Dear Doctor,
Many years ago when I was in school, we were taught how to write in cursive. Penmanship was part of our education. My grandchildren print and say they never have heard about cursive writing. It seems to me it would be useful for them to learn how to write in cursive. Why don’t schools teach it now?
Nana
Dear Nana,
You are not alone.
In my elementary school days, Miss Ingrahm labored diligently to teach the fourth-graders how to write in cursive. We did exercises, as I am sure you recall, in which we wrote loops and practiced hand and eye movements to help us master the skill. Regrettably, this was not my best subject, but I do see its value.
Modernity has decreed the computer keyboard is enough. Children are allowed to print and most schools of which I am aware do not teach or require cursive writing skills.
It is my opinion that this is a mistake.
In the distant past, cursive was extremely useful. It allowed greater speed in written production. In a sense, it allowed the eye-hand development to enhance spelling and improve reading skills. It was, and is, a kind of art — visually and motorically. Printing is slower, less visually appealing, and has given way to the computer keyboard. Spelling is not improved because of the computerized spellcheck systems, which allow for mindless written production.
Allow me to share another point of view within the realm of brain development. There is quite a bit of scattered, but compelling evidence to suggest cursive results in increased memory for what is written. Neuroplasticity, or the concept of using the entire brain, is enhanced by the inclusion of visual and motor involvement in cursive production.
Accordingly, one may assert that mastering cursive is not only useful, but good for one’s development.
Many educators will argue to the contrary. Easier is better. Why clutter the curriculum with the unnecessary.
So we dinosaurs will labor on with our loops and squiggles. Something has been lost, and it is regrettable.
Dr. Larry Larsen is an Andover psychologist. If you would like to ask a question, or respond to one, email him at lrryllrsn@CS.com.