The real story behind how Tetris became a video game phenomenon is more compelling than most imagined narratives.
A computer game created by Russian programmer Alexey Pajitnov in the Soviet Union, Tetris eventually hit the burgeoning global market in 1989 as the launch title of Game Boy, a handheld console developed by Japanese company Nintendo, after Dutch American game designer and publisher Henk Rogers doggedly pursued the rights.
Much like the game itself, it’s a story that involved a lot of moving pieces that needed to be maneuvered just right in order for its players to achieve success.
This backstory is at the center of “Tetris,” out now on Apple TV+. Directed by Jon S. Baird (“Stan & Ollie”) from a script by Noah Pink (“Genius”), the film follows Rogers (portrayed by Taron Egerton) after he is so dazzled by Tetris, which he stumbles upon at a game expo, that he bets everything on its success. Sorting out the complicated situation around the game’s rights propels Rogers to Moscow, where he meets and befriends Pajitnov (Nikita Efremov).
“We tried to make (the movie) as truthful as possible in the given circumstances,” said Pajitnov, who was an executive producer on the film along with Rogers. “I was very fascinated with the movie because it was spiritually absolutely truthful. That’s exactly what happened to us, emotionally.”
Tetris, of course, is one of the best-known and bestselling video games ever. and the film’s version of Rogers describes it as “the most beautiful thing I’d ever seen.”
“This game isn’t just addictive,” he says in “Tetris.” “It stays with you. It’s poetry — art and math all working in magical synchronicity. It’s the perfect game.”
It’s a sentiment that Pink stands by.
“For me, what makes it the perfect game is that it’s a puzzle,” Pink said. “It’s like your favorite story that you love to hear over and over again, but every time you hear it, something new comes up. That’s Tetris for me. Because you know what blocks are coming, but every time it’s a little different, and every time you play, it ends up a little differently.”
But “perfection” is a loaded concept, especially if you ask games scholars.
“It encapsulates a lot to say it’s the perfect video game,” said Tracy Fullerton, a University of Southern California professor and the director of its Game Innovation Lab. “Perhaps you could say that it was a perfect video game, especially a perfect video game in combination with the Game Boy platform, which I think was the thing that really made Tetris as massive as it was.”
Jennifer deWinter, the dean of Lewis College of Science and Letters at Illinois Institute of Technology, is more direct.
“There’s no such thing as a perfect game,” deWinter said. “But if I had to ponder the brilliance of Tetris — and I think that that is a fun thing to ponder — Tetris provides a pattern-based abstraction that allows people to go into a flow state, readily.”
According to Fullerton, Tetris “is one of the best games and continues to be one of the best games ever made” because “it’s so satisfying.”
Pajitnov, who developed the first version of Tetris in 1984, was inspired by the puzzle game pentominoes, which involved piecing together certain shapes created by five squares.
