Dear Doctor,
You’ll probably think this is a silly question and I can see why. My husband and I like to eat out for fun and for a change of scenery. This was easier a few years ago, but now we have two little ones close in age, 5 and 4. They complain about not being home. They usually end up making the meal miserable. We have actually thought about giving them Benadryl before going out. We have not done it, but they can be a challenge. At home, they are adorable, but they turn into horribles in a restaurant. Any suggestions?
Tired Mom
Dear Tired,
As veteran parents, my wife and I have been there and done that. To quote a current commercial: “We know a thing or two, because we have seen a thing or two.”
First, allow me to acquaint you with what I refer to as the “balcony effect.” Imagine you are looking down on your situation from a high balcony. This allows you to observe, ponder and apply some commonsense.
Here some things that come to mind when thinking from the balcony.
Pick a child-friendly restaurant. The establishment with the white tablecloth and candle staffed by the spiffy chef is not a great choice. Save that for a special evening when you have a babysitter.
Find a place with prompt service. Waiting too long for food is deadly. Time is an enemy, which will soon be filled with bored 4-and 5-year-old behavior.
Plan on diversion. Never, ever leave home without coloring books and crayons. If there is a simple game or easy-to-use toy, bring it along, too. Your bag of diversions is critical. Consider yourself an entertainer.
Arrange the seating. Opt for a table for four with one child next to each parent. Seating the kids next to each other is asking for trouble.
Satisfy appetites. Help the youngsters select their meals. As for you and your husband, do not order something that takes too long to prepare.
Then, be patient. And plan on a trip to the restroom. Remember, you were the one who wanted to be a mom.
Dr. Larry Larsen is an Andover psychologist. If you would like to ask a question, or respond to one, email him at lrryllrsn@CS.com.