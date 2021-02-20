Dear Doctor,
Our second child is a beautiful daughter who is so talented and bright. She has one problem we are trying to correct. She is really a whiner who can switch from being charming to being a true pain. We have spoken to her about it, but it has not done much good. She is 5 years old. Is she too young to see a therapist? Do you have any advice?
Mom
Dear Mom,
A therapist already? Maybe you can start to work without the diagnosing.
The clue to your daughter’s negativity and whining is in two remarks you made. First, you said she can switch from being a pain to showing charm. Second, you said you had “spoken to her” about it. These two comments are telling me something.
Children say and do things. This is simply behavior. When a behavior results in attention or parental response, it is likely repeated.
Chances are your daughter has noticed you give her attention when she whines. It may be a negative response, such as, “Oh, cut it out!” No matter, it is still attention.
Locate the triggers in your behavior resulting in a productive whine. Do not respond with attention. When the whining abates, attend and react positively. That does not mean being a patsy or gushing with positive comments, just paying a bit of attention.
Then, do me a favor and don’t “speak to her” about it. That is actually reinforcing the behavior and likely making matters worse. Rather, affirm her interactions when they are appropriate.
By the way, she is only 5. She will grow, and you will become aware of the uniqueness of her personality. Back off a little. None of us have ever reared a perfect child.
Dr. Larry Larsen is an Andover psychologist. If you would like to ask a question, or respond to one, email him at lllrsn@comcast.net.