tickets: adults, $12; seniors; $5, children and students with ID, available at the door or online at symphonicadventures.brownpapertickets.com.
First Pokeno Benefit for Kingston Children’s Center, 2 to 6 p.m., at the Kingston 1686 House, 172 Main St. Founded in 1972, KCC is a flagship child care center in New Hampshire based on the philosophy of providing quality care to all children, including those with special needs. Today, Kingston Children’s Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that has grown to provide accredited child care to over 200 children annually. Admission fee:$20 plus a gift basket valued at $35. There will also be several raffles, light snacks and drinks served, and a cash bar will be provided. The venue is limited to 48 players, and registration is first-come, first -served. Information/registration: 603-642-3637.
Boston Symphony Orchestra’s Community Chamber Concert, 3 p.m. at Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway (Route 28). Featuring pieces by Grieg, Ponomarev, Bachorek and a selection of Norwegian folk tunes played by Bonnie Bewick and Ala Jojatur on violin; Rebekah Edewards on viola; Mickey Katz on cello; Lawrence Wolfe on bass; Ken Bewick on guitar and Nicholas Tolle on cimbalon. Dessert reception to follow, with an opportunity for the audience to meet the musicians. Admission is free, but tickets should be reserved through the BSO web site (BSO.org/communitychamberconcerts).
The Windham Community Bands Fall Concert, 3 to 4:30 p.m. Windham High School, 64 London Bridge Road. Program includes "Mount Everest," by Rosano Galante; “An Original Suite,” by Gordon Jacob; “Fantasia in G,” Timothy Mahr; “Encanto," Robert W. Smith; "Kenesis," Michael Sweeney; "The Vikings," Andrew Boysen, "Lux Aurumque," Eric Whitaker; "Over the Rainbow," arranged by Jerry Brubaker, plus "Flags of Freedom" to honor veterans. Tax-deductible contributions may be made by sending a check payable to Windham Community Bands, at P.O. Box 733, Windham, NH 03087. Information, liz@windhamcommunitybands.org) with any questions.
Cozy Flow & Restore with Sound Bowl Assist, 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Stevens-Coolidge Place ballroom, 137 Andover St., North Andover. The group will move through a gentle yoga flow and restore for all levels by SoulSparks Haven and receive Tibetan singing bowl sound assists from House of Healing. Cost: Trustees member, $24; nonmember, $30. Information: thetrustees.org/things-to-do, kbibeau@thetrustees.org.
Nov. 10, 17, 24, Dec. 1
Al-Anon, 7 to 8 p.m. at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway, Methuen. Members share their experiences, strength and hope when dealing with a relative or friend whose drinking is worrisome. Park in the back. Information: 978-258-3464.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m. at Ballard Vale United Church, 23 Clark Road, Andover. Is food a problem for you? Overeaters Anonymous can help. Information: 781-641-2303, oambi.org.
Sunday Night Ballroom Dancing, 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Relief’s In Function Hall, 1 Market St., Lawrence. Come Alive After Five has been running this dance for singles and couples for more than 30 years. All ages welcome. $13 admission includes coffee and pastry at 8:30 p.m. Free parking. Information: 603-382-8964.
Monday, Nov. 11
Veterans Day
Hampstead Veterans Day observance, 11 a.m.. to noon at Hampstead Middle School cafeteria, 28 School St. The program will consist of patriotic songs and music, an Air Force Junior ROTC Color Guard, and special presentations. Information: Howie Steadman, chairman of the Patriotic Purposes Committee, 603-329-4288.
Disabled American Veterans Queen City Chapter 2 outdoor wreath laying ceremony, 11:11 a.m. at the memorial to World War I and World War II service members, sometimes known as the “Tower Hill Monument,” located near the end of Ames Street, just above the reservoir. This is the only monument in the city dedicated to service members of both world wars. In keeping with tradition, the ceremony honoring those who gave their lives for freedom will take place at 11:11 a.m. All are welcome to attend.
Veterans Day Ceremonies, 2 p.m. at Methuen Village, 4 Gleason St. Veterans Day festivities include a military fife and drum solo and a veterans pinning ceremony. All are welcome. Free. Information: 978-685-2220.
Kingston Veterans Club annual Veterans Day Celebration, 5 p.m. (annual group photo), 5:30 p.m. (dinner), 7 p.m. (general monthly meeting), at 36 Church St. All veterans in the area are invited to celebrate this special day. For more information, membership or dues collection for 2019 and 2020, call 642-3419 and visit kingstonveteransclubinc.org.
Nov. 11, 13
Get Haverhill real estate tax reduction application information, noon to 2:30 p.m. by calling Steve Gullo at the Haverhill Assessor’s Office, 978-374-2316, ext. 363. Do you need help paying Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Coloryour real estate taxes? Earn up to a $1,375 reduction from your real estate tax bill based on eligibility. First-come, first-served.
Nov. 11, 18, 25
Pelham Parks and Recreation Women’s Volleyball (ages 18 and up), 6:30 p.m., (moving to 8 p.m. during basketball season) at Pelham Elementary School Gym, 61 Marsh Road. Games every Monday evening, starting at 6:30 (subject to change during basketball season) throughout school year 2019-20 (typically ending in mid-June). Program is subject to school needs and cancellations for closures, holidays or inclement weather. Supervisor is Cindy Brunelle. Cost: resident, $40; nonresident, $45. Registration information: pelhamweb.com/recreation.
Alanon Group Meeting, 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Whittier Rehabilitation Hospital; 145 Ward Hill Ave., Haverhill. If you are bothered by another person’s drinking, then Alanon may be of benefit to you. In these confidential groups you will find support and learn that you are not alone. Information: 508-366-4663.
Gam-Anon Meeting, 7:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 57 Peters St., North Andover. The only requirement to attend is having been affected by someone else’s gambling. Information: gam-anon.org/meeting-directory/us-meeting-directory/massachusets (note spelling!).
Tuesday, Nov. 12
In-Be-Tweens: Card Making for Grades 4 & 5, 4 to 4:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library Activity Room, 2 No. Main St., Andover. Register at mhl.org/calendar.
Nov. 12, 14, 15, 16
Southern New Hampshire Overeaters Anonymous (OA), 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays at First Parish Congregational Church, 47 East Derry Road, Derry. The support group invites anyone who worries about their eating habits to come to a meeting. There are no weigh-ins, dues or fees. Meetings are also held 10 to 11 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays at the Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 W. Broadway, Derry, and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays at the Kelley Library, 234 Main St., Salem. Information: 800-201-8720, oanewhampshire.org.
Nov. 12 & 15
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday and 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Londonderry Lions Hall, 256 Mammoth Road. With flu season here, the American Red Cross needs your help spreading the word that healthy blood donors are needed now. At the same time, you can also help bust the myth that the flu vaccine makes donors temporarily ineligible to give. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Nov. 12, 19, 26
Andover Toastmasters Club meets Tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m. in the Morse Conference room at Raytheon IDS, Essex Building, 350 Lowell St., Andover. Need to improve your speaking, presentation, or leadership skills? Need to overcome your fear of public speaking? Guests are always welcome. Information: andovertoastmastersclub, toastmastersclubs.org.
Nontraditional therapeutic group for teens, Youth Exploring Supports, 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Nov. 26, at Andover/North Andover YMCA, 165 Haverhill St., Andover. Teens will develop a strong sense of self and learn life skills to help build a healthy spirit, mind and body. Free for all; those interested must first meet with one of the coordinators. To schedule a family intake meeting, contact Andover Community Support Coordinator, Sobhan Namvar, LICSW, snam@andoverps.net, 978-623-5680; or Andover/North Andover Youth & Family Program Director, Stacey Consiglio, M. Ed, sconsiglio@mvymca.org, 978-685-0126, ext. 443.
Nov. 12, Dec. 10
Dementia Dialogues, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at at Memorial Hall Library, Alcove 2 on Level G, 2 N. Main St., Andover. A monthly discussion group for anyone and everyone wanting to discuss dementia, including caregivers/care partners and people living with dementia. Facilitated by Emily Kearns, PhD, MBA, RMT, who is committed to change-making, including innovative programming and community education, so that individuals living with dementia may continue to live well, experiencing joy and meaningful engagement in communities that support and celebrate them and the life they choose. Information: Emily Kearns, 978-604-0830; Reference Desk, 978-623-8430 or rdesk@mhl.org.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Ticket order deadline for reduced-price tickets to Pentucket Players' Sunday, Nov. 24, performance of "The Music Man," at 1 pm. at Haverhill City Hall Auditorium, 4 Summer St. The ticket price is $15 (regular price would be $25 plus service charge of $3); contact Kathy or Rita at the Council on Aging at 978-374-2390. This is the only show available at this reduced price.
Registration deadline for two-part workshop on Grief and the Holidays, to take place 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 20 and Dec. 18 in Andover. The holiday season can be extremely stressful for those who have lost a loved one. Many dread the holidays feeling overwhelmed on how to cope with the holiday season. Learn coping strategies, how to deal with family members, and maintaining or creating new traditions during the holiday season. Offered as a free service to the community. Information/registration: Lu Bonanno or Jacquie Marchand at 978-837-3333.
Memory Café, noon to 1 p.m. at the Andover/North Andover YMCA 165 Haverhill St., Andover. A safe place for those living with memory impairment, their caregivers, and family members to enjoy friendship, conversation, and interactive activities in a welcoming and supportive environment. Lunch will be served. These socials are great opportunities to make meaningful connections with people who are on similar journeys with memory loss. In partnership with Brightview Senior Living. Reservations: contact Eileen Donovan or David Passacantilli at 978-686-2582; EDonovanElliot@bvsl.net, DPassacantilli@bvsl.net.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m. at All American Assisted Living 193 Main St., Kingston. With flu season here, the American Red Cross needs your help spreading the word that healthy blood donors are needed now. At the same time, you can also help bust the myth that the flu vaccine makes donors temporarily ineligible to give. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
“When is Forgetfulness a Sign of Normal Aging…and When Is It Dementia?” 1 p.m. at Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Discussion with Kim O’Connell, MSW, LCSW, of Bridges by Epoch Memory Care Assisted Living. If you or a family member is experiencing memory loss or unusual behavioral changes, learn what’s normal, what’s not, and if it may be time for a professional memory screening. Registration: Kathy or Rita, 978-374-2390.
