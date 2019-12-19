EVENTS
Friday, Dec. 20
Red Cross Blood Drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lawrence General Hospital, 1 General St. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Dec. 20-Feb. 24
Winter Reading Club 2019 at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Pick up a Winter Reading Bingo Board at the Children’s, Teen, and Reference desks and fill out a row in any direction to win a free book; complete the entire sheet to enter the drawing to win the grand prize: a gift card to Andover Bookstore. The bingo board is for all ages and includes activities that younger children can do with parents, as well as teens and adults on their own. Information and recommendations: mhl.org/winter-reading-club-2019.
Dec. 20, 21, 26, 27
Southern New Hampshire Overeaters Anonymous, 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays at First Parish Congregational Church, 47 East Derry Road, Derry. (No meetings Tuesdays, Dec. 24 and 31.) No weigh-ins, dues or fees. OA meetings are also held 10 to 11 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays at the Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 W. Broadway, Derry, and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays at the Kelley Library, 234 Main St., Salem. Information: 800-201-8720, oanewhampshire.org.
Through Dec. 25
Hampstead Heroes Tree, town offices lobby, 11 Main St. The tree will be available for residents to place colored stars on before Christmas for loved ones who are currently serving, have served, or who have given their lives. Information: Howie Steadman, Patriotic Purposes Committee chairman, 603-329-4288.
Through Dec. 29
Winterlights, 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays at Stevens-Coolidge Place, North Andover; with free parking and shuttle service from Franklin Elementary School, 2 Cypress Terrace. Tickets: members, $12; nonmembers, $17; children under 12, free; available online at thetrustees.org/winterlights or at the estate, Thursdays-Sundays.
Through Jan. 6
Application deadline for Middleton Stream Team 2019 photo contest. There will be cash awards of $200, $100, and $50 for first, second and third place in Student (through high school) and General categories. Middleton residency is not required, but photos — color or black-and-white — must have been taken within Middleton between Jan. 1 and Dec. 1, 2019. For guidelines and entry information, see the website at middletonstreamteam.org/nature-photo-contest/
Through Jan. 23
Application deadline for Rebuilding Together Greater Haverhill for no-cost home repair assistance on Annual Rebuilding Day, Saturday, April 26. Applicants must own and have occupied home for at least two years, meet federal HUD low-income guidelines and live in Greater Haverhill. Call 978-469-0800 or email RTHaverhill@outlook.com.
Friday, Dec. 20, Jan. 17
Musical Morning with Peter Sheridan, 10 a.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. A children’s musician for 20 years, Peter performs at many libraries, day care centers and schools. He plays guitar, accordion, harmonica and other instruments and uses puppets and books in his program. No registration needed.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Local veteran book signing, 9 to 11 a.m. at Battle Grounds Coffee Company, 39 Washington St., Haverhill. Copies of Don Jarvis’s new children's book, "Mocha, The Superhero Service Dog," will be available for purchase, as well as signings by Mocha, Jarvis's service dog. Information: jarvis.don@gmail.com.
Lazarus House South Union Street Thrift Store grand re-opening celebration, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 229 South Union St., Lawrence. Raffles, prizes, treats. Lazarus House’s goal is to provide more opportunities for enjoyable, respectful shopping experiences for its guests, hoping to attract more donations and bring more business to the community while providing more opportunities for guests to have access to affordable clothing and household items.
Winter Solstice Celebration, 3 to 5 p.m. at Harold Parker State Forest Park Headquarters, 305 Middleton Road, North Andover. Learn about why this day — the shortest day of the year — is important to ancient peoples and also to the modern world. Have a cup of hot chocolate, take a short hike and celebrate the solstice at sunset. Dress warmly and wear hiking footwear, snowshoes/skis, if desired, and bring water. Information: 617-828-1728, mass.gov/dcr.
