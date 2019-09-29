Dear Doctor,
We are parents of a new high school student. She is a great student. She wants to take Latin, but both my husband and I have advised against it. We are encouraging her to take a more modern language, such as Spanish. Is there any study that shows Latin is useful academically?
Mom
Dear Mom,
I do not know of such a study, but you are asking the wrong person. Long before I decided to become a psychologist, I majored in Latin and Greek. In high school, I took four years of Latin. In college. I was a classics major. Candidly, it was a treasure for which I shall be ever grateful.
Why?
The study of Latin, using the old-style protocol of learning conjugations and declensions, promotes organization. It teaches a structure and form that is transferable to many other areas of study. In law, medicine, other languages and any field requiring order and logic, Latin is invaluable.
Latin connects one with the ancient world, the realm of history and myth. Lessons learned are with you for life. So often the human race has been here before. Latin was spoken and written then, but its lessons connect with life now.
Knowledge of grammar is enhanced tremendously. One can never again forget an adjective, noun, preposition or introductory phase.
There is nothing as valuable as Latin for teaching vocabulary. All of the Romance languages — French, Spanish, Italian and Portuguese — have deep roots in Latin. A very substantial percentage of English words have Latin roots. Knowing the language will enhance command of vocabulary.
Finally, let me share a true story. When studying for a doctorate, one must pass reading proficiency in his or her chosen field in two foreign languages. Although moderately proficient in German, I decided to read articles in Spanish and French. Neither language had been in my past studies. The translations produced were graded by the respective departments. I passed both exams using Latin as a base for reading.
Lux et verias in latina est! Translated, it nicely sums up my beliefs: “Light and truth is in Latin.”
Dr. Larry Larsen is an Andover psychologist. If you would like to ask a question, or respond to one, email him at lrryllrsn@CS.com.