Pelham Parks and Recreation Youth Basketball sign-up deadline, 4 p.m., at Pelham Parks and Recreation, 6 Village Green. Open to resident and nonresident boys and girls ages 7-18. Evaluations to take place on Saturday, Nov. 23, in the Pelham Elementary School Gymnasium, 61 Marsh Road for divisions 3-8. No registrations will be accepted after this date. All divisions will have a preseason game on Sunday, Dec. 1, with eight regular season games followed by play-offs and a championship game in February. Cost: $85 for first child, $75 each additional player in same family. Information: 603-635-2721, pelhamweb.com/recreation.
American Legion Post 27 general meeting, 7:30 p.m. at Post 27, 6 Sargent Road, Londonderry. All members are welcome to attend. This date is a change from usual meeting date of the second Monday of the month. Congress has recently passed legislation that changes the American Legion’s eligibility requirements to anyone who served on federal active duty in the United States Armed Forces since Dec. 7, 1941, and has been honorably discharged or are still serving. Stop by Post 27 to pick up an application or visit legion.org/. Information: 603-437-6613, alpost27.com
Civil War Roundtable of the Merrimack Valley, 7:30 p.m. at Hilton Senior Center, 42 Lafayette Road (Route 1), Salisbury (next to Salisbury Fire Department). The meeting will include a presentation by Chuck Veit on “John Stevenson — The Paymaster.” Free, open to anyone interested in the Civil War. Information: Gail Stuart, 978-376-6509; cwrtmerrimack.org.
Nov. 13, 20
Revive and Thrive — Dementia and Memory-Supportive Fitness Program, 11 a.m. to noon, at Andover/North Andover YMCA, 165 Haverhill St., Andover. Emily Kearns, PhD will facilitate this weekly program. Information: 978-604-0830.
We Walk the Woods hike, 10 a.m. to noon, at Harold Parker State Forest Park Headquarters, 305 Middleton Road, North Andover. Rain cancels. Appropriate for children 6 and up (up to age 12 must be accompanied by adult). Join the park interpreter and the Friends of Harold Parker for a moderate-paced walk through the forest, each week a different part, in a series of 12 hikes. Recommend bringing water, insect repellent, sunscreen, binoculars and camera. Free, open to all Information: 978-475-7972, mass.gov/locations/harold-parker-state-forest.
Junior Friends of Memorial Hall Library, for ages 8-11, 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Volunteer program. Junior Friends work together to plan program for younger children and do other projects to help the library. Contact Miss Kate at 978-623-8440 or kdugan@mhl.org.
Merrimack Valley Camera Club meeting, 7:30 to 9 p.m. (socializing, 7 p.m.) at Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm St., North Andover. From beginners to professionals, its 150 members hail from the Merrimack Valley, North Shore, Southeastern and Seacoast areas of New Hampshire. The club holds frequent hands-on workshops, field trips — including some overnights, photo-related activities, presentations and competitions; most are open to the public. Information: mvcameraclub.org.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Haverhill Council on Aging hosts presentation on Creating People-Friendly Communities, 10 a.m. at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Beth Hayden of Methuen Village will give this workshop, which focuses on the issues of senior bullying, and explore how senior communities can become more “people friendly.” The group will explore positive interventions to offer seniors a safe and welcoming environment for all. This will equip participants with tools and strategies to deal with difficult people in any social setting. Reservations: Kathy or Rita, 978-374-2390.
St. James High School Class of 1957 62nd Mini-Reunion, noon at Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road. Dress is casual, classmates and guests can order from the menu. RSVP to Gail Mantia Donovan at 603-382-8789 or 603-560-9379.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 7 p.m. at Knights of Columbus Hall, 37 Main St., Salem, N.H. With flu season here, the American Red Cross needs your help spreading the word that healthy blood donors are needed now. At the same time, you can also help bust the myth that the flu vaccine makes donors temporarily ineligible to give. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Andover Health Division Community Family Flu Clinic for residents to receive their annual flu vaccination, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Center at Punchard (Senior Center), 20 Whittier Court. For persons 2 years of age and older. High-dose vaccine, for ages 65 and older; Flumist, for children ages 2 through 18, as well as seasonal Quadrivalent vaccine will all be offered this year. No out-of-pocket charge regardless of health care coverage, although providing insurance information will allow the town to be reimbursed for the costs incurred. Forms are available at the Senior Center, town offices and library; or visit the Health Division website at andoverma.gov/health/ to download forms and vaccine-specific information. Further information: 978-623-8640.
Groundwork Lawrence Glow Gala, 6 p.m. at Everett Mill, 15 Union St., 1st floor, Lawrence. Each year Groundwork Lawrence helps thousands of Lawrence residents, youth, businesses, and community organizations “change places and change lives,” tackling the community’s most intractable challenges. Proceeds from this event directly support environmental and open space programs, youth education and employment initiatives, food access programs and community events. Sponsorships available. Tickets: $85; visit groundworklawrence.org/tickets.
Merrimack Toastmasters Club open house, 7 to 9 p.m. at Stephens Memorial Library, 345 Main St., North Andover. Want to get ready for that next job interview or to overcome your fear of public speaking? The club meets the second and fourth Thursday of the month. Refreshments.
Nutfield’s Tercentenary Celebration presents Childsplay, featuring Ireland’s Karan Casey, 7:30 p.m. at the Stockbridge Theatre, Pinkerton Academy, 5 Pinkerton St. Derry, in a salute to the 300th anniversary of the founding of Derry/ Londonerry. As a special tribute to Nutfield (the old name for Derry/Londonderry), Childsplay plans to feature a repertoire influenced by the music of the Scots and Irish. This is Childsplay’s first NH performance in its 25-year history.Tickets: $20-$35, available at childsplay.org.
Writers Group, 7 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Open to new members. For more information, email writersgroupmhl@gmail.com.
Nov. 14, 26, 27
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, 462 Broadway, Methuen. Donors of all blood types are needed to help overcome an ongoing emergency blood shortage. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Nov. 14, Dec. 12
Toastmasters Ballardvale Club Meeting, noon to 1 p.m. at OSRAM, 200 Ballardvale St., Wilmington, second and fourth Thursday of each month. Meet at visitors’ desk in the lobby of Entrance 2. Free parking. Memberships is open to individuals looking to improve their speaking, presentations and leadership skills, and to overcome their fear of public speaking. Guests are welcome. Information: Ellen Fan, 617-447-3505, ellen.fan@smith-nephew.com.
Thinking Thursday, for Ages 5 to 8, 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Combines stories and science and a craft to bring home. Register at mhl.org/calendar
Friday, Nov. 15
Et Hayim Synagogue hosting raffle for Patriots tickets, for game vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29 (drawing, Dec. 15). Two seats, section 128, row 9. Raffle tickets are 1 for $20; 6 for $100. Make checks payable to: Etz Hayim Synagogue, and mail to: 1-1/2 Hood Road, Derry, NH 03038, or pay by PayPal to payments@etzhayim.org. Stubs will be e-mailed. Information: Laurie at patriots@etzhayim.org.
Knights of Columbus Council #9058 of Hampstead Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m. at St. Anne Church, 26 Emerson Ave. With flu season here, the American Red Cross needs your help spreading the word that healthy blood donors are needed now. At the same time, you can also help bust the myth that the flu vaccine makes donors temporarily ineligible to give. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m. at Upper Village Hall, 52 E. Derry Road, East Derry. With flu season here, the American Red Cross needs your help spreading the word that healthy blood donors are needed now. At the same time, you can also help bust the myth that the flu vaccine makes donors temporarily ineligible to give. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
North Andover High School Class of ‘79 40th reunion, 7 to 11 p.m. at The Jade Restaurant, 24 High St., North Andover. Cost: $40. Information and RSVP: visit evite.me/6B62CjDu3m or email carla.burns@nemoves.com.
Nov. 15, Dec. 13
Around the World, 9:30 to 10 a.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Whether you are a native speaker who would like to meet other parents in the community who raise their children bilingually, or you would like to expose your child to different languages and cultures at an early age, explore different languages through songs, rhymes, stories and games. Pick up a token in the Children’s Room. Information: 978-623-8430, mhl.org.
Nov. 15, Dec. 20
Musical Morning with Peter Sheridan, 10 a.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. A children’s musician for 20 years, Peter performs at many libraries, day care centers and schools. He plays guitar, accordion, harmonica and other instruments and uses puppets and books in his program. No registration needed.Nov. 18, 25, 2
Conversational English,10 a.m. to noon at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. For non-native speakers of English who have studied formal English and would like to practice their speaking and listening skills. New members welcome. Library closed Monday, Nov. 11. To register, contact Carolyn Fantini at 978-475-4602.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Red Cross Blood Drive, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at North Andover Middle School Gym, 495 Main St. With flu season here, the American Red Cross needs your help spreading the word that healthy blood donors are needed now. At the same time, you can also help bust the myth that the flu vaccine makes donors temporarily ineligible to give. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Annual Haverhill Council on Aging Christmas Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St. A full array of holiday decorations and handmade gifts will be available for purchase. All items are handmade by a local senior citizen.
Edgewood’s annual Gift and Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 575 Osgood St., North Andover. Jewelry, framed prints, photography, paintings, pottery, soaps, signs, cards, as well as unique one-of-a-kind flukes and finds. The Treasure Cove will be set up in the Arts & Craft Room with specials as well as a bake sale and raffles. Information: 978-965-2532, edgewoodrc.com/events/edgewoods-annual-gift-and-craft-fair/
Red Cross Blood Drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway. With flu season here, the American Red Cross needs your help spreading the word that healthy blood donors are needed now. At the same time, you can also help bust the myth that the flu vaccine makes donors temporarily ineligible to give. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Merrimack Repertory Theatre non-singing volunteer chorus auditions for world premiere play “The Lowell Offering,” 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pollard Memorial Library, 401 Merrimack St., Lowell. “The Lowell Offering,” about the Lowell “Mill Girls” by Andy Bayiates and Genevra Gallo-Bayiates, will be presented next March and April. The theater seeks 24 individuals to rotate performances in groups of 12 in order to reflect mill workers in mid-1800s Lowell. The chorus will be comprised primarily of young women, but there will be roles for men, women of all ages, and for people of color. The roles will not have individually spoken lines but will be an integral part of bringing the feeling of a bustling new Lowell to life. Auditions will be in 45-minute group sessions, consisting of games and exercises. To reserve an audition slot, visit mrt.org/lowelloffering.
