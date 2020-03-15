Dear Doctor,
What can we do to increase self-confidence in our 10-year-old boy. His favorite expression is, “I can’t.” We have challenged him and tell him how good he is at various things, but he doesn’t seem to believe us. He is an only child, and we give him plenty of attention.
Puzzled
Dear Puzzled,
Building self-confidence is a journey, not a destination. Your task as a parent is to nurture the positive. The cluster of skills that comprises self-confidence includes risk, resilience, learning and belief or thinking.
Let me give you some “do’s” and “don’ts.”
Start by listening. What is the content of his self-doubt? When he says ‘I can’t,” respond with a neutral comment such as, “really?” Do not lecture or “challenge” — to use your word — with, “you can so do that.”
Then, build an assumptive climate. One personality theorist called them “guiding fictions.” We all have them. They are beliefs, thoughts, guiding ideas that govern who we are and what we do. For example, if he says he is not a competent student, propose an assumption: “You say you cannot do math. Do you think that is a belief you have?” “What does your teacher say?” “Wow, you seem to know your multiplication tables, and I don’t remember knowing them so well when I was your age.”
Do not overdo praise. Avoid saying things like, “You are amazing.” Simply acknowledge competence when you see it. Try offering, “That must make you feel so good to do that.”
Assumptions can be challenged. I have heard so many children intone, “I am dumb.” My approach has always been to acknowledge their belief and then assert, “I do not see you that way.” A boy the age of your son will respond when assured positively.
Keep at it and, over time, you will hear your positive words coming back to you. Find your son’s gifts and focus on developing them.
We all desire self-approval; otherwise, you would never have proposed your question.
Dr. Larry Larsen is an Andover psychologist. If you would like to ask a question, or respond to one, email him at lrryllrsn@CS.com.