COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Sept. 24
TRAILS & SAILS: BUTTONWOODS MUSEUM TOUR, WASHINGTON STREET HISTORIC DISTRICT ARCHITECTURAL TOUR, 10 a.m. Space is limited; face masks must be worn, and safe social distancing practiced at all times at live events. Ongoing and available all 10 days: Architectural Scavenger Hunt of the Washington Street Shoe District. Downloadable PDF will be on museum’s website at the #MuseumFromHome page and will be posted on Facebook and Instagram. Register at info@buttonwoods.org.
Through Sept. 26
REGISTER FOR ESSEX ART CENTER FALL YOUTH AND ADULT PROGRAMS, online and at 56 Island St., Lawrence. Most programs run from mid-September for six weeks; some single-session programs are available. Youth selections include drawing, clay sculpture, digital photography, cartooning and claymation, ranging in price from $70 to $105; adult programs include drawing, painting, digital photography, pottery and creating wearable art, and range in price from $20 to $270. Some classes are full and have waiting lists. Tuition assistance and payment plans available; 10% discount for seniors 60+. For more information, call 978-685-2343, email info@essexartcenter.org visit essexartcenter.org/classes.
Through Sept. 27
TRAILS & SAILS: ESSEX NATIONAL HERITAGE AREA, 10 days of free events throughout Essex County. Discover special places in your backyard: be guided through unique landscapes on land and sea, explore historic properties, and take in cultural experiences of all kinds. Some local events are listed below. Comfortable walking shoes, bug repellent and drinking water are recommended for outdoor events. For more information, including a complete schedule, visit trailsandsails.org. DIY events require no registration. Many outdoor events are dog friendly.
TRAILS & SAILS: SELF-GUIDED WHITTIER BIRTHPLACE WALKING TOUR, 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. 305 Whittier Road, Haverhill. The Freeman Memorial Trail includes 13 landmarks cited in Whittier’s poetry or his many biographies. A brochure providing quotations and descriptions is available at the Birthplace (limited number available) or by downloading at johngreenleafwhittier.com/visit.htm. Sturdy shoes and insect repellent recommended. No registration required.
TRAILS & SAILS: DIY LAKE GARDNER EQUINOX PADDLE, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Late Gardner Beach, 79 High St., Amesbury. Enjoy a first autumn paddle after the equinox on Tuesday, Sept. 22. Bring your kayak, canoe or paddleboard for a leisurely paddle from the placid waters of Lake Gardner into the Powow River to New Hampshire and back. Explore the shoreline and riverway alongside Powow Hill, the tallest point along the Essex County seashore. A PFD (Coast Guard Approved life jacket for every paddler) is required. Host: Lake Gardner Improvement Association, info@lgia.org.
TRAILS & SAILS: DIY POWOW HILL GREENSPACE HIKE, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lake Gardner Beach, 79 High St., Amesbury. Explore Amesbury’s urban forest, located within walking distance of the restaurants and shops in the heart of the city. The approximately hour-long hike will take you to the summit of Powow Hill, which is the highest point overlooking the seashore in Essex County. Host: Lake Gardner Improvement Association, info@lgia.org.
TRAILS & SAILS: ARCHITECTURAL SCAVENGER HUNT OF HAVERHILL'S WASHINGTON STREET SHOE DISTRICT, Wingate Street. Explore the Historic Washington Street Shoe District on this family-friendly scavenger hunt. Picture clues will guide you to various buildings on Washington and Wingate streets. You’ll be an expert in industrial-style Queen Anne architecture by the end of your journey. For more information, visit buttonwoods.org.