Thanksgiving Dinner, 5:30 p.m., at Island Pond Baptist Church, 26 North Salem Road, Hampstead. A traditional Thanksgiving dinner will be served including turkey with all the trimmings, vegetables and desserts. There is no charge for this event; all are welcome. Reservations: 603-329-5959, or info@islandpondbc.com; information: islandpondbc.com.
Pelham Good Neighbor Fund 50th anniversary celebration, 6 to 11 p.m. at Harris’ Pelham Inn, 65 Ledge Road. Celebrating 50 years of helping people. Turkey dinner, DJ for dancing, cash bar. Tickets; $40, available at PelhamGoodNeighborFund@outlook.com or call Brenda Blake, 603-635-3590 or Karen Fournier 603-635-2774.
Nov. 16 & 17
Pelham Good Neighbor Fund Food Drive, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Pelham Plaza parking lot, 150 Bridge St. Volunteers will be accepting food and cash donations. The committee uses the money collected to provide financial assistance 52 weeks a year for food, heat, rent, electricity, and other household expenses for Pelham residents. Donations are 100% deductible. To donate without attending on Nov. 16 and 17, visit pelhamgoodneighborfund.org/donate.htm or mail a check payable to the Pelham Good Neighbor Fund, to the fund at P.O. Box 953, Pelham, NH 03076. Those who need help during the holidays may call one of the following names or email pgnfsponsorachild@live.com. To sponsor a child or family for Christmas, call one of the four or pick up a code number at St. Patrick’s Church; Brenda Blake, 603-339-0679; Priscilla Pike-Church, 603-508-8131; Karen Fournier, 978-319-8650 or Dennis Hogan, 603-557-5152.
Purple Sage Pottery 25th annual Fall Open House and Sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, at 3 Mechanic St., Merrimac. Decorative and functional pottery as well as sculpture by 15 local clay artists from the North Shore, Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire, including work by this year’s feature artist Hiromi Satoh of Byfield, as well as Purple Sage owner Iris Minc, Lisa Mistretta, Peter Grams, Christina Bellinger, Lucy Hutchinson, Kathy Kriegel, Sibel Alpaslan, Kathy Clark, Judy Nevius, Kimberly Clark, Deborah Ames, Glady Blauvelt, Patti Jones and Lindi Gessin. Kiln opening Saturday morning, demonstrations throughout the show and light refreshments. Information: 978-346-9978, purplesagepottery.com.
Nov. 16, 23, Dec. 7 & 14
Pelham Recreation Parks and Recreation Department karate program for kids, 9:30 to 10 a.m. at Family Martial Arts, 122 Bridge St., Pelham. Recreation level introductory martial arts program involving a high level of physical activity for resident and nonresident boys and girls ages 5-10. Space is limited; first come/first served. Children may be offered a discount for enrollment in the studio after the completion of this program from the studio itself. Cost: $25. Information/registration: pelhamweb.com/recreation.
Sunday, Nov. 17
Temple Emanu-El Authors Series, 9:30 a.m. (continental breakfast), 10 am. (program), at Temple Emanu-El, 514 Main St., Haverhill. Angela Himsel will discuss “A River Could Be a Tree,” her personal journey to Judaism. The authors will be available to sign copies of their books. RSVP by Wednesday, Nov. 13 by contacting Nancy@TempleEmanu-El.org or 978-373-3861; walk-ins are welcome. Suggested donation: $10. Final program: Dec. 8, Jamie Bernstein, composer/conductor and Lawrence native Leonard Bernstein’s eldest daughter, will discuss “Famous Father Girl: A Memoir of Growing Up Bernstein.”
Free Piano Master Classes, 6 p.m., in the Hartleb Technology Center on the Haverhill NECC campus, 100 Elliott St. Classes/workshops, led by NECC music professor Christina Dietrich, are open to pianists of all levels and designed to provide students with a chance to perform and learn in a cooperative group setting. The session will explore piano performance and preparation techniques and cover a range of solo piano works as well as instrumental and vocal works with piano accompaniment. Information: music department chair, David Garcia, DMA, 978-556-3321; cdietrich@necc.mass.edu.
Hope & Harmony Benefit Concert with Sir Simon Rattle, 7:30 p.m. at New England Conservatory’s Jordan Hall, 30 Gainsborough St. Boston, featuring members of Andover-based chamber group Mistral and benefiting underserved women with breast cancer through Greater Lawrence Family Health Care (among others). World-renowned conductor and an all-star orchestra also composed of members of the Boston Symphony, Philadelphia Orchestra, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, and others. Organized by former Andover resident Julie Scolnik, a breast cancer survivor, who will say a few words about music and healing in her life. Program features the music of Beethoven, Brahms and Mozart. Tickets: $50, $75, $100; sponsorships also available. Information: HopeAndHarmony@mistralmusic.org, mistralmusic.org/hope-harmony-benefit-concert/
Monday, Nov. 18
Registration is open for Pelham Parks and Recreation Youth Wrestling Skill Program, to take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursdays, starting Monday, Nov. 18 and ending mid-March 2020 at Pelham Memorial School Cafe, 59 Marsh Road. Open to boys and girls grades K-5. No experience needed. Loose athletic clothing is acceptable. Cost: $70; open to residents and nonresidents. Details are available at 6 Village Green or online at pelhamweb.com/recreation.
Registration is open for Pelham Community Theatre’s production of Disney’s “Alice in Wonderland Jr.,” to take place Friday-Sunday, March 6-8. All shows and rehearsals will be held at the Sherburne Hall, 6 Village Green. Parents who do not have a household account are requested to call prior to Nov. 18. to establish one. No experience needed, and everyone gets a part; open to residents and nonresidents. Thirty spots are available for 8- to 12-year-olds; 10 spots for 6- to 7-year-olds; registration is not complete without full payment. Registration online only at pelhamweb.com/recreation.
Senior Care Options and free transportation information, 10:30 a.m. at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Lauren Gray from Commonwealth Care Alliance will discuss how Senior Care Options “piggybacks” on Mass Health coverage to expand insurance benefits to include comprehensive dental, transportation to appointments, Healthy Savings debit card and more. Virginia Salem will share information on free transportation with Northern Essex Elder Transportation, a nonprofit volunteer driver program serving the elderly in 14 communities of the Merrimack Valley. Free raffle for all attendees: $25 gift card for Market Basket. Light snacks will be served.
Red Cross Blood Drive, noon to 5 p.m. at Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane. With flu season here, the American Red Cross needs your help spreading the word that healthy blood donors are needed now. At the same time, you can also help bust the myth that the flu vaccine makes donors temporarily ineligible to give. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
All entries must be received no later than November 27, and should be sent to North Andover Garden Club, P O Box 392, North Andover, MA 01845, to attention of “Poetry/Essay Contest”. For additional information, please email the North Andover Garden Club at northandovergardenclub@yahoo.com.
Women’s City Club meeting with guest speaker Rev. Frank Jewitt, 1 p.m. at Advent Christian Church, 160 Carleton St., Haverhill. The pastor of Advent Christian Church, Jewitt will share stories of famous women from Haverhill. This is the only club meeting in November, due to the election on Nov. 5. A brief business meeting will be followed by light refreshments and the program. New members are always welcome. Membership applications are available at each meeting. Information: jmrkd43@earthlink.net.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m. at Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main St. With flu season here, the American Red Cross needs your help spreading the word that healthy blood donors are needed now. At the same time, you can also help bust the myth that the flu vaccine makes donors temporarily ineligible to give. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Music with Mark Tavenner, 2 p.m. at Methuen Village, 4 Gleason St. All are welcome. Free. Information: 978-685-2220.
DNA for Genealogy Working Group, 7 p.m. Memorial Hall Library Activity Room, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Individuals who have completed a DNA test are invited to gather with other DNA genealogy enthusiasts to share ideas about how to use the results to document their ancestry and connect with living family members. Share research goals and learn more about this newly formed working group. Attendance is limited to 15 people; registration is required at mhl.org/calendar. Information: Stephanie Aude, 978-623-8436, saude@mhl.org.
Nov. 19, Dec. 3, 17
Haverhill Veterans Services Office and Merrimack Valley Hospice Grief Support Group for Veteran Loss,10:30 a.m. to noon at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St. The group will meet on the first and third Tuesdays of each month until Dec.17. Registration: Veterans Services, 978-374-2351 ext. 3932.
Reading with Annie, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. For children able to read on their own. Annie is a therapy dog who loves to be read to. The sessions are 15 minutes long, and only the child who is reading is allowed in the room with Annie and her handler. Register at mhl.org/calendar. (Registration closed; registration for Nov. 19 will begin Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 9 a.m. at mhl.org.)
Derry Lions Club, 6:30 p.m. at Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 W. Broadway, in Derry. The organization is looking for new members to enable the club to continue its support of the community. For decades, The Lions Club has provided eye exams and eyeglasses for needy members of the community. Information: derrylionsclub@gmail.com, lionsclubs.org.
