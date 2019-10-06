Dear Doctor,
We have only one child so far and he is 6 years old. We want to give him our best as parents. He has said he wants to be a fireman when he grows up. That is a great thing to do, but we want him to use his mind and get a good education before deciding on his career path. How do we guide him as we bring him up?
Ambitious
Dear Ambitious,
Please allow your young son to be a child.
He has seen firemen on television and perhaps visited a firehouse and seen the amazing trucks. The firemen are his heroes. They rescue people from danger and save lives. What is more wonderful than that? He is already telling you something about his blossoming character.
If you wish to inspire your young son, begin now with the wonder of biography, the stories of lives. There are many stories out there, most never written. Career was a journey for most, hardly an early destination.
Mythology is a repository of many ancient life stories. There is usually a magic guide or talisman sharing a secret or mystery for the hero’s journey. A common element in such ancient stories is being tested and having grit and determination. These are the aspects of character to share with your son.
Read biographies with him, especially ones where adversity is overcome.
Einstein, for example, was not always a star student, but his capacity to visualize was genius. Churchill had a speech impediment, but became one of the great orators of the 20th century. Marie Curie was slighted as a female, but achieved her doctorate in physics, brought radioactivity into focus, and was the first woman to be awarded a Nobel Prize.
Franklin Delano Roosevelt was crippled with polio and had a doting mother who would have kept him on the family estate. He endured and was the strong leader of America when the Depression had gripped the country and went on to lead through World War II.
In short, we need inspiration — now more than ever. Who knows the journey your wonderful son will travel.
Dr. Larry Larsen is an Andover psychologist. If you would like to ask a question, or respond to one, email him at lrryllrsn@CS.com.