TRAILS & SAILS: DRIVING TOUR OF NORTH ANDOVER’S 19TH-CENTURY ARCHITECTURE, ongoing, starting at North Andover Historical Society, 153 Academy Road. Discover the multiple styles of 19th-century architecture. Guide (download at trailsandsails.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/Styles-of-the-19th-Century-Tour.pdf) provides address, historical name associated with the property, and house history. The tour goes to unfamiliar neighborhoods as well more well-known properties in town. For more information, visit northandoverhistoricalsociety.org/
Sept. 24. Oct. 8, 22, Nov. 5
DERRY PUBLIC LIBRARY KAHOOT TRIVIA FOR TEENS, Kahoot Trivia, 3:30 to 4:30 online (Biweekly Thursdays.) Gather with friends and play Kahoot from home. Kahoot is easiest played with a computer and a phone. Logon information will be sent after participants have registered at derrypl.org/node/7824/register
Sept. 24, Oct. 20
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 7 High St., Andover. Urgent need for blood. All blood product donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, providing insight into possible past exposure to this coronavirus. Only those feeling healthy and well should present to donate, and appointments are strongly encouraged. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.Sept. 25
TRAILS & SAILS: BUTTONWOODS NEW BURIAL GROUND & CEMETERY TOURS, including Greenwood Cemetery, 10 a.m., and Elmwood Cemetery, 1 p.m. Space is limited; face masks must be worn, and safe social distancing practiced at all times at live events. Registration: info@buttonwoods.org.
Friday, Sept. 25
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, noon to 5 p.m. at Crossroads Baptist Church, 43 Atwood Road, Pelham. Urgent need for blood. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
TRAILS & SAILS: BELLA BUILDING WALK, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at 2 Railroad Square, Haverhill. Stroll though the streets of historic downtown Haverhill and learn about Haverhill's rich Italian culture and history. After the great fire of 1882, Italian immigrants who settled in and around Washington Street helped rebuild Haverhill's decimated shoe industry. Master Italian masons laid the intricate brick work that is distinctive of the Queen Anne Style of buildings.This walk will allow you to explore part of the Italian district that includes parts of River Street, Washington Street and lower part of Washington Hill. This was the heart of the Italian Community. To participate, call Thomas Spitalere to reserve a space on the tour, 978 376 2807.
TRAILS & SAILS: THE WIZARDS OF WINDOW RESTORATION, 3 to 3:45 p.m. Amesbury firm Window Woman of New England will demonstrate how antique wood windows go from shabby to fabulous. Instead of an open house this year the firm is hosting a watch party to go behind the scenes and see how it all happens: paint removal, glass cutting, glazing, repairs, painting and weather stripping. Visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/WindowWomanNE for the video presentation watch party, where you can ask questions and receive live responses from the team. The video will be about 20 minutes long; the rest of the time will be for Q&A. For more information, email info@window-woman-ne.com or visit windowwoman.com.
VIRTUAL BESTSELLING AUTHOR SERIES: ELEANOR HERMAN, AUTHOR OF ‘SEX WITH PRESIDENTS,’ 7 to 8 p.m. Zoom Webinar presented by Memorial Hall Library. NYT bestselling author of “Sex with Kings” uncovers the bedroom secrets of American presidents and explores the surprising ways voters have reacted to their leaders’ sex scandals. Register at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/5115983002145/WN_Czdhlye0TTGyuAKrvZGRTA. Autographed copies are available at wellesleybooks.com/book/ 9780062970565.