Granite United Church Christmas at the Movies celebration, 4 and 6 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday at Seifert Performing Arts Center, 44 Geremonty Drive, Salem, N.H. Separate services for adults and kids will feature bands sharing Christmas classics, a message from the Bible, plenty of Christmas movies, full Kids Christmas Experience with music, games, Bible lesson, hands-on projects, snacks and more. Free tickets at eventbrite.com/e/christmas-at-the-movies-tickets-83856257323.
Nicholas David to open for Samantha Fish, 7 p.m. at Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry. David narrowly missed being crowned champion of “The Voice” in 2012, but his Top-Three finish catapulted him to international success. His recordings routinely charted on Top 10 lists for Billboard and iTunes, with over a million hits on Soundcloud. Tickets: $40, $45, $55, available at tickets.tupelohall.com.
Dec. 21, 28, Jan. 4, 11
Overeaters Anonymous meeting, 7:15 to 8:15 a.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 166 High St., Newburyport. No weigh-ins, dues or fees. Information: 978-387-8188, oanorthshoreintergroup.org.
Dec. 22, 29, Jan. 5
Al-Anon, 7 to 8 p.m. at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway, Methuen. Members share their experiences, strength and hope when dealing with a relative or friend whose drinking is worrisome. Park in the back. Information: 978-258-3464.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m. at Ballard Vale United Church, 23 Clark Road, Andover. Is food a problem for you? OA can help. Information: 781-641-2303, oambi.org.
Sunday Night Ballroom Dancing, 7 to 11 p.m. at Relief’s In Function Hall, 1 Market St., Lawrence. All ages, singles and couples welcome. $13 admission includes coffee and pastry at 8:30 p.m. Free parking. Information: 603-382-8964.
Monday, Dec. 23
Registration deadline for Prismatic Magic: "Laser Mania and Science Spectacular," to take place Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 1 to 2 p.m. at Timberlane Performing Arts Center, 40 Greenough Road, Plaistow. Free family event. Enjoy laser fun set to pop-rock music and a mini-science demonstration for how it all works. Pre-registration needed; any remaining seats will be available at the door (no guarantee). To register: In Atkinson call or email to 603-362-5531 or cmmrec@atkinson-nh.gov; in Sandown, 603-887-1872 / recreation@sandown.us; in Plaistow, 603-382-5200, ext. 204 / ccruz@plaistow.com. Inclement weather update: pre-recorded message: 603-887-1872 after 10 a.m., Dec. 31.
American Legion Post 27 Members to Play Bingo with Manchester VA Patients, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Manchester VA Hospital, 718 Smyth Road. Pizza, diet soda, prize money. Information: 603-437-6613, alpost27.com.
Dec. 23, 30, Jan. 6
Conversational English,10 a.m. to noon at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. For non-native speakers of English who have studied formal English and would like to practice their speaking and listening skills. To register, contact Carolyn Fantini at 978-475-4602.
Al-Anon Group Meeting, 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Whittier Rehabilitation Hospital; 145 Ward Hill Ave., Haverhill. Confidential groups for people affected by another person’s drinking. Information: 508-366-4663.
Gam-Anon Meeting, 7:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 57 Peters St., North Andover. The only requirement to attend is having been affected by someone else’s gambling. Information: gam-anon.org/meeting-directory/us-meeting-directory/massachusets (note spelling!).Dec. 16, 21, 23, 28
Overeaters Anonymous, 6 to 7 p.m. Monday and 8 to 9 a.m. Saturday at North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main St. Is food a problem for you? OA can help. Information: 781-641-2303, oambi.org.
Tuesday, Dec. 24
Christmas Eve performance by the Rockoholics, 2 p.m. at Methuen Village, 4 Gleason St. Information: 978-685-2220, infor@methuenvillage.com.
Dec. 24, 26, 31, Jan. 2
Overeaters Anonymous meeting, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at St. Michael Church (St. Theresa Room) 196 Main St., North Andover. Do you have a problem with food or eating behaviors? OA can help. Information: 978-387-8188, oanorthshoreintergroup.org.
Dec. 24, 31, Jan. 7, 14
Overeaters Anonymous meeting, 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. at Amesbury Health Center, 24 Morrill Place (front door). Do you have a problem with food or eating behaviors? There are no weigh-ins, dues or fees. Information: 978-387-8188, oanorthshoreintergroup.org.