Device Advice for Adults, 7 to 8 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Bring your technology questions to the Reference Desk. Get help with the basics for iPads, cellphones, laptops, Kindles and other e-readers. Bring your chargers, usernames and passwords. If you’re unable to attend, stop by the Reference Desk anytime for device assistance. Information: 978-623-8440, mhl.org.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Canceled: Haverhill Council on Aging hosts “Boosting Your Brain Health at the Holidays” demonstration, 1 p.m., at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Eating a diet rich in brain-healthy foods can benefit people at any age. Methuen Village Chef Brian Keefe will offer samples of tasty food options.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 3 to 7 p.m. at Windham High School, 64 London Bridge Road. With flu season here, the American Red Cross needs your help spreading the word that healthy blood donors are needed now. At the same time, you can also help bust the myth that the flu vaccine makes donors temporarily ineligible to give. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 3 to 8 p.m. at Londonderry High School, 295 Mammoth Road. With flu season here, the American Red Cross needs your help spreading the word that healthy blood donors are needed now. At the same time, you can also help bust the myth that the flu vaccine makes donors temporarily ineligible to give. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org
Veterans Financial Education Class Series, 5 p.m. at Veterans Northeast Outreach Center, 10 Reed St., Haverhill. Led by Sue Katz of American Consumer Credit Counseling, who works specifically with veterans to assist with credit building and repair, budgeting, financial planning, and saving. Speakers on different topics will be featured. All veterans welcome; if not enrolled with VNOC services, bring identification of veteran status. Pizza and refreshments served. Information: Gail, 978-372-3626, ghewins@veteranbenefits.us.
Thanksgiving Centerpieces with Betsy Williams, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Stevens-Coolidge Place, 137 Andover St., North Andover. Use fresh fall flowers, fruits, vegetables, fragrant herbs and seasonal berries combined with preserved leaves to make a handsome long-lasting centerpiece in the Williamsburg tradition in this small, hands-on workshop. Cost: Members, $60; nonmembers,$75. Advance registration required at thetrustees.org/things-to-do.
Nov. 20, Dec. 4, 18
Bilingual representative from Rep. Lori Trahan’s office, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Vladimir Saldana, regional director for Rep. Trahan, will meet with constituents on the first and third Wednesday of every month. Whether you have a comment or a question on a federal program or issue, Vladimir or Jorge will be available.
Nov. 20 & Dec. 11
Northern Essex Community College free Robotics Program information sessions, 4 p.m. at Greater Lawrence Technical School, 57 River Road, Andover. The seven-week, 140-hour Robotics and Automation Training Program runs from Jan. 21 through March 13, 4 to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, at GLTS. The grant-funded, noncredit program is free to qualified applicants and is designed for unemployed and underemployed individuals (ages 17 to 29) with a minimum of a high school diploma or equivalent. Information/registration: 978-556-3067, 978-722-7054.
Nov. 20 & Dec. 18
Two-part Grief and the Holidays Workshop, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at a location to be announced. The holiday season can be extremely stressful for those who have lost a loved one, and many dread the holidays, feeling overwhelmed on how to cope with the holiday season. Learn coping strategies, how to deal with family members, and maintaining or creating new traditions during the holiday season. Registration: Lu Bonanno or Jacquie Marchand at 978-837-3333. The group is offered as a free service to the community.
Nov. 21, Dec. 5, 19
Career Networking Group, 10 to 11:30 p.m. in Memorial Hall Library Ground Level Alcove 1, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Expand your network of business contacts, share ideas, and learn about effective job search strategies. Facilitated by certified career coach Arleen Bradley. Information: 978-623-8430, rdesk@mhl.orgm, mhl.calendar.org.
Thursday, Nov. 21
Alzheimer’s Support Group, 2 p.m. at Methuen Village, 4 Gleason St. Caregivers are invited to share personal experiences and learn strategies for communicating with their loved ones. Light refreshments served. RSVP to director of Compass Programming, Kristen LaBrie at klabrie@methuenvillage.com. Groups are held the third Thursday of each month.
Courageous Conversations: “The Angry Eye,” 7 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Screening and facilitated discussion of “The Angry Eye,” a 2001 film about an experiment with college students conducted by Jane Elliott, recipient of the National Mental Health Association Award for Excellence in Education. In 1968 Elliott conducted an experiment with her third grade class about discrimination, dividing her class into two groups, based on their eye color, and one group was singled out for discrimination and poor treatment. Facilitated discussion to follow. A collaboration of Memorial Hall Library, Courageous Conversations, North Parish Racial Justice Team and Showing Up for Racial Justice. Information: 978-623-8430, mhl.org/calendar; sign up at mhl.org/calendar.
Rico Barr Duo, 7 to 9 p.m.at The Spot, 19 West Main St., Georgetown. Information: http://ricobarr.com/
Nov. 21-Dec. 29
Winterlights, 5 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays at Stevens-Coolidge Place, 137 Andover St., North Andover; with free parking and shuttle service from Franklin Elementary School, 2 Cypress Terrace. Trustees members previews: Thursday and Friday, Nov. 21-22. Immersive holiday light display illuminating the extensive gardens at this “country estate.” Santa will visit every Thursday and Sunday, and Ice Princesses will be visit every Friday, from 5 to 8 p.m. All-weather outdoors event; cancellations will occur only in the event of a declared snow emergency; tickets of canceled nights may be redeemed at future dates. Tickets: members, $12; nonmembers, $17; children under 12, free; now available online at thetrustees.org/winterlights or at the estates, Thursdays-Sundays, Nov. 21-Dec. 29. Shuttle tickets are good for 30 minutes. Closed Thanksgiving. Volunteers can register at volunteer.trustees.org.
Nov. 21, Dec. 5, 19
Career Networking Group, 10 to 11:30 p.m. in Memorial Hall Library Ground Level Alcove 1, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Expand your network of business contacts, share ideas, and learn about effective job search strategies. Facilitated by certified career coach Arleen Bradley. Information: 978-623-8430, rdesk@mhl.orgm, mhl.calendar.org.
Nov. 21, Dec. 19
Alzheimer’s Support Group, 6 p.m. at Methuen Village, 4 Gleason St. Caregivers are invited to join the Alzheimer’s Support Group, where you can share personal experiences and learn strategies for communicating with your loved one. Light refreshments served. RSVP to director of Compass Programming, Kristen LaBrie, at klabrie@methuenvillage.com.
Friday, Nov. 22
SHINE counselors from Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley will offer half-hour Part D Prescription Drug Plan review appointments at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Pre-registration is required; call the Haverhill COA at 978-374-2390, ext. 3919.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Holy Family Hospital, 140 Lincoln Ave., Haverhill. With flu season here, the American Red Cross needs your help spreading the word that healthy blood donors are needed now. At the same time, you can also help bust the myth that the flu vaccine makes donors temporarily ineligible to give. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
American Legion Post 27 Sons of American the Legion Turkey Shoot, 7 p.m. at 6 Sargent Road, Londonderry (behind the fire station on Mammoth Road). Come play bingo with playing cards to win a turkey for Thanksgiving and support the charities of the Sons of the American Legion. American Legion Post 27 is available to hold functions; call Trish at 603-437-6613 between 1-5 pm and ask for Trish.I nformation: 603-437-6613 (1 to 5 p.m.), alpost27.com.
New England’s acclaimed Chicago tribute band, Introduction —The Chicago Experiment concert, 7 p.m. at Windham High School, 64 London Bridge Road. Witness the raw sound of Chicago Transit Authority and Chicago’s early catalog from 1968-78. Tickets: adults, $15; students and seniors, $12; available at windhammusicalarts.org/introduction-band.
Nov. 22-24
Pentucket Players present “The Music Man,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at Haverhill City Hall Auditorium, 4 Summer St. Community theater presentation; all seats reserved. Tickets, $28, at pentucketplayers.org or at the door. Reduced-price tickets available for seniors for Sunday performance only, reservation deadline, Nov. 13 (call Kathy or Rita at the Council on Aging at 978-374-2390).
Portsmouth Holiday Arts Tour, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Longest-running regional home studio arts tour, featuring nine studios and 18 artists, all located in Portsmouth. Artists include internationally renowned glass artist Kristina Logan, blacksmith Peter Happny and potters Maureen Mills and Steve Zoldak. PHAT's free Studio Checkpoint Pass and Raffle is also back: visit all nine studios over the course of the weekend, get your passport marked at each one, and be eligible to win one of a number of original works by participating artists. Information and map at PortsmouthArtsTour.com and facebook.com/events/1767153010051460/
Saturday, Nov. 23
Good Shepherd United Methodist Church annual Christmas Fair and luncheon, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, 471 Main St., Haverhill. Handcrafted items, baked goods, jewelry, gift items and gently used treasures, plus Cookie Walk. Lunch items will consist of hot dogs, soups, chili, sandwiches, beverages, and lobster salad rolls.
75th Annual Sugar Plum Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First Parish Church, 47 East Derry Road, Derry. Featuring handmade items by local artisans, 200 dozen cookie walk, white elephant sale, soups and sandwiches.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Masonic Lodge, 7 High St., Andover. With flu season here, the American Red Cross needs your help spreading the word that healthy blood donors are needed now. At the same time, you can also help bust the myth that the flu vaccine makes donors temporarily ineligible to give. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Nov. 23 & 24
St. Anne Parish Christmas Fair, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, at 26 Emerson Ave., Hampstead.
Inaugural annual Pottery Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Essex Art Center, 56 Island St., Lawrence. Featuring handcrafted pottery including functional and decorative ceramics by 15 regional artists. All the artisans either teach or take pottery classes offered at the Essex Art Center.
Sunday, Nov. 24
Red Cross Blood Drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Rite Aid Bradford, 68 S. Main St. With flu season here, the American Red Cross needs your help spreading the word that healthy blood donors are needed now. At the same time, you can also help bust the myth that the flu vaccine makes donors temporarily ineligible to give. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Friends’ Concert Series: TRIchrO + Oboe: Jazz Meets Classical, 2:30 p.m. Andover musicians David Mercure on bass and Eriko Yamaki Mercure on piano, with Mark Fairweather on drums and Joel Bard on oboe. TRIchrO performs regularly throughout the Greater Boston area, NYC and Japan, and their newly released CD is titled “Gravity.” All are Berklee College of Music graduates and teach in the Boston area, with the exception of Bard, who studied at the Cleveland Institute of Music and the Juilliard School, has a PhD in biochemistry and is an associate research fellow at Pfizer. Information: 978-623-8430, mhl.org; sign up at mhl.org/calendar.
