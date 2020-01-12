North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Showers this morning, with mostly sunny and windy conditions during the afternoon hours. Morning high of 65F with temps falling to near 45. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 26F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.