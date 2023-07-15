Emilia Clarke is no stranger to projects that attract passionate fans prone to fervent discussions of even the most minute details.
The actor’s portrayal of Daenerys Targaryen, the exiled princess turned fierce Mother of Dragons on HBO’s hit epic fantasy “Game of Thrones,” has been seared into our collective conscience. Over the course of its eight-season run, audiences dissected, debated and speculated about the Emmy Award-winning series’ storylines, characters, continuity, lighting, bloopers and more.
Her big-screen roles such as Qi’ra, Han’s enigmatic and deadly ex-friend in “Solo: A Star Wars Story” (2018), as well as an alternate timeline Sarah Connor in “Terminator Genisys” (2015), brought her into two of the most beloved franchises.
Now, as part of Marvel’s “Secret Invasion,” Clarke has joined one of the biggest cinematic universes, and it marks her first television role since wrapping production of “Game of Thrones” in 2018. Developed for television by Kyle Bradstreet, the extraterrestrial political spy thriller is currently in the midst of its six-episode run on Disney+.
Clarke cites the opportunity to work alongside her “Secret Invasion” castmates as one of the project’s main appeals. They are acting powerhouses, with innumerable credits both on screen and on the stage.
“The cast is ridiculous,” Clarke said. “Olivia Colman, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Don Cheadle. I was like, ‘Where do I sign?’”
“Secret Invasion” involves a conspiracy by a faction of the Skrull — alien refugees that have been stranded on Earth since the events of 2019’s “Captain Marvel” — to supplant humans and take over the planet. After patiently waiting for 30 years for Nick Fury (Jackson) to make good on his promise to find the Skrull a new home, the shape-shifting aliens are ready to forcefully take matters into their own hands.
Unlike standard mainstream superhero fare that features a villain with clearly malevolent intentions, the show “asks the audience to make up their own minds,” Clarke said. “It’s presenting the audience with a moral quandary and a very timely question … about refugees and about whether violence and war has an understandable reason for being or whether it doesn’t.”
In “Secret Invasion,” Clarke plays G’iah, Talos’ (Mendelsohn) estranged daughter who was originally introduced in “Captain Marvel” as a child. She was raised on Earth in a household that believes in coexistence and peace with humans. But after becoming disillusioned with Fury and her father’s failure to secure the Skrull a new home, G’iah rebels.
Clarke was just thrilled by everything she was “given to play with” in exploring the characters’ relationships and journey. G’iah starts off on the opposite side of the Skrull uprising from her father, but it’s hinted that allegiances will shift over the course of the series.
Clarke teases that she has many more unannounced TV projects on the way. For now, she is slated to star in two films, the biopic “McCarthy” as Jean Kerr, the wife of Republican Sen. Joseph McCarthy, and “An Ideal Wife” as Constance Lloyd, the Irish author and activist who was married to poet and playwright Oscar Wilde.