Monday, Nov. 25
Individuals, local organizations, businesses and community groups are invited to apply to donate a decorated tree, mini-tree or wreath for the Southern New Hampshire Festival of Trees (Nov. 29 to Dec. 7 at Pelham Municipal Building). Application deadline is Nov. 25. Set-up will take place 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, and noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27. Items will be raffled off. Apply by mailing application plus application fee of $25 (refundable) to: Pelham Community Spirit. Festival of Trees, PO Box 1028, Pelham, NH 03076 or online (snhfestivaloftrees.pelhamcommunityspirit.org/trees/to-enter-a-tree). Information: snhfestivaloftrees.pelhamcommunityspirit.org/
Memory-Making Cafe, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Salvatore’s Restaurant, 34 Park St., Andover. Educator and consultant Emily Kearns, PhD, will facilitate this ongoing dementia and memory-supportive community program. Information: 978-604-0830.
American Legion Post 27 Members to Play Bingo with Manchester VA Patients, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Manchester VA Hospital, 718 Smyth Road. Pizza, diet soda, prize money. Information: 603-437-6613, alpost27.com.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m. at Windham Presbyterian Church, 1 Church Road. With flu season here, the American Red Cross needs your help spreading the word that healthy blood donors are needed now. At the same time, you can also help bust the myth that the flu vaccine makes donors temporarily ineligible to give. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m. at Temple Emanuel, 7 Haggetts Pond Road, Andover. With flu season here, the American Red Cross needs your help spreading the word that healthy blood donors are needed now. At the same time, you can also help bust the myth that the flu vaccine makes donors temporarily ineligible to give. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Bingo for Veterans, 6 p.m. at Veterans Northeast Outreach Center, 10 Reed St., Haverhill. Veterans Northeast Outreach Center and the Haverhill Women’s Auxiliary welcome all veterans for bingo. No charge for cards, prizes for each game. Family may attend, but only veterans may play. If not enrolled with VNOC services, bring identification of veteran status. Information: Gail, 978-372-3626, ghewins@veteranbenefits.us.
Thursday, Nov. 28
Thanksgiving
Nov. 29-Dec. 1
“The Nutcracker,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday; noon and 4:30 p.m., Sunday, at Palace Theatre, 80 Hanover St., Manchester. The classic Christmas season ballet, performed by Southern New Hampshire Dance Theater accompanied by live orchestra led by Grammy Award-winning orchestral conductor and violinist John McLaughlin Williams. Tickets: $25 to $46 at palacetheatre.org/buy-tickets/default.aspx.
Nov. 29-Dec. 7
Southern New Hampshire Festival of Trees and Polar Express Experience, 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, and Monday-Friday, Dec. 2-6; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, Pelham Municipal Building Sherburne Hall, 6 Village Green. Pelham Community Spirit hosts a winter wonderland of holiday trees and wreaths, which will be raffled off, many of which containing gift certificates. The festival kicks off with a “Polar Express” reading followed by the movie; guests are encouraged to wear their pajamas. The Pelham Express train will give rides around the village green from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, and Dec. 1, and, new this year, a Snow Globe that you enter to have your picture taken in will be available for Christmas photos. Santa will be in attendance. Raffle tickets are $5 for a sheet of 25; festival admission is $5 for ages 12 and over; under 12, free; multiple-day passes available. The winner of the 2019 Pelham Community Spirit Scholarship (application deadline: Nov. 22) will be announced during the festival. Information: snhfestivaloftrees.pelhamcommunityspirit.org/
Saturday, Nov. 30
Birka Lodge No. 732, V.O.A. annual Swedish Yule Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hamilton/Wenham Community House, 284 Bay Road — Route 1A, South Hamilton. Featuring the Children's Lucia Bride of Light Procession at noon, Swedish and American holiday music, colorful folk costumes. Handmade items and gifts include straw ornaments, candles, linens, wooden gnomes, folk art painted dala horses, pewter ornaments. Sample warm glogg with gingerbread cookies.
Nutfield Holiday Parade & Celebration, 1 to 3 p.m. downtown Derry. In honor of the Nutfield 300th Anniversary, this year’s parade will be the Nutfield Holiday Parade and theme is Celebrations through the Years. This year’s Holiday Parade will be followed by a Downtown Holiday Stroll. Local businesses and groups are invited to enter floats (please, no Santa Clauses), participation is free, and early registration is advised. Information: ashley@gdlchamber.org or visit gdlchamber.org.
Monday, Dec. 2
“A Don Campbell Christmas,” 7 p.m. at Hampstead Middle School café, 28 School St. The Hampstead Cable Advisory Committee invites music lovers to start their holiday season with the annual Don Campbell Christmas Concert. A concert favorite, Don Campbell always delights his audiences with a mix of traditional Christmas music and some of his original holiday songs. In lieu of admission, concertgoers are asked to bring donations for the St. Anne food pantry or an item for those serving in the military. Information: 603-560-5069.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Haverhill Council on Aging presents holiday silk scarf painting class, 1 p.m., at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Beth Hayden of Methuen Village will demonstrate basic painting techniques on silk to create a unique scarf of your own design; no talent required. Each participant will finish her own unique wearable art in approximately 1 hour. Free, reservations required, space limited; call Kathy or Rita at 978-374-2390.
Wreaths of Christmas Legends with Betsy Williams, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Stevens-Coolidge Place, 137 Andover St., North Andover. Decorate your entryway with a fresh green wreath filled with fragrance and legends. Begin with a 14-inch fresh boxwood wreath, then enhance it with the herbs of Christmas — pine, juniper and rosemary. Finish the wreath with trails of ivy, sprigs of holly, fresh bay leaves, pinecones and seasonal berries and learn the Christmas stories of each of the greens. Cost: Members, $60; nonmembers,$75. Advance registration required at thetrustees.org/things-to-do.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Foot clinic with podiatrist Arthur Lynch, DPM, at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Cost: $30. Book appointments with Mary Connolly, RN, at 978-374-2390, ext. 3915.
Friday, Dec. 6
The Rico Barr Trio, 8 to 11 p.m. at The Loft Restaurant & Pub, 1140 Osgood St., North Andover. Information: ricobarr.com
Hampton Christmas Tree Lighting, 6:30 p.m. at the gazebo in Marelli Square. Sponsored by Hampton Parks & Recreation and Hampton Police Association.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Hampton Main Street Christmas Parade, 1 p.m., stepping off from the North Hampton/Hampton town line and continuing on Route 1 through downtown Hampton. The largest Christmas parade in New Hampshire. Information: experiencehampton.org.
Santa Claus is coming to The LonMrs. Claus arrive Saturday December 7th 1:00 PM-3:00 PM. This is a free event. Kids can visit with Santa Live on TV, and there will be gifts and refreshments. Parents can take pictures for no charge as well. Santa looks forward to seeing everyone. Information: Erin, 603-432-1147.
Hand-to-Hand Craft Fair, 9:30 a.m. at South Church, 41 Central St., Andover. Local artists will offer jewelry, pottery, local honey, quilted/sewn items, greeting cards, portraits, handmade soaps, luxury jams, hand-knit items, antique tableware and more. Proceeds benefit Youth Mission Trip.
Sunday, Dec. 8
Final program, Temple Emanu-El Authors Series, 9:30 a.m. (continental breakfast), 10 am. (program), at Temple Emanu-El, 514 Main St., Haverhill. Jamie Bernstein, composer/conductor and Lawrence native Leonard Bernstein’s eldest daughter, will discuss “Famous Father Girl: A Memoir of Growing Up Bernstein.” The authors will be available to sign copies of their books. Suggested donation: $10. RSVP by Wednesday, Dec. 4 by contacting Nancy@TempleEmanu-El.org or 978-373-3861; walk-ins are welcome.
Dec. 8 & 9
Pentucket Players’ “Evita” open auditions, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Heritage Museum Visitor’s Center, 1 Jackson St., Lawrence; 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday at Pentucket Players Loft, 250 Canal St., Lawrence. Classic musical play based on the life of Arentina's Eva Peron, by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice. Information: info@pentucketplayers.org.
Tuesday, Dec. 9
In-Be-Tweens: Make a gift for someone special, for Grades 4 & 5, 4 to 4:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library Activity Room, 2 No. Main St., Andover. Register at mhl.org/calendar.
Wednesday, Dec. 10
Christmas with MARK209, 7 p.m. at New Life Christian Assembly of God Church, 966 Main St., Haverhill. Nashville’s MARK209 brings Christmas in four-part harmony to New England. The quartet has scheduled 15 "Christmas from the Heart of Nashville" concerts during December. Tickets are $5, and concert-goers are advised to order ahead. For information and tickets, call Dawn at 603-329-6047. Additional local concerts during that week include Plaistow, Newmarket, Fremont, and Dover; for information and tickets for those concerts call Steve at 603-842-9794.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Registration deadline for Pelham Recreation Department Li’l Dribblers Basketball, open to boys and girls, ages 4 to 6, at 6 Village Green or online at pelhamweb.com/recreation. Taking place between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 4-Feb. 8, at the Pelham Elementary School gymnasium. No experience needed, residents and nonresidents welcome. Wear gym sneakers and comfy clothing. This program is designed to ready young players for the youth basketball that begins at age 7. Each session will last approximately 45 minutes and will consist of skills, drills and competition while learning the basics of basketball. Cost: $45. Coaches are needed to assist with teams.
ONGOING
Through Nov. 15
“Lost in Translation I Love You,” drawings by Derry artist Otto Litchtsinn, in the Linda Hummel-Shea ArtSpace, Harold Bentley Library, Northern Essex Community College, 100 Elliott St., Haverhill. Gallery hours: Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Information: mmannheimer@necc.mass.edu.
Through Nov. 25
Andover Business Stimulus program at People’s United Bank, 16 N. Main St., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Business Networking International Andover Chapter is reaching out to all professionals, business owners, those seeking employment, and homeowners as part of the “Live Local, Stay Local” movement to help small businesses as well as the community. Various topics will be covered, from starting a business and expanding/growth opportunities, to eCommerce strategies and real estate trends. BNI’s Andover Chapter will donate money to Greater Lawrence Technical School as part of this overall stimulus/community outreach.
