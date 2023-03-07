The violent grudge match is over.
Adonis Creed, son of former heavyweight champion Apollo Creed, has defeated Viktor Drago, the son of the Russian boxer Ivan Drago — who killed Apollo in the ring almost 40 years ago. Rocky Balboa, who trained Creed for the bout, regards his fighter with pride and admiration, reaching for a fist-glove bump. As the retired “Italian Stallion” assures the offspring of his former rival in this climactic moment from “Creed II,” the eighth installment in the venerable “Rocky” franchise, “It’s your time.”
Michael B. Jordan understands the sentiment.
Since breaking through in the fact-based “Fruitvale Station” a decade ago, his meteoric rise has paved the way for a gallery of acclaimed performances in projects such as “Black Panther,” “Without Remorse,” “Just Mercy” and the “Creed” films.
With “Creed III,” the latest chapter in the saga, the phrase takes on a whole new meaning: The film represents the most important — and riskiest — venture of Jordan’s career, seizing ownership of Sylvester Stallone’s creation, the most successful sports franchise in film history, and injecting it with themes of personal and cultural significance absent from other “Rocky” films.
In addition to reprising his muscular character, Jordan is also making his directorial debut. The setting has moved from Philadelphia to Los Angeles, and the presentation is epic: The brutal fight sequences were filmed with Imax cameras to fulfill Jordan’s mission of putting the viewer “right in the middle of the battle.” Creed’s nemesis this time around is played by the red-hot Jonathan Majors, who is being swept up in his own “it’s your time” buzz.
Not that the heightened expectations have Jordan ruffed. Sitting in a Beverly Hills hotel suite a few days before the film’s star-studded Hollywood premiere, he is chill personified, exhibiting the air of an artist secure in his ambitions and leadership. He recognizes he’s got some big gloves to fill, taking charge without the regular presence of Stallone or his frequent collaborator Ryan Coogler, the director of “Fruitvale Station,” “Black Panther” and “Creed.”
“Creed III” picks up several years after the conclusion of “Creed II,” with Creed in retirement and enjoying life with his musician wife, Bianca (Tessa Thompson), and their young daughter, Amara (Mila Davis-Kent). Their calm is upended when Creed’s childhood buddy and aspiring boxer Damian “Dame” Anderson (Majors) reappears after an 18-year prison stint for a violent incident that involved Creed.
Dame’s menacing agenda puts the former friends on a collision course that forces Creed out of retirement and back into the ring for a brutal showdown.
Though he respected the “Rocky” formula, Jordan wanted to mesh the noisier action with more intimate examinations of Black masculinity and its toxic potential, childhood trauma and the challenges — and power — of forgiveness.
“The only way to tell that story was, first of all, make it feel like an origin story, a sequel and part of the trilogy all in one,” Jordan said. “I need to honor the invisible contract I’ve made with my audience, which is what they expect from these Rocky-Creed films, but also bring my twist and spin on it. We are showing what is truthful to Adonis as a Black man living in America.”