Sept. 25 & 26
TRAILS & SAILS: A SPIRITUAL QUEST WEEKEND AT HILLDALE CEMETERY, 7 to 8:30 p.m. (gates open at 6:30 p.m.), Hilldale Cemetery, Hilldale Avenue, Haverhill. Essex County Ghost Project and The Regional Paranormal Alliance of New England will present small-group guided tours of the cemetery’s hotspots, showing and explaining some of the equipment and methods they use on investigations and answer any questions about the paranormal. Bring cameras, recorders and other paranormal equipment; no open-toed shoes. Pre-registration required; call Thomas Spitalere at Essex County Ghost Project at 978 376-2807
Sept. 25, 29, Oct. 5, 7
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 2 to 7 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, 462 Broadway, Methuen. Urgent need for blood. All blood product donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, providing insight into possible past exposure to this coronavirus. Only those feeling healthy and well should present to donate, and appointments are strongly encouraged. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Sept. 25-Oct. 30
PALEO POTTERY, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays (6 sessions) at Essex Art Center, 56 Island St., Lawrence. For adults (16+). Instructor, Peter Wood. Ever wonder what it would be like without potters' wheels, glazes, or any heat source other than brush and firewood? Learn how to form and decorate pottery and/or figurative sculpture, using timeless traditional techniques. The course will cover pinch, coil, paddle-and-anvil, scraping, burnishing, applying decorative slips, firing techniques, sealants and more. Students may submit small work for offsite carbonization (smoke firing) by the instructor. Class cost ($270) includes 25 lbs of clay, and all firings. Register at public.essexartcenter.org/web/selectedclass/Paleo+Pottery/203
Saturday, Sept. 26
ATKINSON WOMEN’S CIVIC CLUB BULK SHREDDING EVENT, 9 a.m. to noon, at Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St. Social distancing rules will be followed, and masks are required. The AWCC is a 501(c)(3) that raises money to give back to the residents of Atkinson, the Town of Atkinson, the organizations that serve the residents, which has canceled other fundraisers this year. Participants are asked to patronize event sponsors Insurance Solutions Corporation, Pignatiello Financial LLC, Robert J. Perrault DDS, Goodsell Law Office, Leavitt’s Ice Cream, Catherine Zerba Realtor, J. Bresnahan Co. Movers, Barbara Brown Realtor, WinWar’s Express, Inc.
BOY SCOUT TROOP 87 BOTTLE AND CAN DRIVE, 9 a.m. to noon at North Andover Middle School, 495 Main St., North Andover.
KINGSTON VETERANS CLUB FUNDRAISER FOR TRAUMATIC STRESS THERAPY SERVICES, 2 to 5 p.m. at the Kingston Veterans Club, 36 Church St., Kingston. TSTS is a nonprofit organization that provides free and confidential private-session therapy targeted to military members, veterans, police and fire first responders who suffer some form of PTSD. Raffles, games, snacks, cash bar. All proceeds go directly to specialized treatment. Those unable to attend who would like to make a donation may call 978-857-6549 by Sept. 19. For more information or make an appointment, call Alissa (Voss) Dillon at 978-857-6549.
MILKHOUSE GIFTS WILL BE SELLING CUSTOM-MADE WOODEN CUTTING BOARDS AND SERVING BOWLS, 4:30 to 8 p.m. outdoors, near the tent at Jocelyn's Mediteranean Restaurant and Lounge, 355 S. Broadway, Salem, N.H., following all social distance guidelines. For more information, visit facebook.com/milkhousegifts or email milkhousegifts@gmail.com.
Sept. 26-27
TRAILS & SAILS: SELF-GUIDED FAIRYHOUSE WALK, 10 a.m. Saturday to 4 p.m. at Veasey Park, 201 Washington St, Groveland,Sunday. Experience the magic walking the woods and see all the handmade fairy houses. Registration: eventbrite.com/e/fairy-house-walk-tickets-115269123050?utm-medium=discovery&utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&aff=escb&utm-source=cp&utm-term=listing. For more information, email Vanessa@veaseypark.org or visit veaseypark.org/special-events.
SALEM ANIMAL RESCUE LEAGUE YARD SALE, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., outside at SARL headquarters, l4 SARL Drive (right off Route 28). All proceeds benefit the animals at Salem Animal Rescue League. Social distancing and all appropriate COVID-19 protocols will be in place. If the forecast calls for bad weather on the 26th, check the SARL Facebook page for a rain date.
