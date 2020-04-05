Dear Doctor,
We have not tried it yet, but our understanding is that marijuana can be beneficial for stress and anxiety. We are older, and our children are grown. They used marijuana when they were in high school. It made us nervous at the time, but they have done well. Is there any material available to help understand its use?
Weed has suffered from a lack of data. Because of this, I would be the last person to recommend getting high as a recipe for relieving stress and anxiety.
Much of our lack of data has to do with marijuana being illegal for some time. Accordingly, little knowledge was obtained regarding its possible therapeutic use. Only recently has the scientific investigation of marijuana been advanced. Let me share what I know.
Studies with mice revealed that small “doses” of pot definitely helped elderly rodents in learning and ability to recall tasks. This has led to other studies with human subjects. There is some initial material suggesting weed in lower doses may be helpful. The key word is “may be” since the research requires replication.
There are two compounds in weed. They are THC or tetrahydrocannabinol and CBD or cannabidiol. The THC gives the “high.” The CBD at this stage appears to have some medicinal benefits. There is quite a bit of research on both. The aforementioned stoned mice received THC.
Current research, particularly on older adults, indicates some likelihood of exacerbation of conditions, while others appear to show considerable benefit. This may well have to do with the dosage. Studies are ongoing in Israel, Germany and this country. In Massachusetts, there are studies being done at McLean Hospital in Belmont. The research is rigorous and careful. Research is also occurring at several American universities.
The advertising for CBD promises relief for just about any condition. Common sense would indicate being involved with a knowledgeable physician makes sense before buying a pipe or snacking on CBD gummy bears.
