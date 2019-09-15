Dear Doctor,
I bet you have never had anyone ask you this, but it is bothering us. We have one child, and he is 6 years old. He is adored by his grandparents and aunts and uncles. He is bright, reads like an older boy and remembers what he has read. So what is our problem? He lies. The truth is tough for him. He not only lies about what he’s done, but he also makes up stories. He has lied about people in the neighborhood and what they have been doing. We can only imagine what he might be telling his teacher about us. Help.
Mamma Truth
Dear Truth,
You would not believe how many times this issue has presented itself over many years.
The good news is this. I have never been aware of lying continuing as a major character attribute.
One youngster about the age of your son lied about even the time of day. Years later, I received a visit from an representative of the U.S. Intelligence Agency. This youngster was now being considered for an appointment as an agent. He had signed a release allowing the investigators to check on why he had seen a psychologist. Obviously, I told them his problem had been lying. We talked further and I affirmed this young man’s development and character. He was appointed and, so far as I know, serves to this day.
Lying is utilitarian. It works. Look at your question. It gets attention. There are at least two kinds of lies. One is to get out of trouble. The other is distortion, making up stories to make the world interesting.
The solution to eventually making our children tellers of truth is to take away the reinforcement. Make the lies not work.
This does not mean punishing, screaming about telling the truth, or arguing over what really happened. It means making the lie nonfunctional. When he tells a whopper, respond with “really” or “um-hum.” When he questions you about whether you believe him, respond with observation and fact. Keep your communication lean.
Over time, his proclivity for falsehood — real or imagined — will wane. Do reward him with low-profile positive reinforcement when he tells the truth. For instance, tell him, “Thank you for speaking honestly about that.”
By the way, it might be wise to alert his teacher to his tendency to lie or you may be getting an unexpected visit from an investigating social worker.