Sunday, Sept. 27
TRAILS & SAILS: WHITE FUND LECTURE FREE ZOOM WEBINAR: “BUILDING THE CITY OF LAWRENCE: The 175th Anniversary of the Arrival of the First of the Irish Immigrants,” 3 p.m. In partnership with Northern Essex Community College. With NECC professor, author and historical tour guide Richard Padova. The Irish found employment in construction and built much of the infrastructure of Lawrence, including the Great Stone Dam and the mills. They also hand-dug the canals that were vital to developing the city of Lawrence into a great textile manufacturing center. To register, visit trailsandsails.org/ and complete a registration form.
Sept. 27, 28, Oct. 4, 5
DERRY PARKS AND RECREATION SOCIALLY DISTANT ADULT FITNESS IN THE PARK/BOOT CAMP BARRE, 9:30 a.m. Sundays and 11 a.m. Mondays at Don Ball Park, 14 Humphrey Road, Derry, weather permitting. Instructor Wandee D. Short cardio bursts will be fused with sculpting work to keep heart rates elevated and calories burning. Total body workout with focus on core, arms, legs, and glutes. Bring mat, water, towel. Cost: $5 per class (please bring exact amount). For more information, visit derrynh.org/parks-recreation/news/new-classes-added-fitness-park
Monday, Sept. 28
ANDOVER CHORAL SOCIETY INVITES SINGERS TO FREE VIRTUAL REHEARSAL FOR VIRTUAL HOLIDAY PROGRAM, 7 to 8:30 p.m. via Zoom. Directed by Dr. Michael Driscoll, ACS invites all who enjoy singing classical choral music to join the chorus this fall in preparing a virtual holiday concert. Virtual, 90-minute rehearsal is free and open to all who pre-register at eventbrite.com/e/andover-choral-society-virtual-rehearsals-tickets-120340316125. Prospective members are not auditioned, but an ability to match pitch is a prerequisite. The fee for the remaining sessions, which end Dec. 7, is $50. For more information, email registration@andoverchoralsociety.org or go visit andoverchoralsociety.org.
Sept. 28, Oct. 5, 19
DERRY PARKS AND RECREATION SOCIALLY DISTANT ADULT FITNESS IN THE PARK/ZUMBA, 12:30 p.m. Mondays at Don Ball Park, 14 Humphrey Road, Derry, weather permitting. Instructor Wandee D. Dance to great music and burn a ton of calories without even realizing it. Bring mat, water towel. Cost: $5 per class (please bring exact amount); signed waiver required. For more information, visit derrynh.org/parks-recreation/news/new-classes-added-fitness-park
Sept. 28, Oct. 14
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 2 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 227, 69 River St., Middleton. Urgent need for blood. All blood product donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, providing insight into possible past exposure to this coronavirus. Only those feeling healthy and well should present to donate, and appointments are strongly encouraged. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
‘I’M A GOOD PERSON! ISN’T THAT ENOUGH?’ Virtual event, 7 p.m. This program is part of a series offered in collaboration with several Merrimack Valley libraries and Courageous Conversations. With racial justice educator and writer Debbie Irving and panelists from Merrimack Valley Black & Brown Voices and Elevated Thought; Q&A. The program is designed to support white people in making the paradigm shift from “fixing” and “helping” those believed to be inferior, to focusing on internalized white superiority and its role in perpetuating racism at the individual, interpersonal, institutional, and cultural levels. Memorial Hall Library in Andover is hosting and managing all reservations for this event. Register through Zoom at zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcvd-CtqzktHtL8rFYzU1O16a_cGTV1n5XN, visit mhl.org or call 978-623-8430.
Sept. 29, Oct. 13 & 27
DERRY PUBLIC LIBRARY CREEPY CRAFTS: MAKE & TAKE FOR AGES 10-18, 3:40 to 4:30 p.m. (Biweekly Tuesdays.) Prepare for the Halloween season with some creepy crafts. Register online, pick up your Take and Make bag, and join the meeting virtually. Sept. 29: Cobweb Lanterns (register at derrypl.org/node/7822/register); Oct. 13: Potions and Poisons (register at derrypl.org/node/7840/register); Oct. 27: Paint Party (register at derrypl.org/node/7841/register).
