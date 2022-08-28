EDITOR’S NOTE: Melissa Davenport Berry is a historical and genealogical researcher and writer. She is a blogger for Newsbank’s Genealogy group and a researcher for Heritage Collectors Society. Her history columns will run occasionally in The Eagle-Tribune.
Edward Francis Searles, known around New England for his grand castles and philanthropic work, spent much of his time in Lawrence when he was just a little tike.
Born in 1841, he went by the name “Frank” when he was the poor boy taking piano lessons with Mrs. Mary Fell, or working at the dry goods store owned by Uncle Artemas W. Stearns.
But Edward had an auspicious turn when he moved to the Big Apple to make his career as a home decorator and architect designer.
Through his work at the firm Herter Brothers, he was introduced to a client named Mary Kellogg Hopkins, aka “Americas richest widow,” who inherited a vast estate from her husband Mark Hopkins, the Southern Pacific Railroad tycoon who died in 1871.
The dowager, 23 years his senior, shared a love for luxury and expensive furnishings. While he transformed her estates in California and Great Barrington, Massachusetts, Edward became intimate with Hopkins and married her Nov. 8, 1887, at Trinity Chapel in New York City.
The newlyweds took a six-month bridal tour around Europe and spent a fortune on furniture and art to bring back to the states.
When Edward returned, he was dubbed “Lord Methuen.” Apparently, while in England he purchased a tortoise shell, mother-of-pearl inlaid chest from a direct descendant of Lord Methuen, the namesake of his hometown.
With all the wealth bestowed upon him, Edward became more eccentric and reclusive. He acquired a legion of servants and insisted he be addressed as “My Lord.” The staff had to remove their hats in his presence and never could be seated before him.
Mary’s friends and family grew more suspicious of the relationship, but Edward kept them at bay. That included Mary’s adopted son Timothy Hopkins, who married her niece.
Several of Mary’s relations spread throughout the country generously received monthly allowances from her, but communication with them ceased. More will be revealed on this.
While there are many dramas to write about when it comes to Edward, this tidbit today starts with the death of his wife, and the secrets unleashed on how this great Lord really won the hand of this wealthy widow and ran off with her millions.
Mary died July 25, 1891, in Methuen at Pine Ridge, one of the many estates owned by Edward and her. According to reports from several newspapers, her death was mysterious.
The initial cause was grip, but later was changed to dropsy. No one really knew and the natives grew restlessness.
Edward had taken Mary to Methuen from their Great Barrington estate about two weeks prior to her death. He locked himself away with her and only a few servants. He had little contact with the outside world.
When news came that her vitality was sapped, reporters swarmed Pine Ridge looking for answers, but Edward hired plain-clothes detectives who shut them out.
The Methuen folks who were acquainted with Mary wanted to pay their respects, but were met with barred gates.
The funeral was strictly private. Edward choreographed the procession ceremony. A rosewood coffin with a glass cover that held his late wife was constructed by Edward days before. It was carried by liveried servants headed by Edward holding a torch.
The Rev. Charles F. Swett of St. Thomas’ Church in Methuen conducted the funeral service and was assisted by the Rev. C. H. Oliphant of the Congregational Church who read the responses.
Mary was buried across the street from the residence at Lawrence Street Cemetery, also known as the Village Burying Ground.
This was the beginning a great scandal that surrounded Edward. When the will was probated in Salem, Massachusetts, General Thomas Hamlin Hubbard was named the executor and Edward was named the sole legatee.
Mary’s kin, including her adopted son Timothy, would not receive a cent. With Mary gone, Edward was flush with cash. He held the keys to all her palaces, which were valued in the millions.
The widows’ relatives who had formerly received yearly allowances and were promised a slice of the pie after she was gone were outraged. Timothy, equally enraged, prepared for war and hired Elbridge T Burley, one of Lawrence’s most prominent legal eagles.
The suit to break Mary’s will was brought before Judge Rollin E. Harmon at the Essex County Court in Salem on Sept. 22, 1891.
The contesters argued that Edward’s hold over Mary came from the a sort of occultism. The battle commenced and the sensational court hearings are up next. Stay tuned!
See next Sunday’s Eagle-Tribune for the second part of this piece. Find Melissa Davenport Berry’s website at americana-archives.com.
