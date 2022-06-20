NORTH ANDOVER — The first North Andover Conference on Aging will focus on caregivers.
“They get caught up, and a lot of the time they don’t even look at themselves as caregivers,” said Kathy Shelp, director of elder services in North Andover. “’It’s my family member. Isn’t this what you do?’”
A growing number of people are assuming that responsibility, and need help understanding the unique needs of their elderly relatives.
“It’s a trend,” Shelp said. “It’s the aging population. There’s a ‘sandwich’ generation that is raising children and caring for their parents as well. We see it in our day-to-day operations here as well, with a lot of adult children looking for resources.”
The free conference, on Friday, June 24, and Saturday, June 25, at the North Andover Senior Center in the rear of 120 Main St., will offer a variety of informative sessions on topics related to aging.
Three of these will be held on Friday, each from 2:30 to 4 p.m., when visitors can choose from presentations on the stages of dementia, how to avoid scams, and dizziness and fall prevention.
“What we see is, dementia becomes progressively worse, so we’re trying to relieve the burden a bit for people and be a resource for them,” Shelp said.
That session will be led by Kelley McDonald, a nurse liaison at Care Dimensions, which was formerly Hospice of the North Shore and Greater Boston. A member of the North Andover Police Department will lead the session on scams, and Heather Popp, a neurologic physical therapist, will discuss fall prevention.
Saturday morning at 9 a.m., visitors can choose to attend an introductory talk on Medicare presented by Sarah Turcotte and Susan Tourtillotte from Bridges by EPOCH, or they can listen to a panel discussion on the family dynamics of caregiving.
Then at 10:30 a.m., they can visit either a discussion of myths, facts and opinions about long-term care, or a program on Aspergers and autism for grandparents who want to understand these syndromes.
While most conferences on aging are held for professional audiences, the sessions at the North Andover Conference on Aging are designed to be helpful to the public at large, Shelp said.
“I would venture to say, it’s the first of its kind,” she said.
Both days of the conference will feature a keynote speaker, starting Friday after dinner with Ted Reinstein from “Chronicle” on WCVB-TV in Boston. Saturday’s speaker, Jennifer FitzPatrick, will appear at lunch to discuss her book, “Cruising Through Caregiving: Reducing the Stress of Caring for a Loved One.”
“Her husband grew up in North Andover and her book is fabulous, I loved it,” Shelp said. “I felt like I was sitting at coffee, talking to a friend while I was reading it. It has great, down-to-earth advice on how to maneuver through caregiving.”
Free copies of “Cruising through Caregiving” will be provided to the first 50 people to register for the conference by calling the North Andover Senior Center at 978-688-9560.
