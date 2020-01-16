Picture this: A neat little array of 20th-century film cameras sporting functions considered innovative for their day.
The Memorial Hall Library in Andover is displaying just such a collection — and its contents are prompting both curiosity and trips to memory lane.
The 18 cameras belong to library assistant Virginia Guazzaloca, a photographer in her own right.
Her grandfather, a World War II veteran, collected most of them. Before he died at age 99 in 2018, he gave them to her.
The cameras are aligned on shelves inside a glass-covered display case at the Andover town library, by the reference desk.
They present a snapshot of changing technology.
The changes made the cameras increasingly easier to use, more portable and, in those models that developed their film on the spot, offered almost instant gratification — features, by the way, that are combined in today’s digital devices.
The display’s cameras are big and small, some box-like, rounded or flat.
They include big, hefty folding cameras from the 1950s with accordion-like bellows that, when unfolded, extend the lens and shutter.
The oversized cameras are so big they look funny when someone raises one and peers through the eyepiece.
The collection also includes Polaroid Instamatics, pocket cameras with flashcubes, and 35-mm point-and-shoot and mirrored-lens cameras.
The cameras are heavier than they look.
A Bancroft Elementary School student at the library on Monday afternoon — to use the computers — paused by the display case and gaped at the models.
He said he wished the case was open and he could hold one of the cameras.
The collection invites nostalgia among adult library patrons, said director Barbara McNamara.
Also on Monday afternoon, an older patron eyeing the dark, square 1941 “Brownie,” a Kodak, whispered to McNamara about how parents of his well-off boarding school classmates would give their children Brownies to capture school memories.
The Brownie brought photography to the masses (in 1900, they sold for $1) and popularized a technological wonder.
Up until then, photography had been mostly the domain of studio wizards, professionals who operated big, expensive equipment under black hoods.
The one camera not on display in the case is the first one that Guazzaloca’s grandfather, Harvey Hudson, gave to her when he found out she was taking an introductory photography class in college.
“It is too special to me,” she said of the Canon AE-1, a film camera. “If anything happened to it, I’d be devastated.”
Guazzaloca used it throughout her college years.
These days, the library assistant, a graduate of Salem State University (English major, photography minor), snaps photos with her new Canon Rebel T7 digital camera.
Still, she thinks back longingly to her work with film photography, creating large-format portraits in the darkroom.
The library appreciates Guazzaloca’s photography skills, McNamara said.
The photographer regularly captures images for library brochures that publicize upcoming events or services.
Six months ago, she took a photograph of the building’s roof deck.
The library sent the photo to a company that converted the image to a jigsaw puzzle that patrons now assemble, the diversion offering them a break from intense study.
“It’s a good way for people to clear their heads,” McNamara said.
Meanwhile, the cameras in the display case fulfill the space’s role, providing a place for patrons and staff to exhibit items that bring meaning to their lives.
Guazzaloca’s camera exhibit has both personal meaning and broader value.
“I wanted to show the way they changed over the years,” she said.
The exhibit will remain up through the end of the month.
In the spring, the library will show photographs by Guazzaloca, hanging them in its art exhibit space.
IF YOU GO
What: Vintage camera collection, presented by library assistant Virginia Guazzaloca
Where: Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main St., Andover
When: Through January. Library hours Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sundays, 1 to 5 p.m.
Admission: Free admission
More information: 978-623-8400
ABOUT CHECK THIS OUT
Check This Out is a weekly feature where we highlight places in our region to go for art, dance, history, music, poetry or other cultural entertainment. Got an idea for a Check This Out? Email Terry Date at tdate@northofboston.com.