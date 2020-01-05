Dear Doctor,
Is there some explanation psychologists have for what is going on surrounding the recent shootings in churches and in schools. What is happening to us?
Alarmed
Dear Alarmed,
Agreed. Something is happening and has been evolving for some time.
In my professional lifetime, a school visit has changed. Over the years, I have made school visits to plan a treatment program for a youngster. The visits probably number in the thousands and have included maybe a hundred schools at all levels in many communities. Years ago, these were informal meetings. A time was set up, a team or teacher made available, and one walked through the unlocked front door of the building.
Although I no longer make such visits, the last ones I recall involved buildings that were tightly locked and appointments that were strictly scheduled. They included a review in the front office once admitted to the building. I have seen armed guards in educational buildings, particularly high schools. One no longer simply walks in. What is going on indeed.
A church or house of worship chaperoned by an armed guard is, to me, still unthinkable. Voluntary or not, what has become of us? Are we to sally forth into the future with weapons necessary for there to be peace in temples of learning or spiritual growth? Can we reverse this tragic trend?
Allow me to take a psychologist’s view. Anger is fueled by individual issues, but also societal contagion. Make no mistake. We are in the midst of an epidemic as dangerous as untreated diphtheria, malaria or venereal disease.
The individual disorders are numerous, but a sense of disadvantage, undiagnosed or untreated psychosis, or smoldering rage with unaddressed abuse are just a few. When the world is angry and beset with selfish entitlement, the flames flare and the unthinkable happens.
This says nothing about controlling the tools of devastation. Our love affair with guns has become an obsession while comatose politicians pontificate. Yes, Virginia, there is an epidemic in the land. The cure is tough, but there does not seem to be a healer in the house.
Dr. Larry Larsen is an Andover psychologist. If you would like to ask a question, or respond to one, email him at lrryllrsn@CS.com.