Sept 30, Oct. 7, 14, 21
DERRY PARKS AND RECREATION SOCIALLY DISTANT ADULT FITNESS IN THE PARK/LINE DANCING, 10 a.m. Wednesdays at Don Ball Park, 14 Humphrey Road, Derry, weather permitting. Instructor Sharon D. This class will introduce line dance steps, patterns, and easy dances. Step patterns will be described, practiced, and focus on low-impact movements. Perfect for beginners. Cost: $5 per class (please bring exact amount); signed waiver required. For more information, visit derrynh.org/parks-recreation/news/new-classes-added-fitness-park
MERRIMACK VALLEY CAMERA CLUB VIRTUAL MEETING, 7:30 p.m. The club, which meets almost every Wednesday evening, holds frequent workshops, field trips, activities, presentations and competitions. For the remainder of 2020, until further notice and due to the pandemic, the club cannot hold in-person meetings. All meetings will be held online via Zoom. Members will be provided with the Zoom invitation on a per-meeting basis. See the calendar of events, directions, membership, competition information and more at mvcameraclub.org
Oct. 2, 20, Nov. 3, 17
DERRY PUBLIC LIBRARY VIRTUAL TEEN WRITERS GROUP, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. online. (Biweekly Tuesdays.) Bring your stories, characters and creativity to share with others. Or just plan to hang out and listen. Register at derrypl.org/node/7825/register
Saturday, Oct. 3
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Centerpoint Community Church, 101 School St., Salem, N.H. Urgent need for blood. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.03079
Monday, Oct. 5
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 2 to 7 p.m. Masonic Hall, 111 Merrimac St., Haverhill. Urgent need for blood. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Thursday, Oct. 8
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. St. Patrick’s Parish, 12 Main St., Pelham. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Friday, Oct. 9
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 1 to 6 p.m. Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Oct. 13, Nov. 10, Dec. 8
DEMENTIA DIALOGUES VIRTUAL MEETING, 9:30 a.m. A monthly discussion group for anyone and everyone wanting to discuss dementia, including caregivers/care partners and people living with dementia. Facilitated by Emily Kearns, PhD, MBA, RMT. Until further notice, the group will meet virtually. Email emilykearns18@gmail.com for details and the Zoom link for meetings.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 1 to 6 p.m. St. Matthew Parish, 2 Searles Road, Windham. Urgent need for blood. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Oct. 14, Nov. 7
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 1 to 6 p.m. Oct., 14 and 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 at North Andover Masonic Lodge, 19 Johnson St. Urgent need for blood. All blood product donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, providing insight into possible past exposure to this coronavirus. Only those feeling healthy and well should present to donate, and appointments are strongly encouraged. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 1 to 6 p.m. Haverhill Amvets Post 147, 576 Primrose St. Urgent need for blood. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Friday, Oct. 23
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23 at Bishop Peterson Hall, 37 Main St., Salem, N.H. Urgent need for blood. All blood product donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, providing insight into possible past exposure to this coronavirus. Only those feeling healthy and well should present to donate, and appointments are strongly encouraged. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Saturday, Oct. 24
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Buzz Durkin’s Karate School, 2 Commerce Drive, Atkinson. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Monday, Oct. 26
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 2 to 7 p.m. Free Christian Church, 31 Elm St., Andover. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 2 to 7 p.m. North Andover Senior Center, 120 Main St. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Saturday, Oct. 31
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Town of Pelham Fire Dept., 36 Village Green. Urgent need for blood. All blood product donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, providing insight into possible past exposure to this coronavirus. Only those feeling healthy and well should present to donate, and appointments are strongly encouraged. Information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.