Through Nov. 29
“Human Rights/Labor Rights” poster exhibition featuring posters from the collection of Stephen Lewis, library hours at Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St. Posters from several countries including the U.S., Turkey, Canada, Tunisia, France and Germany highlight violations of peoples’ human and labor rights around the world, and what those rights are. supported in part by the Haverhill Cultural Council, Bricklayers Local 3, Asbestos Workers Local 6, and Firemen and Oilers Local 3. Information: Lewisposters@gmail.com.
Through March 30
East Hampstead Union Christian Church Community Food and Animal Shelter Drive to benefit St. Anne Ecumenical Food Pantry, Sandown Food Pantry, MSPCA at Nevins Farm, Salem Animal Rescue League, and Greater Derry Humane Society. Collection points at various businesses in Andover, Hampstead, Colby Corner, East Hampstead and Plaistow, including TD and People’s United banks, Hampstead Dry Cleaners and Chiropractic Wellness Centre. Information: Fran Medeiros, 603-770-8547, f.medeiros@comcast.net, ehucc.org.
Through July 31, 2020
Phillips Andover’s Addison Gallery exhibitions: “The Art of Ambition in the Colonial Northeast,” through Nov. 15; “George Washington: American Icon,” through Dec. 15; “A Wildness Distant from Ourselves: Art and Ecology in 19th-Century America,” through July 31, 2020, at Addison Gallery of American Art, 180 Main St., Andover. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday (while school is in session); 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Closed Mondays, national holidays, Dec. 24 and the month of August. Free; donations appreciated. Information: 978-749-4015, addison@andover.edu, addison.andover.edu/Pages/default.aspx.
Museums
The Museum of Printing, 15 Thornton Ave., Haverhill. Open every Saturday, year-round, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on other days for special events. Open for groups and classes on request. Cost: adults, $10; children 6 to 16, seniors and students, $8; members, free. Information: info@museumofprinting.org, museumofprinting.org.
Daily
Veterans Crisis Line for veterans thinking about hurting themselves, having thoughts of suicide, or becoming self-destructive, there are responders with the Department of Veterans Affairs, many of them veterans themselves, ready to help: 1-800-273-8255, press 1; text: 838255.
Senior MassParks Pass Available. Massachusetts seniors 62 and older can purchase a MassParks Pass for $10, available for purchase at all Massachusetts state parks that charge a parking fee during the period parking fees are charged. Massachusetts driver’s license or other official proof of Massachusetts residency required. Information: mass.gov. Annual federal parks passes can be obtained for a $20 fee at a national park, or a lifetime senior federal parks pass can be obtained for $80 ($10 fee for online and mail applications). Information: nps.gov for more information.
Sundays
Al-Anon, 7 to 8 p.m. at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway, Methuen. Members share their experiences, strength and hope when dealing with a relative or friend whose drinking is worrisome. Park in the back. Information: 978-258-3464.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m. at Ballard Vale United Church, 23 Clark Road, Andover. Is food a problem for you? Overeaters Anonymous can help. Information: 781-641-2303, oambi.org.
Sunday Night Ballroom Dancing, 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Relief’s In Function Hall, 1 Market St., Lawrence. Come Alive After Five has been running this dance for singles and couples for more than 30 years. All ages are welcome. The $13 admission fee includes coffee and pastry at 8:30 p.m. Parking is free. Information: 603-382-8964
Mondays
Line Dancing, 9 to 9:50 am. Mondays at Haverhill COA, 10 Welcome St. Instructor Susan Tribble provides modifications to accommodate different ability levels to a variety of musical genres including Broadway, swing, standards, rock and roll, traditional, as well as country. Cost: $5. Information: susantribble517@gmail.com.
Tai Chi Club, 9 to 9:30 a.m. at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St. A $1 donation is requested. Registration and information: Atkinson Recreation Department, 603-362-5531 or commrec@atkinson-nh.gov.
Aerobics, 9:30 a.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. Information: 978-983-8825.
Line Dancing with Jason, 9:45 to 11:15 a.m. at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St. Cost: $3 per class. Registration and information: Atkinson Recreation Department, 603-362-5531 or commrec@atkinson-nh.gov.
Mondays
Mother Goose Rhyme Time, 10 to 11 a.m. at the Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive. Geared toward infants to age 2 and their caregivers. Interactive sessions use rhymes, songs, puppets and more to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers. Information: 603-329-6411.
Lecture Series, 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main St. People from different backgrounds, professions or interests give presentations and offer insight into a variety of subjects. Information: 978-688-9560, northandoverma.gov.
Mother Goose, 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave., Atkinson. These 30-minute interactive sessions use rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments, and more to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers (infants to age 2). Registration and information: kimballlibrary.com, 603-362-5234.
Bridge Club, 1 to 4 p.m. at the Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive. Information: hampsteadlibrary.org.
T/ween Stitch-a-Bit, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave., Atkinson. Tweens and teens ages 9 to 19 may stop by after school to learn how to knit, drop in at any time and stay for some or all of the session. Two adults who know how to knit/crochet will be on hand to help. Participants need to bring their own supplies of yarn and needles. 603-362-5234 or kimballlibrary.com.
Nar-Anon Support Group, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Forest Street Union Church, 15 Forest St., Methuen. Based on the 12-Step program, this support group is for families and friends of those who have a drug addiction. Optional newcomers meeting, 6 p.m., third Monday of the month, Information: 978-258-3464.
Adult Knit-A-Bitters, 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. at the Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main St., Groveland. Join other knitters for a bit of knitting and a bit of chat. Open to all community members at all levels. Information: 978-372-1732 or langleyadamslib.org.
45’s Tournament, 7 p.m. at the Amvets, 576 Primrose St., Haverhill. Open to the public, always accepting new members — veterans, sons of veterans, Ladies Auxiliary. Information: 978-374-9807, haverhillveteranscouncil.com/amvets-post-147/.
Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays
Morning Meditation, 10:30 a.m. at the Oriental Culture Institute, 85 Essex St., second floor, Haverhill. The nonsectarian meditations cleanse, relieve stress, energize, heal, and activate inner potential. Please call ahead: 978-457-6900.
Mondays and Thursdays
Chair Yoga, 8 to 9 a.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. Information: 978-983-8825.
Pentucket Walking Club, 11 a.m., Pentucket High School lobby, 24 Main St., West Newbury. Walk through the school’s halls (and stairways, if desired). Rain or shine. Stop by the Groveland COA beforehand to fill out a release/registration form. Information: 978-372-1101.
Mondays and Saturdays
Overeaters Anonymous, 6 p.m. Mondays and 8 a.m. Saturdays at the North Andover Senior Center, 120 Main St. Is food a problem for you? Overeaters Anonymous can help. Information: 781-641-2303.
First Monday of the month
Sandown Garden Club, 6:30 p.m. at the Sandown Recreation Center, 25 Pheasant Run Drive. Meetings take place from March to November. Sandown residency is not a requirement for membership. Information: sandowngardenclub.org.
Third Monday of the month
Young Onset Parkinson’s Support Group, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway. Parkinson’s patients and caregivers discuss how this disease is affecting them; occasionally there are guest speakers. Newcomers are always welcome, regardless of age, but the group is not staffed by medical professionals specializing in older Parkinson’s patients. Information: Susan Mollohan at mrsshanley@yahoo.com; Diane Cole at donaco6@aol.com.
Tuesdays
3 B Fitness (Balance, Bones, Brain), 8 to 9 a.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. All are welcome. Cost: $2 per class. Information: 978-983-8825.
Drop-in Wii for Adults, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive. Information: hampsteadlibrary.org.
Reiki and Guided Meditation, 10 a.m. in the Center Meeting Room at Groveland Town Hall, 183 Main St. Cost: $5 per class. Information: 978-372-1101.
Bitty Books, 10:15 a.m. at the Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave., Atkinson. Children ages 2 to 3 and their caregivers are invited for stories, rhymes, finger plays or songs, and a simple craft. This is a simplified story time for children who are already 2 years old, but it’s also a good fit for older children who have a hard time paying attention to more than one story per class. Registration and information: 603-362-5234, kimballlibrary.com.
Tai Chi, 11 a.m. to noon at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. This ancient Chinese martial art form connects mind and body through gentle flowing movements designed to reduce stress and improve health, balance and flexibility. Instructor: Allan Drelick. $2 per class. Information: 978-983-8825.
CCC: Coloring, Coffee and Conversation, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. Enjoy coffee and conversation while coloring. Information: 978-983-8825.
Teen Movie Night, 6 to 8 p.m. in the Memorial Hall Library Teen Room, 2 North Main St., Andover. For grades six through 12. Information: 978-623-8400, mhl.org.
Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA) Meetings, 6:30 p.m. at St. Anne Parish, 26 Emerson Ave., Hampstead. The RCIA process is designed to provide a safe and respectful place for any adults who wish to explore the idea of becoming Catholic. Join any time. Information: 603-329-5886, bmullen@saintannechurchnh.org.
T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Meeting, 6:30 p.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. Information: 978-983-8825.
Alanon Group, 7 p.m. at Whittier Rehabilitation Hospital; 145 Ward Hill Ave., Haverhill. If you are bothered by another person’s drinking, then Alanon may be of benefit to you. In these confidential groups you will find support and learn that you are not alone. Information: 508-366-4663.
Darts (Haverhill Dart League), 7 p.m. at the AMVETS, 576 Primrose St., Haverhill. Open to the public, always accepting new members — veterans, sons of veterans, Ladies Auxiliary. Information: 978-374-9807, haverhillveteranscouncil.com/amvets-post-147/.
Tuesdays and Thursdays
Bone Builders, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. at the Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave., Atkinson. Retired & Senior Volunteer Program Bone Builders uses no-impact, weight-bearing exercises that increase muscular strength and bone density, and protect against fractures, which helps prevent falls. Fully trained RSVP volunteers lead the free classes; donations are gratefully accepted. Join any time. Participants must complete a release form and physician release form, available at the library or from an RSVP instructor. Information: 603-362-5234, kimballlibrary.com.
Overeaters Anonymous, 4:30 p.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, 196 Main St., North Andover. Is food a problem for you? Overeaters Anonymous can help. Information: Mary, 978-682-3467; Cynthia L., 978-688-9269.