Thursday, Dec. 26
SNHU Arena blood drive, noon to 6 p.m. at DoubleTree by Hilton Expo Center, 700 Elm St., Manchester, N.H. While supplies last, SNHU Arena is offering 50 vouchers for its upcoming Monster Jam motorsport event (March 28-29) and 50 vouchers for Disney on Ice "Celebrate Memories" (Jan. 9-12) to the first 100 donors. Vouchers are nontransferable or redeemable for cash. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), RedCrossBlood.org (use sponsor code ARENA) or download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Whittier Rehab Hospital, 145 Ward Hill Ave. Appointments recommended, 1-800-RED CROSS, redcrossblood.org.
Dec. 26, Jan. 9, 23
Toastmasters Ballardvale Club Meeting, noon to 1 p.m. at OSRAM, 200 Ballardvale St., Wilmington, second and fourth Thursday of each month. Meet at visitors’ desk in the lobby of Entrance 2. Guests are welcome. Information: Ellen Fan, 617-447-3505, ellen.fan@smith-nephew.com.
Merrimack Toastmasters Club, 7 to 9 p.m. at Stephens Memorial Library, 345 Main St., North Andover. Want to get ready for that next job interview or to overcome your fear of public speaking? The club meets the second and fourth Thursday of the month. Refreshments.
Writers Group, 7 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Open to new members. Information: writersgroupmhl@gmail.com.
Dec. 27-30
YMCA Lifeguard Certification Courses, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at both the Andover/North Andover YMCA, 165 Haverhill St., Andover, and the Lawrence YMCA, 40 Lawrence St. For more information, or to register, visit mvymca.org or contact aquatics directors Dan Burke (Andover/North Andover) at dburke@mvymca.org or 978-685-3541, ext. 417, or Jessica Murray (Lawrence) at jmurray@mvymca.org or 978-686-6190, ext. 326.
Dec. 28, Jan. 25
Dads and Donuts, Ages 2 to 5 at 9:30 a.m. (new time), at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Share coffee, juice, and donuts during a story and craft time for preschoolers and their families. Pick up a token in the Children’s Room. Information: 978-623-8440, mhl.org.
Sunday, Dec. 29
Red Cross Blood Drive, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Andover/North Andover YMCA, 165 Haverhill St., Andover. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Red Cross Blood Drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Best Western Suites, 401 Lowell Ave., Haverhill. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Noon Year’s Eve for ages 6-8, 11:30 a.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Register at mhl.org/calendar. Information: mhl.org, 978-623-8440.
New Year’s Day
First Day Hike, 10 a.m. to noon at Harold Parker State Forest Park Headquarters, 305 Middleton Road, North Andover. Start off the New Year with an invigorating First Day Hike. Warm up with a fire and some hot chocolate and refreshments from the Friends. Be prepared for cold weather — dress in layers and wear winter boots. Free, open to all. Information: 617-828-1728, mass.gov/dcr.
Thursday, Jan. 2
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m., Andover School of Montessori, 400 S. Main St. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Jan. 2, 6, 18
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, 462 Broadway, Methuen. The Red Cross is thanking those who come to give until Dec. 18 with a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended, speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Jan. 2, 16, 30
Career Networking Group, 10 to 11:30 p.m. in Memorial Hall Library Ground Level Alcove 1, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Expand your network of business contacts, share ideas, and learn about effective job search strategies. Facilitated by certified career coach Arleen Bradley. Information: 978-623-8430, rdesk@mhl.orgm, mhl.calendar.org.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m., Temple Emanuel, 7 Haggetts Pond Road, Andover. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Jan. 7, 14
Andover Toastmasters Club meets Tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m. in the Morse Conference room at Raytheon IDS, Essex Building, 350 Lowell St., Andover. Need to improve your speaking, presentation, or leadership skills? Need to overcome your fear of public speaking? Guests are always welcome. Information: andovertoastmastersclub.toastmastersclubs.org.
