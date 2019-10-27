Dear Doctor,
We have two children within one year of each other. Our daughter is 10 and our son is 9. They are beautiful children, the center of much of our lives. We usually give them money as needs arise, such as when they’re eating out with friends or when they’re deserving of a special treat. We have begun to think about giving them an allowance and want to do it in a way that will help them manage money. You must have dealt with this and we would like to hear how you suggest we handle it.
Teacher Parent
Dear Teacher,
You are impressive. It is the right time to begin a process for teaching your children how to manage money.
I have known young adults who have gotten their first credit cards in college, only to acquire a few thousand dollars of debt. Digging out is a late-life lesson. Why not begin by teaching them the tools now?
Here is a plan I have suggested over the years:
Have a family meeting with the focus on making a contract about money. Tell you kids you are going to give them a weekly allowance. You are able to negotiate with them as to the sum they will receive. Tell them this money is theirs to manage in paying for the extras in their lives.
Do not make ordinary chores a factor in whether they receive their weekly allowances. Do stress that they have additional opportunities to earn extra cash that they may use to use to buy very special things. You will find many occasions to pay them for the unusual help they may provide. Stacking wood for the winter or cleaning the garage, for example, might be considered as outside of the normal chore pattern. Unreimbursed chores include setting the table, clearing dishes and cleaning one’s room. You get the idea.
Set up a bank account for each child. Teach them how to save and what interest is. Then, allow them to pay for many things they may want. Even the purchase of a bicycle can include their share of the cost. What they have a share in owning is likely to be cared for.
Think it over and then design your plan. Good luck!
