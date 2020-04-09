Dear Doctor,
We, like everyone else, are staying home and away from our children and friends. Can you offer some thoughts to one’s mental health in such circumstances? It is getting to be a bit old.
Bored
Dear Bored,
We are social critters and interacting with others is a stimulation that’s hard to replace or duplicate. That being said, allow me to suggest some ways to make being at home and maintaining “social distance” not only bearable, but an occasion for growth.
In fact, the first thing one needs to do is redefine the experience. If it is seen as a loss, it will be, and depression is likely to follow. Try to observe its value. Being limited allows for other experiences, ones that can lead to growth. So let us begin.
Learn something. It can be a language, a song, a poem, some math, history — you name it. Here is your chance. The computer is amazing and is able to connect you with outstanding teachers in endless fields, and it is free! Personally, I love YouTube because of its power to provide learning.
Do something. Do not try to accomplish everything at once. If the garage awaits arranging, do it. If you have always dreamed of writing, do it. The secret is to focus on one task at a time. As one of my teen patients said, “I have decided to do stuff.”
Move. Get your body off the couch. The gym is closed. Create your own routine. Mine includes two daily walks, 50 situps, the plank and some exercises on the floor. Get your routine set and stick to it.
Laugh. Find something to chuckle about every day. The internet is full of jokes and humor. Do this several times a day.
Get in touch. Call old friends, even some you haven’t seen in years. Be sure to text your children and friends. Skype is a treat and allows virtual connecting.
Smile. Even when you are by yourself, smile. Your brain will follow with a more positive mood. When no one is around, smile at yourself in the mirror.
Be calm and mindful. This is important and should be a part of every daily routine. Relax and be aware of your place in the cosmos.
Definitely be safe!
Dr. Larry Larsen is an Andover psychologist.