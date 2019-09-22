Dear Doctor,
The other day, I was surprised to hear my husband say something to our 5-year-old daughter. He said something like, “You want Daddy to love you, so you need to do what I have told you.”
Later, we had a discussion (more like an argument) about unconditional love. He said there was no such thing. I do not agree.
What is your view about what unconditional love does to children? Isn’t it important?
Loving Mom
Dear Loving,
It is the heartbeat and essence of being a parent.
But it is often misidentified and used as an excuse for the worst sort of parental behavior.
Approval of any and all behavior is not unconditional love. It is simply bad parenting. Parents who fail to discipline or allow unfettered freedom are not loving unconditionally. They are encouraging entitled, annoying children to become narcissistic and rude adults. Approval is not necessarily love. Disapproval, which your husband was more likely trying to express, is needed in the course of shaping character.
Unconditional love is best described, in my mind, as being there and caring deeply no matter what. It does not mean enabling bad behavior.
It should say to a child how much he or she matters and will be regarded as precious no matter what.
It is certainly true that loving deeply may lead to pain. It hurts when a child becomes an adult who acts in ways that are unacceptable.
The use of approval and disapproval as a tool in disciplining is quite a skill. Think for a moment about all the possible ways one can indicate the attitude of, “I think you are lovable, but your behavior is awful.” It includes simply not responding or taking clear and unambiguous action.
So, let us be clear, unconditional loving does not mean absence of parental spine!
