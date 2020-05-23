Dear Doctor,
We would like to know if there is anything outside of medication that a parent can do to help a child focus better. We would appreciate any help you can offer.
Dear Asking,
There is some evidence that mindfulness or meditation exercises do help in reducing the need for self-stimulating activity and problems with focus. This is based upon the theory that most or all ADHD is a result of a need to be active in order to focus.
This is not, in my opinion, necessarily so. Nonetheless, the research on mindfulness and meditation or relaxation exercises does suggest it helps.
Consider the world of a child. From toddler years, his or her world is filled with visual, auditory and motor stimulation. “Sesame Street,” a great program, markets everything from numbers to letters. A first-grade teacher is no competition for a puppet who jumps from a can or a screen alive with noise and color.
In my opinion, the average classroom has joined the stimulation with bright lights, color and materials designed to engage. One wonders what would happen if there were deliberate quiet periods and lower activity and light.
Be that as it may, the home scene is also bristling with perceptual stimulation. Video games have joined computer and television to keep things entertaining and constantly providing stimulation. Things progress to cellphones and iPads so that teens are often up much too late communicating with friends.
If you wish, there are deliberate mindfulness techniques you might try at home. Once learned, they can be repeated and do result in a more relaxed environment both from within and outwardly.
I particularly like exercises that enhance being in the moment, relaxation and allowing attention to be given to one’s body and the positive aspects of the environment. Test out a few as parents. One is able to find many such exercises on YouTube. Locate one or two that seem helpful, teach a version to your youngsters and see how it goes.
Repetition and practice are important. At the very least, you will initiate the practice of moments of quiet.
