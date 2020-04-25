Editor’s note: This is one in a series of stories on how the arts community is weathering the challenges brought on by COVID-19.
Haverhill-born musician EJ Ouellette, who now lives in Byfield, a village in Newbury, has been forging a career in all aspects of music for over four decades. The last several weeks, he's found time to pursue his own craft, while continuing to teach the art to a growing number of students.
He talks to us about how he's adjusting to the constraints brought on by the coronavirus.
How are you coping with sheltering in place?
"I am doing well, as I am always sheltered in place in my studio and home. I have not been performing much these days, but did lose some gigs. Being a fiddler, St. Paddy’s Day always is a busy time. Not so much this year because of COVID-19. I lost a bunch of shows, as I chose not to attend a few for obvious reasons. One that got canceled was the Haverhill senior citizens Irish breakfast that my band Crazy Maggy plays every year. I love playing for my seniors. ... I missed doing that show."
What adjustments are you making? Are you doing more recording, playing, writing or online teaching?
"All of the above! Truth is, there hasn't been many adjustments as I have been teaching, producing and consulting online since 2009. I just finished a remote children’s album for an artist in Washington state. I record instrument tracks for clients nationally and internationally.
"As for EJO Whole Music's local students, out of concern for spreading COVID-19, I bought high-end computers and have put all my teachers online with our students. I have been training them, and it is working fabulously. We are no longer just a local teaching studio, as we are getting inquiries from places outside of the 'hood."
Tell us a little about your roots project.
"My 'nor’east' roots album is coming along beautifully in my spare time. It will be mostly an Acadian/Celtic/upper Appalachian fiddle album with songs about the Northeast region. I'm not calling it New England, as I am not English.
"I am French Acadian/Irish/Micmac (a member of an American Indian people of eastern Canada). More like the Northeast U.S., French Canada, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick regions with a nod to Ireland and Scotland. These are my roots in culture and music. Of course, I am a bit of a rocker, so expect it to be in my style of folk and rock. The songs will cover the working experience and the hardy culture of 'nor'easters.'"
Has it been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak? If so, how?
My projects have not been affected at all, for the most part. I have been working on this album for a year or more now, and a big chunk of it is recorded.
Meet the artist
Name: EJ Ouellette
Hometown: Newbury, formerly of Haverhill
Craft: Singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, teacher
Website: ejouellette.com
