In the annals of fall movie previews, never has the phrase “dates subject to change” felt quite so obvious, or so fraught.
Contract negotiations between studios and the Screen Actors Guild and the Writers Guild of America remain at an impasse, and the strikes continue. “Dune 2” has been pushed back to March 2024. Will the studios tick more of its dominoes from there?
Answer: unknown. Meantime, let’s scan the ledger for 10 prospects already in the bag and ready for screens near you (dates subject to change):
- (Sept. 15): Kenneth Branagh returns as Hercule Poirot, and returns to the director’s chair, in this freely adapted version of a late and lesser-known Agatha Christie joint, “Hallowe’en Party.” The cast this time includes Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Dornan and Kelly Reilly.
- (Sept. 29): In the future, humans go to war against AI and it’s up to John David Washington to find and eliminate the Creator. Director Gareth Edwards has made three good movies in a row: “Monsters,” “Godzilla” and “Rogue One.”
- (Oct. 20): In 1920s Oklahoma, a wealth of oil underneath reservation land seeps into a true crime tale of murder, greed and corrosive American values in Martin Scorsese’s adaptation of the David Grann bestseller. Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons take the lead.
- (Oct. 27): Writer-director Sofia Coppola adapts Priscilla Presley’s memoir “Elvis and Me” for what may turn out to be the biopic of the season. Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi star.
- (Nov. 10): Paul Giamatti plays an imperious prep school instructor charged with overseeing a collection of outcasts over the school holiday. The director is Alexander Payne, who worked so well with Giamatti in “Sideways.”
- (Nov. 10): Brie Larson returns as Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers in the MCU’s follow-up to 2019’s “Captain Marvel.” Expect wormholes, Kree problems and a show of directorial personality from Nia DaCosta.
- (Nov. 17): What was Panem like 64 years before the messed-up reality series of a dystopia we knew and loved/hated in the “Hunger Games” movies? Well, they were Suzanne Collins books first, and here’s the first of the prequel adaptations.
- (Nov. 22): At his best, Ridley Scott is the reigning king of old school/new school Hollywood classicism, and this long-awaited portrayal of the keen military strategist and greedy acquirer of other people’s territory should provide Joaquin Phoenix a fine and juicy role.
- (Nov. 22): This Netflix biopic stars Bradley Cooper and a controversial prosthetic nose in the role of composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein, a Lawrence native. Carey Mulligan co-stars as Felicia Montealegre, who married Bernstein in 1951. Their lives together, and apart, were defined largely by Bernstein’s bisexuality.
(Nov. 22): Ariana DeBose is the voice of Asha, the 17-year-old whose wish upon a star is so irresistible, it calls forth a doozy. She’ll need it to deal with the sinister King Magnifico (voice by Chris Pine) in Disney’s new animated feature.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.