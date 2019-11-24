Dear Doctor,
Recently, and because of several things that have happened, I have found myself being less happy than I would like. I don’t want to go see a doctor and would refuse to take drugs. I am a woman who is married to a great guy and have two children. I have been at home, but the children are growing out of our house with lives of their own. There must be some things I can do on my own to improve how I am feeling.
Unhappy
Dear Unhappy,
Consider this your private therapy session.
Let me begin by encouraging you to go see a therapist if these feelings continue. You can always ask your regular doctor for a referral. Usually, doctors will provide a list of names, and you can visit a few to find a good “fit.”
Here are some things to do on your own:
Get plenty of sleep. Usually seven to eight hours a night will help. If you have difficulties sleeping, work on a routine that fosters relaxation and eventual slumber.
Exercise is a must. Walking is fine. You do not have to become a compulsive jock. Even 30 minutes of walking a day is beneficial. Make it brisk. You will get a mild rush when you finish. This is good for you.
Be mindful as you walk and experience daily events. Be aware of what is around you in the moment. This can be anything from a leaf to a special place. Start noticing the world.
Practice gratitude. Keep a gratitude journal using a small notebook. Deliberately notice three things every day for which you are grateful. Do not repeat those things. The idea is to be grateful for the small things you start to notice. Right now, I am grateful for a terrific cup of coffee.
Think about where you are in your world. Life is like a shelf, and you are capable of putting things on it. Your children are growing up and separating into their adult lives. You may see this as a loss, but it is producing a new chapter with space for new adventures. What about work or something meaningful to do? What latent talents do you have that have been dormant while you were an active parent? Talk with your husband about new plans you can make together.
Time to enjoy. Do it!
Dr. Larry Larsen is an Andover psychologist. If you would like to ask a question, or respond to one, email him at lrryllrsn@CS.com.