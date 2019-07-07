Dear Doctor,
I never thought that we were a dysfunctional family until now. Our oldest child is 16 and spoiled. He knows just about everything. Now, he wants a tattoo, which he says he can pay for with his job at a market, and also wants to dye his hair in multiple colors. He tells us that it will be cool and give him a kind of notoriety at his high school. He also says that it is his body, and he can do what he wants. We are so tired of the battles over this. Any ideas?
Tired
Dear Tired,
First, let me give you my personal take on dysfunctional families.
By definition, all families are dysfunctional. The only issue is how. The perfect Hollywood family with two kids and everyone scrubbed and cheerful exists only in the movies. Quirkiness makes a family interesting, sometimes even fun.
The teens I have known who wanted tattoos at an early age were often decorated like a walking mural. The hair frequently went with it. I have seen teen boys whose hair featured three or more colors, sprayed so the ends stand straight up. The effect resembled a pheasant in mating season.
At this point in his young life, it seems to me you are in a position to set limits. Telling him that no tattoos are allowed until he is older and can make his own decisions with a mature mind is perfectly appropriate. Tattoos are for life and I have known many adult males who regretted the early decision, especially if it included the name of an old girlfriend.
He will argue that turning 18 will give him the right to do as he pleases. Your response might be to suggest that paying room and board also makes sense.
The hair is a tough issue for a parent, but your son thinks it will make him stand out. It will — but it also often leads to bullying, name calling and some tough times. Set a limit of one color to a customer. See what he does. Counsel him as he experiments.
Try to be positive, but clear. He will respond to patience, limits and love.
Dr. Larry Larsen is an Andover psychologist. If you would like to ask a question, or respond to one, email him at lrryllrsn@CS.com.