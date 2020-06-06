Dear Doctor,
Recently, I heard a piece on TV that stated children and teens today are more overwhelmed than ever. The doctor who was speaking said 41% of teens reported they were anxious. This was a considerable increase over the previous decade. How do we help our children deal with normal stress?
Mother
Dear Mother,
Certainly, there are many things to be stressed about in today’s world. Here are some thoughts, none of which should be considered a cure-all.
First, understand the diagnosis of anxiety. Worry is normal for most of the human species. When the worry becomes excessive, we diagnose it as anxiety. To be clear, the diagnosis may be a bit overworked, much as ADHD. Medicated children are fast becoming the norm as opposed to the exception.
Second, as parents, our contagion often spreads to our children. Lighten up. Every boy and girl does not need to go to Harvard. Parents so often make their dreams for their children into demands and rigid expectations. The journey of our children will not be unlike our own with many unexpected twists and turns. To quote the Beatles, “Let it be.” Unconditional love always helps.
Third, as much as you are able, control and dose the stresses your children face. Encourage them to play, get outside and, to quote one of my young patients, to “do stuff.” This does not mean to sit for hours playing video games.
Fourth, as much as you are able, control technology. The dependence on and plethora of every device of connection does, in my opinion, increase worry.
Fifth, watch school pressure from you as well as from the education source. There really is such a thing as too much homework. If your child is naturally self-demanding, adjustments must be made.
Finally, play and humor will always help. Learning to laugh as a family, especially at ourselves, eases so many pressures.
Dr. Larry Larsen is an Andover psychologist. If you would like to ask a question, or respond to one, email him at lrryllrsn@CS.com.