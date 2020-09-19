Dear Doctor,
We are grandparents who know to keep quiet about how our grandchildren are being brought up. That being said, we are concerned about how they are constantly being punished for one thing or another. We may have forgotten, but we do not recall having done that with our son, their father. Will this hurt our grandchildren?
Grammy
Dear Grammy,
Being constantly punished leads to a definition of selfhood. It creates a narrative. Quite simply, it causes a child to think “I am bad” or “I cannot do anything right.”
Positive reinforcement is better, but there is a place for appropriate punishment. It teaches about justice, that there is a price to pay for inappropriate behavior. In my opinion, the task is discipline, which is from a Latin root meaning to be taught or to teach. Thus, a balance of various strategies is best. A parent is first and foremost a teacher.
If one does punish a child, there are some simple guidelines.
Make the punishment fit the crime. For example, if the child uses bad language, writing positive words might be the cost for the behavior.
Be brief and have an end to the matter. Taking computer privileges away for a month is not as effective as restricting use for just the following day.
Use assumptions in a positive way. For example, “I know you are not the kind of person who would ....”
Never punish out of your own frustration or anger.
Do not accompany the price being paid with a negative parental lecture.
When it is over, let it be over.