Jan. 7, 14, 21, 28
Revive and Thrive — Dementia and Memory-Supportive Fitness Program, 11 a.m. to noon, at Andover/North Andover YMCA, 165 Haverhill St., Andover. Emily Kearns, PhD will facilitate this weekly program. Information: 978-604-0830.
Overeaters Anonymous meeting, 7 to 8 p.m. at First Church of Christ, 10 Church St., Haverhill. No weigh-ins, dues or fees. Information: 978-387-8188, oanorthshoreintergroup.org.
Merrimack Valley Camera Club, 7:30 to 9 p.m. (socializing, 7 p.m.) at Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm St., North Andover. The club holds frequent hands-on workshops, field trips — including some overnights, photo-related activities, presentations and competitions; most are open to the public. Information: mvcameraclub.org.
Jan. 7, 21
Reading with Annie, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. For children able to read on their own. Sessions are 15 minutes long, and only the child who is reading is allowed in the room with Annie and her handler. Registration for Dec. 17 is closed, no waiting list. Will resume Jan. 7 (registration opens approximately Tuesday, Dec. 24, register at mhl.org/calendar).
Device Advice for Adults, 7 to 8 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Bring your technology questions to the Reference Desk. Get help with the basics for iPads, cellphones, laptops, Kindles and other e-readers. Bring your chargers, usernames and passwords. If unable to attend, stop by the Reference Desk anytime for device assistance. Information: 978-623-8440, mhl.org.
Derry Lions Club, 6:30 p.m. at Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 W. Broadway. The Lions Club provides eye exams and eyeglasses for needy members of the community. Information: derrylionsclub@gmail.com, lionsclubs.org.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m. St. Matthew Church, 2 Searles Road, Windham. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Jan. 8, 9, 15
Community Action to host First-Time Home Buyer class, 6 to 9 p.m., Presidential Gardens Community Room, 140 Evergreen Drive, Bradford. A Massachusetts Homeownership Collaborative approved certificate is awarded after completion of the course. Cost: $60 per household; no income requirements. Information: Richard Lynch, 978-373-1971; Susan Collins, 978-317-8998.
Jan. 8, 15, 22, 29
Haverhill COA Chair Yoga resumes, 10:30 a.m. at Haverhill Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., will resume offering every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. This style of Yoga is ideal for students who may have challenges getting on the floor or anyone who wants to focus on a gentle practice while using a chair for balance. Cost: $5 per session. Contact Kathy or Rita at 978-374-2390 to register.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m., Centerpoint Community Church, 101 School St., Salem, N.H. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m., North Andover Masonic Lodge, 19 Johnson St., North Andover. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Jan. 9, Feb. 13
Care Givers Support Group, 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Senior Class Adult Day Care, 201 State Route 111, Hampstead. Respite care available for loved ones at the facility while care givers attend the group. Coffee and refreshments. Information and registration: Donna Bova, assistant director, 603-329-4401, activities@seniorclassnh.com.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Red Cross Blood Drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Holy Family Hospital, 70 East St., Methuen Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Jr. Green Gatherings, 9:30 to 11 a.m. for children ages 4-8. The Andover Garden Club, in collaboration with the Memorial Hall Library Children's Room, hosts a book reading and related activities about nature and gardening. Contact Erin Taylor at erintaylor@erinsbotanical.com. Parents are welcome, too.
Typographic Ephemera Party, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Museum of Printing, 15 Thornton Ave., Haverhill (snow date, Jan. 18). The museum recently acquired the Schappler Typographical Ephemera collection, encompassing 11,000 rare items ranging from promotional ephemera, to correspondence with typographic designers, making it one of the most compete collections of 20th-century worldwide typographic development and promotion. Admission: adults, $10; children 6 to 16, seniors and students, $8; members, free. Information: info@museumofprinting.org, museumofprinting.org.
Baby Brunch for families with children 12 months and younger, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Memorial Hall Library Activity Room, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Join other families with children 1 year and under to make connections and find out about what the library has to offer its littlest customers. Information: 978-623-8440, mhl.org.
