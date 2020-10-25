Dear Doctor,
We realize we are not alone, but with the COVID-19 pandemic extending into its seventh month, we are struggling with how to help our children cope. We have a 13-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl. I would like to hear what a psychologist has to say about things we can do to minimize the stress. Both of our children use the word “bored” to say how they feel. Any ideas to help?
Bored Mom
Dear Bored,
Who says being bored isn’t real. This has been a bummer. All of us have so many things we love to do, but cannot because of the risks to physical health. You asked, so here goes.
“Unbore” yourself. Life is like a shelf and has things on it. An empty shelf is crying out to be filled.
“Do stuff” like getting outside as a family and exercising. Walk. Go for a bike ride. Make it a daily routine.
“Notice stuff” by paying attention to the world around you. Then learn a few new things. The internet is a library full of information. If you saw a new insect on your walk, look it up when you get home. Ask questions. For example, “What is a cloud made of” or “Why is the sky blue”? Take a different path on your walk and discover new places.
“Contact” is a big one. Use Zoom or Skype to visit regularly with friends and grandparents. Be in touch with uncles and aunts via techie tricks. Don’t be shy. They are probably bored, too, and would love to hear from you.
Give attention. Your children need your attention in the form of recognizing how they feel. Respond to them by affirming your love and acknowledgment.
“Learn and experience” with books, games, websites and even delve into an area or two you don’t know about. Share the journey.
You get the idea, so go fill your shelf!
Dr. Larry Larsen is an Andover psychologist. If you would like to ask a question, or respond to one, email him at lllrsn@compuserve.net.