Jacki’s Aerobic Dance with Rosemary Graham, 6 to 7 p.m. at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St. All routines are choreographed by Jacki Sorensen, Vertifirm, and include core work, cardio dance, and stretching. Cost: $154 winter session, Jan. 8-March 21 (22 classes @ $7 each) or $8 drop-in. Registration and information: Atkinson Recreation Department, 603-362-5531, commrec@atkinson-nh.gov.
Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays
Moderate-impact exercise class designed for older adults, 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill and Saturdays at 11:30 at the YMCA, 81 Winter St.. Classes include aerobic activity, strength training, balance and flexibility. No registration is required.
Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays
Southern New Hampshire Overeaters Anonymous (OA) holds meetings in Salem and nearby. The support group invites anyone who worries about their eating habits to come to a meeting. There are no weigh-ins, dues or fees. All welcome. Meetings take place from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays at The First Parish Congregational Church, 47 East Derry Road, Derry; 10 to 11 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays at the Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 West Broadway, Derry; 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays at the Kelley Library, 234 Main St., Salem. Information: 800-201-8720, oanewhampshire.org.
Tuesdays or Fridays
Kiddie Lit, 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays or 10:15 and 11:30 a.m. Fridays at the Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave., Atkinson. Usually multiple books are read and accompanying activities are provided to go along with the theme. Caretakers may stay and listen or relax in another part of the library. Registration and information: 603-362-5234, kimballlibrary.com.
Yoga with Sybil, 9:15 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Gentle Yoga,9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays at the Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main St. Chair yoga is also an option. Suggested donation: $5. Information: 603-382-6011, plaistowlibrary.com.
First Tuesday of the month
Chair Yoga, 3 p.m. at the Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive, September through June. Information: hampsteadlibrary.org.
Greater Salem/Derry Brain Injury Support Group, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Community Crossroads, 8 Commerce Drive, Atkinson. Open to survivors, families and caregivers. Information: Brain Injury Association of New Hampshire (BIANH), 603-225-8400.
Support Group for Grieving Parents, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St. (Route 121). Through this support group, attendees can find understanding and ways to deal with their thoughts and the devastating change that has occurred. Parents, grandparents and older siblings in Rockingham and Essex counties are welcome. Information: bethschool@comcast.net, GBrady6@aol.com.
First and third Tuesday of the month
Music and Movement Class, 10 a.m. at the Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive. Children ages 1 to 5 and their caregivers explore songs, dances and instruments. The program, which meets every other Tuesday, is designed to improve gross motor skills and spark creativity while developing the mind and body. Information: dvancuren@hampsteadlibrary.org.
Second Tuesday of the month
Grief Support for Loss of Spouse/Partner — Second Steps, 10:30 a.m. to noon, at High Pointe House, 360 North Ave., Haverhill. Registration and information: 978-552-4510, merrimackvalleyhospice.org/bereavement-support.
Brain Injury Support Group, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Whittier Rehabilitation Hospital, Seminar Room, 145 Ward Hill Ave., Bradford. Hosted by the Brain Injury Association of Massachusetts (BIA-MA), the group provides survivors and caregivers the opportunity to share experiences, learn strategies, and find resources for help with living with a brain injury as an aging person. Information: 1-800-242-0030, ext. 13; 978-469-1453; whittierhealth.com.
Story Times, 11:15 a.m. on Tuesdays and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Chester Public Library, 3 Chester St., Chester. Hear Miss Diane read some stories and make some crafts. Information: 603-887-3404, chesterpubliclibrary@gmail.com, chesterlibrary.com.
Second and fourth Tuesday of the month
Blood Pressure Clinic, 9 to 11 a.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. This is a free service, but donations are always welcome. Information: 978-983-8825.
Council on Aging World Affairs Discussion Group, 10 a.m. at the Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Topics such as domestic politics and international affairs are discussed with former FBI agent Jay White, who facilitates the group. All are welcome.
Surviving Suicide Loss: Safe Place Support Group, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at St. Michael Parish, 196 North Main St., North Andover. For anyone who has lost a loved one to suicide, a safe and confidential place to talk, listen, cry, be silent, grieve, be accepted, be understood, and offer acceptance and understanding to someone else in need, led by a trained suicide loss survivor. Sponsored by the Samaritans of Merrimack Valley, a program of Family Services of the Merrimack Valley. Free. Information: Dhelms@fsmv.org.
Wednesdays
Music Academy for Homeschool and Preschoolers, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at South Church, 41 Central St., Andover. Classes on the recorder, guitar, music and movement, drumming, music theory, rock/jazz ensemble and beginning winds/brass. Information: vwalton@mvmusicschool.org.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, 9 a.m. at the St. Augustine Education Center, 35 Essex St., Andover. FA is a program that addresses binge eating disorder, overeating, obesity, bulimia, undereating, and obsession with body size and exercise. Information: foodaddicts.org.
Tai Chi Stretch and Tone Class, 9 a.m. at Groveland Town Hall, 183 Main St. Join Susan Tribble to learn new ways to tone, maintain strength, and lead a more active, healthy lifestyle. Drop-ins are welcome. Information: 978-372-1101.
Zumba, 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. This fast-paced exercise program incorporates dance moves to a lively, rhythmic beat that provides a more aerobic, calorie-burning workout. Cost: $2 per class. Information: 978-983-8825.
Van Transportation for Groveland seniors, 10 a.m. to RiversEdge Plaza, Haverhill; noon to Our Neighbor’s Table food pantry, Amesbury. Information: 978-372-1101.
Cardio/Aerobics, 10:15 to 11 a.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. Information: 978-983-8825.
Needle Crafters, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Kimball Library, in the Atkinson Room, 5 Academy Ave., Atkinson. All experience levels and ages who enjoy knitting, crocheting, embroidery, quilting or another form of needlework are invited to join this informal group. Participants must bring their own supplies. Open to Atkinson residents and nonresidents. Registration and information: kimballlibrary.com, 603-362-5234.
Chair Yoga, 10:30 a.m. at Haverhill COA, 10 Welcome St. Chair Yoga is a gentle practice in which postures are performed while seated and/or with the aid or a chair. This style of Yoga is ideal for students who may have challenges getting on the floor or anyone who wants to focus on a gentle practice while using a chair for balance. Chair Yoga increases flexibility, strength, and body awareness. Classes are $5 per session. Contact Kathy or Rita at 978-374-2390 to register for this class.
Art and Game Afternoon, 12:30 p.m. in the Center Meeting Room at Town Hall, 183 Main St., Groveland. Information: 978-372-1101.
Polish horseshoes, 7 p.m. at the AMVETS, 576 Primrose St., Haverhill. Open to the public, always accepting new members — veterans, sons of veterans, Ladies Auxiliary. Information: 978-374-9807, haverhillveteranscouncil.com/amvets-post-147/.
Merrimack Valley Camera Club, 7 p.m. (socializing); 7:30 to 9 p.m. (program) at the Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm St., North Andover. From beginners to professionals, its 150 members hail from the Merrimack Valley, North Shore, and Southeastern and Seacoast areas of New Hampshire. The club holds frequent hands-on workshops, field trips, photo-related activities, presentations and competitions, most of which are open to the public. Information: mvcameraclub.org.
Wednesdays and Fridays
Boot Camp for Active Adults by Vanessa Underwood, 8:35 to 9:35 a.m. at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St. This class will combine weight training, balance, core, flexibility, and Zumba dance moves to improve cardio capacity. All levels are welcome; $7 per class. Registration and information: Atkinson Recreation Department, 603-362-5531, commrec@atkinson-nh.gov.
Movement to Music, 9 to 10 a.m. at the Haverhill Council on Aging, 10 Welcome St. A gentle, eclectic workout routine where seniors are welcome to exercise among friends and encouraged to work at their own pace. Exercise is done to music of the 1950s, and singing is optional. Instructor Heather True offers the first class free of charge. Cost: $2 per class. Information: Kathy or Rita, 978-374-2390.
First Wednesday of the month
Salem TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury) Support Group, 5 to 6 p.m. at Northeast Rehabilitation Hospital, in the Administrative Conference Room, 70 Butler St., Salem, New Hampshire. Information: Brain Injury Association of New Hampshire (BIANH), 603-225-8400.
Caregivers Support Group, 6 to 7 p.m. at the Kelley Library, 234 Main St., Salem, New Hampshire. Caregivers or supporters of loved ones with neurological conditions such as Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBI) and Acquired Brain Injuries (ABI), Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s are welcome to attend for sharing and support. Information: Brain Injury Association of New Hampshire (BIANH), 603-225-8400; sarah@tbicaregiversupport.com.
First and third Wednesday of the month
Bilingual Representative from Rep. Lori Trahan’s Office, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Vladimir Saldana, regional director for Rep. Trahan, will meet with constituents on the first and third Wednesday of every month. Whether you have a comment or a question on a federal program or issue, Vladimir or Jorge will be available.
Second Wednesday of the month
Salem Mild Brain Injury Support Group, 5 to 6 p.m. at Northeast Rehab Hospital, 70 Butler St., Salem, New Hampshire. The receptionist will direct visitors to the room. Information: Brain Injury Association of New Hampshire (BIANH), 603-225-8400.
Third Wednesday of the month
The Greater Salem (NH) Rotary Club serves free home-cooked pasta lunches from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month at Pleasant Street United Methodist Church, 6&8 Pleasant St., Salem, New Hampshire. All members of the greater Salem community are invited. Information: salemnhrotary.com.
Financial Education Class, 5 p.m. at the Veterans Northeast Outreach Center, 10 Reed St., Haverhill. Sue Katz, of American Consumer Credit Counseling, will conduct the class. Topics will include budgeting, credit repair, building credit, tax information, investing and other requested topics. Individual counseling is available after the group class. Ongoing, open to everyone on a drop-in basis. Katz has specific experience with veterans’ issues. Information: 978-372-3626.
Support Group for Caregivers of Loved Ones with Memory Loss, 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Holy Family Hospital’s first-floor atrium, 140 Lincoln Ave., Haverhill. Information: 978-420-1162.