Jan. 11, 18, 25, Feb. 1
Family Yoga, 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. for walkers to age 5 with an adult & kids 6-11, at Memorial Hall Library, 2 No. Main St., Andover. A lively form of yoga that involves child-friendly yoga poses, games, stories, songs and mini-relaxation to end the class. Teaches breathing techniques and stretching. Registration required at mhl.org/calendar.
Jan. 14, Feb. 11
Dementia Dialogues, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Memorial Hall Library, Alcove 2 on Level G, 2 N. Main St., Andover. A monthly discussion group for anyone wanting to discuss dementia, including caregivers/care partners and people living with dementia. Information: Emily Kearns, 978-604-0830; Reference Desk, 978-623-8430 or rdesk@mhl.org.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
American Health and Safety Institute CPR/AED course, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Lawrence YMCA, 40 Lawrence St. Teaches participants age 15 and over to recognize cardiac arrest, get emergency care on the way quickly, and help a person until more advanced care arrives to take over. Cost: family and general, $75; community, $105. Information/registration: mvymca.org/program/cpr-aed-first-aid/, or Kelley O’Hara at kohara@mvymca.org.
The Simplified Life: How to Be More With Less, 7 p.m. at Nevins Memorial Library Garden Room, 305 Broadway, Methuen. Organizing and productivity coach Eileen Kelly Reed demonstrates how transforming your surroundings and life with better systems, flow and functionality can transform your overall life. Register at nevinslibrary.org; information: Kirsten, 978-686-4080 ext. 12, kunderwood@nevinslibrary.org.
Jan. 15, 22,29, Feb. 5 through March 4
Free beginner American Sign Language (ASL) classes, 5 to 5:30 p.m. for eight weeks (through March 4), at First Baptist Church, 217 Main St., Haverhill. Information: 978-374-7491. Sign language interpretation is also provided each week during the 10:30 a.m. worship service.
Jan. 15, Feb. 5, 19, March 4
Bilingual representative from Rep. Lori Trahan’s office, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Vladimir Saldana, regional director for Rep. Trahan, will meet with constituents on the first and third Wednesday of every month.
Thursday, Jan. 16
“Get Organized in the New Year,” 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Memorial Hall Library’s Memorial Hall, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Learn decluttering and organizing techniques from professional organizer Marilyn Cruickshank. Register at mhl.org/calendar. Information: 978-623-8430, rdesk@mhl.org.
Jan. 16, Feb. 20, March 19
Alzheimer’s Support Group, 2 p.m. at Methuen Village, 4 Gleason St. Caregivers are invited to share personal experiences and learn strategies for communicating with their loved ones. Light refreshments served. RSVP to director of Compass Programming, Kristen LaBrie at klabrie@methuenvillage.com. Groups are held the third Thursday of each month.
Friday, Jan. 17
Red Cross Blood Drive, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Holy Family Hospital, 140 Lincoln Ave., Haverhill. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Red Cross Blood Drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Islamic Society of Greater Haverhill, 36 Amesbury Road, Haverhill. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Atkinson Lions to host an Italian Dinner, 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St. Menu includes chicken Parmesan, meatballs, pasta, salad, bread and butter, coffee, juice and dessert. Cost: adults, $9; children under 12, $5. Take-out available.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m., Firemans Relief Center (Relief’s In), 1 Market St., Lawrence. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Jan. 22, 29
Junior Friends of Memorial Hall Library, for ages 8-11, 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Junior Friends work together to plan programs for younger children and do other projects to help the library. Contact Miss Kate at 978-623-8440 or kdugan@mhl.org.
Thursday, Jan. 23
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Windham Presbyterian Curch, 1 Church Road. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m., St. Patrick Parish Hall, 12 Main St., Pelham. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 37 Main St., Salem, N.H. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m., St. Augustine Church, 35 Essex St., Andover. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Jan. 23, Feb. 27
Thinking Thursday, for Ages 5 to 8, 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Combines stories and science and a craft to bring home. Register at mhl.org/calendar. Space is limited.
