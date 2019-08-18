Dear Doctor,
Last week, you spoke about teens and their possible reasons for doing harmful or dangerous things. What about video games? Don’t they play some role in causing the kind of behavior we are seeing?
Reader
Dear Reader,
This has been a frequent topic in this column, and this suggests gaming is a problem in many households.
Parents worry about video games and their content. Researchers have been curious as well, and numerous studies have been done to connect gaming with violent fantasies and behavior.
So far, when careful and controlled research has been done, no clear relationship has been determined. There are even some who opine that gaming may actually prevent acting out as a kind of release. As to my opinion, it seems wise to apply the little-used rule of common sense.
Gaming is obviously fun and enjoyed by people in many age groups. It is also definitely addictive. Though debated, it has become a diagnosis that qualifies for treatment. There are even rehabilitation programs for video game addiction.
I have personally worked with some very serious video game addicts. One teen feared leaving his screen and spent his time holed up in his room with empty bottles he used for bathroom needs. Admittedly, this is an extreme example, but it does happen.
Some steps parents should take include:
Be informed. Check out what is happening and what games are being played. If it is a computer-connected game, find out who is involved and what seems to be going on.
Limit time. Endless gaming deprives teens of time that is needed for connection to the family and homework.
Control the content. Games are rated as to “mature” content. Keep things age appropriate.
In short, pay attention.
Dr. Larry Larsen is an Andover psychologist. If you would like to ask a question, or respond to one, email him at lrryllrsn@CS.com.