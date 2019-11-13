Dear Doctor,
My daughter has spoken to me about her son, my grandson, and his tendency to hit other children. He is 4years old and her first child. He is lovable and usually well behaved when I am around. I told her to be firm, but what other things can a parent do about this?
Nana
Dear Nana,
Children do vary greatly with respect to striking out. It is invariably when frustrated, often in social interactions, where a punch is used as the shortest route to victory.
It is obviously maladaptive resulting in rejection and constant discipline.
Here are some things to try. Do tell your daughter to stay the course and remain calm as she deals with this behavior.
First, work on using language instead of fists. Children are often frustrated by not having verbal tools to use. Encourage hum to “use your words” or ask him, “what can you say instead of hitting.” A parent usually has a staple of phrases, often rehearsed.
Second, if it is convenient, hold the youngster’s hands as you speak clearly without shouting. Be almost soothing, using your behavior as a calming influence, as if massaging the brain.
Third, do not scream negative words and, for heaven’s sake, do not hit.
Fourth, review after the fact. Try questions such as these: “Do you think you solved your problem?” “What do you think you could do instead?” “What do you think you might do next time Johnny does this?”
Finally, and this is important, give the child an ideal by showering with assumptions. Offer comments such as, “I know you are not a boy who wants to be known as unkind.” Provide encouragement: “You have a wonderful heart. Show it to others with self control.”
A time out to “think it over” is fine, but do not be constantly using this strategy. I have known many bellicose children in my career, but do not recall one who was inclined to violence when older. This will likely pass.
Dr. Larry Larsen is an Andover psychologist. If you would like to ask a question, or respond to one, email him at lrryllrsn@CS.com.