Jan. 25
Legomania for ages 5 and up, 2 to 3 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Share a story, then build with Legos and share the creation with the group. Sign up at mhl.org/calendar.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main St. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Jan. 29
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m., Newton Town Hall, 2 Town Hill Road. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Feb. 1
Red Cross Blood Drive, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Salem Athletic Club, 16 Manor Pkwy, Salem N.H. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Sunday, Feb. 23
13th annual Maria’s Frozen Shamrock 3 Mile Run, 11 a.m. at Maria's Family Restaurant, 81 Essex St., Haverhill. First of three Frozen Shamrock races (other two, March 1 and 8). Cost: $40; $45 post entry (if available); register online for all three for $110, and get a $10 discount; running club discount: $90. Sign up with a friend for entire series and receive a Hardman Super Bag. Custom T-shirts to the first 600 entries. Information: runthewildrover.com.
EXHIBITS
Through Dec. 28
“Ansha Sholum at 100,” 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily in the Gallery of Lawrence Heritage State Park, 1 Jackson St., Lawrence. The exhibit chronicles the history of Congregation Ansha Sholum, the last surviving synagogue in the city, and the wider Jewish community. Information: Lawrence Heritage State Park, 978-794-1655; Congregation Ansha Sholum: 978-237-0241, anshasholumlawrence@gmail.com.
Through July 31, 2020
Phillips Andover’s Addison Gallery exhibitions: “A Wildness Distant from Ourselves: Art and Ecology in 19th-Century America,” through July 31, 2020, at Addison Gallery of American Art, 180 Main St., Andover. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday (while school is in session); 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Closed Mondays, national holidays, Dec. 24 and the month of August. Free; donations appreciated. Information: 978-749-4015, addison@andover.edu, addison.andover.edu/Pages/default.aspx.
MUSEUMS
Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St., Haverhill. Closed for the winter season, from Nov. 1 to April 30. In-season (May 1 to Oct. 31) hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Tours are offered Tuesday through Friday, 1 to 4 p.m. or by appointment; Saturday, 10 a. m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. (last tour at 3:30). Admission: adults, $7; seniors, $5; children, $3; under 5 years, free.
The Museum of Printing, 15 Thornton Ave., Haverhill. Open every Saturday, year-round, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on other days for special events. Open for groups and classes on request. Cost: adults, $10; children 6 to 16, seniors and students, $8; members, free. Information: info@museumofprinting.org, museumofprinting.org.
ONGOING
Through March 30
East Hampstead Union Christian Church Community Food and Animal Shelter Drive to benefit St. Anne Ecumenical Food Pantry, Sandown Food Pantry, MSPCA at Nevins Farm, Salem Animal Rescue League, and Greater Derry Humane Society. Collection points at various businesses in Andover, Hampstead, Colby Corner, East Hampstead and Plaistow, including TD and People’s United banks, Hampstead Dry Cleaners and Chiropractic Wellness Centre. Information: Fran Medeiros, 603-770-8547, f.medeiros@comcast.net, ehucc.org.
Veterans Crisis Line for veterans thinking about hurting themselves, having thoughts of suicide, or becoming self-destructive, there are responders with the Department of Veterans Affairs ready to help: 1-800-273-8255, press 1; text: 838255.
Senior MassParks Pass Available. Massachusetts seniors 62 and older can purchase a MassParks Pass for $10, available for purchase at all Massachusetts state parks that charge a parking fee. Massachusetts driver’s license or other official proof of Massachusetts residency required. Information: mass.gov. Annual federal parks passes can be obtained for a $20 fee at a national park, or a lifetime senior federal parks pass can be obtained for $80 ($10 fee for online and mail applications). Information: nps.gov for more information.
Registration for ESOL (English-for-Speakers-of-Other-Languages), Citizenship Preparation and English Communication for Employment classes at the Merrimack Valley Immigrant & Education Center (former Asian Center), 439 S. Union St., Building 2, Level B, Lawrence. Morning or evening classes; call MVIEC at 978-683-7316. For more information, visit mviec.org.