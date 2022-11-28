NORTH ANDOVER — Rather than getting caught in the annual Black Friday frenzy, 31 North Shore residents took the morning after Thanksgiving to appreciate the great outdoors at Harold Parker State Forest.
Barbara Buls, regional interpretive coordinator for the state Department of Conservation and Recreation, said the agency has been hosting the Not Too Stuffed to Hike event since 2008. This year’s event took hikers on a moderate two-mile trek from the east side of Stearns Pond to Salem Pond and the surrounding trails.
“We’re trying to instill that love of walking through the forest,” Buls said during the Friday hike. “If it’s a real nice day, we could have up to 150 people.”
She also said the guided hike is well-suited for residents who may be too timid to venture through the forest by themselves.
“People feel like they’re going to get lost,” she said.
Having been with the DCR since 1998, Buls has become a seasoned guide.
“I’ve been an outdoor girl all my life,” she said. “Being out in the woods doesn’t make me nervous.”
Debbie Cook of Tewksbury, a member of the forest’s weekly hiking group, said she enjoyed the morning stroll through the woods.
“It was great, perfect weather for a hike,” she said. “I was amazed at how many people showed up.”
Matthew Grabski of Boxford said this was his first time in this particular forest.
“It was a short little scenic hike,” he said, adding that the forest is “nice and beautifully maintained.”
Founded in 1916, the forest is named in memory of Harold Parker, the first chairman of the State Forest Commission.
Buls said years of logging had turned the forest into a “wasteland” by the turn of the 20th century.
However, she said, Parker was “a visionary ahead of his time” and knew exactly what had to be done.
“They bought the land specifically to grow trees,” she said of the State Forest Commission.
Buls also called attention to the Civilian Conservation Corps that was established in 1933 by then-President Franklin Roosevelt. Known as Roosevelt’s Tree Army, the CCC was part of the New Deal and provided jobs for millions of men between the ages of 18 and 25.
During its eight-year tenure, the CCC, which had two camps in the forest, planted thousands of trees, constructed nine ponds as well as a series of dams.
At nearly 3,300 acres, the forest now features 91 individual campsites, 11 ponds and 56 miles of trails that are part of the Bay Circuit Trail and Greenway. Although 60% of the forest is in North Andover, it also extends into the neighboring communities of Andover, North Reading and Middleton.
