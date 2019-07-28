Dear Doctor,
As a grandparent, I never saw this coming. Our daughter has married a man who is, in a word, crazy. She works. He doesn’t or is out of a job most of the time. He is kind of a political nut, always making speeches about the country going to the dogs. They fight, but she is sticking with him. Our worry as grandparents is the two children — a boy, now 11, and his sister, who is 9. We love them both, and they like to be with us. We are in the same city, so it is not a big problem. What can we do to help these children? We would even pay for professional help.
Granny
Dear Granny,
It sounds to me like you are already being helpful and supportive. Hold off on the professional help unless you see clear symptoms of anxiety or depression in the two children.
Over many years, I have been amazed at the path many children I have known have taken, even when their families were a disaster. A case in point is a memoir I have recently read, “Educated,” by Tara Westover.
Westover describes growing up in a complex, religiously conservative, highly dysfunctional family. Her father felt school was the devil’s workshop and would not allow her to attend. The family was deprived of medical care. Herbs and ointments made at home would suffice. There was angry behavior, especially from some brothers. By all odds, Tara should have been consigned to the failure heap. Instead, she went to Brigham Young University in Utah and to Cambridge. She earned a doctorate in history.
What I did sense was the abiding, quiet love of her mother. I have long since stopped predicting outcomes in lives and careers. What I do know is there is power in belief and determined resilience.
That is where you come in. Spend as much time as you can with your grandchildren. Love them unconditionally. Then, very deliberately, feed them assumptions. These are self-assumptions we all have. Tell your grandchildren what they can do and be. Try offering encouragement such as, “You have such a wonderful talent for ....” or “You are a loving person.” Celebrate their positives. Point out things like, “Notice how you stick to what you are doing.”
Overall, stay out of the family discord. Just be there.