Third Wednesday and second Thursday of the month
English and Spanish Support Groups for those caring for loved ones with memory loss, 6:30 p.m., third Wednesday, at the Country Kitchen at Marguerite’s House Assisted Living at Mary Immaculate, 189 Maple St., Lawrence (English) and 4 p.m., second Thursday, on the second floor of the Mary Immaculate Adult Day Health Center, 189 Maple St., Lawrence (Spanish). Free and open to family and friends caring for loved ones with memory loss, including Alzheimer’s and related dementias. Registration and information: 978-620-1402 (English session); 978-620-1494 (Spanish session).
Last Wednesday of the month
Bingo for Veterans, 6 p.m. at the Veterans Northeast Outreach Center, 10 Reed St., Haverhill. The VFW Ladies Auxiliary and VNOC invite all veterans to play Bingo. Cards are free and prizes are awarded for each game. Veterans only; veterans who are not enrolled with VNOC services are asked to bring confirmation of veteran status. Information: 978-372-3626.
Thursdays
Senior Drop-in Center, 9 a.m. to noon at the Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive. Information: hampsteadlibrary.org.
Fitness Class, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. Cost: $2 per class. Open to all. Information: 978-983-8825.
Sensory Story Time, 11:30 a.m. at the Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave., Atkinson. Just right for 2- and 3-year-olds who are almost ready for a full story time, but may still be challenged by too much structure. The class includes a teacher-led story and child-directed exploration of the hands-on sensory stations. Registration and information: 603-362-5234, kimballlibrary.com.
Bridge Group, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. For experienced players. Information: 978-983-8825.
Bingo, 6 p.m. at the Derry-Salem Elks Lodge, 39 Shadow Lake Road, Salem. Doors open early. Information: 603-898-7941, bpoe2226.org
Yoga Class, 6 to 7 p.m. at the VFW Post 1088, 93 Route 125, Kingston. The yoga sessions are taught by Maggie Grace, owner and instructor at the Yoga Room in Hampstead. Learn techniques for mobilization and centering of the mind. Cost: $12 per class after free first class. Information: 978-912-0868, skfabc@yahoo.com.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, 6:30 p.m. at the First Church of Christ, 10 Church St., Bradford. FA is a program that addresses binge eating disorder, overeating, obesity, bulimia, undereating, and obsession with body size and exercise. Information: foodaddicts.org.
Methuen Sons of Italy Lodge #902 Three-card Bingo and 50/50 Raffle, 7 p.m. at the lodge, 459 Merrimack St. Membership applications are available at the lodge. Information: 978-688-2258, methuensonsofitaly.com.
Adult Bereavement Group, 7 to 8 p.m. in St. Julie Hall, behind St. Joseph Church, 40 Main St., Salem, New Hampshire.The confidential group meetings are free and open to anyone who grieving the loss of a loved one. Information: 603-893-6061.
Learn to Cope, 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Sacred Hearts Parish Hall, 165 So. Main St., Bradford. This confidential peer-led support organization is for parents and family members coping with a loved one struggling with addiction, providing education, resources, support and hope. Members also receive overdose prevention and Narcan training. Information: 508-245-1050 or learn2cope.org.
A Course In Miracles (ACIM), 7:30 p.m. at The Derry Friendship Center, 99 Railroad Ave., Derry. The study/discussion group is open to anyone who would like to reduce stress, fear, depression, anger, helplessness, and/or those who feel that they are alone. The group is facilitated by George Wallace. Information: welcomingpeace.com/ACIM-study-group.
Ladies Night and Karaoke with Ron Souther, 8 p.m. at the AMVETS, 576 Primrose St., Haverhill. Open to the public, always accepting new members — veterans, sons of veterans, Ladies Auxiliary. Information: 978-374-9807, haverhillveteranscouncil.com/amvets-post-147/.
Thursdays and Fridays
Story Time for 3- to- 5-year-olds, 1:30 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. Fridays at the Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive. Information: hampsteadlibrary.org.
Second Thursday and third Wednesday of the month
Spanish and English Support Groups for those caring for loved ones with memory loss, 4 p.m., second Thursday, on the second floor of the Mary Immaculate Adult Day Health Center, 189 Maple St., Lawrence (Spanish); 6:30 p.m., third Wednesday, at the Country Kitchen at Marguerite’s House Assisted Living at Mary Immaculate, 189 Maple St., Lawrence (English). Free and open to family and friends caring for loved ones with memory loss, including Alzheimer’s and related dementias. Registration and information: 978-620-1402 (English session); 978-620-1494 (Spanish session).
Second and fourth Thursday of the month
The Merrimack Toastmasters Club, 7 to 9 p.m. at the Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main St., North Andover. Membership is open to individuals looking to improve their speaking, presentation and leadership skills, and to overcome their fear of public speaking. Information: contact@merrimack-toastmasters.org, merrimack-toastmasters.org.
Third Thursday of the month
Senior Peer Support Group for Stress and Anxiety, 11 a.m. on the third Tuesday of the month at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Facilitated by Alice Worland, RN, M.Ed. Register with Mary Connolly, 978-374-2390, ext. 3915.
Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group, 6 p.m. at the Methuen Village Assisted Living and Memory Support Community, 4 Gleason St., Methuen. Discuss what you are going through with people who understand and are here to support you. Information: Kristen LaBrie at klabrie@methuenvillage.com 978-685-2220.
Fridays
Weight Training, 8 to 9 a.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. Cost: $2 per class. Open to all. Information: 978-983-8825.
Gentle Yoga, 9 to 10 a.m. at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. Cost: $2 per class. Open to all. Information: 978-983-8825.
State Rep. Linda Dean Campbell’s Methuen Office Hours, 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St. Rep. Campbell will meet constituents and address the issues and concerns of Merrimack Valley and 15th Essex District residents. Information: 617-722-2380, Linda.Campbell@mahouse.gov.
Yoga, 11 a.m. in the Center Meeting Room at Groveland Town Hall, 183 Main St. Cost: $5 per class. Information: 978-372-1101.
Coping with a Loved One’s Suicide, 4 to 5 p.m. at the Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive. Information: hampsteadlibrary.org, nhcopingwithsuicide.com
First Friday of the month
State Rep. Linda Dean Campbell Haverhill/Bradford Office Hours, 9 to 10 a.m. at the Haverhill Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St. Rep. Campbell will meet constituents and address the issues and concerns of Merrimack Valley and 15th Essex District residents. Information: 617-722-2380, Linda.Campbell@mahouse.gov.
First and third Friday of the month
Fish Fry, 7 p.m. at the AMVETS, 576 Primrose St., Haverhill. Open to the public, always accepting new members. Information: 978-374-9807, haverhillveteranscouncil.com/amvets-post-147/.
Last Friday of the month
State Sen. Diana DiZoglio/Representative Office Hours, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. The senator’s office looks forward to meeting with constituents to discuss concerns and hear comments during these open office hours. Information: 617-722-1604; Diana.DiZoglio@masenate.gov.
Complimentary Spaghetti Supper, 5 to 6:30 p.m. at First Parish Church UCC, 47 East Derry Road, East Derry. Suppers are free and open to the community. Meal offers a generous portion of spaghetti with tomato sauce, meatballs, green beans, garlic bread and dessert; fresh garden salad June-August. Information and volunteer opportunities: Michelle Guerrin at 603-434-0628, officemrg@fpc-ucc.org.
Saturdays
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, 8 a.m. in the classroom building of Christ Church, 33 Central St., Andover. FA is a program that addresses binge eating disorder, overeating, obesity, bulimia, undereating, and obsession with body size and exercise. Information: foodaddicts.org.
Gentle Yoga Flow Class, 9:30 a.m. at First Church Congregational, 26 Pleasant St., Methuen. All ages and fitness levels are welcome. $5 drop-in fee. Information: terryisme@verizon.net.
Roll-Off and Meat Raffle, 2:30 p.m. at the AMVETS, 576 Primrose St., Haverhill. Open to the public, always accepting new members — veterans, sons of veterans, Ladies Auxiliary. Information: 978-374-9807, haverhillveteranscouncil.com/amvets-post-147/.
Young Adults Discipleship, 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Calvary Chapel, 180 Plaistow Road, Plaistow. Individuals ages 18 to 26 of all faiths, beliefs, and denominations are welcome. Information: 603-382-1778, 978-476-2739, ccrockingham.com.
DJ and Dancing with Ron Souther, 8 p.m. at the AMVETS, 576 Primrose St., Haverhill. Open to the public, always accepting new members. Information: 978-374-9807, haverhillveteranscouncil.com/amvets-post-147/.
First Saturday of the month
Community Giving Tree Van Donations Collection, 10 a.m. to noon at Bancroft Elementary School, 15 Bancroft Road, Andover. No pickups in June or July. Gently used baby gear and in-season children’s clothing. All donations go to children in the Merrimack Valley and North Shore. Currently there is an urgent need for infant clothing (0 to 3 months) and infant car seats manufactured less than five years ago. Information: communitygivingtree.org.
Community Giving Tree Van Donations Collection, 9 a.m. to noon at Second Congregational Church, 572 Main St., Boxford. Gently used baby gear and in-season children’s clothing. Rock ‘n Plays NOT accepted. All donations go to children in the Merrimack Valley and North Shore. Currently there is an urgent need for infant clothing (0 to 3 months) and int car seats manufactured less than five years ago. Information: communitygivingtree.org.
Third Saturday of the month
Community Giving Tree Van Donations Collection, 9 a.m. to noon at 2 DeBush Ave, Unit 2B, Middleton. Gently used baby gear and in-season children’s clothing. Rock ‘n Plays NOT accepted. All donations go to children in the Merrimack Valley and North Shore. Currently there is an urgent need for infant clothing (0 to 3 months) and infant car seats manufactured less than five years ago. Information: communitygivingtree.org.
ONGOING
Registration is now open for ESOL (English-for-Speakers-of-Other-Languages), Citizenship Preparation and English Communication for Employment classes at the Merrimack Valley Immigrant & Education Center (the former Asian Center), 439 S. Union St., Building 2, Level B, Lawrence. Anyone interested in signing up for morning or evening classes should call MVIEC at 978-683-7316. For more information, visit mviec.org.