In a previous column, it was asserted that children present with their own characteristics and behaviors. This was introduced as trait psychology. As promised, this week the focus is on suggested strategies parents might use to shape traits as they help their youngsters grow and develop.
Identify the troublesome traits. See your the more positive side of your children. For example, an obstinate, stubborn child has the capacity to grow into a tenacious, enduring adult. A child who finds it difficult to share may change into a wise manager of money that is used not only for his or her pleasure, but also to help others.
Never underestimate the power of reinforcement. Reward the behaviors you wish to grow. This does not mean gushing with overdone praise at every behavior one wishes to see prosper. Many parents also utter “good job” until it has no meaning. Reinforcing behavior is an art. Subtlety and variety are skills a parent learns over time. Saying things like, “You must be so pleased with doing that” or including a simple note in a school lunch box are enough. Cash and gifts are not major patterns for rewarding and can even be counterproductive.
Practice something I call the “assumptive climate.” We all live by certain assumptions, and this includes our self-image and patterns of behavior. Even when a parent affirms an assumption that may run counter to a negative trait, it has a powerful effect. Some examples may include: “You are a basically honest person” or “how wonderfully generous you are.” Beware of the negative parental rant, the editorial that defines and enhances the negative. “When will you ever learn” and “if I have told you once, I have told you a thousand times” are classics. They will undo the positive assumptions you are trying to build.
Patience is the watchword. Teaching positive values takes time. The process is a journey and not a destination. I will bet that when your child is a parent, you will hear your words coming out of his or her mouth.
Dr. Larry Larsen is an Andover psychologist. If you would like to ask a question, or respond to one, email him at lrryllrsn@CS.com.