Dear Doctor,
My daughter is considering home-schooling her two children, both under age 6. I don’t know what to say to her and have kept my concerns to myself. I wonder how it works and worry about the children’s social development. Can you share your thoughts about home schooling.
Grandma
Dear Grandma,
What a wise Grandma you are to have kept your thoughts to yourself.
In a word, I find home-schooling a viable option in today’s world. If parents can afford the cost or arrange the time, it is not hurtful for the child and, in many ways, an asset to healthy social and educational development.
Going back many years, home-schooling was an isolated pursuit, often with religious objectives. Times have changed. There is a vigorous network for parents who wish to home school. Try it yourself. Google the term “home-schooling” and watch the resources fly across the screen. There are curricula, internet courses, special programs with other parents — much more than what was available 30 to 40 years ago.
Your worry about social adjustment has not proven to be a disadvantage for home-schooled children. Scouts, sports, clubs and a plethora of special programs for groups of home-schooled youngsters are available. Some school districts allow participation in some activities and classes.
Current evidence from research indicates achievement and learning on par or better for youngsters who have been home-schooled. I have known several children who have been home-schooled. They have never impressed me as harmed by the process. Indeed, the results have been impressive.
Laws and regulations vary from state to state and even district to district. A resource in Massachusetts is responsiblehomeschooling.org. You may also contact them for information at info.responsiblehomeschooling.org,
