Dear Doctor,
My question may be something you usually do not hear much, but I really would like your thoughts. When I was 14 years old, I had a sexual incident with a 10-year-old male cousin. At the time, I knew it was wrong, but I was young and stupid. It only happened once. My cousin still lives near by, and when we see each other, I feel guilt and am so ashamed of my past behavior. I am now in my 50s and have two grown children. I have been happily married for over 25 years. How does someone rid themselves of guilt?
Guilty
Dear Guilty,
Guilt is usually telling you something, not always, but usually.
It is announcing a control, a barrier in behavior. Recall is part of the system that helps us avoid wrong and do what is right. It is built into our neurology.
The boy you were at 14 is not the man you have become in your 50s. This is in part due to the development of a significant part of your brain, which was not complete until about age 25.
You are mistaken in thinking I, as a therapist, have not heard this story before. It happens often in families between siblings and relatives. Often, it occurs with no one noticing, but most of the encounters I havew heard involve young adolescents and younger relatives.
Guilt and regret have a use, painful as it is. They operate to prevent the recurrence of regrettable behavior, as a restraint to inappropriate acting out.
What you now seek is forgiveness. Since your cousin lives close by, there should be an opportunity to speak with him about the incident that happened long ago. Tell him of your regret and how it has caused you pain. Ask for his forgiveness. Whether he forgives you or not, the matter is free from your lack of resolution. Then the major task is forgiving yourself.
Let the man or woman who has not acted stupidly in youth come forward.
Dr. Larry Larsen is an Andover psychologist. If you would like to ask a question, or respond to one, email him at lrryllrsn@CS.com.