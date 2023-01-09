METHUEN — There is an art to teaching Shakespeare.
Jacqueline Rubino, who has taught English at Methuen High School for 15 years, said that includes taking plenty of time to read his plays.
“With Shakespeare, you’ve got to give credit to the material and not fly too fast through it,” she said.
That’s why, although Rubino has the option of teaching two Shakespeare plays to her British Literature students, she assigns only one and spends at least four weeks reading it in class. She has taught “Othello” in the past, but this year they read “Macbeth,” along with “Beowulf” and several other literary classics.
Christine Dumont, who graduated from Methuen High School in 2010 and has been teaching English there for seven years, said she likes to show film versions of Shakespeare plays that her students are reading.
“I think it’s important to see the play in multiple media,” Dumont said.
In early October, that included a live performance of “Macbeth” at the Merrimack Repertory Theatre. Rubino, Dumont and two other teachers took 90 students from several sections to see their production, in a visit that would end up being debated at the City Council in November.
Rubino, who was named a teacher of the year in May, wanted to see the play when they were just starting to read it, so the experience could serve as a point of reference for class discussions.
That approach was appreciated by Jamie Slattery, a student who said that seeing the play “in action” helped her understand it better.
“We could see exactly what was happening, and their emotions, so when we got to read the book we knew what their emotions were,” she said.
The production featured three women performing all 30 roles, which was like a mirror image of productions in Elizabethan times, when casts were all male.
“Flipping that to all female allows the students to see that acting and art transcends gender,” Dumont said. “It’s about the art and the production and the artists themselves and the incredible challenge that these artists have, to play so many roles.”
Chantelle Chirwa, another student from the class, was impressed by the performance.
“I thought I got a better understanding of the themes, and I kind of like the women’s empowerment,” she said.
Dumont said that seeing the play in person was valuable also because that was how Shakespeare wanted “Macbeth” to be seen.
“Shakespeare wrote the plays with the intention that they would be performed and enjoyed by audiences,” she said. “I don’t think he ever imagined high school students sitting around reading them.”
The trip was discussed at the City Council meeting on Nov. 21 because Rubino later applied for a $1,127.50 grant from the Castle Fund, a trust fund that is overseen by the city’s Commission on Trust Funds, for reimbursements for the trip.
“If we didn’t get it, we would have figured out another way to to pay for it,” said Rubino, who has made one other request from the Castle Fund in her career.
All requests that are granted by the commission must be formally approved by the City Council. This past week, for example, they approved $41,000 from the Castle Fund without discussion to repair a piano at the Methuen Memorial Music Hall.
But using funds to cover the Shakespeare outing was met with resistance by councilors Nicholas DiZoglio and Steve Saba, who both characterized the visit as a “field trip.” They drew on personal experience as students and parents to say that students should pay for such events themselves through fundraising.
“I know we’ve given up on field trips in the school department for the Washington trip and some other big trips that are needed for our band and other arts groups that we do,” DiZoglio said.
Saba said that the council should be “watching the funds” in these inflationary times, when the value of money is down, and both councilors evoked the possibility that approving a theater trip would encourage “any group that wants to go on a field trip,” Saba said.
“I hope every teacher and every administrator is watching this meeting tonight because they have the ability to go to the trustees of this fund and say, ‘Hey, we would like to take our students to XYZ because it’s a cultural experience,’” DiZoglio said. “I really hope we drain this $443,000 over the next 10 years because I think, field trips, now if that’s going to be where we put the bar, let’s do it, let’s bring back Washington.”
That possibility would contrast with a 2020 audit of the Castle Fund that was requested by the Finance Committee, which Saba serves on, which showed that the trust fund’s reserves had grown steadily over its previous 10 years.
But Saba voted against the Commission’s approval of Rubino’s grant request while DiZoglio, reluctantly, voted for it. Neither councilor based their opposition to the Shakespeare trip by referring explicitly to the will of Edwin J. Castle, who created the fund with his donation and stated that its income should be used “for the purpose of encouraging lectures, concerts and educational matters.”
Councilor Eunice Zeigler, who voted “proudly in support” of the grant, also didn’t quote Castle directly but was confident that going to see Shakespeare was “aligned with the purpose of the fund.”
“This is the foundation for this fund, it’s to support the arts, it’s to give our youth an opportunity to see a play, it’s enriching,” Zeigler said.
She also drew on personal experience as a student who had read “Macbeth” at Methuen High School to conclude that “there’s deep significance to” reading Shakespeare, which presumably would be enhanced by going to see a live performance.
“It’s odd to me that we’re having a discussion against, because this is exactly what this is for,” Zeigler said.
Rather than worrying about a deluge of similar proposals, she was struck by the fact that she had never seen such a request before in her time on the council.
“I do appreciate the caution about making sure that the committee that oversees the Castle Fund is being stewards of these funds,” Zeigler said. “However, when we have a proposal before us that aligns with the intent of the fund, I think we need to do our due diligence and ensure that it is in fact supported.”
