You can’t do brunch without eggs, but why not try something new?
This recipe for Spinach Pantry Souffle from “Taste of Home Healthy Cooking Cookbook” by the editors of Taste of Home features egg whites and only two egg yolks in the recipe. Additional low-fat ingredient help make the final product something anyone can enjoy.
Spinach Pantry Souffle
Serves 6
6 egg whites
2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
1 can (103Ú4 ounces) reduced-fat, reduced-sodium condensed cream of mushroom soup, undiluted
1 cup (4 ounces) shredded reduced-fat Mexican cheese blend
1 teaspoon ground mustard
1 package (10 ounces) frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry
2 egg yolks, beaten
Let egg whites stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Coat a 2-quart souffle dish with cooking spray and lightly sprinkle with Parmesan cheese; set aside.
In a small saucepan, combine the soup, cheese blend and mustard; cook and stir over medium heat for 5 minutes or until cheese is melted. Transfer to a large bowl; stir in spinach. Stir a small amount of soup mixture into egg yolks; return all to the bowl, stirring constantly.
In a small bowl with clean beaters, beat egg whites until stiff peaks form. With a spatula, stir one-fourth of the egg whites into spinach mixture until no white streaks remain. Fold in remaining egg whites until combined. Transfer to prepared dish.
Bake at 375 F for 30 to 35 minutes or until the top is puffed and center appears set. Serve immediately.
