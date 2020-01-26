Dear Doctor,
This may sound foolish, but could you comment on whether there is such a thing as a genetic predictor for sexual orientation? Can one’s sexuality be shaped or changed?
Curious
Dear Curious,
You are asking a complex question.
Sexuality is determined by several genetic markers, and they cannot be used to predict one’s eventual sexual attractions or behavior. The study which looked for specific genetic markers for determining sexual orientation was huge. Almost 500,000 subjects were involved.
The outcome can be summarized in simple terms. Approximately 25% of one’s sexual preference is genetic. The other 75% is a complex mixture of factors in environment, social interactions, family styles and behaviors, and other issues.
Freud opined that sexuality was ultimately determined by relationships with parents. The so-called Oedipal and Electra complexes were a result of a child’s desire to connect with the parent of the opposite sex. Simply put, a child eventually identifies with the parent of the same sex. Freud was tough on mothers. A boy with a very powerful mother possibly might identify with mom. Freud might have been right, but only to a limited extent. His theory of sexual identity is not widely embraced today.
In the 1950s, Alfred Kinsey conducted the first empirical study on sexual behavior. Kinsey was a professor who studied bugs. His techniques involved counting sexual experiences and behavior. His opinion, based on interviews with about 18,000 men, was that 1 in 10 males were primarily attracted to their own sex. One concept he promulgated was that sexual attraction varies on a scale of one to six. The scale would be from radically heterosexual to equally exclusive homosexuality. There is some evidence for Kinsey’s notion.
This is where many factors merge. Early sexual experiences, for example, might shape future behavior and interest. In my opinion, society has advanced by opening our minds to the varieties of sexual behavior, object choices and identities. Our species is complex in development and desires. This includes sexuality.
Dr. Larry Larsen is an Andover psychologist. If you would like to ask a question, or respond to one, email him at lrryllrsn@CS.com.