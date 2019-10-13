Dear Doctor,
We have heard of the terrible 2’s. Is it normal for it to extend into the 3’s? We are parents of an only child, who is likely to grow up as such unless we adopt, but that is another story. He is adorable and the light of our lives, but he throws tantrums which can last for 15 to 20 minutes. Usually, it has to do with not getting his way. Sometimes they are embarrassing. For example, he went ballistic the other day in the supermarket, because he could not have a candy bar. What do parents do with a child who is having a tantrum like this?
Tired
Dear Tired,
Tantrum behavior varies from child to child. Some are more difficult than others. The good news is this: It will pass; just be patient and use a few strategies.
It is not at all uncommon for the pattern of tantrums to last even through the age of 3. Usually, as a child becomes more proficient in language and expression, the tantrums grow less frequent and stop.
As is the case with all human behavior, the tantrums will go on if they work. Reinforcement happens when a parent buys the candy bar to shut down the fuss. Do not reward a tantrum.
Reinforcement may happen unwittingly. For example, even yelling, excess attention or comforting may enhance the likelihood of continued mayhem.
Try being neutral when the tantrum is happening. If the child needs to be controlled by holding, do it, but make your task nonemotional. If a tantrum occurs in a supermarket, take him to the car, place him in the car seat, and stay there with him in calm response until it passes.
Then, when the racket ceases, show attention with a warm comment or two, such as, “Would you like to read a story with me?” or “Now you are feeling better” or “I love to see you smile.” You get the idea.
Encouraging the use of language is also very important. Urge him to “use your words to tell me what you want.”
Try not to be a psychotherapist by saying things like, “You are so angry right now.” He already knows that.
Taking “no” for an answer is not easy, even at your age. Agreed?
Dr. Larry Larsen is an Andover psychologist. If you would like to ask a question, or respond to one, email him at lrryllrsn@CS.com.